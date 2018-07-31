More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Andy Lyons/Getty Images

D.J. Jeffries’ father on Kentucky: ‘They were kind of unprofessional’

By Raphielle JohnsonJul 31, 2018, 5:08 PM EDT
Leave a comment

On Monday top 100 Class of 2019 prospect DJ Jeffries announced via Twitter that he was reopening his recruitment after verbally committing to Kentucky in March. When a prospect makes the decision to de-commit, it’s pretty much expected that there will be a negative reaction from a portion of the fan base.

But in the case of Jeffries, he apparently also had to deal with some negative feedback from the Kentucky coaching staff when informing them of his decision to reopen things. During an appearance of 92.9 FM in Memphis Tuesday morning, Jeffries’ father Corey said that in his view the coaches were “kind of unprofessional” regarding his son’s decision.

“We talked with Kentucky and it kind of shocked me. They were kind of unprofessional,” Jeffries said in the interview. “They didn’t handle the news the way I expected them to handle it.”

Of course a coaching staff will be disappointed when told that a recruit has decided to reopen things. The key in any instance is to not allow the disappointment to cross over into disrespect. What happened here? Only those who were part of that conversation can give a clear answer.

Obviously there is Corey Jeffries’ point of view on the discussion that occurred following his son’s decision, which is why it’s being discussed here. It would be good to know the Kentucky viewpoint on this situation, but NCAA rules don’t allow coaches to comment on an unsigned prospective student-athlete.

Jeffries has a clear connection to Memphis, as he played his grassroots basketball for the program formerly run by current Memphis head coach Penny Hardaway. And at the time of Jeffries’ commitment to Kentucky the Memphis basketball program was anything but stable, as rumors were swirling regarding the future of then-head coach Tubby Smith.

Memphis did not relieve Smith of his duties until March 15, three days after Jeffries committed to Kentucky. Of course the rumor mill had Hardaway as the clear favorite to replace Smith even before the move became official, but you can’t blame Jeffries and his family if the thought process at the time was to go with Kentucky rather than wait to see if Memphis was going to make a change.

According to Corey Jeffries, having a longstanding relationship with Hardaway is a factor in his son’s recruitment and that should come as a surprise to no one. While other high-major programs, including Mississippi State and LSU, have reached out to Jeffries in the aftermath of his de-commitment from Kentucky, it would be tough to blame anyone who views Memphis as the favorite at this point.

And with one of the top 2019 prospects in James Wiseman having both Kentucky and Memphis in his final eight — many believe those two schools are the clear favorites — this won’t be the last time the Wildcats and Tigers cross paths on the recruiting trail.

The revised July recruiting proposal will shift power from shady AAU coaches to shady high school coaches

Jon Lopez/Nike
By Rob DausterJul 31, 2018, 4:33 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The looming changes to the college basketball’s offseason recruiting calendar has been the single biggest topic of discussion in the sport over the course of the last six weeks, as college coaches, AAU programs and NCAA enforcement staff all try to figure out what, exactly, the lay of the land is going to look like come the spring of 2019.

And it looks like we now have an answer: The NCAA will be eliminating one of the live periods from July entirely and restructuring the month so that there is one five-day period where coaches are allowed to be on the road evaluating players at non-scholastic events — read that as shoe company-sponsored AAU tournaments — and another where they will be allowed to evaluate at regional and national camps.

In essence, the updated proposal is the same as the proposal that was leaked in June, with coaches now being allowed to attend Peach Jam and the other events that would be held that weekend.

So I don’t think I really need to go into detail about what is wrong with this. I wrote a column on it earlier this month. I recorded a podcast on it a week before that. The issues are more or less still the same, and the idea is still a bad one.

Eliminating a Las Vegas recruiting weekend isn’t going to solve any of the problems currently facing the sport, but it may just make it more profitable to turn your AAU program into a prep school that takes classes online or at a local private school.

And it may shift the balance of power from shady AAU coaches to shady high school coaches, all while making it more difficult for fringe Division I prospects to earn a scholarship and taxing the budget and resources or low- and mid-major programs even more.

Let me explain.

The overwhelming majority of college basketball coaches are against these new rules, but that doesn’t mean that they all hate what the outcome will end up being.

“I don’t care about the changes. It’s going to work itself out just fine,” one coach, who works at a high-major school, said. “I’m happy these scamming AAU motherf—ers are about to stop getting money. Exploiting these kids. Playing in multiple tournaments in one city at a time.”

