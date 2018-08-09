Report: Wake Forest assistant charged with assault in connection to deadly incident

Jamill Jones, an assistant on the Wake Forest coaching staff, has been charged with assault in connection with an incident that resulted in the death of a man over the weekend, according to the New York Post.
The Post, citing anonymous law enforcement sources, reported that Sabor Szabo of Florida on Sunday morning was allegedly drunk and hitting cars, including Jones’, in Queens. A resident came outside and Szabo punched that person in the face, according to the Post. Jones then hit Szabo, who fell and hit his head on the pavement and later succumbed to his injuries, the Post reported. Jones turned himself in to authorities Thursday, according to the Post.
Jones joined coach Danny Manning’s staff prior to last season after stints with UCF, VCU and Florida Gulf Coast. He previously coached the Washington, D.C.-based Team Takeover grassroots program.
July’s live recruiting period, the last of its kind, just finished up, meaning that the Class of 2019 have fully had a chance to prove themselves to the recruiters and the recruitniks around the country.
Scholarships were earned and rankings were justified over the course of those three weekends, but scholarship offers and rankings don’t always tell us who the best players in a given class will end up being.
Ask Steph Curry.
Over the course of the coming weeks, we will be re-ranking eight recruiting classes, from 2007-2014, based on what they have done throughout their post-high school career.
Here are the 25 best players from the Class of 2010, with their final Rivals Top 150 ranking in parentheses:
1. Kyrie Irving (4)
Just like it was in college, injuries have been an issue for Irving in the pros, but still by the age of 26 he’s got one NBA title, five All-Star appearances and one All-NBA team appearance. Given all that, he deserves the top spot here despite playing more than 60 games in a regular season just three times thus far in his career. Now out of Cleveland and without LeBron James, Irving has a chance to enhance his legacy with perhaps the league’s premier young team.
2. Doug McDermott (UR)
The criteria here is “post-high school career” so McDermott lands here less because he was a lottery pick and has been a solid rotation player throughout his four-year NBA career, but because he was an absolute monster in four years at Creighton. He is fifth all-time in NCAA career scoring and owns the record for double-digit scoring games with 135 while winning National Player of the Year as a senior. Not bad for a kid who played in Harrison Barnes’ shadow in high school and was slated to attend Northern Iowa before his dad left Iowa State for the Bluejays right before his collegiate career started.
3. Victor Oladipo (144)
After putting up good numbers for a bad team in Orlando, Oladipo suddenly becoming the centerpiece of a trade that sent him and Domantis Sabonis from Oklahoma City to Indiana, where Oladipo had a breakthrough season last year. He was first-team all-defense and a third-team All-NBA selection – while making north of $21 million. Cody Zeller may have been the headliner when they were both in Bloomington, but Oladipo has blossomed into perhaps best player from Tom Crean’s Indiana teams.
4. Enes Kanter (3)
Kanter never got to play for Kentucky thanks to an NCAA eligibility ruling, but the Turkish big man has backed up his recruiting ranking as a durable and productive big man at multiple stops across the league. In seven seasons he’s averaged 11.7 points and 7.3 rebounds per game, and has twice averaged a double-double for a season. He’s made about $73 million over his career as well.
5. Tristan Thompson (17)
Thompson is the second player on this list who owes a great deal of his professional success to LeBron James, but is the first to be connected to a Kardashian sister. The 6-foot-9 center has spent his entire career in Cleveland and was a big part – as much as one can be with Kyrie and LeBron on the team – of the Cavs’ 2016 title. Thompson’s career numbers aren’t huge – 9 points and 8.4 rebounds per game – but he’s been a major contributor on four-straight Finals team.
6. Harrison Barnes (2)
Barnes is often maligned for what he can’t do, which might have a little bit to do with the fact he came up with one of the best teams to ever be assembled. He was often the focal point of criticism on a team that won a title and then 73 regular-season games before he was tossed overboard to make room for Kevin Durant. The lifeboat, however, was a nearly $100 million contract with Dallas. He’s averaged 13.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists over his career.
