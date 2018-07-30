Jimmer and Greg Oden played on national television again, and it was awesome

There may not be a player in the history of basketball that needs the disclaimer “you needed to see him” more than Greg Oden.
He was Deandre Ayton before Deandre Ayton, a 7-foot freak of nature that had the tools to be a shoe-in Hall of Fame center before his body gave out on him.
Anyone that saw him carry Ohio State to the 2007 national title game would agree.
The same can probably be said for Jimmer Fredette, who set the world ablaze during the 2010-2011 season, when he averaged nearly 30 points while bombing deep three after deep three for a BYU team that spent the year in the top ten and battled it out with Kawhi Leonard’s San Diego State team for Mountain West supremacy.
And over the weekend, Jimmer and Oden faced off on national television, Oden suiting up for Scarlet & Gray — an Ohio State alumni team — while Jimmer was on the aptly-named Team Fredette.
Jimmer won, going for 28 points and seven assists just two days after he dropped 41 points to beat Ft. Wayne.
It’s a perfect example of what makes TBT such a great event for hoop heads and college basketball nerds.
Not only are these rosters flush with the stars of yesteryear, but it is a high level of basketball played by guys with some star power on the fringes of the NBA.
And in a time where all we have to watch on TV are reruns and baseball (gross), it couldn’t be any better.
Team Fredette advanced to the semifinals of TBT with a win over Oden’s team. The winner of the tournament gets a $2 million grand prize.
It’s hard to think of many things that could endear Penny Hardaway to Memphis fans any more than he already is as a hometown kid who played for the Tigers and went on to an iconic NBA career.
Flipping a recruit from John Calipari might well do it, though.
DJ Jeffries, a top-50 recruit from Memphis, has decommitted from Kentucky and will reopen his commitment, he announced Monday.
After careful consideration prayer and countless hours of consulting with my family I decided to reopen recruitment it was a hard decision but I am confident that taking my time to choose the right school for me to better myself educationally and athletically is the right choice pic.twitter.com/Pqc4QlVqfd
The speculation immediately centers on Jeffries’ future plans and if they include Memphis, where Hardaway was hired after Jeffries had already committed to the former Tigers coach Calipari and the Wildcats. Specifically, his father’s quote about Memphis from March before Hardaway’s hiring went official.
“We took a long look at Memphis,” he said according to John Martin of 92.9 FM in Memphis. “We can’t go on ‘ifs.’ It’s kinda crazy, because if Penny takes the job, then it would be something to take a long look at.”
The day DJ Jeffries committed to Kentucky, his father said this on our show (at that time, Penny to Memphis wasn't done): “We took a long look at Memphis. We can’t go on ‘ifs.’ It’s kinda crazy, because if Penny takes the job, then it would be something to take a long look at.”
Jeffries would be a major coup for Hardaway and Co. He’s a 6-foot-7 wing and a consensus top-50 player in the 2019 class with an offer list that included Florida and Kansas when he committed to Big Blue Nation. There’s an additional Memphis tie here as Jeffries is the nephew of former Tigers assistant Keelon Lawson, whose sons Dedric and K.J. played for the Tigers before transferring to Kansas after Keelon was demoted by then-coach Tubby Smith.
Hardaway doesn’t have coaching experience beyond the high school level, but his name recognition remains a major asset for him as he looks to build a program. If he’s able to parlay that into keeping a pair of Memphis kids in the city while thwarting not only Calipari but the rest of college basketball royalty, that’s an announcement that Memphis basketball is back in a big way.
Now, there’s plenty for Hardaway to execute between here and there, but the fact that not only does that scenario seem possible but entirely plausible is reason enough for Memphis fans to be ecstatic.
The Basketball Tournament, or TBT has it has become known, has grown into an event that is bigger and more successful than I ever imagined it would be.
Launched in 2014, it’s an open entry tournament featuring 72 teams with a grand price of $2 million for the winners to share. You qualify for the tournament by getting fans to vote for your team, which is why you see so many alumni teams — a Marquette alumni team is currently in the semifinals — playing in the event.
The tournament is loaded with fringe NBA players, overseas pros and some of the biggest names from yesteryear. For example, on Sunday, a team with Greg Oden squared off against a team with Jimmer Fredette.
It’s high-level basketball played during a month when the only other options on TV are baseball (gross) and binging whatever show it is on Netflix you’re currently hooked on. Once you tire of that, your sports options are … well, baseball.
It’s filled a demand amongst hoopheads admirably, and one of the interesting changes that TBT has employed this year is that they are only using the Elam Ending.
If you’re unaware of what the Elam Ending is, the concept is actually pretty simple: At the first deadball under the four-minute mark of the fourth quarter, a target score is determined by adding seven points to whoever is in the lead at that moment. So if Team A is leading Team B 76-73 at the first deadball under four minutes, the target score will be 83 and the clock will get turned off. The first team to get to 83 points will then be the winner, regardless of how long it takes.