The amount of money that is generated at these events would boggle your mind. There are hundreds — if not thousands — of teams that are paying entry fees to play in many of these tournaments, and those entry fees are typically more than $500 — and can approach $1,000 — per team. Then there are the coaches packets that cost a few hundred bucks a pop and are required to be purchased to gain entry to the event. The organizers of these events know that the coaches will show up where the most talent is, which is why you’ll hear about AAU coaches, and sometimes the players themselves, getting kickbacks as well as travel and hotels covered to bring their teams to a certain event.

It’s gotten to the point that the AAU coaches themselves are cashing in. They’ve seen how live period events have turned into cash-cows for the tournament operators, so multiple grassroots programs have turned to hosting their own showcase combines and selling coaches packets for them. One eight-hour camp on a Sunday that brings in a couple hundred coaches at $300 a packet is a nice little infusion of cash into that program, and that program director’s bank account.

“I’d guess maybe 25 percent of the people that buy a packet even show up to those combines,” one high-major assistant coach said.

“Do you think I’ll be able to recruit a player off of that team if I don’t pay for their packet?” another added.

And that’s to say nothing of the deals that get down off the court in Las Vegas. One of the places that the FBI caught all of these coaches was when they were summoned up to a suite at a Las Vegas hotel where Christian Dawkins and undercover FBI agents were allegedly handing out cash to assistant coaches, bribing them in exchange for influence a player’s future. That wasn’t an isolated event, which is why it’s worth noting that the new changes essentially eliminated the third July live period, which is when everyone heads to Vegas.

In its place, the NCAA will be hosting those regional and national camps, a flawed idea in its own right. No one — not coaches, not players, not evaluators — enjoys camp settings.

What’s more interesting, however, is that the newest proposals will essentially trade the second July live period for a pair of three-day live periods in June that will involve scholastic teams.

And this is where things get really tricky, and where the logic going into the latest proposal really falls apart.

Let us, for the sake of this argument, ignore some of the logistical issues involved with “scholastic” events, things as simple and basic as high schools lacking the funding to send their basketball teams away for a weekend, or the limitations that some states have on the access a high school coach has to his team in the offseason.

Instead, I want to focus on the term “scholastic”. In 2012, the NCAA made the decision that they were going to make the standards for being deemed eligible to play collegiately more difficult, effective in 2016. One of the by-products of this decision has been that we’ve seen more prep school pop-up around the country, schools with names like Aspire Academy, or Prolific Prep, or Findlay Prep, or Hillcrest Prep.

Those are high school teams, but they are not traditional high school teams with traditional high school coaches.

“Pop up schools are just a cover for the word ‘scholastic’, which is what the NCAA said you had to be in order to be evaluated from September-though-March,” one source with an intimate knowledge of the shadowy world of prep school hoops said. “So AAU teams became ‘scholastic’ by adding online classes.”

These changes will be giving more influence over players to the people that run those programs.

How are they any different than AAU coaches?

And do you think that the NCAA decision-makers realize that shoe companies sponsor high school teams as well?

I say all that to say this: What these working groups and commissions — and the people in charge NCAA in general — fail to grasp here is that the core issue here isn’t with AAU coaches or tournament organizers or shoe companies individually. The core issue is that all of those people are working in a financial ecosystem where millions of dollars are changing hands, and the athletes are not allowed to see any of it because it would jeopardize their collegiate eligibility.

That is why the FBI is investigating college basketball.

That is why Condoleeza Rice was tasked with cleaning up the game.

I applaud the effort, I really do.

But these “solutions” simply miss the mark.

Las Vegas Takeaways: Three things you need to know after the final live period in 2018

Jon Lopez/Nike
By Scott PhillipsJul 31, 2018, 1:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

LAS VEGAS — The final week of the July live evaluation period commenced with most of the top players ending up in Las Vegas. With over four events and multiple shoe-company circuits overlapping in final events, it made for some fun competition that we usually don’t see. Here are five takeaways from the week there.

1. Las Vegas is more important than the Peach Jam

This summer drew a ton of praise for Peach Jam since it looks like the summer college recruiting model could be changing. Peach Jam is a wonderful event. One of the most competitive events during the entire year. Las Vegas is better. It’s also more important for recruiting than Peach Jam.

Peach Jam gets so much hype and coverage because it’s grown in mythical proportions as Nike’s top event and championship. But Peach Jam is only a handful of Nike’s top teams playing in one small town. It also competes directly with important events, that are hours away, from Adidas and Under Armour.

