Kentucky’s John Calipari gives take on potential NCAA live period changes

With the NCAA potentially making monumental changes to the live evaluation periods as early as next summer, it has left the college basketball world asking a lot of questions about what summer recruiting could look like in the future.
The NCAA has talked about setting up youth development camps in collaboration with USA Basketball and the NBA. The groups will help identify which prospects might be allowed to speak to agents (about potentially going to the pros out of high school) while also setting up camps of prospective college prospects that college coaches would attend.
Since he’s known so much for his recruiting prowess and ability to land high-level players, Kentucky head coach John Calipari gave his take on the potential live evaluation period changes during an appearance on Kentucky Sports Radio on Wednesday.
Calipari seems to believe that dealing with agents, as a college coach trying to recruit student-athletes, could be the most troublesome new development in the potential rule changes as he elaborated on some of those difficulties.
“How do you decide who are the high school guys that should put their names in [the draft] and come out? How do you decide that? Do you want 1,000 tenth graders thinking they’re coming right out? Don’t care about academics? Who now can’t even get into a university? Who’s going to take care of those kids, society wise?” Calipari said. “Are we all just going to say, “Yeah, they were taught, it’s up to them’? They’re 16, 15-years-old. They can’t make logical decisions at that age. They’re all going to be thinking they’re going. How do we make a decision, which 10 or 12 go directly to the league? How do we make that decision? That’s my concern.”
Calipari also voiced his potential displeasure if players were allowed to come back to the school after the draft. Since Kentucky has so many players leaving early for the pros every offseason, this issue directly deals with the Wildcats more than most of the schools in college hoops.
“We’re talking about letting kids go through the draft and then come back to college. Well, what if there’s no scholarships for them when they come back after the draft? Can they go wherever they want? There’s some issues we’ve got to deal with if we’re doing it,” Calipari said.
Despite some of his concerns, Calipari seems ready for the next step in the recruiting world as he’s always been a coach who is a few steps ahead of many of his competitors when it comes to landing top-notch talent. Calipari might have some misgivings about the future, but there is no doubt that he’ll be prepared to adapt once the NCAA decides to make a move. Only time will tell what those moves might be and how Calipari and Kentucky reacts to them.
Like this:
LikeLoading...
Former Louisville players file suit against NCAA over vacated 2013 national title
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A group of former Louisville men’s basketball players have filed a lawsuit against the NCAA over the organization’s vacation of the Cardinals’ 2013 national championship and 2012 Final Four.
John Morgan, one of several attorneys representing former Cardinals captain Luke Hancock, the 2013 Final Four Most Outstanding Player, and four teammates from that title team, said a lawsuit had been filed and described the NCAA as “a morally bankrupt organization” that exploits student-athletes during a Wednesday news conference.
The suit filed Wednesday in Jefferson County Circuit Court does not specify monetary damages. It states the NCAA cast the plaintiffs in a false light and seeks declaration that it wrongfully vacated the plaintiffs’ wins, honors and awards.
Morgan added, “If all we get is this championship back for Louisville, and the players, and the city, and Luke’s MVP back, that’s going to be plenty pay for us.”
The attorney also mentioned former Louisville players Gorgui Dieng, Tim Henderson, Stephan Van Treese and Mike Marra as plaintiffs in the lawsuit.
The NCAA stripped Louisville of the title as part of sanctions for violations discovered during an escort scandal investigation .
Hancock stressed that his title ring “is not coming off” and said the embarrassing scandal continues to dog him despite not being involved.
“It’s been five years and I can’t tell you two days where I’ve gone without having someone come to me and ask me if I had strippers or prostitutes in the dorm,” he said.
“I’m excited that Morgan & Morgan has partnered with us and is going to represent us because enough is enough.”
The governing body in February denied the school’s appeal and vacated 123 victories, including their third NCAA title, following an escort’s book allegations in October 2015 that former basketball staffer Andre McGee hired her and other dancers for sex parties. Louisville removed the championship banner from its home arena soon afterward.
