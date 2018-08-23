Texas’ Andrew Jones continues to make progress in fight against leukemia

Since being diagnosed with leukemia in January, Texas’ Andrew Jones has steadily battled his way back to health. He’s undergone treatments, gotten back to working out and even enrolled in online classes.
The next chapter has him returning to campus.
Jones will be enrolled in the fall semester and living in the dorms when school starts next week at Texas, according to the Austin American-Statesman.
“I’m on schedule to finish up this current round of treatment on Friday in Houston and then head to Austin to move back into the dorm,” Jones told the American-Statesman. “I plan to begin classes next Wednesday for the fall semester, and I’m really excited and looking forward to being back on campus at UT with all the other students.
“I’ve still got some treatments down the road,” Jones added, “but I want to let everyone know that I’m feeling better and better every day. I can’t thank everyone enough for their support and prayers.”
Jones, who recently was the subject of a Players Tribune documentary, was averaging 13.5 points while shooting 52.2 percent from the floor and 46.3 percent from 3-point range before his diagnosis midway through his sophomore season.
He is still uncertain of his status for Texas’ upcoming season, but more importantly he continues to make progress against a disease that upended his life less than a year ago. Returning to a supportive community – both his teammates and his classmates – is undoubtedly a huge step for Jones.
With dates featuring Kentucky, Tennessee, Michigan State and Indiana, Chris Mack’s first schedule with Louisville packs a punch.
The Cardinals released their full non-conference slate of games Thursday, with the unveiling of a Dec. 29 contest at home against Kentucky the headliner.
Mack, who took came over from Xavier this offseason, will take his team to the NIT Season Tip-Off that will pit them against Tennessee and then either Kansas or Marquette in November before the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Nov. 27. That’s followed by a trip to Seton Hall (Dec. 1) and later to Indiana (Dec. 8).
“My former boss and mentor, the late Skip Prosser, once remarked ‘You can’t sharpen your teeth just by eating oatmeal. You have to eat some raw meat now and then’,” Mack said in a statement released by the school. “Well, our choppers better be sharp with the challenge that awaits us. It’s what Louisville Basketball is all about. We wouldn’t have it any other way.”
Here’s the whole schedule:
Nov. 8: Nicholls State
Nov. 13: Southern
Nov. 16: Vermont
Nov. 21: Tennessee, NIT Season Tip-Off first round
Nov. 23: Kansas or Marquette, NIT Season Tip-Off second round
Nov. 27: Michigan State
Dec. 1: at Seton Hall
Dec. 5: Central Arkansas
Dec. 8: at Indiana
Dec. 12: Lipscomb
Dec. 15: Kent State
Dec. 21: Robert Morris
Dec. 29: Kentucky
We already knew the dates for Kentucky’s matchups with Duke (Nov. 6) and Kansas (Jan. 26). Same goes for North Carolina (Dec. 22) and Utah (Dec. 15). Now we know the whole slate.
Kentucky released its entire non-conference schedule Thursday, announcing six games including the annual rivalry matchup with Louisville.
The Wildcats will take on the Cardinals in coach Chris Mack’s first season at the helm Dec. 29 in Louisville. Other games announced were Southern Illinois (Nov. 9), North Dakota (Nov. 14), VMI (Nov. 18), Winthrop (Nov. 21) and Tennessee State (Nov. 23).
It’s a formidable schedule for the Wildcats, who impressed in a big way during their exhibition tour of the Bahamas. With the marquee games leading the way, it’s slate that should be fun to watch as well as beneficial for the ‘Cats.
“Our goal in creating a schedule is to test our team while creating opportunities to learn and grow,” Kentucky coach John Calipari tweeted Thursday afternoon. “This one will have more than its fair share of challenges, but my hope is that be season’s end, we are prepared to play anyone and face anything a team tries to throw at us.”
Here’s the full schedule:
Nov. 6 — vs. Duke (Indianapolis)
Nov. 9 — Southern Illinois
Nov. 14 — North Dakota
Nov. 18 — VMI
Nov. 21 — Winthrop
Nov. 23 — Tennessee State
Nov. 28 — Monmouth
Dec. 1 — UNC Greensboro
Dec. 8 — vs. Seton Hall (New York)
Dec. 15 — Utah
Dec. 22 — vs. North Carolina (Chicago)
Dec. 29 — at Louisville
Jan 26. — Kansas (SEC/Big 12 Challenge)
For the second time this offseason, a player that had declared for the NBA draft without getting drafted announced that he will actually be returning to school.
Clemson forward David Skara, a native of Croatia and a transfer from Valparaiso that has spent the last two seasons with the Tigers, announced on Wednesday that he will return for his redshirt senior season. He averaged 19.3 minutes last year, helping the Tigers to a No. 5 seed and a spot in the Sweet 16.
This comes on the heels of LaGerald Vicks return to Kansas. Both players declared for the draft. Both players went through the NBA draft process without signing with an agent. Both players did not get drafted and did not find a suitable landing spot overseas, meaning that they were able to return to school for one final go-around.
Skara is going to help Clemson next season. He is going to be a valuable role player for a team that has a chance to once again finished somewhere near the top of the ACC.
SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego State coach Brian Dutcher has signed a one-year contract extension through the 2022-23 season.
The extension announced Wednesday comes five months after Dutcher, in his first season in charge, led the Aztecs back to the NCAA Tournament after a two-year absence. The Aztecs, who also won their 11th Mountain West Conference title, finished 22-11.
Dutcher was promoted to head coach after Steve Fisher retired in April 2017. Dutcher had been an assistant to Fisher during his 18-year run as head coach. Dutcher had also been an assistant to Fisher at Michigan.
The Aztecs return starters Jalen McDaniels, Matt Mitchell and Devin Watson.
With the NCAA announcing Tuesday that it will no longer be using the RPI, big changes are in store for how NCAA tournament teams are evaluated. Kevin Pauga of KPISports.net joined Rob Dauster on Tuesday’s edition of the podcast to discuss the change and the NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) that will now be used.