Vanderbilt’s Simi Shittu cleared for start of the season

By Scott PhillipsAug 1, 2018, 3:50 PM EDT
Vanderbilt received some positive news on Wednesday as head coach Bryce Drew said that prized freshman Simi Shittu should be cleared to start the season. The news was first reported by Jon Rothstein.

The 6-foot-9 Shittu tore his ACL in January as he has been going through rehab to be ready for his freshman season. Regarded as the No. 7 overall prospect in the Class of 2018, Shittu was a major coup for Vanderbilt as he’s expected to make a major impact as soon as next season.

It’ll be interesting to see if Shittu looks like his old self, or if it takes him some time to play his way into game shape and proper confidence. When he was healthy, Shittu was one of the elite players in the Class of 2018, as he was a double-double threat who was almost always productive. Vanderbilt has a strong freshman class coming in that includes Shittu, five-star point guard Darius Garland and four-star wing Aaron Nesmith.

D.J. Jeffries’ father clarifies comments after Kentucky decommitment

By Scott PhillipsAug 1, 2018, 5:05 PM EDT
After decommitting from Kentucky, D.J. Jeffries and his father, Corey, clarified some of the logic behind that decision in a story on Wednesday with the Memphis Commercial Appeal.

Speaking with Mark Giannotto, Corey Jeffries talked about the earlier story that Kentucky staff was “unprofessional” when D.J. was decommitting from the Wildcats. Jeffries clarified what happened by saying it was assistant coach Tony Barbee who was agitated, not head coach John Calipari.

“it wasn’t Cal that took it so bad. It was the main recruiter (assistant coach Tony Barbee),” Jeffries said to Giannotto.

It’s also interesting to note that Kentucky did not attend the last July live evaluation period game of Jeffries as he was disappointed that his future coaching staff didn’t take in his last ever grassroots game. While many recruits get criticized for wanting too much attention, it is fair of Jeffries to be a little upset that Kentucky didn’t send one assistant for his last game on of July.

Now that Jeffries has backed off of his commitment from Kentucky, many expect him to end up at Memphis, as Jeffries has already heard from Tigers head coach Penny Hardaway.

Caleb Grill commits to South Dakota State over Power 5 offers

By Travis HinesAug 1, 2018, 2:57 PM EDT
Mike Daum went from absolute unknown to All-American at South Dakota State. The previous SDSU staff offered him after going to watch another player and seeing the Nebraska native make 12 3s in a grassroots game. After a redshirt season, Daum blossomed into the Summit League’s best player and later into one of the top college basketball players in the country, going to three NCAA tournaments along the way.

The next Jackrabbits’ star will likely be quite a bit less surprising.

Caleb Grill committed to South Dakota State on Wednesday, choosing the Jackrabbits over Power 5 offers and giving coach T.J. Otzelberger the program’s highest-rated recruit ever.

“South Dakota State was the first school to look at me,” Grill, a 6-foot-2 guard in the Class of 2019, told NBCSports.com. “That’s who I got the first offer from, and the first offer means the most from all the other ones because they’re the ones that found me and they’re the ones that recruited me.

“I don’t want to be at a program where I don’t fit their program. I want to fit a program, and I want to be what they need for a program and be a part of the style.”

Nebraska and Texas Tech, along with SMU, recently offered the Maize, Neb. native, and other high-major programs had begun to get involved, but Grill instead decided to pledge to a Summit League power.

“It was really cool (getting Power 5 offers),” Grill said, “but the thing that makes South Dakota State so special too is we were playing (last month) at the same time as KC Run GMC, who had numerous D1 players, it has amazing talent, and I thought it meant a lot that all the head coaches that (were recruiting) me went and watched that game.

“South Dakota State, TJ Otzelberger, was the only coach I saw there watching that game. It just shows how much they really, really wanted me because they were at every single game.”

Grill’s commitment is the latest example of the rising profile of South Dakota State, which has made the NCAA tournament in five of the last seven years. Daum has become a household name in college basketball circles, Otzelberger has recruited at a high level since coming over as an Iowa State assistant in 2016 and the Jacks will be heavy favorites to win the Summit again. It’s basically inevitable they’ll be a trendy mid-major pick come tourney time.

Now they’ve got a player to build around in a post-Daum era.

“I feel 100 percent confident on the decision that I made,” Grill said. “They have elite players on their team. They’ve got a couple players that can play on some of the top teams in the country like Daum and David Jenkins, Jr.

“I think they could easily play at a POwer 5 school, but they love it there, and I think I’ll love it there, too.”

 

Missouri refutes claims of former player regarding Title IX violations

By Raphielle JohnsonJul 31, 2018, 10:56 PM EDT
Last week Terrence Phillips, a former member of the Missouri basketball program who was dismissed from the team due to an investigation into multiple allegations of rape, stalking and sexual misconduct, announced that he had been cleared of three of the four Title IX violations filed against him. However according to the school, that was not the entire story.

It was reported Tuesday by Dave Matter of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that Phillips was also found to have violated Section 3 of the school’s Title IX policy on Sex Discrimination, Sexual Harassment and Sexual Misconduct in Education.

Instead of the one violation noted by Phillips, he was actually found to have committed two. Per the report, a three-person committee ruled unanimously that Phillips was responsible for sending a picture of his genitals to one of the complainants via text message.

According to the Post-Dispatch the woman, who was not identified (as is generally the case in legal matters involving rape and sexual assault/harassment), received an email from the school in early June notifying her of the committee’s verdict that was rendered June 7. Phillips had four days to appeal the ruling but did not do so.

In his Twitter post Phillips mentioned Complainants A, C, D and E but left out Complainant B, who according to the Post-Dispatch could be the woman Matter spoke with. While the woman said that Phillips was not violent towards her, she did use the word “aggressive” in describing his behavior towards her.