Las Vegas has top teams from all shoe company circuits in one city. Which means all of the top college coaching staffs focus almost all of their energy on Vegas. It also means that coaching staffs have to make difficult selections when going to see players they are recruiting. And by the third week of the live period, players are noticing which schools are consistently at their games.

“Last week, the second live period there are so many events, so all the coaches can’t be everywhere. Everyone is in Las Vegas. It means a lot to see the coaches recruiting you at your games because you know they’re in Vegas. It just depends on if they’re going to your game, or someone else’s game,” Class of 2019 prospect Samuell Williamson said.

That quote hits Vegas on the head as an event.

Players are competing for the final time ever on the AAU circuit. The emotion of playing in one last tournament, while fighting for scholarships for one final time in front of college coaches, is a lot to deal with. When you also add in the overall excitement of Las Vegas as a city, the number of prominent NBA players in attendance at all Vegas events, and the hyped cross-shoe-company games and it makes for a tremendous week of basketball if properly planned.

Peach Jam is great. But Las Vegas is the most important week of the July recruiting calendar.

2. Jaden McDaniels is a talented but polarizing prospect 

There has already been a lot of talk this July about how there is a glaring lack of star power at the top of the Class of 2019. Some really good players are up there. But when it comes to the NBA talk and traditional “one-and-done” chatter,  there won’t be as much with the Class of 2019.

Which is part of the reason why Seattle native Jaden McDaniels has generated so much attention over the last several months. The younger brother of San Diego State forward Jalen McDaniels, Jaden is also a late-blooming forward who brings a lot of intriguing things to the table at 6-foot-10. McDaniels shoots an effortless-looking perimeter jumper. He can guard four or five positions. He’s long, rangy and athletic. Those traits have led to some scouts becoming enamored with McDaniels as he’s received some talk as the best long-term prospect in the class.

But there are others who aren’t so high on McDaniels. While McDaniels has a lot of intriguing tools at his disposal, he doesn’t always play hard, or put up the production, that you would like to see from a five-star talent. McDaniels is also a classic player who is good at a lot of things but not great at any one particular skill — quite yet.

These polarizing viewpoints among scouts also qualify within the college ranks. The west-coast schools are all over McDaniels, but he’s never really ascended into a national-level recruit. Duke and Kentucky haven’t shown serious interest. It means that McDaniels is going to be one of the most fascinating players to watch in this class. Some think he could be the guy while the best schools aren’t even all that interested. Something has to give on this one.

3. The Orlando area has some intriguing talent

The Orlando area isn’t exactly known as a high school basketball hotbed. But with North Carolina freshman Nassir Little hailing from the area, and Orlando having even more high-end talent in the Class of 2019, it is becoming an area to keep an eye on.

Forward C.J. Walker was one of the most interesting players to track in Las Vegas after a strong summer start that included positive play at Pangos and Peach Jam. The 6-foot-7 Walker didn’t disappoint with E1T1 at the Fab 48 as the high-motor Walker piled up points and rebounds while adding blocks and steals. Showing an improved perimeter game, Walker is the type of versatile, positionless player who could rocket up national rankings after his recent play. Arizona just jumped into the mix with a scholarship offer as Walker might become a national recruit. His ability to play up to four spots looks very attractive at the college level.

Kai Jones is another forward who played in the Orlando area having a solid summer. After leading Orlando Christian Prep to a state title last season, the 6-foot-10 Jones earned double-digit high-major scholarship offers as he’s quickly getting a feel for American basketball. A native of the Bahamas, Jones can make plays around the basket using his athleticism as he is quick off of his feet. He eventually plans to transition as a wing forward who is expanding his game to the perimeter.

But because Jones is the biggest guy on his guard-heavy grassroots team, he has to play inside.

“I’m getting more and more comfortable every time I play,” Jones said. “I feel like I’ve expanded my game, and being comfortable with the ball and knowing when to attack and when not to attack. Making the right reads. This is the first chance I’ve gotten to showcase my perimeter game. The more and more I play for this team, I’m getting more comfortable.”

So why does the Orlando connection matter? Last year, Little went from being a back-end five-star player the beginning of July and ascending into a top-five national talent by the end of senior season. Orlando players don’t get the national spotlight of other areas. Their players can be slept on. Will this be the case with Jones and Walker?

Jones and Walker are two of a handful of really good players coming from the Orlando area. It seems as though Florida in general and Orlando has a lot going on when it comes to developing basketball talent as Jones and Walker are two under-the-radar guys to watch.

