Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Kentucky lands commitment from four-star wing

By Rob DausterAug 2, 2018, 2:03 PM EDT
Dontaie Allen, a four-star in-state prospect, announced on Thursday that he has committed to Kentucky.

Allen was one of the breakout prospects of this July recruiting period, a 6-foot-6 scoring machine that has gone from the fringes of the top 100 to finding a place somewhere in the top 50 of most rankings.

He joins five-star prospect Tyrese Maxey as Kentucky’s two commitments in the Class of 2019 following Monday’s decommitment by D.J. Jeffries.

North Carolina to rename Smith Center floor after Roy Williams

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
By Rob DausterAug 2, 2018, 12:33 PM EDT
One day after Roy Williams turned 68 years old, he got his birthday present from North Carolina.

On Thursday, the school announced that they will be renaming the floor at the Smith Center ‘Roy Williams Court.’

It’s very hard to believe; it’s just so flattering,” Williams said in a statement released by the school. “I have to figure out a way to thank all my current and former players, because it may be my name on the court, but it really honors all of them because they made the plays.

Williams has been with the Tar Heels for 15 years, winning three national titles in that span to go along with eight ACC regular season title and three ACC tournament titles.

Williams released the following statement:

“I also want to thank my family for all the support and love they’ve given me over the years. I’ve missed many family things over the years, and they were so understanding. Naming the court will be a thrill for my family. I’ll try to say the right things to the former players, to my family and to the Carolina administration, but I don’t know if I will be able to adequately state how grateful I am.

“I love this place. For 15 years as the head coach and 10 as an assistant, I’ve tried every day to give everything I could to make the Carolina Basketball program better. Fortunately, when I started I had Coach (Dean) Smith, Coach (Bill) Guthridge and Eddie Fogler, who taught me everything about running a program.

“I think about my high school coach, Buddy Baldwin, the person responsible for getting me into the game and into coaching. I also think of Coach Smith. I turned 68 yesterday, and every day I think about doing things that would make Coach proud. It worries me to this day because I never want to let the program down.

“It’s overwhelming to think about it. Coach Smith did so much, he was so good for people. He would be proud of what we’ve done on the court, but Coach was always able to do so much more for the players off the court. I’m glad his name is on the building. It’s going to be hard to think of my name on the floor in his building.

“I would have been perfectly content to be Coach Smith’s assistant for 30 years, but then he thought it was a good idea for me to go Kansas. From that moment on, I’ve tried to do things that he would have approved of. We’ve won some games and some tournaments, and we’ve even won a few championships. Even with the Hall of Fame (induction) in 2007, I’ve never allowed myself to look back on all that. This is probably the first time I can say I think we’ve done okay.”

Maryland big man leaves school to turn pro

Rob Carr/Getty Images
By Rob DausterAug 1, 2018, 8:30 PM EDT
Maryland’s already thin frontcourt took another hit this week as redshirt junior Schnider Herard opted to leave the program and pursue professional opportunities.

Herard arrived at Maryland in January after playing a season and a half at Mississippi State. He averaged 5.1 points and 5.0 boards as a freshman, but he saw his minutes cut in half as a sophomore and transferred to Maryland in January. He would have been eligible after the first semester.

Inside Maryland Sports was the first to report the news.

Herard was expected to play a major role off the bench for the Terps, whose frontline currently consists of Bruno Fernando, five-star freshman Jalen Smith and a pair of seldom-used bench pieces. Already reeling from losing Kevin Huerter and Justin Jackson to the NBA draft, Mark Turgeon could have used Herard’s size inside.

Maryland still has the horses to make a run at a spot in the NCAA tournament, particularly since Anthony Cowan, who is a Big Ten Player of the Year candidate, is back for his junior season. Throw in a solid recruiting class and the return of a pair of promising sophomores — Fernando and Darryl Morsell — and there are pieces on this roster.

D.J. Jeffries’ father clarifies comments after Kentucky decommitment

Getty Images
By Scott PhillipsAug 1, 2018, 5:05 PM EDT
After decommitting from Kentucky, D.J. Jeffries and his father, Corey, clarified some of the logic behind that decision in a story on Wednesday with the Memphis Commercial Appeal.

