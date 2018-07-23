More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED

LeBron James Jr. and teammates take unofficial visit to Duke

By Raphielle JohnsonJul 23, 2018, 7:55 PM EDT
While college basketball programs cannot host a prospective athlete on an official visit until said player’s junior year of high school, there’s no such limit regarding unofficial visits. And when the son of one of the best players in the history of the sport is in the area, allowing him and the rest of his grassroots teammates to take a tour of the facilities isn’t a bad idea.

LeBron James Jr. and the rest of the North Coast Blue Chips squad, which won a national championship in Charlotte over the weekend, took an unofficial visit to Duke on Monday. Duke director of basketball operations Nolan Smith led the tour, and the team also ran into current freshman Zion Williamson.

There is a connection between the elder James and Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski, as they combined to help lead USA Basketball to gold medals at the 2008 and 2012 Summer Olympics (James didn’t play in Rio de Janeiro in 2016).

James Jr., who’s nearly six-feet tall, is just 13 years old but the highlights of his exploits aren’t hard to find on YouTube or any social media website. What the future may hold for him on the basketball court remains to be seen, but given the bloodlines he certainly won’t lack for scholarship offers when the time comes.

It should also be noted that the landscape in both college and professional basketball could be much different by the time James Jr. graduates from high school in 2023. Discussions regarding the NBA ending the “one and done” have ramped up in recent months, with the year 2021 (ahead of the 2022 NBA Draft) being a possible target according to various reports.

Four-star Alabama pledge Diante Smith reopens recruitment

By Raphielle JohnsonJul 23, 2018, 9:44 PM EDT
Just over a week after Alabama received its second Class of 2019 verbal commitment, the program saw its commit count drop down to one. 6-foot-7 small forward Diante Smith, who was Alabama’s first verbal in the class, announced via his Twitter account that he has decided to reopen his recruitment.

Smith’s a four-star prospect out of Fort Walton Beach, Florida who’s played with the Showtime Hoops grassroots program this summer. At the time of his commitment to Alabama, Smith cited Alabama’s style of play and Avery Johnson’s coaching style as reasons for his decision to commit to the program.

Smith’s decision leaves 6-foot-5 wing Juwan Gary, who committed to Alabama on July 14, as the lone 2019 verbal commit for head coach Avery Johnson heading into the final open period of the summer.

The wing is a position where Alabama could stand to add some depth in the 2019 recruiting class, despite the fact that there are players on the current roster who will have eligibility remaining beyond the 2018-19 season. Tevin Mack and Dazon Ingram will both be juniors next season, with Herb Jones and John Petty both being sophomores.

Kansas guard to transfer out of the program

By Rob DausterJul 23, 2018, 4:01 PM EDT
Kansas announced on Monday afternoon that junior guard Sam Cunliffe will be transferring out of the program.

“Even though we hate to see Sam leave, we totally respect his decision,” head coach Bill Self said in a statement. “Sam has been terrific since he’s been here. He’s been a great teammate. He’s been a guy that has put forth the effort and it hasn’t translated to playing time for him yet. I respect this because the opportunity for him to impact another program would probably be greater now, than it would be a year from now. We wish him the best. We’ll always be a fan and pull for him.”

Cunliffe played sparingly for the Jayhawks during their run to the 2018 Final Four after transferring into the program from Arizona State. He played in 15 games, getting eligible during the semester break, but managed just 4.9 minutes per contest.

“After the season I was exploring my options, trying to do what’s best,” Cunliffe said. “I wasn’t for sure if I wanted to go but I needed see it out and go until I came to a clear decision. After going through (summer) workouts with the team and talking with the coaches and my family, we all agreed that this is the best decision for me, to go play somewhere else. I know now having gone through this process.”

He averaged 9.5 points during his one semester as a freshman at Arizona State.

