Four-star 2019 PG Markese Jacobs reopens recruitment

Point guard Markese Jacobs, Kansas’ first verbal commitment in the Class of 2019, announced Friday that he has decided to reopen his recruitment. A native of Chicago, Jacobs committed to Kansas in the fall of 2016.

Given the way in which things can change in the recruiting world, it shouldn’t come as a major surprise that Jacobs is going in this direction nearly two years after making his pledge to become a Jayhawk. A 5-foot-11 lead guard who attends Uplift Community High School, Jacobs played for the Mac Irvin Fire grassroots program on the Nike EYBL circuit this summer.

In the aftermath of Jacobs’ decision the four-star point guard received offers from Florida State and Nebraska.

The news leaves Kansas without a commit in the 2019 class for the time being, but there’s obviously plenty of time left for the program to evaluate other point guard options. All three of Kansas’ current scholarship point guards, sophomores Marcus Garrett and Charlie Moore and freshman Devon Dotson, are underclassmen.