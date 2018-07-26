More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Former Mizzou guard found not responsible of rape allegations in Title IX investigation, he says

By Travis HinesJul 26, 2018, 10:55 PM EDT
Terrence Phillips, who was dismissed from the Missouri basketball team in February after being accused of wrongdoing by four women, was “found responsible for intimate partner violence” and “not responsible” for allegations of “sexual misconduct, rape, exploitation, and stalking,” after a university Title IX investigation, he said in a statement Thursday.

The junior guard was suspended indefinitely by the Tigers in January after the allegations against him were made.

He was a two-year starter for Mizzou before coming off the bench last year in coach Cuonzo Martin’s first year in Columbia.

Phillips said he was found responsible for a 2016 claim that he pushed his girlfriend. He said he admitted to pushing her, but that it was in self defense during an encounter at his apartment. He said he was found not responsible of allegations of sexual violence from two other women.

Phillips showed the Kansas City Star documentation of the Title IX investigation findings. The Star also confirmed with another woman, who alleged that Phillips sent her sexually suggestive messages despite being asked to stop, that her complaint was dropped in the investigation.

Phillips posted a lengthy statement regarding the allegations and investigation Thursday on Twitter.

Hachimura, Barrett rated by FIBA as under-21 rising stars

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
By Rob DausterJul 26, 2018, 3:23 PM EDT
FIBA released a list of 21 players under the age of 21 that starred in the FIBA World Cup Qualifiers that were played in recent weeks, and two potential All-Americans popped up on the list: Gonzaga’s Rui Hachimura and Duke’s R.J. Barrett.

We all know the story of Barrett by now. He’s a a 6-foot-6 wing from Canada that put up 38 points, 13 boards and six assists in a semifinal win over Team USA in the U19 World Championships last summer. He’s the top prospect in the Class of 2018 and looks to be the favorite to get picked No. 1 the 2019 NBA Draft.

And Hachimura shouldn’t be a secret here, either. The 6-foot-10 Beninese-Japanese forward was a star for Gonzaga down the stretch last season, and he put on a show in Japan’s win over Australia, going for 24 points and seven boards.

What may be even more interesting are the other names on this list that we are going to see in the college ranks.

Specifically, No. 5: Louisville’s Jordan Nwora. In three games playing for Nigeria, he averaged 21.7 points and 8.0 boards, including a 36-point outburst in a win over Mali. As a freshman with the Cardinals last season, Nwora averaged 5.7 points. Then there is Barrett’s Canadian teammate, Andrew Nembhard, a 6-foot-3 point guard that is headed to Florida. He’s just 18 years old, but he averaged 5.0 assists in 15 minutes playing with Canada’s senior national team. He was ranked 15th on that list.

The other American player is point guard Nico Mannion, a top 15 prospect that just reclassified into the Class of 2019. He was called up to the Italian national team for their final qualifier.

Duke releases non-conference schedule

Grant Halverson
By Rob DausterJul 26, 2018, 11:05 AM EDT
Duke has released their non-conference schedule for the 2018-19 season, and it is more or less exactly what we could have predicted.

The Blue Devils open with a game against Kentucky in the Champions Classic. They head to Maui for their exempt event — a field that is absolutely loaded and could feature matchups with San Diego State, Auburn and fellow top five team Gonzaga — and host a game in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge (Indiana) before heading up to Madison Square Garden to face off with Texas Tech.

Every other non-conference game they play will be in Cameron Indoor Stadium, with six games coming against mid-major competition and a Feb. 2nd date with St. John’s.

This is the Duke template.

Playing elite competition at neutral sites, ensure at least one trip up to the Big Apple, get a game in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge and then play everything else at home. This is how they do it, like it or not.

And, if we’re being fair, the schedule is pretty good on paper. Kentucky might be the No. 1 team in the country in the preseason. San Diego State is a borderline top 25 team while Auburn might sneak into the top ten and Gonzaga is ranked No. 2 in the NBC Sports preseason top 25. Indiana, Texas Tech and St. John’s all have a shot at getting to the NCAA tournament.