7. Tobias Harris (7)
It took Harris until his fourth season to establish himself, but the 6-foot-9 small forward has turned into a reliable scorer with six-straight seasons of averaging at least 14.6 points. The Tennessee product is yet to find himself in a winning situation in his NBA career, but as his 3-point shooting has improved, he’s proved to be a difference-maker.
8. Gorgui Dieng (44)
After winning the 2013 NCAA national championship at Louisville (despite what the NCAA history books say), Dieng was drafted 21st overall in the draft that summer. He became a full-time starter for the Timberwolves before coming off the bench last season. He’s averaged 8.3 points and 6.7 rebounds per game for his career and has three years left on the $64 million deal he signed with the Wolves in 2016.
9. Brandon Knight (6)
Knight had a breakthrough season in 2015-16 when he averaged nearly 20 points per game after Phoenix gave him a $70 million contract, but struggled in 2016-17 before a torn ACL cost him last season. He’s averaged 15.2 points per game for his career and will enter this season as the Suns’ starter at point guard.
10. Terrence Ross (48)
The 6-foot-7 Washington forward established himself as a big part of Toronto’s ascendency in the Eastern Conference before being shipped to Orlando in the Serge Ibaka trade. A broken leg derailed his season with the Magic last year, but the 27-year-old former top-10 draft pick has proven himself as both a capable starter and rotation player.
11. Shabazz Napier (98)
After averaging 18 points per game and leading UConn to the 2014 national title, Napier won the distinction of LeBron James’ “favorite player” that led the Heat to trade up to take him in the first round of the draft. LeBron returned to Cleveland a month later. But still, Napier has a national title on his resume and found himself a growing part of the Portland rotation a year ago.
12. Will Barton (11)
Barton left Memphis after just two seasons and was a second-round pick in 2012, but has found a spot for himself in Denver, where he just signed a four-year deal worth more than $50 million. Barton struggled to get much run in Portland in his first two-plus seasons in the league, but has since become a strong rotational guy for the Nuggets, averaging 15.7 points per gmae last season.
13. Tim Hardaway, Jr. (UR)
It’s a bit amazing the son of the Killer Crossover was unranked on his way to Michigan, where he starred for three years and played in a national championship game, but that hasn’t stopped him from putting together a strong pro career. He’s averaged double-figures in four of his five NBA seasons and looks to be a part of the Knicks’ core for the next few seasons.
14. Tony Snell (UR)
After three years at New Mexico, Snell was the 20th overall pick by the Bulls in the 2013 draft. He was a part-time starter for Chicago for three years before being traded up Interstate 94 to Milwaukee, where he’s started 139 games over two seasons. He’ll make about $34 million over the next three seasons with the Bucks.
15. Dion Waiters (29)
As much as it is to laugh at a guy who has a listed nickname of “Kobe Wade” on Basketball Reference, while never averaging more than 16 points per game or shot better than 43 percent from the floor in a season, Waiters has produced – to varying degrees – over seven seasons. A broken ankle ended his season with the Heat last year after he started in the team’s first 30 games.
16. Cory Joseph (8)
The Toronto native and University of Texas product has turned into something of an iron man the last few years, playing in in 79 games or more in the last four seasons, including all 82 last year for the Raptors. He’s not a star, but as a solid defensive rebounder, Joseph has found his place in the NBA.
17. Jeremy Lamb (76)
The UConn product had a breakout year last season, averaging a career-best 12.9 points while shooting a career-high 37 percent from 3-point range. He’ll open the season with the Hornets, his fourth in Charlotte, before becoming a free agent after the year.
18. Jared Sullinger (5)
The former Ohio State big man hasn’t played in the NBA since the 2016-17 season, but he had a nice three-year run with the Celtics in which he averaged double figures in scoring and at least 7.6 rebounds per game. Sullinger, a two-time first-team All-American with the Buckeyes, was one of the NBA’s top rebounders in 2013-14, but conditioning issues, along with injuries, knocked him out of the league.