The theory here is that instead of having a game end in a parade of fouls and free throws, dragging out an ending of a game that is more or less already decided, this will make every possession critical. If your team can lock up and defend for 10 or 12 or however many possessions it takes, you can win any game while creating a situation where there is always — always — going to be a game-winning shot.
It’s fun. It’s entertaining. It even set up a whole new brand of controversy. Three-time defending champions Overseas Elite were playing Louisiana United and, at the first dead ball under four minutes, lead 80-74, making the target score 87 points. Louisiana United proceeded to give Overseas Elite fits, creating havoc defensively and forcing miss after miss. Trailing 85-84, Louisiana United appeared to get a stop and give themselves a chance to win, but a foul called on a push-off during a rebound sent Overseas Elite to the line. A couple of possessions later, with the score tied at 86 — meaning, quite literally, that the next point wins — Louisiana United appeared to get a steal and a runout layup, but a foul was called, sending Overseas Elite to the line, where one free throw won the game.
Thrilling finishes. Controversy mired in poor officiating. A guaranteed game-winning shot in every single game.
I love it.
But I’m hesitant to advocate for it’s inclusion into college hoops — and, for that matter, the NBA — for one, simple reason: Buzzer-beaters are the best thing in all of sports.
There is no moment quite as agonizing as the moment when a shot is in the air while the clock hits zero and the red light comes on behind the basket. There is nothing else like it in sports, particularly when the shot going in turns a loss into a win; or a win into a loss. It’s particularly thrilling when buttressed up against a clock that is counting down to zero.
Is that really something that we are willing to eliminate from the sport?
I feel the same way about changing the college basketball calendar. I understand all the arguments for it. Moving college hoops out from under college football (and the NFL) might bring it more attention during the first four months of the season, but if, say, we have May Madness instead of March Madness, college basketball would suddenly be battling the NBA Playoffs for eyeballs.
As it currently stands, college basketball owns one month of the sporting calendar in a way that no other sport does. Would it really be a net-positive to slide it back two months to get a little bit more attention for the portion of the season that doesn’t matter quite as much?
Basketball’s buzzer-beaters are the absolute best thing in sports.
Is improving the final minutes of games that may or may not already be decided really worth ensuring that we never see a moment like this again?
You tell me.
Rick Pitino promises to tell all in upcoming memoir, publisher says
NEW YORK (AP) — Rick Pitino is ready to tell his story.
The former Louisville coach has a memoir coming in September that will “lay all his cards on the table,” Diversion Books announced Monday.
“Pitino: My Story,” co-written by Seth Kaufman, is coming out Sept. 4. The book will cover everything from his time coaching the New York Knicks and Boston Celtics to his triumphant and troubled career in the NCAA.
Pitino was ousted from Louisville in 2017 amid a multiyear, multischool investigation into the alleged payment of hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes and kickbacks designed to influence recruits.
The NCAA vacated the Cardinals’ 2013 national championship.
Pitino, who has denied any wrongdoing, will take on “opportunistic agents” and “predatory apparel companies” among others, according to his publisher.
Top recruit James Wiseman cuts list to eight, no one believes it
That AAU program changed its name from Team Penny to the Bluff City Legends this season, and Wiseman played for them in this year’s EYBL. In Las Vegas this week, he played for Hoop City Basketball Club, an AAU program that, up until this spring, when Mike Miller joined Memphis’ staff, was called M33M and funded by Miller.
But Wiseman has also long been considered a Kentucky-lean, dating back to before Penny was actually the head coach of the Tigers, where he’s been heavily-targeted by former Memphis coach John Calipari.
It is going to be fascinating to see this all play out.
And I say all that to say this: Wiseman also listed Kansas, Arizona, North Carolina, Florida State, Texas and Vanderbilt in his final eight schools.
But there isn’t a single person that I know of that actually believes anyone other than Memphis and Kentucky has a shot to land Wiseman.
So take that for what it is.
VIDEO: LeBron James joins Bronny in layup lines, dunks
Fresh off of letting the world know that he regretted giving his son his name, LeBron James decided to hop into the layup line with LeBron James Jr.’s U13 AAU team at a tournament in Las Vegas this weekend.
That surely will reduce the amount of hype and media attention that comes his son’s way:
But in all seriousness, I love how involved LeBron is in his son’s life. I love that he’s at all of these games and traveling with the team. I love that he knows all of Bronny’s teammates and goes full ‘basketball dad’ at these games, going crazy in the stands and cheering for his son’s team. He’s setting a great example, and he’s giving all the kids involved in those games the thrill of a lifetime.