“We are used to fighting giants,” Morgan said. “In the sports world, I don’t think there is any Goliath that exists like the NCAA. The NCAA is a giant, but the NCAA is a morally bankrupt organization that has taken advantage of economically disadvantaged young people throughout our country.
“They answer to nobody but are bad for everybody.”
The liability attorney did not mention former Louisville coach Rick Pitino, who has denied knowledge of the activities alleged by Katina Powell in her book “Breaking Cardinal Rules: Basketball and the Escort Queen.”
Hancock said he frequently talks with Pitino but did not specifically ask if he wanted to be involved.
Several investigations soon followed after Powell’s allegations, including ones by the school and the NCAA. Louisville’s own investigation found that violations did occur and imposed penalties including sitting out the 2016 postseason in an effort to mitigate NCAA penalties.
The organization in June 2017 ordered Louisville to vacate victories that included the championship and Final Four appearance for activities it described as “repugnant” in its decision. Pitino was suspended for five games for failing to monitor McGee and vowed to fight the penalties. The school and the coach vowed then to fight the penalties.
As the appeals process unfolded, the Hall of Fame coach was suspended and eventually fired after 16 seasons last fall following Louisville’s acknowledgment of its involvement in a federal corruption of college basketball.
Pitino is not named in the federal complaint and has denied knowledge of any payments made to the family of former Louisville recruit Brian Bowen. The coach is suing the school along with sportswear maker Adidas, which dropped him after his firing.
July Live Period: Five storylines to follow this month
Wiseman’s recruitment is shaping up to be one of the most interesting battles in recent memory. Wiseman was identified long ago as one of, if not the top prospect in the Class of 2019, and as you might expect, the big boys came swooping in. The Nashville native was long considered a Kentucky lean, but thanks to the way that the coaching carousel shook out this past spring, another suitor has emerged: Memphis.
You see, Wiseman left Nashville to move to Memphis, where he played for Penny Hardaway at East High School and for Team Penny, a Nike-sponsored grassroots program that played on the EYBL circuit. Penny, as we all know by now, replaced Tubby Smith as the head coach for the Memphis Tigers. His relationships with the players that he has coached and mentored in the high school ranks is impressive — he had a couple of players in the Class of 2018 to get out of their letters of intent and come to Memphis — and it’s impossible not to connect those dots.
So let’s forget about the fact that Wiseman will be competing with the likes of Vernon Carey and Cole Anthony for the title of top player in the Class of 2019.
A recruiting battle is shaping up between Memphis legend Penny Hardaway and former Memphis head coach John Calipari. Buckle up. (RD)
COLE ANTHONY STAKES HIS OWN CLAIM FOR NO. 1
Although the Class of 2019 seems to be dominated at the top by big men and jumbo wings, point guard Cole Anthony will do his best to stake his claim as the No. 1 overall prospect in the class.
The son of former UNLV star and NBA veteran Greg Anthony, the 6-foot-2 Cole was a dominant player this spring and summer. Looking like the best player in the Nike EYBL during the spring months, Anthony played more like a true point guard during June with the USA Basketball U18 team — helping the team to a gold medal while capturing all-tournament honors.
A naturally gifted scorer who is trying to get better at setting up teammates, it’ll be intriguing to see how much Anthony has to be a go-to guy during the month of July. If Anthony can mix in the high-level scoring acumen with solid point-guard play, then he might wind up being the best player in the class. (SP)
THE BALANCE OF POWER IN SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA HAS CHANGED
UCLA is a blueblood, arguably college basketball’s most storied program, the home of John Wooden and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Bill Walton. They’ve been to 18 Final Fours and 13 national title games while winning 11 national titles. Even with some of the issues that UCLA has had winning games in recent seasons, they were still able to bring in the best of the best in Southern California.
But the tide is turning.
USC, even with the cloud left by the FBI investigation into corruption in college basketball, is dominating the Southern California recruiting market. They’ve landed two five-stars in the Class of 2019, one of whom is former Big Baller Onyeka Okongwu and the other — Isaiah Mobley — is the older brother of Evan Mobley, the No. 2 player in the Class of 2020, and the son of current USC assistant coach Eric Mobley. The four members of their 2019 class are all local players, and David Grace — who created the pipeline that sent local kids to UCLA — is now at Cal.
