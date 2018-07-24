Bracket revealed for loaded Maui Invitational

While the field for the 2018 edition of the event has been known for months, it’s strength and depth was on full display Tuesday when the brackets were revealed, pitting NBC Sports Way Too Early top-five teams Duke and Gonzaga on a championship collision course,
Duke will square off against San Diego State in its opening game while Gonzaga takes on Illinois in its opener on the opposite side of the bracket.
Other first round matchups include Auburn (12th in our preseason poll) vs. Xavier (26th) and a game of unknown-but-talented teams in Arizona and Iowa State.
“Each of the eight teams that step on the hardwood at the Lahaina Civic Center is capable of winning the 2018 Maui Jim Maui Invitational,” tournament chairman David Odom said in a statement. “All 12 games in Maui will help shape the course of the 2018-19 college basketball season, and the team that leaves the island with the Wayne Duke Championship Trophy will have incredible momentum to begin the year. The atmosphere is going to be electric, and we’re looking forward to hosting the teams and their fans in November.”
Simply, this tournament is stacked.
Gonzaga and Duke are going to draw the big headlines, but the rest of the tournament is going to be just as intriguing.
Can Auburn back up its SEC title? What does Xavier look like under Travis Steele? Can Brian Dutcher keep momentum with the Aztecs? What kind of team is Sean Miller going to have? Can Iowa State return to relevance after a last-place Big 12 season? Can Brad Underwood rally the Illini?
So while Chaminade isn’t in the field for the first time since the event’s inception in 1984 (the Silver Swords return on a rotating basis in 2019) and there won’t be any chance of a blockbuster upset, Maui is making up for it with an all-time field.
Fundraiser started as voice of Purdue battles cancer
“Larry has limited healthcare coverage through Medicare, and needs complementary medical treatments that are very costly and crucial to his recovery,” a GoFundMe page set up to assist Clisby said. “Funds will be used to assist with treatment, care and comfort needs specifically tailored to address the cancers Larry has been diagnosed with.”
The GoFundMe had already raised more than $55,000 as of Tuesday afternoon.
“Cliz is one of my best friends, he means so much to our program and is one of the most-respected people in radio,” Purdue coach Matt Painter, who donated $10,000, wrote on Twitter. “Let’s help him beat cancer.”
Let's help him beat cancer.
Jones’ story is inspirational. As a sophomore, his season was cut short when, in December, he was diagnosed with leukemia. He played in just 10 games before going in for treatment.
The good news is that Jones has progressed to the point where he is able to play basketball — doctors had told him that he would be able to return to playing pickup once he was well enough to receive outpatient treatment — but that doesn’t mean that he will be back to being the kid that was averaging 13.5 points for a Big 12 team before he was diagnosed.
Sources close to the program also told NBC Sports last week that a return to the court in 2018-19 is not a guarantee, as there are still some medical hurdles that Jones will need to clear in order to get cleared. They are hopeful, but it’s still very much up in the air.
But we’re talking about a kid who is just nine months removed from his diagnosis, and he’s already in the gym dunking again.
Maybe we shouldn’t bet against him?
Four-star Alabama pledge Diante Smith reopens recruitment
Just over a week after Alabama received its second Class of 2019 verbal commitment, the program saw its commit count drop down to one. 6-foot-7 small forward Diante Smith, who was Alabama’s first verbal in the class, announced via his Twitter account that he has decided to reopen his recruitment.
🚨 After talking with my parents, I’m officially reopening my recruitment back up 🚨 PLEASE RESPECT MY DECISION ‼️
Smith’s a four-star prospect out of Fort Walton Beach, Florida who’s played with the Showtime Hoops grassroots program this summer. At the time of his commitment to Alabama, Smith cited Alabama’s style of play and Avery Johnson’s coaching style as reasons for his decision to commit to the program.
Smith’s decision leaves 6-foot-5 wing Juwan Gary, who committed to Alabama on July 14, as the lone 2019 verbal commit for head coach Avery Johnson heading into the final open period of the summer.
The wing is a position where Alabama could stand to add some depth in the 2019 recruiting class, despite the fact that there are players on the current roster who will have eligibility remaining beyond the 2018-19 season. Tevin Mack and Dazon Ingram will both be juniors next season, with Herb Jones and John Petty both being sophomores.
LeBron James Jr. and teammates take unofficial visit to Duke
While college basketball programs cannot host a prospective athlete on an official visit until said player’s junior year of high school, there’s no such limit regarding unofficial visits. And when the son of one of the best players in the history of the sport is in the area, allowing him and the rest of his grassroots teammates to take a tour of the facilities isn’t a bad idea.
LeBron James Jr. and the rest of the North Coast Blue Chips squad, which won a national championship in Charlotte over the weekend, took an unofficial visit to Duke on Monday. Duke director of basketball operations Nolan Smith led the tour, and the team also ran into current freshman Zion Williamson.
There is a connection between the elder James and Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski, as they combined to help lead USA Basketball to gold medals at the 2008 and 2012 Summer Olympics (James didn’t play in Rio de Janeiro in 2016).
James Jr., who’s nearly six-feet tall, is just 13 years old but the highlights of his exploits aren’t hard to find on YouTube or any social media website. What the future may hold for him on the basketball court remains to be seen, but given the bloodlines he certainly won’t lack for scholarship offers when the time comes.
It should also be noted that the landscape in both college and professional basketball could be much different by the time James Jr. graduates from high school in 2023. Discussions regarding the NBA ending the “one and done” have ramped up in recent months, with the year 2021 (ahead of the 2022 NBA Draft) being a possible target according to various reports.
Kansas announced on Monday afternoon that junior guard Sam Cunliffe will be transferring out of the program.
“Even though we hate to see Sam leave, we totally respect his decision,” head coach Bill Self said in a statement. “Sam has been terrific since he’s been here. He’s been a great teammate. He’s been a guy that has put forth the effort and it hasn’t translated to playing time for him yet. I respect this because the opportunity for him to impact another program would probably be greater now, than it would be a year from now. We wish him the best. We’ll always be a fan and pull for him.”
Cunliffe played sparingly for the Jayhawks during their run to the 2018 Final Four after transferring into the program from Arizona State. He played in 15 games, getting eligible during the semester break, but managed just 4.9 minutes per contest.
“After the season I was exploring my options, trying to do what’s best,” Cunliffe said. “I wasn’t for sure if I wanted to go but I needed see it out and go until I came to a clear decision. After going through (summer) workouts with the team and talking with the coaches and my family, we all agreed that this is the best decision for me, to go play somewhere else. I know now having gone through this process.”
He averaged 9.5 points during his one semester as a freshman at Arizona State.