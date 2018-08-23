Texas’ Andrew Jones continues to make progress in fight against leukemia

Since being diagnosed with leukemia in January, Texas’ Andrew Jones has steadily battled his way back to health. He’s undergone treatments, gotten back to working out and even enrolled in online classes.

The next chapter has him returning to campus.

Jones will be enrolled in the fall semester and living in the dorms when school starts next week at Texas, according to the Austin American-Statesman.

“I’m on schedule to finish up this current round of treatment on Friday in Houston and then head to Austin to move back into the dorm,” Jones told the American-Statesman. “I plan to begin classes next Wednesday for the fall semester, and I’m really excited and looking forward to being back on campus at UT with all the other students.

“I’ve still got some treatments down the road,” Jones added, “but I want to let everyone know that I’m feeling better and better every day. I can’t thank everyone enough for their support and prayers.”

Jones, who recently was the subject of a Players Tribune documentary, was averaging 13.5 points while shooting 52.2 percent from the floor and 46.3 percent from 3-point range before his diagnosis midway through his sophomore season.

He is still uncertain of his status for Texas’ upcoming season, but more importantly he continues to make progress against a disease that upended his life less than a year ago. Returning to a supportive community – both his teammates and his classmates – is undoubtedly a huge step for Jones.