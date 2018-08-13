West Virginia freshman cleared after “medical conditions” addressed

Health issues have been no stranger to Knapper, a 6-foot guard. He missed all of last season after suffering a knee injury that required surgery. This season, he’s expected to be a significant contributor to the Mountaineers as Bob Huggins lost point guard to Jevon Carter to graduation.
Knapper will compete for minutes at the one with freshman Jordan McCabe, a top-150 recruiting 2018, as well as Jermaine Haley, a 6-foot-7 junior college transfer that is expected to play both guard positions.
July’s live recruiting period, the last of its kind, just finished up, meaning that the Class of 2019 have fully had a chance to prove themselves to the recruiters and the recruitniks around the country.
Scholarships were earned and rankings were justified over the course of those three weekends, but scholarship offers and rankings don’t always tell us who the best players in a given class will end up being.
Ask Steph Curry.
Over the course of the coming weeks, we will be re-ranking eight recruiting classes, from 2007-2014, based on what they have done throughout their post-high school career.
Here are the 25 best players from the Class of 2011, with their final Rivals Top 150 ranking in parentheses:
1. ANTHONY DAVIS (2)
Everyone knows the Anthony Davis story by now. He entered high school at 6-foot-2 and entered his junior year at 6-foot-6 before sprouting up to 6-foot-11 and becoming one of the most impressive basketball prospects that we’ve seen in the one-and-done era. Still just 25 years old, there’s an argument to be made that he’s the best all-around big man in the NBA given how well he is suited to the modern game. He averaged 28.1 points and 11.1 boards while leading the NBA in blocks-per-game and shooting 34 percent from three. Can someone swoop in and save him from toiling his career away in New Orleans?
How about this for a stat: Davis is one of three NCAA National Players of the Year that came from the Class of 2011.
2. BRADLEY BEAL (4)
Beal has developed into one of the best all-around shooting guards in the NBA, joining John Wall in a backcourt that has made the Washington Wizards relevant. Beal made his first all-star team this past season after averaging 22.6 points, 4.5 assists and 4.4 boards, and perhaps the most impressive part of his development as a pro is that he’s yet to have a season in the NBA where he shot worse than 37.5 percent from three; he shot 33.9 percent as a freshman at Florida.
3. ANDRE DRUMMOND (UR)
Drummond was unranked in the Class of 2011, but that’s because he reclassified so late in the calendar, announcing in late-August that he would be skipping prep school and heading to UConn. His one season with the Huskies was entirely forgettable — UConn was a preseason top three team that flamed out in the first round as a No. 9 seed — but he’s gone on to become one of the best rebounders in the NBA, averaging 15 points and 16 boards this past season.
4. OTTO PORTER (37)
A relative unknown from the backwoods of Missouri, Porter spent two seasons at Georgetown before he was taken with the No. 3 pick in the forgettable 2013 NBA Draft. He’s gone on to become quite a valuable weapon in the modern NBA given his size, his versatility and his ability to make threes. He’s currently heading into the second year of a four-year contract that will pay him north of $100 million.
5. MALCOLM BROGDON (104)
Brogdon was something of a late-bloomer, redshirting at Virginia before finally emerging as an all-american during his senior season. He ended up getting picked in the second round by Milwaukee in the 2016 NBA Draft and was promptly named the 2017 NBA Rookie of the Year. He averaged 13 points and 3.2 assists this past season for the Bucks, and the $1.54 million he’s scheduled to make in 2018-19 makes him one of the best values in the NBA.
6. RODNEY HOOD (16)
The way that the 2017-18 season ended for Hood — getting buried on Cleveland’s bench as the Cavs struggled for another scoring option while getting swept by the Warriors — makes it easy to forget that he’s averaged 13 points in his five-year career, and that he was scoring 16.8 points for the Jazz this season before getting.
7. JOSH RICHARDSON (124)
One of the best second-round picks in recent memory, Richardson has averaged double-figures the past two seasons — including 12.9 points in his third-year in the NBA — as he gets ready to walk into a $42 million contract next year. He’s grown into the most reliable wing on Miami’s roster and is likely staring down the barrel of a long and lucrative NBA career.