As it stands, Andy Enfield and USC are the face of basketball in California. (RD)
RECLASSIFYING IS ALL THE RAGE
This has been a trend for a couple of years now. Duke’s Marvin Bagley III famously did it after playing at Peach Jam in the summer of 2017. Kentucky’s Ashton Hagans did it this year. They are just two of dozens of players that have made the move in recents seasons, the goal being to get to college — then the NBA, then NBA free agency — a year earlier. It’s going to happen with kids in the Class of 2019 and 2020. Which kids will it be and where will they end up? (RD)
WHAT DOES DUKE DO NEXT?
Duke is coming off of a 2018 recruiting haul that features arguably the top three overall prospects and four players in the national top ten. No matter what Duke does with this class, the Blue Devils and head coach Mike Kryzewski are going to have a tough time living up to that lofty Class of 2018 haul.
Things could still wind up being great for Duke with the Class of 2019, but the group hasn’t started to take form yet. The Blue Devils find themselves in the mix with most of the top-ten national prospects — including names like Vernon Carey Jr, Cole Anthony, Matthew Hurt and Isaiah Stewart. But none of those guys feel like a sure thing, as Duke continues to wage war with Kentucky (among others) over the latest one-and-done prospects.
With Coach K getting older, the program has also started searching for more long-term program guys like Wendell Moore and Joe Girard who could be in Durham for a few years of added stability. With a potentially large recruiting class, it will be fascinating to see how things play out for Duke this July (SP)
What is the July Live Period and why is it so important?
Wednesday, July 11th, at 5:00 p.m. kicks off the first of three July evaluation periods, arguably the most crucial stretch of the year for any college basketball program across the country.
But there are many fans out there that may not be aware of what a “live period” is, what it means for the coaches or how it impacts the players they are recruiting currently and plan to recruit in the future.
The NCAA rulebook is thick and it is scary and it is often confusing, but when it comes to the recruiting calendar, things are fairly cut and dry, particularly during the spring and summer months. The way it works is like this: there are only certain times during certain months where coaches are allowed to be on the road scouting and evaluating players. These are called evaluation periods, or “live periods”, and during a usual calendar year, there will be five of them: two three-day periods in April and three five-day sessions during July.
The two live periods in the spring span just 48 hours each, stretching from 5:00 p.m. on a Friday through 5:00 p.m. on a Sunday.
In the summer, it’s a bit different. For three consecutive weekends during July, coaches are allowed to evaluate prospects from 5:00 p.m. on a Wednesday until 5:00 p.m. on a Sunday. What that means is that for 15 days during a 19-day stretch in the middle of the summer, these high school players will be in gyms across the country, essentially auditioning for the coaches that they hope to one day play for.
(And, as I detailed in the podcast below, that may all be going away next year, but that’s a stupid rule change and a totally different conversation.)
Audition is the proper word to use here as well.
No in-person contact is allowed between the college coaches and the recruits or the families of the recruits. It’s strictly an opportunity for scouting and evaluation, which creates a surreal environment at the events that take place. Family, friends, AAU coaches and the athletes themselves are all ushered onto one side of the court after entering the gym through one entrance. The college coaches are fenced in on the other side of the court after entering through a different entrance. The college coaches and the players aren’t even allowed to use the same door to get into the building. They can’t use the same parking lot.
How a staff will go about traversing the country and utilizing their time during the live period will differ between programs.
A team like Kentucky or Duke already knows which players in the rising-senior class they are targeting. With the kids in that class, they aren’t evaluating or scouting as much as they are following; the best players in a given class are generally pretty well-known by their sophomore year in high school. It’s a matter of the staff figuring out which players they want, and that’s normally done well before a player’s final summer.
When you see Mike Krzyzewski and two of his assistants sitting court side for someone like Vernon Carey or Cole Anthony, you know it’s because Coach K is looking to add that particular big man. A general rule of thumb: the more staff members that are at a game, the more of a priority that recruit is.
