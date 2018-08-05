Former Louisville Cardinal caught with stolen gun, weed

Former Louisville forward Chane Behanan was arrested on Saturday night and charged with receiving stolen property and marijuana possession, according to WDRB in Louisville.
Behanan was a passenger in a car that was pulled over. Officers observed was what termed as “marijuana residue” on Behanan’s lap, while a stolen AK-47 was found in the backseat of the vehicle.
A 2011 McDonald’s All-American, Behanan was a member of Louisville’s 2012 Final Four team and the team that won the 2013 national title. He was dismissed from the program in Dec. of 2013 for what he later admitted was a positive drug test.
Behanan spent time last season playing for the Salt Lake City Stars in the G League.
As Cole Bajema started turning heads last month on the recruiting trail, he was waiting for one school to finally pull the trigger with an offer.
That finally came through, and Bajema will be joining John Beilein’s Michigan program.
“I am excited and blessed to announce that I will further my education and basketball career by accepting a scholarship offer to attend the University of Michigan,” Bajema, a 6-foot-7 forward in the Class of 2019, wrote on social media. “I would like to thank God, my parents, and my coaches for their help in allowing me to realize my dream of attending the greatest university in the world.”
Bajema has spent the bulk of his life living in Washington state, but lived for a few years in Michigan, where a sizable contingent of his family still resides. That has made the Wolverines Bajema’s dream school, as he detailed in a story written earlier this week on MLive.com.
His strong play in July earned him offers from Virginia, Xavier and Oregon State, but his fast rise wasn’t enough to sway him from ultimately choosing the school he wanted all along.
“He’s been upfront from the get-go that if Michigan offers, that’s his No. 1 choice,” his grassroots coach, Don Brady, told MLive.com. “They’ve been on him for the last three months, talking to him just about every week. They’ve built a relationship with him, and that ‘dream school’ still holds weight for him.”
Balema joins top-50 wing Jalen Wilson of Denton, Texas as part of Beilein’s 2019 class.
Addison Owen went all the way to Spain to see the world and play basketball with his Rice teammates. He also received some great news.
Owen, a junior walk-on from Atlanta, was surprised by Owls coach Scott Pera with a scholarship Friday in a surprise announcement with the team on its foreign trip in Spain.
Credit for Pera to milking some drama and intrigue out of the situation, but even more kudos for giving an available scholarship to a two-time Conference USA Commissioner’s Honor Rollee.
We wrote a long feature on Cole Anthony last month.
Here’s a mixtape showcasing why we are so high on him as a prospect.
Jalen Lecque is one of the most athletic guards in the Class of 2019, and he put his full arsenal on display during the July Live Period.
Here is a mixtape from Ball Is Life with some of his most impressive aerial acrobatics.
Alabama is starting to stack up top-100 prospects in its 2019 class.
Jaylen Forbes, a 6-foot-5 guard from Mississippi, committed to the Crimson Tide on Thursday, he announced.
“To all the coaches that have coached me and all my teammates I’ve ever played with I thank y’all for helping me become a better player/teammate,” Forbes wrote on Twitter. “Lastly, to all the coaches that has recruited me I thank y’all! The process has been a great one!
“With that being said I will be furthering my education and taking my talents to…the University of Alabama!”
Forbes is a four-star prospect that chose coach Avery Johnson’s program over the likes of Kansas State and Murray State. He joins top-75 wing Juwan Gary, who committed to the Tide just last month to give Johnson two top-level recruits more than three months out from National Signing Day.
Johnson has now landed seven four-star recruits – plus five-star guard and lottery pick Collin Sexton – since taking over in Tuscaloosa in 2015, showing the former NBA guard and coach has been a quick learner on the recruiting trail.