19. Allen Crabbe (69)
Crabbe was a full-time starter last season for the first time in his career, and the former Cal Bear averaged career-highs of 13.2 points and 4.3 rebounds per game. He’s an $18.5 million player the next two season for the Nets.
20. Meyers Leonard (31)
Leonard left Illinois after a stellar sophomore season in Champaign, and has spent his six NBA seasons as a role player in Portland, where he’s under contract for one more season. The 7-foot-1 center’s best season came in 2015-16 when he put up 8.4 points and 5.1 rebounds in 21.9 minutes per game, all career bests.
21. Andre Roberson (UR)
The 6-foot-7 wing has never put up much in the way of offensive production – he’s a career 25.7 percent 3-point shooter and has averaged 4.6 points in per game in 295 carer games – but he was a critical defensive player for some really good Oklahoma City teams over the years and was one blown 3-1 lead in 2016 away from maybe getting a ring.
22. Reggie Bullock (10)
Bullock has spent the bulk of his career trying to crack rotations in Phoenix, L.A. and Detroit, but finally found success last year with the Pistons. He averaged 27.9 minutes per game last season, averaging 11.3 points per game while shooting 44.5 percent from 3-point range.
23. Tarik Black (54)
Black transfered to Kansas for his senior season after three years in Memphis, and was a role player for the Jayhawks. Since, he stuck around in the NBA for five seasons, including last year with the Western Conference’s top seed, Houston.
24. Joe Harris (119)
Harris has stuck in the NBA the hard way with years in the NBDL before finally catching on with Cleveland and later Brooklyn. The former Virginia Cavalier put up 10.8 points per game last season for the Nets.
25. Jerian Grant (105)
The former Notre Dame standout found a spot for himself with Chicago during its rebuild of the last two years, averaging 22.8 minutes per game last season. He was traded to Orlando this offseaseason.
FIVE NOTABLES THAT DIDN’T MAKE THE TOP 25
Josh Selby (1)
After an unspectacular freshman season with Kansas, Selby declared for the draft and went 49th overall. He played in 38 career games over two season – both with Memphis before washing out of the league. His overseas career has taken him to China, Israel, Turkey and Croatia. He’s often cited as a victim of the one-and-done era.
Perry Jones (9)
Jones could have been a lottery pick had he left Baylor after his freshman season, but slid to 28th after a lackluster sophomore season. He last played in the NBA in 2014-15 after three years as a bench player for Memphis.
Aaron Craft (111)
Most recently spotted with the Ohio State alumni team in TBT, Craft became one of college basketball’s most high profile players in his four years with the Buckeyes, but never appeared in an NBA game.
Josh Huestis (UR)
The Stanford grad found his niche in the NBA with Oklahoma City, where he started a handful of games last season after being relegated to the DLeague and bench in his first two years.
Russ Smith (UR)
Russdiculous won the 2013 national championship with Louisville, but only managed two seasons in the NBA in which he played sparingly. He spent the last two years playing in China.
NCAA didn’t ask USA Basketball if they wanted role assigned in rule changes
“It can’t really be that bad,” you’re thinking. “This many objectively smart people cannot possibly do things that are that dumb. They just can’t.”
Consider this the evidence that, yes, they can.
Here’s one example: One of the changes that the NCAA made was that they will allow “elite” high school players to be able to sign with an agent on July 1st of their senior year in high school “provided they have been identified as an elite senior prospect by USA Basketball.”
The problem?
Apparently no one told USA Basketball, because, according to a report from ESPN, “USA Basketball doesn’t have the infrastructure or interest in” doing that work for the NCAA. There were meetings, but neither the NBA nor USAB believed they had reached any sort of consensus.
“We could’ve done a little better job of communicating today’s news with [them],” Dan Gavitt, the NCAA’s Vice President of Men’s College Basketball, told CBS Sports. “I’ll just leave it at that.”
That should be humiliating.
But it’s not the worst of it, because one of the other changes that the NCAA implemented without talking to anyone in the know is to open up June to live recruiting weekends for scholastic teams; they got rid of two AAU live period weekends and traded them in for events that will include high school teams.