Speaking with Mark Giannotto, Corey Jeffries talked about the earlier story that Kentucky staff was “unprofessional” when D.J. was decommitting from the Wildcats. Jeffries clarified what happened by saying it was assistant coach Tony Barbee who was agitated, not head coach John Calipari.

“it wasn’t Cal that took it so bad. It was the main recruiter (assistant coach Tony Barbee),” Jeffries said to Giannotto.

It’s also interesting to note that Kentucky did not attend the last July live evaluation period game of Jeffries as he was disappointed that his future coaching staff didn’t take in his last ever grassroots game. While many recruits get criticized for wanting too much attention, it is fair of Jeffries to be a little upset that Kentucky didn’t send one assistant for his last game on of July.

Now that Jeffries has backed off of his commitment from Kentucky, many expect him to end up at Memphis, as Jeffries has already heard from Tigers head coach Penny Hardaway.

Vanderbilt’s Simi Shittu cleared for start of the season

Nike
By Scott PhillipsAug 1, 2018, 3:50 PM EDT
Vanderbilt received some positive news on Wednesday as head coach Bryce Drew said that prized freshman Simi Shittu should be cleared to start the season. The news was first reported by Jon Rothstein.

The 6-foot-9 Shittu tore his ACL in January as he has been going through rehab to be ready for his freshman season. Regarded as the No. 7 overall prospect in the Class of 2018, Shittu was a major coup for Vanderbilt as he’s expected to make a major impact as soon as next season.

It’ll be interesting to see if Shittu looks like his old self, or if it takes him some time to play his way into game shape and proper confidence. When he was healthy, Shittu was one of the elite players in the Class of 2018, as he was a double-double threat who was almost always productive. Vanderbilt has a strong freshman class coming in that includes Shittu, five-star point guard Darius Garland and four-star wing Aaron Nesmith.

Caleb Grill commits to South Dakota State over Power 5 offers

Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
By Travis HinesAug 1, 2018, 2:57 PM EDT
Mike Daum went from absolute unknown to All-American at South Dakota State. The previous SDSU staff offered him after going to watch another player and seeing the Nebraska native make 12 3s in a grassroots game. After a redshirt season, Daum blossomed into the Summit League’s best player and later into one of the top college basketball players in the country, going to three NCAA tournaments along the way.

The next Jackrabbits’ star will likely be quite a bit less surprising.

Caleb Grill committed to South Dakota State on Wednesday, choosing the Jackrabbits over Power 5 offers and giving coach T.J. Otzelberger the program’s highest-rated recruit ever.

“South Dakota State was the first school to look at me,” Grill, a 6-foot-2 guard in the Class of 2019, told NBCSports.com. “That’s who I got the first offer from, and the first offer means the most from all the other ones because they’re the ones that found me and they’re the ones that recruited me.

“I don’t want to be at a program where I don’t fit their program. I want to fit a program, and I want to be what they need for a program and be a part of the style.”

Nebraska and Texas Tech, along with SMU, recently offered the Maize, Kan. native, and other high-major programs had begun to get involved, but Grill instead decided to pledge to a Summit League power.

“It was really cool (getting Power 5 offers),” Grill said, “but the thing that makes South Dakota State so special too is we were playing (last month) at the same time as KC Run GMC, who had numerous D1 players, it has amazing talent, and I thought it meant a lot that all the head coaches that (were recruiting) me went and watched that game.

“South Dakota State, TJ Otzelberger, was the only coach I saw there watching that game. It just shows how much they really, really wanted me because they were at every single game.”

Grill’s commitment is the latest example of the rising profile of South Dakota State, which has made the NCAA tournament in five of the last seven years. Daum has become a household name in college basketball circles, Otzelberger has recruited at a high level since coming over as an Iowa State assistant in 2016 and the Jacks will be heavy favorites to win the Summit again. It’s basically inevitable they’ll be a trendy mid-major pick come tourney time.

Now they’ve got a player to build around in a post-Daum era.

“I feel 100 percent confident on the decision that I made,” Grill said. “They have elite players on their team. They’ve got a couple players that can play on some of the top teams in the country like Daum and David Jenkins, Jr.

“I think they could easily play at a POwer 5 school, but they love it there, and I think I’ll love it there, too.”

 