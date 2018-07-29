VIDEO: LeBron James joins Bronny in layup lines, dunks

Fresh off of letting the world know that he regretted giving his son his name, LeBron James decided to hop into the layup line with LeBron James Jr.’s U13 AAU team at a tournament in Las Vegas this weekend.
That surely will reduce the amount of hype and media attention that comes his son’s way:
But in all seriousness, I love how involved LeBron is in his son’s life. I love that he’s at all of these games and traveling with the team. I love that he knows all of Bronny’s teammates and goes full ‘basketball dad’ at these games, going crazy in the stands and cheering for his son’s team. He’s setting a great example, and he’s giving all the kids involved in those games the thrill of a lifetime.
Keep it up, LeBron.
I’m here for all of it.
James Wiseman, the top prospect in the Class of 2019, announced this weekend that he has cut his list of schools to eight.
And no one believes his list is actually eight schools.
I wrote about Wiseman and the intrigue surrounding his recruitment from Peach Jam two weeks ago. Wiseman is a Nashville native that moved to Memphis to play for Penny Hardaway’s AAU program and at the high school in Memphis that Penny, who now coaches the Memphis Tigers, was in charge of.
That AAU program changed its name from Team Penny to the Bluff City Legends this season, and Wiseman played for them in this year’s EYBL. In Las Vegas this week, he played for Hoop City Basketball Club, an AAU program that, up until this spring, when Mike Miller joined Memphis’ staff, was called M33M and funded by Miller.
But Wiseman has also long been considered a Kentucky-lean, dating back to before Penny was actually the head coach of the Tigers, where he’s been heavily-targeted by former Memphis coach John Calipari.
It is going to be fascinating to see this all play out.
And I say all that to say this: Wiseman also listed Kansas, Arizona, North Carolina, Florida State, Texas and Vanderbilt in his final eight schools.
But there isn’t a single person that I know of that actually believes anyone other than Memphis and Kentucky has a shot to land Wiseman.
So take that for what it is.
Providence added another quality recruit on Friday as four-star Class of 2019 forward Greg Gantt pledged to the Friars.
The 6-foot-8 Gantt is a native of North Carolina who has ascended up the national rankings thanks to his two-way versatility and athleticism. Regarded as the No. 55 overall prospect on Rivals, Gantt gives the Friars another solid piece to work with as head coach Ed Cooley and his staff have done an admirable job of landing players over the last several classes.
With Gantt, Providence could have a multi-year, two-way forward who could develop into a really solid all-around player. Since the Friars have their potential backcourt of the future coming in this season in A.J. Reeves and David Duke, Gantt slides in nicely in the frontcourt. The additional Providence 2018 commitments of Kris Monroe and Jimmy Nichols at forward will also bolster the Providence frontcourt as well as the Friars are starting to develop solid positional depth among recent recruiting classes.
The Westgate Las Vegas Superbook recently released an updated list of college basketball futures, and Duke and Kentucky are sitting atop the odds list as the favorites to win the 2019 national title at 5-to-1 odds.
Kansas and Gonzaga come in right behind them at 7-to-1 odds, which makes sense as they are more or less the consensus top four teams in the country.
If there is an interesting value bet here, it is probably Tennessee. The Volunteers won the SEC regular season title last season and return everyone from that team, including reigning SEC Player of the Year Grant Williams. In a season where the incoming freshmen class is not all that impressive, it might be worth the bet to get in early on the veteran Vols.
Here is a full list of the updated odds. Everyone that is not listed is at least 100-1:
Duke: 5-1
Kentucky 5-1
Gonzaga: 7-1
Kansas: 7-1
Nevada: 12-1
North Carolina: 18-1
Michigan State: 20-1
Virginia: 20-1
Oregon: 20-1
Tennessee: 25-1
Michigan: 30-1
Villanova: 30-1
UCLA: 30-1
West Virginia: 30-1
Auburn: 40-1
Indiana: 40-1
Florida: 40-1
Wichita State: 40-1
Purdue: 50-1
Syracuse: 50-1
Texas Tech: 60-1
Florida State: 60-1
Virginia Tech: 60-1
Kansas State: 80-1
Cincinnati: 80-1
Ohio State: 80-1
Miami: 80-1
N.C. State: 80-1
Texas: 80-1
Terrence Phillips, who was dismissed from the Missouri basketball team in February after being accused of wrongdoing by four women, was “found responsible for intimate partner violence” and “not responsible” for allegations of “sexual misconduct, rape, exploitation, and stalking,” after a university Title IX investigation, he said in a statement Thursday.
The junior guard was suspended indefinitely by the Tigers in January after the allegations against him were made.
He was a two-year starter for Mizzou before coming off the bench last year in coach Cuonzo Martin’s first year in Columbia.
Phillips said he was found responsible for a 2016 claim that he pushed his girlfriend. He said he admitted to pushing her, but that it was in self defense during an encounter at his apartment. He said he was found not responsible of allegations of sexual violence from two other women.
Phillips showed the Kansas City Star documentation of the Title IX investigation findings. The Star also confirmed with another woman, who alleged that Phillips sent her sexually suggestive messages despite being asked to stop, that her complaint was dropped in the investigation.
Phillips posted a lengthy statement regarding the allegations and investigation Thursday on Twitter.
FIBA released a list of 21 players under the age of 21 that starred in the FIBA World Cup Qualifiers that were played in recent weeks, and two potential All-Americans popped up on the list: Gonzaga’s Rui Hachimura and Duke’s R.J. Barrett.
We all know the story of Barrett by now. He’s a a 6-foot-6 wing from Canada that put up 38 points, 13 boards and six assists in a semifinal win over Team USA in the U19 World Championships last summer. He’s the top prospect in the Class of 2018 and looks to be the favorite to get picked No. 1 the 2019 NBA Draft.
And Hachimura shouldn’t be a secret here, either. The 6-foot-10 Beninese-Japanese forward was a star for Gonzaga down the stretch last season, and he put on a show in Japan’s win over Australia, going for 24 points and seven boards.
What may be even more interesting are the other names on this list that we are going to see in the college ranks.
Specifically, No. 5: Louisville’s Jordan Nwora. In three games playing for Nigeria, he averaged 21.7 points and 8.0 boards, including a 36-point outburst in a win over Mali. As a freshman with the Cardinals last season, Nwora averaged 5.7 points. Then there is Barrett’s Canadian teammate, Andrew Nembhard, a 6-foot-3 point guard that is headed to Florida. He’s just 18 years old, but he averaged 5.0 assists in 15 minutes playing with Canada’s senior national team. He was ranked 15th on that list.
The other American player is point guard Nico Mannion, a top 15 prospect that just reclassified into the Class of 2019. He was called up to the Italian national team for their final qualifier.