VIDEO: Indiana sophomore ties NBA combine vertical record

By Rob DausterJul 23, 2018, 11:47 AM EDT
Justin Smith, a 6-foot-7 rising sophomore in Indiana’s basketball program, set a record for the highest vertical leap ever recorded in the program.

A 48 inch max vertical is a ridiculous number. It’s tied for the highest ever recorded at the NBA combine.

Last season, Smith averaged 6.5 points in just under 15 minutes for the Hoosiers, and he could be in line to see a bump this season.

Especially if he keeps doing things like this:

Former Penn coach allegedly took bribes from potential recruit’s father

By Scott PhillipsJul 21, 2018, 11:10 AM EDT
Former Penn head coach Jerome Allen allegedly took bribes from a Miami businessman who wanted his son to get into the school as a “recruited basketball player” — increasing his chances to gain entry to the Ivy League school.

According to a report from Bloomberg’s Michael Smith, David Voreacos and Eben Novy-Williams, Allen was involved with Miami businessman Philip Esformes, who had a son, Morris, who was allegedly recruited by several Ivy League schools. When Philip Esformes was accused of health-care fraud, money laundering, conspiracy and bribery, the government uncovered more than $74,000 in gifts that Esformes gave to Allen in 2013 and 2014.

Allen is identified strictly as “Coach-2” in the indictment that alleges that he took multiple cash payments, paid trips from Philadelphia to Miami, and a private jet trip that included Allen, Esformes and his son. The benefits are alleged to be $74,558 — including three separate wired payments of $15,000, $20,000 and $18,000 to Allen from Esformes.

These alleged incidents took place in 2013 and 2014, when Allen was still head coach at Penn and Morris Esformes was a high school basketball player trying to make it to the Division I level. Esformes was eventually granted admission to Penn as he was allegedly going to be on the basketball team. But Allen was fired before Esformes enrolled at the school. So Esformes went to school at Penn, but he never played for the basketball team. Esformes is currently still a senior at Penn.

Allen has been an assistant coach under Brad Stevens with the Boston Celtics since leaving Penn in 2015. He hasn’t been criminally charged for any of these alleged benefits while the NCAA also hasn’t been involved with anything yet.

But this is yet another black eye on college basketball — and this time coming from a prestigious Ivy League institution. It shows that cheating and using leverage happens at all levels of Division I college basketball. Lately, the schools have been paying to get players. This shows there are instances of wealthy people attempting to gain influence through athletics.

This case at Penn is certainly a rare one. Esformes tried to exploit a loophole that would allow his son entry into a great school under the guise that he was a potential Division I-caliber basketball player. And Morris Esformes did end up at Penn — and seems to be doing well. So, this didn’t end poorly for Morris or Allen.

Since Allen is coaching at the NBA level, this likely won’t alter his coaching career, but it wouldn’t be surprising to see the NCAA get involved with Penn and Allen going forward.

Elite Class of 2020 point guard to reclassify

By Rob DausterJul 20, 2018, 12:41 PM EDT
Nico Mannion, a five-star point guard from Arizona, announced on Friday that he will be reclassifying into the Class of 2019.

Mannion was a top 20 player in 2020 but, according to 247 Sports, he will be ranked No. 11 in 2019. The athletic, 6-foot-3 Mannion was long-rumored to be considering a move up a class because of his age. He’ll turn 18 in March of next year, meaning that he’ll arrive on campus the same age as a typical college freshman.

Mannion cut his list to ten schools in June — Duke, Arizona, Villanova, Kansas, USC, UCLA, Oregon, Vanderbilt, Marquette and Utah — but Duke and Arizona appear to be the favorites at this point.

Mannion plays his high school ball for Pinnacle High School in Phoenix and with West Coast Elite on the Under Armour Association circuit. He played for Team USA’s youth ranks, but his mother is Italian and, in June, he was called up to the Italian men’s senior national team, scoring nine points in 29 minutes of a FIBA World Cup Qualifier.