But that’s not the only reason you’ll see a coach stalking a recruit. If a recruit is already committed, don’t be surprised to see an assistant — or, if he’s important enough, the head coach — front and center at every game he plays during the live period, a tactic known as “babysitting”. They want to make sure that kid knows that he’s still a priority.
At the high-major level, assistant coaches are generally the ones that do the leg work, identifying talents and picking out who they think would be the best fit within the team. When the head coach shows up in the stands, it’s usually to determine whether or not they want to extend an offer. How much has the kid developed since the last time the staff saw him play? Did he grow? Has he added a jumper? Did he spend the spring in the weight room?
That’s why they are called “live evaluation periods”. It’s the first time that these coaches are going to be able to see these kids compete in three months, and that development matters. Players that got better in those three months are players that will have a higher likelihood of reaching the ceiling of their potential. Kids that were borderline high-major prospects may now be top 100 recruits as they’ve added their game, while the athletes that took the spring off may have lost ground. This is what the coaches on the road on trying to determine.
If the head coach is at every game, it’s generally to show just how badly that program wants that player. Tom Izzo can only be in one place at a time. If a kid that Michigan State is recruiting consistently sees him at his games, that’s generally a sign that they really want him to be a Spartan.
It’s also worth noting here that only four members of a coaching staff — the head coach and his three assistants — are allowed to be on the road at a given time. So even if it’s just an assistant from, say, Kentucky watching Scottie Lewis and Bryan Antoine play, it should still be a sign to them that Kentucky is making them a priority. UK can only be in four gyms at a given time.
There’s a major difference in how top 25 programs and teams from smaller leagues use July. The bigger names are there to be seen.
For smaller programs, the idea is to get out and see as many players as possible, trying to identify who can play at their level and who will fit in with their program and style of play. Quite often, the player that stands out during a game isn’t the player that a particular coach was trying to recruit. It’s a great way for a kid to make a name for himself; put 30 points on James Wiseman’s team and suddenly you’re a name.
There’s another difference between high-major and low-major programs: budget. The scope of grassroots basketball is bigger than you probably realize. During each of these live periods, there are hundreds events going on all across the country — the NCAA’s list of certified events is more than 50 pages long — and some programs are going to be recruiting players that are playing at the same time in cities hundreds or thousands of miles apart.
For a power program, this means private jets. Don’t be surprised to hear about Coach Cal making an appearance at the morning session in one state only to show up for the afternoon games in another. The ability to fly thousands of miles on a whim allows the biggest and richest programs to recruit players from all over the country.
For the mid-major teams, a priority is put on proper evaluation and landing local talent. For example, in the years that UNC Wilmington was one of the best mid-major programs in the country under Kevin Keatts, their roster featured eight players from North Carolina and a ninth who is Nigerian but played his high school ball in the Tar Heel State. Northern Iowa nearly reached the Sweet 16 in the 2016 tournament. Nine of the 13 players on their roster were from Iowa. They also had two from Wisconsin, one from Minnesota and one from Illinois.
Figure out who the best players within driving distance. Figure out which of those players you can actually get. Get them. That’s the blueprint to mid-major success.
Coaches aren’t only looking to find hidden gems, however. With the proliferation of grassroots basketball, the Internet and social media, and the myriad of scouting websites, players that are overlooked are generally few and far between. That’s why stories like those of Otto Porter and Ron Baker are so incredible.
No, what these coaches are looking for is a development track. They’ve seen a lot of these guys play when they were younger. They watched high school games in person or on film. They’ve attended workouts. How have the recruits progressed? Is the skinny kid getting stronger? Did the chubby two-guard lose some weight? Has the dunker’s jumper gotten better? Did he improve his ball-handling? Or add a jump hook? Or utilize his ability in the pick-and-roll?
That’s a lot for a coaching staff to work their way through, and they only have 15 days to do it.
And that’s what makes July’s live-recruiting period so important.