Proposal for new July recruiting calendar updated after pushback

AP Photo/Keith Srakocic
By Rob DausterJul 31, 2018, 11:20 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The offseason college basketball recruiting calendar will be undergoing a drastic overhaul, although the official proposal has been altered slightly after leaks were roundly lambasted by everyone from the media to event organizers to the college coaches that are, themselves, responsible for the proposal.

In June, NBC Sports reported that college coaches will no longer be allowed to attend grassroots tournaments during the month of July, instead limited to a six-day national camp coordinated by the NCAA in conjunction with USA Basketball, the NBA and the NBA Players Association. According to CBS Sports, who detailed what the updated proposal looks like on Tuesday, that camp will still exist but there will be one live period for “non-scholastic” events — read that as shoe company-affiliated AAU tournaments — that will be the weekend that Peach Jam, the finals of Nike’s EYBL circuit, currently exists.

June will also look different, as those coaches will be able to travel for two weekends — Friday through Sunday — during the month at “scholastic-oriented” events. This essentially means that high school teams will be able to attend team camps — which currently exist — and that college coaches will now be allowed in attendance for those events. This travel will replace the on-the-road days that are lost in July.

There are also some changes to April, although that is simply the addition of in-home visits in the week after April’s live weekends.

These changes are expected, as they always have been, to pass on August 8th and be implemented for the 2019 recruiting cycle. The timeline was sped up as the result of the FBI’s investigation into college basketball and the subsequent changes that were determined to be needed.

Malachi Wideman’s huge dunk enough to impress LeBron James and Dwyane Wade

Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images
By Travis HinesJul 30, 2018, 8:34 PM EDT
Leave a comment

It’s pretty easy to assume that a fairly high percentage of the high school basketball players who have spent the last month crisscrossing the country for the July evaluation period of dreams of playing professional basketball. Of being drafted and playing alongside or against greats like LeBron James and Dwyane Wade.

Of course, that dream won’t be a reality for the vast majority of those players, but given that both James and Wade are both dads with children playing grassroots hoops, there is now the opportunity to play in front of them, at least.

Malachi Wideman made the most of that chance last week.

The Class of 2020 guard unleashed a huge dunk with James and Wade in attendance with both jumping out of their seats in reaction.

Wideman is a top-100 recruit in his class, and plays on the same team as Wade’s son.

Getting that kind of reaction from a pair of future Hall of Famers makes for a pretty good day of hoops. Or week, month, year or lifetime, for that matter.

DJ Jeffries decommits from Kentucky

Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images
By Travis HinesJul 30, 2018, 4:47 PM EDT
Leave a comment

It’s hard to think of many things that could endear Penny Hardaway to Memphis fans any more than he already is as a hometown kid who played for the Tigers and went on to an iconic NBA career.

Flipping a recruit from John Calipari might well do it, though.

DJ Jeffries, a top-50 recruit from Memphis, has decommitted from Kentucky and will reopen his commitment, he announced Monday.

The speculation immediately centers on Jeffries’ future plans and if they include Memphis, where Hardaway was hired after Jeffries had already committed to the former Tigers coach Calipari and the Wildcats. Specifically, his father’s quote about Memphis from March before Hardaway’s hiring went official.

“We took a long look at Memphis,” he said according to John Martin of 92.9 FM in Memphis. “We can’t go on ‘ifs.’ It’s kinda crazy, because if Penny takes the job, then it would be something to take a long look at.”

Jeffries would be a major coup for Hardaway and Co. He’s a 6-foot-7 wing and a consensus top-50 player in the 2019 class with an offer list that included Florida and Kansas when he committed to Big Blue Nation. There’s an additional Memphis tie here as Jeffries is the nephew of former Tigers assistant Keelon Lawson, whose sons Dedric and K.J. played for the Tigers before transferring to Kansas after Keelon was demoted by then-coach Tubby Smith.

Looking even bigger picture, if Hardaway is able to nab Jeffries and James Wiseman, the top player in 2019 currently living in Memphis and being pursued by Hardaway and his staff, it would be not only a massive recruiting score but a major message sent.

Hardaway doesn’t have coaching experience beyond the high school level, but his name recognition remains a major asset for him as he looks to build a program. If he’s able to parlay that into keeping a pair of Memphis kids in the city while thwarting not only Calipari but the rest of college basketball royalty, that’s an announcement that Memphis basketball is back in a big way.

Now, there’s plenty for Hardaway to execute between here and there, but the fact that not only does that scenario seem possible but entirely plausible is reason enough for Memphis fans to be ecstatic.