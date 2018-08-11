More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Canadian powerhouse Carleton is destroying American college teams again

By Scott PhillipsAug 11, 2018, 11:15 AM EDT
August is a very slow time in college basketball. Future recruits have finished playing after the July live evaluation period. Football is becoming America’s main focus.

But if you are a diehard college hoops fan, you’ve probably heard of Canadian college basketball powerhouse Carleton University. The Ravens have won 13 national titles over the last 16 years in Canada as they feature a number of former Division I transfers.

More importantly, the Ravens continue to destroy talented American college teams during summer exhibition tours. It’s becoming an annual tradition at this point.

So far this month, Carleton has scored impressive double-digit wins over Cincinnati, Ole Miss and South Dakota State as the Ravens made easy work out of two NCAA tournament teams from last season. Not many teams can slow down an All-American candidate like Mike Daum. The Ravens held the Jackrabbits star big man to eight points on 3-for-10 shooting.

Beating American college teams has become somewhat of a norm for Carleton. Last summer, the Ravens picked off five of six Division I opponents who visited them — including Alabama, Providence and Vanderbilt. Carleton also knocked off Wisconsin during a season in which the Badgers eventually made it to the Final Four.

For these summer exhibition games, Carleton obviously has the homecourt advantage. They play a pressing style that can be tough on a team just starting out its season. Carleton also has the edge of playing more games than its American counterparts — the Ravens played 17 exhibition games before going 23-0 in the regular season last year.

Regardless of circumstances, it is always jarring to see NCAA tournament-caliber teams getting blown out, regularly, by a team from Canada.

At what point do we start talking about adding Carleton into the NCAA equation to make things a bit more interesting? It’ll never happen. But it’s fun to think about.

Alabama adds four-star guard Kira Lewis for next season

By Scott PhillipsAug 11, 2018, 9:25 AM EDT
Alabama added late to its Class of 2018 recruiting haul on Friday as four-star, in-state guard Kira Lewis pledged to the Crimson Tide with a tweeted announcement.

The 6-foot-3 Lewis was one of this summer’s breakout players, as he is reclassifying up from the Class of 2019. An elite athlete when it comes to end-to-end speed and quickness, Lewis is able to play a bit of both guard spots as he nearly elevated into a five-star prospect in his former class.

Showing that he belongs in the elite discussion with some strong moments at the USA Basketball U18 trials in June, Lewis added to that momentum with a positive July showing. This spring and summer with the Georgia Stars, Lewis put up 20.1 points, 3.7 assists and 2.8 rebounds per game in 22 contests as he shot 46 percent from the field and 32 percent from three-point range.

With the loss of point guard Collin Sexton to the 2018 NBA Draft, Alabama now has some options to help replace its lottery pick as Lewis will join another potential lead guard recruit in four-star guard Jared Butler. Three-star off-guard Diante Wood and three-star center Javian Fleming round out Alabama’s Class of 2018 recruiting haul.

If Alabama is able to help offset the loss of Sexton (a difficult task), then they should return some intriguing weapons for next season as veterans Dazon Ingram, John Petty and Riley Norris are all back.

Duke’s Barrett ready for homecoming during Canadian tour

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images
Associated PressAug 10, 2018, 4:11 PM EDT
Duke freshman R.J. Barrett is ready for his homecoming games — and his college career hasn’t even formally begun yet.

The native of Canada figures to be the center of attention when the Blue Devils play three exhibition games north of the border, beginning next week in Barrett’s hometown outside Toronto and also near Montreal.

Barrett says it’s “very surreal” that his debut in a Duke uniform will come in his hometown of Mississauga, Ontario, where the Blue Devils will play twice.

While there are plenty of potential distractions for the top-rated recruit, Barrett says his new teammates will keep him focused. Barrett is the centerpiece of the nation’s consensus No. 1 recruiting class.

“It’s not hard for me, because we have a lot of guys on the team — they keep me grounded, they keep me going,” Barrett said Friday. “Everybody has something on their plate, so everybody just helps out.”

The trip was scheduled in part as a team-building exercise to help a roster packed with the next wave of star freshmen blending with a core of returning players. All five starters are gone from a team that began last season at No. 1 and ended it with an overtime loss to Kansas in the Elite Eight.

