Alabama adds four-star guard Kira Lewis for next season

Alabama added late to its Class of 2018 recruiting haul on Friday as four-star, in-state guard Kira Lewis pledged to the Crimson Tide with a tweeted announcement.
The 6-foot-3 Lewis was one of this summer’s breakout players, as he is reclassifying up from the Class of 2019. An elite athlete when it comes to end-to-end speed and quickness, Lewis is able to play a bit of both guard spots as he nearly elevated into a five-star prospect in his former class.
Showing that he belongs in the elite discussion with some strong moments at the USA Basketball U18 trials in June, Lewis added to that momentum with a positive July showing. This spring and summer with the Georgia Stars, Lewis put up 20.1 points, 3.7 assists and 2.8 rebounds per game in 22 contests as he shot 46 percent from the field and 32 percent from three-point range.
With the loss of point guard Collin Sexton to the 2018 NBA Draft, Alabama now has some options to help replace its lottery pick as Lewis will join another potential lead guard recruit in four-star guard Jared Butler. Three-star off-guard Diante Wood and three-star center Javian Fleming round out Alabama’s Class of 2018 recruiting haul.
If Alabama is able to help offset the loss of Sexton (a difficult task), then they should return some intriguing weapons for next season as veterans Dazon Ingram, John Petty and Riley Norris are all back.