CBT Podcast: Farewell RPI, hello NET

With the NCAA announcing Tuesday that it will no longer be using the RPI, big changes are in store for how NCAA tournament teams are evaluated. Kevin Pauga of KPISports.net joined Rob Dauster on Tuesday’s edition of the podcast to discuss the change and the NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) that will now be used.
Clemson lands first 2019 verbal commitment
With guards Shelton Mitchell and Marcquise Reed both entering their final season of eligibility, adding perimeter talent is critical for Clemson when it comes to the program’s 2019 recruiting class. Brad Brownell and his staff received some good news Wednesday, as three-star guard Chase Hunter announced that he will be a Tiger.
Hunter, a 6-foot-3 guard from Atlanta (Westlake HS) whose play throughout the summer for the Atlanta Xpress led to more high-major programs getting involved in his recruitment, is Clemson’s first 2019 commitment. Hunter, who was also considering offers from Georgia, Michigan State, Oklahoma and Virginia, made his pledge just days after visiting the Clemson campus.
In total Clemson will have four scholarships available for 2019 recruits, with forwards David Skara and Elijah Thomas joining Mitchell and Reed as players who will be out of eligibility at the conclusion of the upcoming season.
Fresh off of a 25-win season and the program’s first Sweet 16 appearance since 1997, developments that led to Brownell receiving a new contract that runs through 2024, Clemson will now look to make good use of that momentum on the recruiting trail. Landing Hunter is a good first step in that regard.
NCAA eliminates RPI, develops new metric for tournament selection
RIP RPI.
The NCAA announced on Wednesday that they have eliminated the RPI as the primary sorting tool to be used during the NCAA tournament selection process.
This system was approved in late July and included input from not only the NABC and the Division I men’s basketball committee but “top basketball analytics experts” as well as Google Cloud Professional Services.
“What has been developed is a contemporary method of looking at teams analytically, using results-based and predictive metrics that will assist the Men’s Basketball Committee as it reviews games throughout the season,” said Dan Gavitt, senior vice president of basketball for the NCAA. “While no perfect rankings exist, using the results of past tournaments will help ensure that the rankings are built on an objective source of truth.”
The new metric, which is called the NCAA Evaluation Tool (or NET), will rely on “game results, strength of schedule, game location, scoring margin, net offensive and defensive efficiency, and the quality of wins and losses.”
There is a lot to take in here, and to avoid getting to into the weeds when it comes to the nerdy part of the analytics, this is what you need to know: This metric will be impacted both by the predictive nature of metrics like KenPom as well as purely results-based metrics like the RPI. The difference is subtle but important. Predictive metrics are generally based on things like efficiency and are not as impacted by something like a buzzer-beater going in and changing the outcome. Results-based metrics are, obviously, as they change the result of the game even if it shouldn’t impact how good you think either team is.
Why is it important to include both?
Because we want those buzzer-beaters to matter, right? That’s why it’s worth getting so excited when they go in. Winning needs to matter, otherwise there’s no point in playing the game. But losing a nail-biter is not the same as getting whipped by 25. That should matter, too. I’m glad both will be factored in.
It’s also worth noting here that while scoring margin is factored in, it’s impact will be capped at 10 points to prevent running up the score.
If there is one concerning element about this new metric, it’s that the NCAA is as of yet undecided on whether or not to peel back the current and show us how the sausage is made, so to speak. Gavitt told CBS Sports that the algorithm will be powered by artificial intelligence and that it will not be “readable”, and that should be mildly concerning. Even with the archaic formula for the RPI public, it took years to convince the NCAA that a new metric was needed. A public understanding of how the numbers that will play such a pivotal role in determining seeding and inclusion into the biggest sporting event in the United States should be of paramount importance for the NCAA.
And even if there is no precise formula that can be laid out, the inputs that will be used to create the model should be clearly and precisely defined. When one team is left out of the NCAA tournament because their NET is 20 spots lower than the last at-large team in the field, we need to know why it’s lower. Anything less than total transparency here is wrong.