This is not something that high school coaches think will work. Forget the fact that there is literally no infrastructure currently in place for these events — because, you know, this literally has never existed before — but no one seems to quite understand exactly what these events are going to be. I’ve been asked by more college coaches about just what the hell is supposed to happen in June than anything else related to these changes.
The truth of the matter is this: These changes were recommended by people that don’t know what they’re talking about and implemented by people that were looking to get the organization they work for some good PR after months and months of ugly headlines.
It backfired.
Good luck trying to clean up this mess.
Kentucky wins foreign exhibition opener as perimeter shooting struggles emerge
Kentucky opened its foreign exhibition tour by cruising past the Bahamas National Team with an 85-61 victory on Wednesday night.
The Wildcats, making their first foreign trip since the 2015 Final Four team that started 38-0, looked impressive in transition situations as they raced out to an early lead and never looked back. But, despite the solid double-digit win, Kentucky also has something to watch for going forward, as last season’s perimeter shooting woes continued to begin the 2018-19 campaign.
After shooting 35 percent as a team from three-point range last season, Kentucky started its foreign trip with an abysmal 2-for-20 performance from distance as they couldn’t seem to get anything going. It should be noted that there could be some first-game jitters. It’s only an exhibition. New teammates are playing together for the first time. Shooting standout Jemeral Baker also sat out Wednesday’s game as he continues to deal with injury.
Despite all of those factors, the questionable perimeter shooting is still a troubling sign for a Kentucky team that desperately needs some floor spacing around its talented frontcourt players. Sophomore point guard Quade Green, in particular, struggled to a 1-for-11 shooting night and an 0-for-6 night from three-point range as he’ll likely fare much better going forward.
On the positive side (of which there is much, much more), sophomore big man Nick Richards looks like he’s improved a lot since last season as he played with much more assertiveness on the offensive end. Richards finished with a team-high 19 points and two blocks while frontcourt running mates P.J. Washington (10 points) and Reid Travis (four points, 14 rebounds) also contributed. Travis looked a bit disjointed at times, but he still crashed the glass and looked effective doing the little things.
Freshmen Tyler Herro and Keldon Johnson also looked solid scorers for Kentucky as they tallied 16 and 11 points, respectively, on some smooth-looking plays. Guard Ashton Hagans, another freshman, earned some solid praise for his defensive efforts, as he should be a key energy guy for the Wildcats this season.
Kentucky still has three more exhibition games to go on this tour as perimeter shooting is going to be the key development to watch for — besides for individual growth among specific players. If the Wildcats can’t generate consistent perimeter offense, then it’s going to be tough to get guys like Richards, Travis and Washington opportunities on the interior.
NCAA rule changes won’t actually change much of anything
And while some of the rules that were put into place will have an effect on the sport, for the most part this is window dressing, an effort to convince people that don’t know the difference that they, the NCAA overlords aghast at the corruption in their sport, are taking this oh so seriously.
Because the simple fact of the matter is this: Condoleeza Rice’s Commission on College Basketball was specifically tasked with eliminating the cheating that grew rampant enough for the Justice Department to decide that they would make breaking NCAA bylaws a federal offense, and none of the changes that they recommended and pushed into the college basketball rulebook will fix that.
So while I spend the rest of this column talking about the changes that were put into effect, read that while understanding that Rice’s Commission utterly failed in fixing what they were tasked with. I just don’t have the energy to write that column again.
Onto the changes that were made …
The most talked about rule change is going to be that college players are now allowed to have agents, but the impact that will have will be minimal. Elite high school players will be allowed to sign with an agent on July 1st of their senior year, which is a good thing in theory. But it ignores the fact that these athletes, for the most part, already have a relationship with an agent, and that within the next two or three years, will be allowed to head directly to the NBA without having to due their time in college.
(UPDATE: The NCAA has since clarified that this rule change won’t actually take place until the NBA allows players to go directly to the NBA from high school.)