8. KENTAVIOUS CALDWELL-POPE (12)
Caldwell-Pope has turned into a reliable NBA perimeter scorer — he’s averaged better than 12.7 points in each of the last four seasons — and, coming off of a career-high 38.3 percent shooting from distance last season, has been signed to a one-year, $12 million deal with the Lakers to play alongside LeBron.
9. ELFRID PAYTON (UR)
Payton has some glaring flaws — notably, his inability to shoot — as a player that limits what he is and can be as a player, but that shouldn’t change the fact that the Louisiana-product has averaged 11.2 points, 6.4 assists and 1.3 steals over the course of his four seasons in the NBA. He’s certainly a serviceable NBA point guard that is still just 24 years old .
10. TREY BURKE (142)
The 2013 National Player of the Year, Burke was a top ten pick that made the all-NBA rookie team with the Utah Jazz before he was traded for a second round to the Wizards, who promptly let him walk after one year. He signed with the G League team for the Knicks, but eventually worked his way into the lineup and thrived in the second half of last season. He averaged 12.8 points and 4.7 assists, which included a 42-point outburst. We’ll see if he’s finally figured it out.
11. FRANK KAMINSKY (UR)
The 2015 National Player of the Year, Kaminsky reached two Final Fours (including one national title game, with Wisconsin before getting scooped up in the lottery by Charlotte. He’s been fine as an NBA player since then, averaging more than 11 points each of the last two seasons.
12. AUSTIN RIVERS (1)
Rivers was the No. 1 player in the class, according to Rivals, and while he put up a bunch of numbers in his one season at Duke, he was the No. 10 pick in the 2012 NBA Draft and struggled to find a role in the NBA. Last season, he did average career-highs of 15.1 points and 4.0 assists for the Clippers, but he was promptly traded to Washington to backup their backcourt.
13. MAURICE HARKLESS (41)
Harkless has developed into a solid NBA rotation player, starting 223 games in six seasons with career averaging of 7.3 points and 3.6 boards. He’s probably best known for the end of the 2016-17 season, where he did not shoot a three in the season finale in order to preserve a $500,000 bonus for shooting better than 35 percent from beyond the arc; he shot 35.1 percent.
14. MICHAEL KIDD-GILCHRIST (3)
Kidd-Gilchrist never lived up to the hype that he had coming out of high school (or college) largely due to the fact that the 6-foot-7 wing has never figured out how to shoot. In his six-year NBA career, he’s shot 7-for-36 from beyond the arc while averaging 9.1 points and 5.9 boards.
15. MICHAEL CARTER-WILLIAMS (29)
Carter-Williams won Rookie of the Year in 2014 after averaging 16.7 points, 6.3 assists, 6.2 boards and 1.9 steals for the 76ers, but that was the start of Trusting The Process, and he’s yet to come close to matching that production in four years since then. He’s played with four teams during that stretch.
16. SPENCER DINWIDDIE (146)
After two ho-hum seasons with Detroit, Dinwiddie ended up with Brooklyn. He had a promising finish to the 2016-17 season before averaging 12.6 points and 6.6 assists this past season. He has the size and the skillset to be an interesting piece in the coming years.
17. NORMAN POWELL (69)
Powell had a terrific second season in the NBA and was somewhat stifled this past season, as his three-point shooting dropped below 30 percent and he saw his playing time and his scoring decrease. Still a serviceable NBA role player, Powell is heading into the second year of a $42 million contract.
18. CODY ZELLER (15)
A star for Indiana and the No. 4 pick in the 2013 NBA Draft, Zeller has been a solid-if-limited piece for Charlotte the last five seasons. He averaged career-bests of 10.3 points and 6.5 boards in 2016-17.