College basketball coaches should have an understanding of the best way to put together a schedule to maximize their chance to get into the tournament. Smart coaches figured out how to game the RPI — don’t play teams with astronomically high RPIs, find all-reward-no-risk road games against elite (top 10 or 15) teams and load up on teams that should do well in the best mid-major leagues. This is their livelihood. They should be given the chance to schedule the right way.
I also believe that the NCAA should retroactively run NET on the past two or three seasons and compare the results to the teams that were put in and left out of the NCAA tournament field. Frankly, it would be silly not to. That’s the easiest way to figure out where there are bugs in the system, and it’s the best way for everyone to understand how this thing will play out.
They listened to us by eliminating the RPI as the metric used for sorting, and hopefully they’ll listen to me now.
Speaking of sorting, this is the second straight season where the NCAA has made a major change in the way that they determine tournament resumes. Last year, the standard of top 50 RPI wins was eliminated, instead reverting to a quadrant system than controlled for where the game was played. Put another way, a top 30 RPI win at home was equivalent to a top RPI 75 win on the road; both were labelled Quadrant 1 wins.
This year, the selection committee will use the same sorting method, only the groups will be based on NET, not the RPI. In other words, a top 30 NET win at home now equals a top 75 NET win on the road.
In addition, team sheets were also adjusted to include both predictive and results-based metrics that are commonplace in college basketball coverage, from KenPom and Sagarin rankings to the KPI and ESPN’s results-based metric, strength of record.
What will be fascinating is to see how all of this is going to impact the way that the brackets get put together. For the first time, I’m actually excited to see the first peak at the rankings, when the NCAA unveils the top four seed lines in mid-February.
“The NCAA Men’s Basketball Committee has had helpful metrics it has used over the years, and will continue to use the team sheets,” Gavitt said, “but those will now be sorted by the NCAA Evaluation Tool. As has always been the case, the committee won’t solely focus on metrics to select at-large teams and seed the field. There will always be a subjective element to the tournament selection process, too.”
Hurricanes transfer Anthony Mack allowed to compete this season
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Miami Hurricanes transfer Anthony Mack has been granted a waiver by the NCAA and will be eligible to compete during the 2018-19 season.
A 6-foot-6 shooting guard, Mack was a freshman at Wyoming last season and didn’t play in any official games because of an injury. He will have four years of eligibility left.
Mack will help replace guards Lonnie Walker IV and Bruce Brown Jr., both underclassmen who turned pro after last season.
Arizona PF Ira Lee cited for ‘super extreme’ DUI
Tuesday afternoon it was announced that Arizona sophomore power forward Ira Lee was been cited for driving under the influence on Saturday.
Lee was ultimately released, and according to the Arizona Daily Star he faces misdemeanor charges for failing to yield at an intersection, driving under the influence as a minor (Lee is 20 years old) and super extreme DUI involving a blood-alcohol content above .20. Lee, who had a blood-alcohol level of .215 per the Daily Star, will be arraigned on September 10.
In a release the Arizona basketball program announced that the incident has been referred to the Dean of Students for review and “the Athletics Department is reviewing the incident for team consequences.”
As a freshman Lee served as a reserve behind starters Deandre Ayton and Dusan Ristic in the Arizona front court, averaging 2.4 points and 2.3 rebounds in 10.2 minutes per game. With Ayton and Ristic both off to the professional ranks, Lee is expected to be a key contributor in an Arizona front court that includes transfers Chase Jeter (Duke; sat out last season) and Ryan Luther (Pittsburgh), sophomore Emmanuel Akot and freshman Omar Thielemans.
Loyola celebrity nun Sister Jean celebrating 99th birthday
CHICAGO (AP) — Sister Jean is celebrating her 99th birthday months after gaining national attention as chaplain of the Loyola-Chicago basketball team that reached the NCAA Final Four.
The university held a campus party with students and school staffers Tuesday for Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt. The Catholic nun became a celebrity last March for her fandom and for praying before each game for her Ramblers — and for their opponents.
Schmidt says her health is better some days than others as she’s been recovering since last year from a broken hip. She received a number 99 basketball jersey and a birthday cake frosted in the team’s maroon and gold colors.
Players say they’re still inspired by her example.
Ramblers guard Marques Townes describes her simply as “Genuine, sincere, passionate, loving, caring, sweetheart.”