“He was just really, really obsessive,” she told the Post-Dispatch. “He’s very pushy and aggressive. Even with me, he was very aggressive in the way he touched me and hugged me and in text messages. I asked him to back off a lot and he comes on even stronger.”

On Sunday another of the complainants took to Twitter to give her side of the story regarding her interaction with Phillips.

Important post-July recruiting storylines

By Scott PhillipsJul 31, 2018, 6:30 PM EDT
The July live evaluation period is complete as college coaches have been watching prospects over the last three weeks. We’ve learned a lot about some of the recruiting trends and popular players as there are some intriguing storylines to look out or over the next several months.

1. Kentucky or Memphis for James Wiseman?

Elite Class of 2019 center James Wiseman recently came out with his list of top eight schools. But nobody believes that six of those schools even have a chance. Almost everybody believes this one is coming down to two: Kentucky and Memphis.

Wiseman received plenty of attention from both staffs during July as head coach Penny Hardaway has helped make up a lot of recruiting ground for the Tigers these past few months. Kentucky still holds a lot of clout since they own commitments from Ashton Hagans (who’s already part of the program) and Tyrese Maxey — two guards Wiseman said he wanted to play with in college.

While Wiseman didn’t drop any additional hints, or give any kind of indication which way he might be leaning, we’ll have to wait for subtle clues and hints about the next step in this one.

2. How does USC add to its great 2019 start?

Since USC already has four commitments in the Class of 2019, they are in a sweet recruiting position before many schools even hold one pledge. And with one being a five-star and the other three being top-100 prospects, the group already has depth and balance.

While USC likely won’t take that many more players in this current 2019 class, they had a leg up on younger prospects by being able to stick with them during long stretches of the July live evaluation period. That means recruiting talented pieces around Class of 2020 big man Evan Mobley, who many expect will eventually become a Trojan like his brother, Isaiah, and play for their father who’s an assistant on Andy Enfield’s staff.

If USC lands back-to-back talented classes with a Mobley brother in each, it will set a huge foundation for deep postseason runs — even with some potential pro losses early on. Getting that much depth and talent should hopefully translate to success for the Trojans. We’ll see if the early 2019 success pays off down the road with the 2020 returns.

3. Cole Anthony recruiting information

Up until this point, elite Class of 2019 point guard Cole Anthony hasn’t talked very much about recruiting specifics. Anthony played for Kansas head coach Bill Self with the USA Basketball U18 team. So Anthony spoke about his experiences with Self as a coach and person at Peach Jam.

But that’s all we really know about Cole Anthony’s recruitment at this point. Anthony has refused to talk specific schools. It’s hard to get a read on where things stand. Playing in a guard-driven, ball-screen heavy offense is something Anthony has talked about wanting at the college level, so it’ll be interesting to see how much style of play might factor into such a decision.

As my NBC colleague Rob Dauster noted in his tremendous feature on Cole, North Carolina head coach Roy Williams was always present following Anthony during July while Oregon has also been linked quite a bit. At some point, Anthony will begin taking official visits and divulging recruiting information. It’ll be fascinating to clear up all the rumors and get some clarification.

4. Who ends up at No. 1 in 2019? 

Since the Class of 2019 doesn’t have a clear No. 1 prospect, there will still be a lot to play for as the top players enter senior season. With the No. 1 spot having multiple candidates, we could get some marquee battles for the spotlight over the next few months.

James Wiseman, Vernon Carey Jr. and Cole Anthony have long been in the No. 1 conversation. Some national scouts even believe that Jaden McDaniels is the most talented player in the class long-term. But there doesn’t seem to be a consensus player (or order or players) among that group. Others could also sneak into the conversation as well.

It should make for an interesting season with a lot to play for, since some classes have featured near-unanimous No. 1 prospects in years past.

5. How will players handle recruiting with the FBI investigation?

This will be a unique year for recruiting after the FBI investigation into college basketball has uncovered so many allegations over the past year. It’s led to some changes in the coaching ranks. Perceptions of certain programs and coaches might have also been slightly altered.

But we’ll really see the changes in how some programs are handling things with official visits and commitments beginning. Some programs like Auburn and USC haven’t seen any recruiting disadvantages so far. Watching others programs like Arizona and Louisville will be interesting since they’ve typically recruited five-star caliber players in the past. Can they continue to land those kinds of talents?

Players might also be cautious with which schools they visit and when they make a decision. Some recruits specifically cited the uncertainty when they said they were targeting a spring decision — especially with regard to coaching changes. Potential penalties and postseason bans are one thing. Many of these players want assurances that head coaches will remain safe and in place during their time on campus.

Elijah Clarance leaving Illinois State to turn pro

By Raphielle JohnsonJul 31, 2018, 6:00 PM EDT
Illinois State will be short a player for the 2018-19 season, as it was announced Tuesday that 6-foot-4 guard Elijah Clarance has decided to forego his final three seasons of eligibility and turn pro.

A native of Sweden, Clarance’s decision comes on the heels of a very good performance for his nation’s Under-20 team during this summer’s FIBA U20 European Championships. In seven games Clarance averaged 22.4 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game, leading the tournament in scoring.

Dealing with injuries for a portion of the 2017-18 season, Clarance appeared in 21 games for the Redbirds and averaged 2.7 points and 1.3 assists in 11.1 minutes per game. Losing Clarance gives head coach Dan Muller one less option on the perimeter in 2018-19, but by no means is the cupboard bare.

With Illinois State returning its top four scorers from last year’s 18-win team, including double-figure scorers Milik Yarbrough, Keyshawn Evans and Phil Fayne, the Redbirds are capable of challenging reigning Missouri Valley champion and Final Four participant Loyola this season.