I am not a fan of the utter lack of true road games that the elite programs in college hoops play in November and December, but it is what it is at this point. With that in mind, we can’t complain too much about what Duke put together this year.

Here is the full schedule:

Kentucky (Nov. 6, Indianapolis, Champions Classic)

Army West Point (Nov. 11, Cameron Indoor)

Eastern Michigan (Nov. 14, Cameron Indoor)

Maui Invitational (Nov. 19-21, Maui): Gonzaga, Auburn, San Diego State, Xavier, Arizona, Illinois, Iowa State

Indiana (Nov. 27, Cameron Indoor, ACC/Big Ten Challenge)

Stetson (Dec. 1, Cameron Indoor)

Hartford (Dec. 5, Cameron Indoor)

Yale (Dec. 8, Cameron Indoor)

Princeton (Dec. 18, Cameron Indoor)

Texas Tech (Dec. 20, Madison Square Garden)

St. John’s (Feb. 2, Cameron Indoor)

Family Business: Another Jones takes over at PG for Duke

Jon Lopez/Nike
Associated PressJul 26, 2018, 10:45 AM EDT
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Tre Jones wants to do what big brother Tyus did — lead Duke to a national championship.

The Blue Devils’ newest point guard is embracing the chance to making a name for himself while playing for a program that still reveres his brother, the Most Outstanding Player at the 2015 Final Four.

“Everything I’ve done in my life has been after him anyway,” Tre Jones said in an interview with The Associated Press. “So coming here is just another thing that I’m doing that’s just following him.”

That’s why Tre Jones doesn’t view his situation at Duke as a challenge but as an opportunity to put the lessons he learned from Tyus to good use.

“It’s a challenge, for sure, if you look at it (from the outside), but me just going through it, I don’t look at it as a challenge,” Tre said. “It’s really just a blessing that he was able to come here before he and do what he did, and I’m able to learn from all the things he’s been through, and he goes through, and implement them in my daily life to try to make myself better as well.”

Tyus Jones averaged 11.8 points and 5.6 assists during his only college season, which he finished by cutting down the nets after a national title. His two big 3-pointers helped propel the Blue Devils past Wisconsin in the final. He was later drafted in the first round and wound up traded to his hometown team, the Minnesota Timberwolves.

DAUSTER: The Basketball Joneses: Tre’s quest to climb out of Tyus’ shadow

Four seasons later, it’s his little brother’s turn to run the point for a Duke team that once again will be dominated by potential one-and-done freshmen. They will get their first taste of college basketball next month when the Blue Devils play three exhibition games in Canada.

The physical similarities are obvious: The natives of Apple Valley, Minnesota, are both 6-foot-1 with similar frames and a strong physical resemblance to each other.

But Tyus says his brother is a more developed player than he was at his age, and Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski says Tre has a bit more athleticism. Tre Jones nearly averaged a triple-double as a high school junior and averaged 22.9 points, 8.9 rebounds and 6.3 assists as a senior.

“They’re both very cerebral and they’re involved in every play, mentally and physically,” Krzyzewski said. “The ultimate ‘next-play’ guys.”

Tre Jones says Duke was always his dream school as a kid, even before Tyus committed to the Blue Devils, and Tyus encouraged his brother to tune out the distraction of those family comparisons. Their older brother Jadee played at Furman in the 2000s before transferring to Minnesota State-Mankato.

Tyus said he told his younger brother to “just continue doing what he was doing, which was not paying attention to it, making his own path and just focusing on it and on his career. … I said, ‘No matter where you go, there’s going to be comparisons with family. That’s just how it goes. So just go where you feel is the best fit for you.'”

Both brothers came to Duke as part of talented freshman classes. Tyus Jones had been friends with teammate Jahlil Okafor since they were pre-teens, but Tre doesn’t really have quite that kind of pre-existing relationship with any of his classmates, though he has known teammate Cam Reddish since AAU ball.