Two of those freshmen won’t play due to injuries, but will travel with the team, coach Mike Krzyzewski said. Guard Tre Jones has a hip injury while Cameron Reddish is dealing with a strained groin, he said.

“The main thing is, it’s not so much the practice strategy, it’s to get to know our team — and it’s not just the freshmen, it’s the upperclassmen, how much they’ve improved since the end of the season,” Krzyzewski said. “We’ve done a lot of watching and we’ve been teaching individually, and then collectively, and then to use this time for individual growth and that will give us a better idea of what we’ll start doing in September. … This is all a learning thing and a team-building thing.”

It’ll also give Barrett a chance to show off in front of the home folks.

Barrett, who attended schools in Canada before transferring to Montverde Academy in Florida for his senior year of high school, says his French is “pretty good” but “a little rusty.” He played for the Canadian national team this summer, and grew up watching his godfather, Steve Nash, as well as Minnesota Timberwolves forward Andrew Wiggins, who he says “kind of paved the way for us young guys in Canada.”

He will play against Ryerson on Wednesday and the University of Toronto two days later. The Blue Devils also will play McGill on Aug. 19 just outside Montreal.

“We haven’t really been together for that long, so it’s a different kind of competition,” Barrett said. “It’ll definitely be a challenge.”

Krzyzewski: No ‘plan of execution’ for NCAA hoops reforms

Grant Halverson/Getty Images
Associated PressAug 10, 2018, 4:10 PM EDT
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski doesn’t believe the NCAA coordinated its reforms well enough.

Speaking two days after the governing body announced numerous changes following a high-profile corruption scandal in college basketball, Krzyzewski on Friday said he approves the intent behind the changes but added that “they don’t have a plan of execution.”

Among the notable changes, the NCAA included provisions allowing agent relationships.

The NCAA proposes that a few high school players identified as elite prospects by USA Basketball be allowed to sign with agents beginning July 1 before their senior year. But the NBA would have to change its age-limit restrictions.

Also, college players who sign with agents may return to school if undrafted, but only if they sought NBA advisory evaluations and participated in the league’s scouting combine. That also would require tweaks to NBA and players’ union rules.

Autopsy: Death ruled homicide as Wake Forest assistant placed on leave

Queens Criminal Court pool photo
By Rob DausterAug 10, 2018, 3:50 PM EDT
The New York Medical Examiner has ruled that the death of a tourist caused by a punch from Wake Forest assistant coach Jamill Jones is a homicide.

The medical examiner determined that Sandor Szabo, 35, died as the result of a blunt force trauma to his head that was caused when he fell and hit the pavement after getting punched by Jones. According to police, on early Sunday morning, Szabo confused Jones’ car with that of an Uber that he had called. After banging on the window — and, allegedly, punching another person — Jones punched Szabo and knocked him to the ground, where he hit his head.

Jones has been charged with third-degree assault, a misdemeanor in New York, although those charges could be elevated as a result of the medical examiner’s findings. He placed on leave by Wake Forest. He was released on his own recognizance and ordered to return to court on Oct. 2nd.

“This was a tragic accident and Mr. Jones and his family send their deepest condolences and their thoughts and prayers to the Szabo family,” Jones attorney said in a statement following Jones’ first hearing.

Report: Wake Forest assistant charged with assault in connection to deadly incident

Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images
By Travis HinesAug 9, 2018, 6:45 PM EDT
Jamill Jones, an assistant on the Wake Forest coaching staff, has been charged with assault in connection with an incident that resulted in the death of a man over the weekend, according to the New York Post.

The Post, citing anonymous law enforcement sources, reported that Sabor Szabo of Florida on Sunday morning was allegedly drunk and hitting cars, including Jones’, in Queens. A resident came outside and Szabo punched that person in the face, according to the Post. Jones then hit Szabo, who fell and hit his head on the pavement and later succumbed to his injuries, the Post reported. Jones turned himself in to authorities Thursday, according to the Post.

He was later released on his own recognizance and ordered to return to court Oct. 2, according to ESPN.

Jones joined coach Danny Manning’s staff prior to last season after stints with UCF, VCU and Florida Gulf Coast. He previously coached the Washington, D.C.-based Team Takeover grassroots program.

“We have just been made aware of this matter and we are gathering information,” a Wake Forest spokesperson said Thursday night. “We will make a further statement after we learn more about the matter.”

 

 