Top recruit James Wiseman cuts list to eight, no one believes it

James Wiseman, the top prospect in the Class of 2019, announced this weekend that he has cut his list of schools to eight.

And no one believes his list is actually eight schools.

I wrote about Wiseman and the intrigue surrounding his recruitment from Peach Jam two weeks ago. Wiseman is a Nashville native that moved to Memphis to play for Penny Hardaway’s AAU program and at the high school in Memphis that Penny, who now coaches the Memphis Tigers, was in charge of.

That AAU program changed its name from Team Penny to the Bluff City Legends this season, and Wiseman played for them in this year’s EYBL. In Las Vegas this week, he played for Hoop City Basketball Club, an AAU program that, up until this spring, when Mike Miller joined Memphis’ staff, was called M33M and funded by Miller.

But Wiseman has also long been considered a Kentucky-lean, dating back to before Penny was actually the head coach of the Tigers, where he’s been heavily-targeted by former Memphis coach John Calipari.

It is going to be fascinating to see this all play out.

And I say all that to say this: Wiseman also listed Kansas, Arizona, North Carolina, Florida State, Texas and Vanderbilt in his final eight schools.

But there isn’t a single person that I know of that actually believes anyone other than Memphis and Kentucky has a shot to land Wiseman.

So take that for what it is.