He said they joined fellow five-star freshmen R.J. Barrett and Zion Williamson in a group text during their high school seasons to build that friendship.

“It’s been amazing so far, being able to make Duke my new home,” Jones said. “My brother being here before, I was real familiar with a lot of the things that go on around here, but I mean, to actually step foot on campus and having this be my new home, you just find out a lot more things and I’m just having a lot of fun and (have gotten) a lot better over the past few months, and looking forward to keep pushing forward and keep getting better.”

Kansas ordered to turn over materials about Adidas, recruit

Jamie Squire/Getty Images
Associated PressJul 26, 2018, 10:23 AM EDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A grand jury investigating alleged recruiting abuses in college basketball ordered the University of Kansas earlier this year to turn over communications involving its men’s team coaches and at least one prospective recruit, newly released records show.

The federal grand jury in New York also demanded copies of any agreements with apparel manufacturer Adidas and communications between the basketball coaches and company representatives.

“These documents do not suggest any wrongdoing by the university,” spokesman Andy Hyland said in an email Wednesday to The Associated Press, referring to the two subpoenas, which were sent in January and March. “We are cooperating fully with investigators in this matter.”

The university released edited copies of the subpoenas Tuesday. Each demands documents and communications regarding “the recruitment and enrollment” of a person whose name is blacked out, so that it is not clear whether both subpoenas refer to a single person or different people, or whether they involved someone who ultimately enrolled at Kansas.

The subpoenas were part of a multi-year investigation into the alleged payment of hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes and kickbacks designed to influence recruits in choosing a school, agent or apparel company.

Multiple schools are enmeshed in the investigation, including Kansas, Louisville, North Carolina State and Maryland, which earlier this month released copies of subpoenas it received. The fallout has included the ouster of Louisville’s Hall of Fame head coach Rick Pitino, who was not charged criminally.

“Because this is an active investigation, it is not appropriate for us to comment further at this time,” Hyland said in his email.

The first subpoena to Kansas was issued Jan. 8 and demanded the production of records by Jan. 22. It sought documents, including emails and texts, from Jan. 1, 2016, going forward.

It included documents and communications between men’s basketball coaching staff or any other athletic department member regarding the recruitment or enrollment of the unnamed person, family or representatives.

It also demanded all “application and/or enrollment forms, financial aid forms, eligibility forms including any NCAA student athlete statements, and/or any national letter of intent” submitted by or on behalf of the unnamed person “whether completed or in draft form.”

The same subpoena also demanded contracts and other agreements between Kansas and Adidas effective after the start of 2016 and any communications between the athletic department and men’s basketball coaches with current or former Adidas employees.

The second subpoena to Kansas was issued March 14 and demanded the production of documents by March 23. It covered only documents regarding the recruitment and enrollment of an unnamed person.

Defending champion Villanova releases non-conference schedule

Getty Images
By Scott PhillipsJul 25, 2018, 5:00 PM EDT
Defending national champion Villanova released its non-conference schedule for the 2018-19 season with an Instagram post on Wednesday.

The Wildcats will have a new-look lineup after the departures of key pieces like Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, Donte DiVincenzo and Omari Spellman. But the Wildcats should still be among the Big East’s elite teams next season as they feature a top-notch recruiting class to go with returning players like Phil Booth and Eric Paschall.

Notable non-conference matchups include a road game at Kansas and a home game against Michigan. A matchup against former Big East rival UConn in Madison Square Garden will be another one to keep an eye on during late December.

Outside of the marquee individual matchups, Villanova will also play in the Advocare Invitational in late November as that event also features Oklahoma State and Memphis. And, of course, Philadelphia college basketball means games against other city rivals as the Wildcats will play Penn, La Salle, Saint Joseph’s and Temple with two of those games — Penn and La Salle — coming at the famous Palestra.

Regarded as the No. 5 team in the CBT Preseason Top 25, Villanova’s matchup at The Phog against No. 1 Kansas will undoubtedly be one of the best non-conference games to watch this season. (more…)