More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
John Weast/Getty Images

Cameron Lard rejoins Iowa State after spending time in wellness center

Associated PressAug 27, 2018, 9:20 AM EDT
Leave a comment

ANKENY, Iowa — Forward Cameron Lard is back in Iowa State’s good graces and coach Steve Prohm is hopeful things will stay that way.

Prohm said Thursday that Lard, who enrolled at a wellness center in early June instead of joining his teammates for summer workouts, rejoined the Cyclones earlier this month.

Lard, who will be a redshirt sophomore this season, had a drug paraphernalia charge dismissed during a pretrial hearing in April. He was stopped by Ames police on Feb. 4 for speeding, and an officer smelled marijuana coming from the car. Lard pleaded guilty to speeding.

Lard, 20, was also cited for being underage at an Ames bar this offseason. Prohm said all the issues pushed Lard to spend time at a wellness center and away from Ames in an effort to make better decisions. Prohm met with Lard on Wednesday and said he was in “really good spirits.”

“He’s done some things that he doesn’t need to be doing. We handled that internally,” said Prohm, who met with reporters before a charity golf event outside of Des Moines. “My goal, and my prayer, is that he continues to grow and get better.”

The 6-foot-9, 225-pound Lard didn’t arrive at Iowa State until midway through his freshman season, but he was considered so talented that there was talk that Lard might immediately join a team that went on to win the Big 12 Tournament. Prohm instead redshirted him. Last year, Lard showed in his first season that he has the potential to be one of the better big men in America.

Lard averaged 12.6 points and was fourth in the Big 12 with 8.1 rebounds per game in 2017-18, even though he made just 16 starts. Lard also ranked second in the Big 12 in field-goal percentage at .601 and third in blocks per game at 2.2.

Lard was inconsistent as a freshman, but he also took games over more than once. He scored 22 points against Texas Tech on 10-of-11 shooting, had 21 points and 16 rebounds against Texas and scored 19 points with 17 boards in a win over Oklahoma. Lard has not spoken to the media since last season.

“If we can get (his habits) lined up with his abilities, I think he’s got a chance to be a terrific frontcourt player in (the Big 12),” Prohm said. “He really runs the floor well, really chases down on the offensive glass … and hopefully we can continue to develop his offensive, low-post game. But it’s about habits for him. And he knows that, and I think he took a big step this summer.”

Blake Griffin returns to Oklahoma for dedication of ‘Griffin Family Performance Center’

Joe Murphy/Getty Images
Associated PressAug 27, 2018, 2:11 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Blake Griffin, the 2009 college basketball National Player of the Year, returned to Norman, Okla., for the dedication of the ‘Griffin Family Performance Center’, a $7 million facility named in the honor of he and his brother, Taylor.

Blake was a projected lottery pick after his freshman season with the Sooners, but he opted to return to school for his sophomore year to play one more season with Taylor, who was two years his senior. He made the largest donation ever from an Oklahoma basketball player to get his family’s name on the building, and the fact that it is his family’s name was a sticking point.

“There was a rendering early on that was the Blake Griffin Performance Center, and I hated it,” he told reporters. “It made me feel weird just because my whole lives, my brother and I have been supported by my parents. They are the ones driving us to practice, working two jobs to make sure we had the things we needed — shoes, uniforms, all that. This whole thing, again, has been a group effort.”

The 16,000 foot center, which opened two months ago, has multiple basketball courts, a weight room, areas for stretching and cardio and what is termed a fueling station.

More than two-thirds of coaches believe recruiting calendar changes will make recruiting ‘worse’

AP Photo/Keith Srakocic
By Rob DausterAug 27, 2018, 11:11 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The fellas over at CBS Sports are in the midst of their annual Candid Coaches series, and today’s question involves the new recruiting calendar that was implemented earlier this month.

You can read all about the changes here.

What I want to touch on are the results of the survey conducted by CBS.

Because it’s striking.

Roughly two-thirds of the coaches that were polled believe that the changes will make the recruiting process worse for both coaches and prospects. Right around 30 percent said that they think the process will more or less be the same. And those that believe it will be better? Just 3 percent believe that the changes will make the recruiting process better for coaches, and only 2 percent believe it will be better for the prospects themselves.

I really don’t have all that much more to add.

When your polling numbers are this hideous, there really isn’t much more to say.

Former Syracuse commit Darius Bazley will not play in G League

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
By Rob DausterAug 27, 2018, 10:36 AM EDT
1 Comment

Darius Bazley will not be playing in the G League after all.

A former top ten prospect in the Class of 2018 that was at one time committed to play his college ball at Syracuse, Bazley announced earlier this year that he was planning to be a trailblazer, eschewing a season in college by heading straight to the G League for his one-and-done year.

That is no longer the plan. Bazley will instead be taking the 2018-19 season off, telling The Athletic that he will be training on his own before entering the 2019 NBA Draft much like 2018 second round pick, Mitchell Robinson. Bazley said that part of this decision lies in uncertainty in where he would end up in the G League. Since he was not eligible for the NBA draft, he would be forced to enter the G League draft, meaning that he would have no control over where he ended up spending his one season; he was expected to be the No. 1 pick, thus heading to the worst team in the league. He also would not be part of that organization’s long-term plans, and his playing time, minutes and development could take a hit.

All of that makes sense.

But what Bazley doesn’t mention is that there are real questions about just how much of an impact he would be able to make in that league. The G League is not the NBA, but it is still one of the best basketball leagues in a world, a place where former McDonald’s All-Americans now in their mid-20s are looking to reclaim a last chance at getting to the NBA. Put another way, it’s not an ideal place for an 18-year old with an under-developed frame that still needs to add quite a bit of skill to thrive.

This is likely a business decision as much as anything else. Spend a year improving his body and his game on the dime of his agency, avoid being exposed playing in a league that he is not yet ready to play in and keep his draft stock afloat.

It’s the smart move to make.

Four-star 2019 PG Markese Jacobs reopens recruitment

Tom Pennington/Getty Images
By Raphielle JohnsonAug 25, 2018, 11:18 AM EDT
1 Comment

Point guard Markese Jacobs, Kansas’ first verbal commitment in the Class of 2019, announced Friday that he has decided to reopen his recruitment. A native of Chicago, Jacobs committed to Kansas in the fall of 2016.

Given the way in which things can change in the recruiting world, it shouldn’t come as a major surprise that Jacobs is going in this direction nearly two years after making his pledge to become a Jayhawk. A 5-foot-11 lead guard who attends Uplift Community High School, Jacobs played for the Mac Irvin Fire grassroots program on the Nike EYBL circuit this summer.

In the aftermath of Jacobs’ decision the four-star point guard received offers from Florida State and Nebraska.

The news leaves Kansas without a commit in the 2019 class for the time being, but there’s obviously plenty of time left for the program to evaluate other point guard options. All three of Kansas’ current scholarship point guards, sophomores Marcus Garrett and Charlie Moore and freshman Devon Dotson, are underclassmen.

Duke’s Alex O’Connell has surgery on broken facial bone

Getty Images
Associated PressAug 25, 2018, 8:52 AM EDT
Leave a comment

DURHAM, N.C. — Duke says guard Alex O’Connell has had surgery to repair a broken bone in his face.

Team spokesman Mike DeGeorge said Friday that O’Connell had surgery Thursday on his fractured orbital bone and is expected back for the start of practice in September.

The sophomore broke the bone below his eye socket three minutes into the first game of Duke’s Canadian tour last week and did not play after that.