19. ALEX LEN (UR)
Like Zeller — who was selected one spot in front of him in 2013 — Len has been a fine rotation piece for the Suns over the course of the last five seasons, averaging 7.2 points, 6.5 boards and 1.0 blocks during that stretch. Worth noting: He was known as an NBA prospect when Maryland recruited him, but he is Ukranian and thus did not make the rankings.
20. BEN MCLEMORE (34)
Another member of the utterly forgettable 2013 lottery, McLemore seemingly has all of the tools to be a good player in this day and age and yet Memphis fans think he stole money last season. He’s still just 25 years old, but McLemore seems to be on his last chance in the league.
21. LARRY NANCE JR. (UR)
The son of the other Larry Nance, Jr. ended up at Wyoming after a late-diagnosis of Crohn’s Disease turned him into a late-blooming star. He spent two-and-a-half productive seasons as a member of the Laker bench before getting traded to Cleveland last season.
22. QUINN COOK (38)
Cook had an underrated college career, and he was arguably the most important player on Duke’s 2015 national title team. It took him a while to carve out a role for himself in the NBA, but he can currently count himself as a ring-holding member of the 2017-18 Golden State Warriors.
23. RON BAKER (UR)
Baker is one of the best stories to come out of college basketball in recent years. From the middle of nowhere in Kansas to a walk-on spot on Wichita State’s roster to one of the most storied college basketball careers, Baker is now heading into his third season as a member of the New York Knicks.
24. RICHAUN HOLMES (UR)
Holmes is proof that if you can play, they will find you. An unranked JuCo product that ended up at Bowling Green, Holmes has turned into a role player with some staying power. He averaged 9.8 points and 6.5 boards in 2016-17 and was a part of the deal that brought Zhaire Smith and a 2021 pick in from Phoenix.
25. PAT CONNAUGHTON (128)
Connaughton, who may be a better baseball player than he is a basketball player, just signed with Milwaukee on a two-year deal after averaging 5.4 points this past season for the Trail Blazers.
FIVE NOTABLES THAT DIDN’T MAKE THE TOP 25
AMIR GARRETT (68)
Once a top 100 recruit and a member of the St. John’s basketball program, Garrett is currently a pitcher for the Cincinnati Reds. He has a 3.52 ERA in 53.2 inning thus far this season.
MARQUIS TEAGUE (5)
The starting point guard on Kentucky’s 2012 national title-winning team, Teague was a late-first round pick after going one-and-done, but he lasted just two years in the NBA before the G League and stints overseas awaited him. Last year, he played three games with the Grizzlies after toiling away with their G League team most of the year.
JAMES MICHAEL-MCADOO (8)
McAdoo had a chance to be a top five pick had he left school after a terrific run in the 2012 NCAA tournament as a freshman, but he ended up coming back, spending two more seasons at North Carolina before going undrafted. He’s spent time with Golden State and Philadelphia since then.
DERRICK GORDON (105)
Gordon has a handful of ‘firsts’ on his resume. He’s the first player to play in the NCAA tournament with three different teams — Western Kentucky, Umass and Seton Hall — and he was also the first openly gay Division I men’s basketball player.
KEVIN WARE (70)
Ware is best known as the player whose suffered a compound fracture of his lower right leg during the 2013 NCAA tournament. Louisville would go on to win the national title that season, but it would eventually be erased from the NCAA record books due to the scandal involving hookers in the dorm, which he allegedly took part in.
Five Takeaways from Kentucky’s Bahamas exhibitions
Big Blue Nation invaded the Bahamas last week, as the Kentucky Wildcats took another trip to the Atlantis Resort to play four exhibition games against professional competition.
And man, was their performance on the islands dominant.
Kentucky knocked off three professional teams as well as the Bahamian National Team by an average of 29 points in their four games.
Here are the five things that I learned while watching the Cats play:
KENTUCKY IS GOING TO BE VERY, VERY GOOD
This isn’t exactly breaking news.
Kentucky is, after all, currently sitting at No. 3 in the NBC Sports Preseason Top 25, and I am on record saying that the top three — Kansas, Gonzaga and Kentucky — is so close that any of them are justifiable as a preseason No. 1; Duke could be tossed in that mix as well.