College players that declare for the draft will also be allowed to hire an agent during the draft process if they request an evaluation from the NBA Undergraduate Advisory Committee. They’re only allowed to have meals and travel during the draft process funded, they’ll have to disassociate with that agent (LOL) when they return to school.
Put another way, the whole “college players can now have agents” headline that you’ll see all over the place today will mostly be much ado about nothing.
The same can be said for the rule that will allow combine invites that don’t withdraw before the deadline to withdraw from the draft and that don’t end up getting drafted to return to school without penalty. While that sounds great on paper, the number of players that this will actually affect is minimal. In 2018, there were just six players that fit the criteria: Brian Bowen, Allonzo Trier, Rawle Alkins, Malik Newman, Trevon Duval and Brandon McCoy. Bowen only entered the draft because he was likely not going to be ruled eligible, and I have a hard time believing that any of those other five players would have made the decision to return. They had professional options, and for the most part, when you sink three months into training to prepare for the draft, you will take whatever professional options are available. That’s just the way this works.
Both of these rule changes are steps in the right direction and certainly sound great in a headline, but the impact they will have on the sport of college basketball will be minimal in the real world.
And frankly, I’d argue the same can be said about the changes that were made to the recruiting calendar. This will have some impact — one of the main talking points among coaches about the need for these changes was the money they spend on coaches packets at the myriad events they attend during July, and this will reduce that — but for the most part it, all they do is change the weeks that coaches can take a vacation and force them to try and evaluate at camps, which is never easy to do.
In fact, I’d argue the only two changes that will make any noticeable change have to do with rules enforcement.
The biggest one is that, effective immediately, the NCAA and its Committee on Infractions can use information that is turned up by an outside entity for their own investigations. In other words, if there is a criminal investigation — i.e. the one the Justice Department is currently pursuing — than any documents that are turned up or anything that is said under oath during the course of the trial or the investigation is fair game for the NCAA.
That’s enormous, particularly for the people caught up in the FBI’s probe.
The NCAA also made an effort to give themselves subpoena power by requiring all athletics staff, including school presidents and chancellors, to be contractually obligated to comply with any NCAA investigation.
Those changes will have an impact.
The others will not.
It’s quite clear that the NCAA rushed through these decisions simply because it behooved them to have some good PR, and that will happed. The headlines will fool the people that read the tweet and don’t actually click on the article.
So good for them, I guess.
But they are kidding themselves if they think that any change is actually possible without addressing the amateurism model.
Kentucky added to its Class of 2019 recruiting haul on Wednesday afternoon, as five-star wing Kahlil Whitney pledged to the Wildcats.
The 6-foot-6 Whitney ascended into five-star status this summer as he became a national recruit after playing in the Nike EYBL with the Mac Irvin Fire. A natural three-level scorer with very good lift and natural athleticism, Whitney is regarded as the No. 23 overall prospect in the latest Rivals.com national rankings. After some strong performances in July, Whitney’s ranking could rise even more as he’s a potential McDonald’s All-American.
Whitney averaged 21.1 points and 7.2 rebounds per game in 20 Nike EYBL/Peach Invitational games this spring and summer as he shot 48 percent from the field and 38 percent from three-point range. The son of former Seton Hall standout Kelly Whitney, Kahlil will have to improve his consistency while limiting turnovers if he wants to maximize his potential at the next level.
A great grab for Kentucky’s 2019 recruiting haul, Whitney’s commitment helps offset the loss of four-star wing D.J. Jeffries — who reopened his recruitment last week. The Wildcats now have three players in the fold for 2019 as Whitney joins five-star guard Tyrese Maxey and four-star in-state forward Dontaie Allen.
While there is still a long time to go in the 2019 recruiting cycle, Kentucky, once again, looks like it will be in position to compete for the No. 1 overall recruiting class. Although the Wildcats will face stiff recruiting competition from heavyweights like Duke and North Carolina, and potentially newcomers like Memphis and USC, head coach John Calipari and his staff have already reeled in three high-quality players for the future as they’re off to a great start.