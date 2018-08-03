VIDEO: Mixtape for Jalen Lecque, most athletic PG in the country

Jalen Lecque is one of the most athletic guards in the Class of 2019, and he put his full arsenal on display during the July Live Period.
Here is a mixtape from Ball Is Life with some of his most impressive aerial acrobatics.
We wrote a long feature on Cole Anthony last month.
Here’s a mixtape showcasing why we are so high on him as a prospect.
Alabama is starting to stack up top-100 prospects in its 2019 class.
Jaylen Forbes, a 6-foot-5 guard from Mississippi, committed to the Crimson Tide on Thursday, he announced.
“To all the coaches that have coached me and all my teammates I’ve ever played with I thank y’all for helping me become a better player/teammate,” Forbes wrote on Twitter. “Lastly, to all the coaches that has recruited me I thank y’all! The process has been a great one!
“With that being said I will be furthering my education and taking my talents to…the University of Alabama!”
Forbes is a four-star prospect that chose coach Avery Johnson’s program over the likes of Kansas State and Murray State. He joins top-75 wing Juwan Gary, who committed to the Tide just last month to give Johnson two top-level recruits more than three months out from National Signing Day.
Johnson has now landed seven four-star recruits – plus five-star guard and lottery pick Collin Sexton – since taking over in Tuscaloosa in 2015, showing the former NBA guard and coach has been a quick learner on the recruiting trail.
The legal wranglings between Louisville and former coach Rick Pitino now include arguing over the meaning of text messages.
The University of Louisville Athletic Associated says in court documents that a 2017 message between Pitino and an assistant alleges that he knew about DePaul potentially paying $200,000 to prospect Brian Bowen while Pitino insists he was simply trafficking in gossip that he did not believe.
“DePaul trying to pay Bowen 200 k to come there,” the message, revealed in court documents, said. “Crazy world!”
Louisville alleges that the text message is evidence that “a reasonable factfinder could conclude that Pitino was aware of red flags regarding Dawkins’ and Gatto’s involvement in the Bowen recruitment, but that he intentionally failed to disclose those concerns to compliance staff rather than risk Bowen choosing a different school.” according to the Louisville Courier Journal.
Pitino has another interpretation of the message
“I said to (assistant) Kenny Johnson on the phone: ‘I don’t believe a word of it. Where would DePaul get $200,000 to pay Brian Bowen?’” Pitino told the Louisville Courier Journal. “There’s no truth to what this guy said. He’s a nobody in the business. He hates DePaul, this guy. …
“There was no merit behind the thing. That’s why I never brought it to anybody. I get 20-30 text messages: ‘I heard UCLA is giving this. I heard Kansas is giving this.’ There’s no facts. I really didn’t think twice about it.”
The lawsuit stems from the FBI’s investigation into corruption in college basketball, which alleges to have uncovered a plan executed by adidas to funnel $100,000 to Bowen to secure his commitment to one of its affiliated schools. Louisville fired Pitino in the fallout, and the Hall of Fame coach subsequently filed a lawsuit seeking the nearly $40 million that was remaining on his contract.
With that kind of money in question, the back and forth between Louisville and Pitino is nearly certain to be protracted and fierce. It also apparently will include debates about the true messages meant to be conveyed by text messages.
Dontaie Allen, a four-star in-state prospect, announced on Thursday that he has committed to Kentucky.
Allen was one of the breakout prospects of this July recruiting period, a 6-foot-6 scoring machine that has gone from the fringes of the top 100 to finding a place somewhere in the top 50 of most rankings.
He joins five-star prospect Tyrese Maxey as Kentucky’s two commitments in the Class of 2019 following Monday’s decommitment by D.J. Jeffries.
One day after Roy Williams turned 68 years old, he got his birthday present from North Carolina.
On Thursday, the school announced that they will be renaming the floor at the Smith Center ‘Roy Williams Court.’
It’s very hard to believe; it’s just so flattering,” Williams said in a statement released by the school. “I have to figure out a way to thank all my current and former players, because it may be my name on the court, but it really honors all of them because they made the plays.
Williams has been with the Tar Heels for 15 years, winning three national titles in that span to go along with eight ACC regular season title and three ACC tournament titles.
Williams released the following statement:
“I also want to thank my family for all the support and love they’ve given me over the years. I’ve missed many family things over the years, and they were so understanding. Naming the court will be a thrill for my family. I’ll try to say the right things to the former players, to my family and to the Carolina administration, but I don’t know if I will be able to adequately state how grateful I am.
“I love this place. For 15 years as the head coach and 10 as an assistant, I’ve tried every day to give everything I could to make the Carolina Basketball program better. Fortunately, when I started I had Coach (Dean) Smith, Coach (Bill) Guthridge and Eddie Fogler, who taught me everything about running a program.
“I think about my high school coach, Buddy Baldwin, the person responsible for getting me into the game and into coaching. I also think of Coach Smith. I turned 68 yesterday, and every day I think about doing things that would make Coach proud. It worries me to this day because I never want to let the program down.
“It’s overwhelming to think about it. Coach Smith did so much, he was so good for people. He would be proud of what we’ve done on the court, but Coach was always able to do so much more for the players off the court. I’m glad his name is on the building. It’s going to be hard to think of my name on the floor in his building.
“I would have been perfectly content to be Coach Smith’s assistant for 30 years, but then he thought it was a good idea for me to go Kansas. From that moment on, I’ve tried to do things that he would have approved of. We’ve won some games and some tournaments, and we’ve even won a few championships. Even with the Hall of Fame (induction) in 2007, I’ve never allowed myself to look back on all that. This is probably the first time I can say I think we’ve done okay.”