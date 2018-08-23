Louisville unveils non-conference slate

With dates featuring Kentucky, Tennessee, Michigan State and Indiana, Chris Mack’s first schedule with Louisville packs a punch.

The Cardinals released their full non-conference slate of games Thursday, with the unveiling of a Dec. 29 contest at home against Kentucky the headliner.

Mack, who took came over from Xavier this offseason, will take his team to the NIT Season Tip-Off that will pit them against Tennessee and then either Kansas or Marquette in November before the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Nov. 27. That’s followed by a trip to Seton Hall (Dec. 1) and later to Indiana (Dec. 8).

“My former boss and mentor, the late Skip Prosser, once remarked ‘You can’t sharpen your teeth just by eating oatmeal. You have to eat some raw meat now and then’,” Mack said in a statement released by the school. “Well, our choppers better be sharp with the challenge that awaits us. It’s what Louisville Basketball is all about. We wouldn’t have it any other way.”

Here’s the whole schedule:

Nov. 8: Nicholls State

Nov. 13: Southern

Nov. 16: Vermont

Nov. 21: Tennessee, NIT Season Tip-Off first round

Nov. 23: Kansas or Marquette, NIT Season Tip-Off second round

Nov. 27: Michigan State

Dec. 1: at Seton Hall

Dec. 5: Central Arkansas

Dec. 8: at Indiana

Dec. 12: Lipscomb

Dec. 15: Kent State

Dec. 21: Robert Morris

Dec. 29: Kentucky