And after watching 160 minutes of Wildcat basketball this weekend, that ranking is more than justified. Kentucky has it all. They haave size. They have depth. They have perimeter scoring. They have guards that can really, really pressure the ball. They are going to be able to get on the glass. Their sophomores look terrific. Their freshmen look ready, and have the luxury of not being asked to carry the load from the get go.
Perhaps most importantly, there is lineup versatility. They can play big; or small; or roll out a lineup that can press and force turnovers; or play a team that is going to be able to put up points in a hurry.
And we still haven’t really gotten a chance to see E.J. Montogomery in action yet.
Suffice to say, Kentucky looks like they are going to be farther along early in the season than I expected,
I’m not quite ready to bump them up in my preseason top 25, but that’s mostly because I don’t want to overreact to only seeing them play without actually seeing how good Kansas or Gonzaga — or those Blue Devils — look as well.
That said, I still do have some of the same concerns that I had before, and that’s because …
… THE KEY TO KENTUCKY’S SEASON IS GOING TO BE ROLE ACCEPTANCE
To a point, this is always the case with Kentucky, isn’t it?
Their best teams are absolutely overloaded with talent — see: 2009-10, 2011-12, 2014-15, etc. — to the point that Anthony Davis is taking the fourth-most shots on the team or Karl-Anthony Towns and Devin Booker are averaging 21 minutes a night. The reasons those teams were as good as they were on the court, and not just on paper, was because lottery picks that eventually turned into NBA superstars were perfectly fine with seeing their minutes reduced or their shots limited for the sake of winning.
John Calipari is the best in the business at getting guys to buy-in for the good of the team.
It’s incredible, really.
And he’s going to have to do it again this season.
It starts at the point guard spot, where Cal brought back former five-star recruit Quade Green while bringing in top ten prospects Immanuel Quickley and Ashton Hagans, the latter of whom reclassified in order to enroll at UK a season early. Those are three of the top 20ish best point guards in the sport this season. At least one of them is going to be forced to come off of the bench, and in the event that Cal goes with a two-point guard look, they are all going to have to accept that they will be playing quite a few minutes off of the ball. (More on this in a minute.)
I think Reid Travis is going to be forced into a situation where he has to play a lesser role than anyone expected. Part of that is because both P.J. Washington and Nick Richards look like they’ve taken significant steps forward this offseason (again, more on this below), but it’s also because he was somewhat exposed during this trip. Travis is an absolute hoss on the block. He might be the strongest player in the country, and he’s undeniably a sensational rebounder, but he’s also somewhat limited athletically and quite a bit of his production the last couple of seasons was a result of being Stanford’s No. 1 option when there wasn’t a No. 2 option.
That’s not to say that he won’t be effective. There will be a bit of a learning curve, but I think our expectations for Travis should be something closer to 11 points and seven boards than, say, 15 points and nine boards.
Hell, he might not even start, because the biggest question I have this Monday morning is …
… WHO IS NO. 4 AND WHAT DID HE DO WITH NICK RICHARDS?
I was expecting both P.J. Washington and Quade Green to develop into critical pieces for Kentucky this season.
I was not expecting Nick Richards to looks like a player that could force first-team all-Pac-12 transfer Reid Travis to the bench, but that’s exactly what Richards did during those four games in the Bahamas.
Richards fits the mold of the kind of center that Cal loves. He’s a 7-footer with athleticism that can catch lobs at the top of the square. There’s a reason that he started all 37 games for Kentucky last season despite the fact that he was, frankly, not very good. H
But he was awesome in the Bahamas, averaging 12.0 points while showing off an array of quick post moves and a soft touch that extended out to about 16-feet. He’s not exactly an instinctual rebounder and, despite his size, I think Washington may be a better rim-protector, but Richards is very much going to be a player that will have a positive impact on this team.
And as good as he looked in the post and as a lob target, I think his shooting touch will be just as important to this group. Both Washington and Travis are question marks as shooters, and while mid-range jumpers are not great shots, Richards’ ability to consistently make shots out to even just 12-feet will help to unclog the lane.
