Kentucky releases full non-conference schedule

We already knew the dates for Kentucky’s matchups with Duke (Nov. 6) and Kansas (Jan. 26). Same goes for North Carolina (Dec. 22) and Utah (Dec. 15). Now we know the whole slate.

Kentucky released its entire non-conference schedule Thursday, announcing six games including the annual rivalry matchup with Louisville.

This could be the most difficult schedule we've played in my time here. The only teams we left off were the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers. I will say this: For as tough as our schedule is going to be, I believe we have the type of team and kids to play it. https://t.co/oFo2yd4j5T — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) August 23, 2018

The Wildcats will take on the Cardinals in coach Chris Mack’s first season at the helm Dec. 29 in Louisville. Other games announced were Southern Illinois (Nov. 9), North Dakota (Nov. 14), VMI (Nov. 18), Winthrop (Nov. 21) and Tennessee State (Nov. 23).

It’s a formidable schedule for the Wildcats, who impressed in a big way during their exhibition tour of the Bahamas. With the marquee games leading the way, it’s slate that should be fun to watch as well as beneficial for the ‘Cats.

“Our goal in creating a schedule is to test our team while creating opportunities to learn and grow,” Kentucky coach John Calipari tweeted Thursday afternoon. “This one will have more than its fair share of challenges, but my hope is that be season’s end, we are prepared to play anyone and face anything a team tries to throw at us.”

Here’s the full schedule:

Nov. 6 — vs. Duke (Indianapolis)

Nov. 9 — Southern Illinois

Nov. 14 — North Dakota

Nov. 18 — VMI

Nov. 21 — Winthrop

Nov. 23 — Tennessee State

Nov. 28 — Monmouth

Dec. 1 — UNC Greensboro

Dec. 8 — vs. Seton Hall (New York)

Dec. 15 — Utah

Dec. 22 — vs. North Carolina (Chicago)

Dec. 29 — at Louisville

Jan 26. — Kansas (SEC/Big 12 Challenge)