NBA sounds ready to move toward lowering draft age limit
In recent years there’s been an increased amount of conversation regarding the NBA’s rules for draft entrants, with the requirements since the 2006 NBA Draft being that a player be at least 19 years of age (during the calendar year of the particular draft that they’ve entered) and stateside players also be one year removed from high school.
On Tuesday, both NBA commissioner Adam Silver and NBPA Executive Director Michele Roberts discussed the age limit during their respective press conferences. And by the sound of things, the league appears to still be headed in the direction of lowering the minimum age to 18. While neither provided a date as to when the change could go into effect, according to Tim Bontemps of the Washington Post the minimum age to enter the draft could be lowered in time for the 2021 NBA Draft.
Adam Silver on re-setting the NBA’s age limit back to 18 years old: “My personal view is that we’re ready to make that change.” Translation: this is going to happen.
On the subject of the age limit, Michele Roberts says, “Stay tuned.” Adds that she expects there to be some news in “the next few months” on the subject of it going away. That would seem to indicate things remain on schedule for the age limit to go away for the 2021 NBA Draft.
The 2021 timeframe doesn’t come as a surprise, as it’s been mentioned during multiple conversations regarding the NBA Draft age limit. The NBA has steadily made progress towards each team having its own NBA G-League affiliate, and it will be interesting to see if that comes to fruition by the year 2021.
Having a G-League affiliate allows NBA teams to use those franchise to help young players get the on-court reps they need to get used to the parent club’s system, especially if they aren’t getting many minutes in the NBA. And a “one-to-one” relationship would be key for the league if it’s to lower its minimum age requirement in the future.
As for how this impacts college basketball, while some have stated that the “one and done” era has hurt the sport, an argument can be made that it’s been more beneficial than harmful.
There are a number of elite players who during the current era would have never set foot on a college campus if there were no age limit. That season on campus also gives NBA teams the opportunity to further evaluate those talents before they become draft-eligible players. And from an academic standpoint, programs that land “one and done” talent consistently meet — or exceed — the NCAA’s requirements when it comes to Academic Progress Rate, whether or not one thinks that the APR is a sham.
It’s becoming more clear that the NBA is ready to make a change, and based upon Roberts’ quote a move could be announced in the very near future. While college coaches won’t have an impact on the final decision, they will have to be prepared for the trickle-down effect that’s likely to occur on the recruiting trail as a result of elite prospects not having to wait to enter the NBA draft.
Former UCLA player Billy Knight found dead in Phoenix
For the second time in less than a week tragedy has struck the UCLA basketball family, as it was reported on Tuesday that the body of former player Billy Knight was found early Sunday morning in Phoenix.
According to the Los Angeles Daily News, Knight’s body was found by members of the Phoenix Fire Department and he was pronounced dead shortly thereafter by Phoenix Police. The cause of Knight’s death will be determined after the Maricopa County Medical Examiner runs a full autopsy.
Knight posted a video to his YouTube page that was published July 8, the same day his body was found, in which Knight discussed his struggles. (WARNING: The video is disturbing and could be triggering for people that have or are currently dealing with depression.)
Shortly after it was learned that Knight passed away members of the UCLA basketball family, including former teammates, friends and media members took to social media to send their condolences. Knight, who attended Westchester High School in Los Angeles, played at UCLA from 1997 to 2002.
Our hearts are heavy after learning Billy Knight has passed away. We ask that the Bruin family keep Billy’s loved ones in their thoughts during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/9WssEUnvbY
Sad. Sad. Sad. Rest Easy Billy Knight. Another bruin gone. Another athlete gone. Mental illness IS NOT A JOKE!!! I’m here for EVERYONE who needs to talk. We ALL go through problems. Don’t be AFRAID TO GET HELP!! #awareness#MentalHealthMatters#SpeakUp
From watching you as a little kid constantly dribbling your basketball up and down our neighborhood streets, to playing together at UCLA, I always loved your work ethic and spirit. I will… https://t.co/14R9ux4fTp
I’m absolutely devastated over the loss of my brother Billy Knight. When I moved to Ladera when I was around 9/10 years old Billy was one of the first kids I met. He lived three blocks… https://t.co/FaPP5BOUnQ