It’s amazing what a little bit of confidence will do for a player.
TYLER HERRO IS GOING TO FORCE COACH CAL TO PLAY HIM
The biggest question I have with this team right now is simple: Who their go-to guy?
Over the course of the last two seasons, Kentucky’s offense has essentially centered about two things: Point guards making plays off the bounce and in ball-screen actions, and shooters/scorers getting run off of baseline screens. The former centered about De’Aaron Fox and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, respectively. The latter involved Malik Monk (as a three-point shooter) and Kevin Knox (more in the mid-range).
That will change somewhat this season, as Washington is probably the odds-on favorite to lead Kentucky in scoring at this point, but I do think that it’s fair to be worried about how trustworthy he will be as someone that you give the rock to and count on to make a play.
Enter Tyler Herro, who averaged a team-high 17.3 points while coming off of the bench during this trip. Not only is he clearly the best three-point shooter on the team, but he is the guy that is the best-suited to running off of those baseline-screens. He is going to get the shots — if not play the role — that Knox, Monk and even Devin Booker have gotten in past seasons, and while he had some issues on the defensive end during this trip, he has the size and athleticism to be at least an adequate defender in the SEC.
For a team that has questions about where they are going to get offense in the halfcourt and whether or not they can space the floor, Herro is a guy that is going to force Cal to play him a lot of minutes.
QUADE GREEN IS THIS TEAM’S QUINN COOK
I still, to this day, believe that the most important player in Duke’s run to the 2015 national title was Quinn Cook for one, simple reason: A former McDonald’s All-American and all-ACC point guard went into his senior year and gladly accepted a brand-new role playing off the ball. He embraced the idea that he would be the guy that chased around shooters defensively, that spaced the floor offensively and operated as a secondary ball-handler to Tyus Jones.
If Cook doesn’t buy into that role, if he doesn’t sacrifice his shots and the prestige of being “Duke’s starting point guard!” then his leadership falls on deaf ears and the talent on that roster is irrelevant in the big picture.
The scenario here is slightly different — Green is a sophomore, not a senior, and he’s never been an all-SEC point guard — but the impact will likely be the same. Kentucky absolutely needs Quade Green on the floor this year. His playmaking, his shooting, his decision-making. But they are likely going to need him playing off the ball, as the more dynamic Quickley and Hagans will get the first crack at that lead guard role.
He’ll still get his chances — Cook averaged 15.3 points and 2.6 assists as a senior, parlaying that into an NBA career that included a ring as a floor-spacer with the Warriors, and no one thinks Chris Paul isn’t a point guard playing next to James Harden — and as long as he’s cool with those chances coming in a different role this season, he’ll be the key that unlocks Kentucky’s best lineup.
Canadian powerhouse Carleton is destroying American college teams again
August is a very slow time in college basketball. Future recruits have finished playing after the July live evaluation period. Football is becoming America’s main focus.
But if you are a diehard college hoops fan, you’ve probably heard of Canadian college basketball powerhouse Carleton University. The Ravens have won 13 national titles over the last 16 years in Canada as they feature a number of former Division I transfers.
More importantly, the Ravens continue to destroy talented American college teams during summer exhibition tours. It’s becoming an annual tradition at this point.
So far this month, Carleton has scored impressive double-digit wins over Cincinnati, Ole Miss and South Dakota State as the Ravens made easy work out of two NCAA tournament teams from last season. Not many teams can slow down an All-American candidate like Mike Daum. The Ravens held the Jackrabbits star big man to eight points on 3-for-10 shooting.
Beating American college teams has become somewhat of a norm for Carleton. Last summer, the Ravens picked off five of six Division I opponents who visited them — including Alabama, Providence and Vanderbilt. Carleton also knocked off Wisconsin during a season in which the Badgers eventually made it to the Final Four.
For these summer exhibition games, Carleton obviously has the homecourt advantage. They play a pressing style that can be tough on a team just starting out its season. Carleton also has the edge of playing more games than its American counterparts — the Ravens played 17 exhibition games before going 23-0 in the regular season last year.
Regardless of circumstances, it is always jarring to see NCAA tournament-caliber teams getting blown out, regularly, by a team from Canada.
At what point do we start talking about adding Carleton into the NCAA equation to make things a bit more interesting? It’ll never happen. But it’s fun to think about.
Alabama adds four-star guard Kira Lewis for next season
Alabama added late to its Class of 2018 recruiting haul on Friday as four-star, in-state guard Kira Lewis pledged to the Crimson Tide with a tweeted announcement.
The 6-foot-3 Lewis was one of this summer’s breakout players, as he is reclassifying up from the Class of 2019. An elite athlete when it comes to end-to-end speed and quickness, Lewis is able to play a bit of both guard spots as he nearly elevated into a five-star prospect in his former class.
Showing that he belongs in the elite discussion with some strong moments at the USA Basketball U18 trials in June, Lewis added to that momentum with a positive July showing. This spring and summer with the Georgia Stars, Lewis put up 20.1 points, 3.7 assists and 2.8 rebounds per game in 22 contests as he shot 46 percent from the field and 32 percent from three-point range.
With the loss of point guard Collin Sexton to the 2018 NBA Draft, Alabama now has some options to help replace its lottery pick as Lewis will join another potential lead guard recruit in four-star guard Jared Butler. Three-star off-guard Diante Wood and three-star center Javian Fleming round out Alabama’s Class of 2018 recruiting haul.
If Alabama is able to help offset the loss of Sexton (a difficult task), then they should return some intriguing weapons for next season as veterans Dazon Ingram, John Petty and Riley Norris are all back.
Duke freshman R.J. Barrett is ready for his homecoming games — and his college career hasn’t even formally begun yet.
The native of Canada figures to be the center of attention when the Blue Devils play three exhibition games north of the border, beginning next week in Barrett’s hometown outside Toronto and also near Montreal.
Barrett says it’s “very surreal” that his debut in a Duke uniform will come in his hometown of Mississauga, Ontario, where the Blue Devils will play twice.
While there are plenty of potential distractions for the top-rated recruit, Barrett says his new teammates will keep him focused. Barrett is the centerpiece of the nation’s consensus No. 1 recruiting class.
“It’s not hard for me, because we have a lot of guys on the team — they keep me grounded, they keep me going,” Barrett said Friday. “Everybody has something on their plate, so everybody just helps out.”
The trip was scheduled in part as a team-building exercise to help a roster packed with the next wave of star freshmen blending with a core of returning players. All five starters are gone from a team that began last season at No. 1 and ended it with an overtime loss to Kansas in the Elite Eight.
Two of those freshmen won’t play due to injuries, but will travel with the team, coach Mike Krzyzewski said. Guard Tre Jones has a hip injury while Cameron Reddish is dealing with a strained groin, he said.
“The main thing is, it’s not so much the practice strategy, it’s to get to know our team — and it’s not just the freshmen, it’s the upperclassmen, how much they’ve improved since the end of the season,” Krzyzewski said. “We’ve done a lot of watching and we’ve been teaching individually, and then collectively, and then to use this time for individual growth and that will give us a better idea of what we’ll start doing in September. … This is all a learning thing and a team-building thing.”
It’ll also give Barrett a chance to show off in front of the home folks.
Barrett, who attended schools in Canada before transferring to Montverde Academy in Florida for his senior year of high school, says his French is “pretty good” but “a little rusty.” He played for the Canadian national team this summer, and grew up watching his godfather, Steve Nash, as well as Minnesota Timberwolves forward Andrew Wiggins, who he says “kind of paved the way for us young guys in Canada.”
He will play against Ryerson on Wednesday and the University of Toronto two days later. The Blue Devils also will play McGill on Aug. 19 just outside Montreal.
“We haven’t really been together for that long, so it’s a different kind of competition,” Barrett said. “It’ll definitely be a challenge.”