Mike Stobe/Getty Images

NBA sounds ready to move towards lowering draft age limit

By Raphielle JohnsonJul 10, 2018, 10:21 PM EDT
In recent years there’s been an increased amount of conversation regarding the NBA’s rules for draft entrants, with the requirements since the 2006 NBA Draft being that a player be at least 19 years of age (during the calendar year of the particular draft that they’ve entered) and stateside players also be one year removed from high school.

On Tuesday, both NBA commissioner Adam Silver and NBPA Executive Director Michele Roberts discussed the age limit during their respective press conferences. And by the sound of things, the league appears to still be headed in the direction of lowering the minimum age to 18. While neither provided a date as to when the change could go into effect, according to Tim Bontemps of the Washington Post the minimum age to enter the draft could be lowered in time for the 2021 NBA Draft.

The 2021 timeframe doesn’t come as a surprise, as it’s been mentioned during multiple conversations regarding the NBA Draft age limit. The NBA has steadily made progress towards each team having its own NBA G-League affiliate, and it will be interesting to see if that comes to fruition by the year 2021.

Having a G-League affiliate allows NBA teams to use those franchise to help young players get the on-court reps they need to get used to the parent club’s system, especially if they aren’t getting many minutes in the NBA. And a “one-to-one” relationship would be key for the league if it’s to lower its minimum age requirement in the future.

As for how this impacts college basketball, while some have stated that the “one and done” era has hurt the sport, an argument can be made that it’s been more beneficial than harmful.

There are a number of elite players who during the current era would have never set foot on a college campus if there were no age limit. That season on campus also gives NBA teams the opportunity to further evaluate those talents before they become draft-eligible players. And from an academic standpoint, programs that land “one and done” talent consistently meet — or exceed — the NCAA’s requirements when it comes to Academic Progress Rate, whether or not one thinks that the APR is a sham.

It’s becoming more clear that the NBA is ready to make a change, and based upon Roberts’ quote a move could be announced in the very near future. While college coaches won’t have an impact on the final decision, they will have to be prepared for the trickle-down effect that’s likely to occur on the recruiting trail as a result of elite prospects not having to wait to enter the NBA draft.

Former UCLA player Billy Knight found dead in Phoenix

Donald Miralle/Allsport
By Raphielle JohnsonJul 10, 2018, 6:37 PM EDT
For the second time in less than a week tragedy has struck the UCLA basketball family, as it was reported on Tuesday that the body of former player Billy Knight was found early Sunday morning in Phoenix.

According to the Los Angeles Daily News, Knight’s body was found by members of the Phoenix Fire Department and he was pronounced dead shortly thereafter by Phoenix Police. The cause of Knight’s death will be determined after the Maricopa County Medical Examiner runs a full autopsy.

Knight posted a video to his YouTube page that was published July 8, the same day his body was found, in which Knight discussed his struggles. (WARNING: The video is disturbing and could be triggering for people that have or are currently dealing with depression.)

Shortly after it was learned that Knight passed away members of the UCLA basketball family, including former teammates, friends and media members took to social media to send their condolences. Knight, who attended Westchester High School in Los Angeles, played at UCLA from 1997 to 2002.

On Friday it was reported that Tyler Honeycutt, who played two seasons at UCLA, was found dead in his Sherman Oaks, California home after a standoff with a Los Angeles Police Department SWAT team.

Honeycutt’s death, which occurred after he barricaded himself in his home, is being investigated as a suicide.

Members of 2012, 2013 Louisville teams to file lawsuit against NCAA

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
By Raphielle JohnsonJul 10, 2018, 5:01 PM EDT
As part of the sanctions handed down to the University of Louisville men’s basketball program as a result of the escort scandal that came to light a couple years ago, the NCAA Committee on Infractions announced that the results of the 2011-12 and 2012-13 teams would be vacated from the record books.

That ruling means that the Cardinals’ trip to the Final Four in 2012 and national title the following season can no longer be acknowledged by the school. Members of those teams have refused to take the decision lying down, and on Tuesday it was announced via press release that a lawsuit will be filed against the NCAA.

As of Tuesday afternoon the suit had yet to be filed, according to Justin Sayers of the Louisville Courier-Journal. That’s likely to change ahead of a press conference scheduled for Wednesday morning in Louisville.

The act of vacating a team’s records is one that many have questioned over the years with regards to its effectiveness; it isn’t as if a Louisville fan will suddenly forget watching these teams play. But with the vacation of those records comes, for the school, a loss of revenue from those seasons.

And of even greater importance, especially for the athletes who played, no longer being officially acknowledged for what you and your teammates achieved is a big deal. Players such as 2013 Final Four Most Outstanding Player Luke Hancock and guards Peyton Siva and Russ Smith certainly won’t forget what they worked together to achieve, and the fans won’t forget cheering them on either.

But to walk into the KFC Yum! Center and not see the banners associated with those teams is a bitter pill to swallow for all involved.

CBT Podcast: What’s wrong with the NABC’s proposal for recruiting changes? Everything.

Jon Lopez/Nike
By Rob DausterJul 10, 2018, 1:19 PM EDT
Brian Snow of 247 Sports joined Rob Dauster on Tuesday to talk through everything that’s wrong with the NABC’s proposed changes for the July Live Recruiting Period and why the idea that AAU is “bad for basketball” is a false narrative that parroted by people that don’t know what they’re talking about.

Kansas appears to confirm they’ve been subpoenaed by the FBI

Jamie Squire/Getty Images
By Rob DausterJul 10, 2018, 11:12 AM EDT
Yahoo continues to uncover evidence of the subpoenas that have been handed out by the federal government as they continue their investigation of corruption in college basketball.

Last week, it was Maryland that released two subpoenas that they had received. And on Tuesday, it was Kansas that essentially confirmed to Yahoo that they have received subpoenas but that they cannot legally release them.

The university responded to a Freedom Of Information Act request from Yahoo asking for the subpoenas by saying they have “public records that are responsive to your request” and that they are “cooperating with the government inquiry.”

None of this should come as a surprise to anyone, not after the second round of indictments that the FBI handed out in April.

Those indictments involved a pair of Kansas recruits. The first is believed Billy Preston, a five-star forward that never suited up for the Jayhawks. (Neither recruit was named in the indictment but sources confirmed their identity to NBC Sports at the time.) His mother was alleged to have received as much as $90,000 from Adidas executive T.J. Gassnola. Preston was initially held out after being involved in a single-car accident, and eventually withdrew from school in January.

He signed a two-way contract with Cleveland.

The other prospect is believed to be Silvio De Sousa. Long considered a Maryland lean after playing with an Under Armour sponsored travel team and high school program, De Sousa abruptly committed to Kansas in August 2017, reclassifying and enrolling this past winter. It’s alleged that his guardian, Fenny Falmagne, told Adidas he needed $20,000 to repay a rival apparel company and get De Sousa to Kansas.

Falmagne denied taking money to the Kansas City Star. Gassnola plead guilty in March.

Summer league breakthrough for Harry Giles begs a what-if for 2017 Duke

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
By Travis HinesJul 10, 2018, 9:43 AM EDT
Back in the fall of 2016, Duke received 58 of 65 votes for the top spot in the preseason Associated Press Top 25. The Blue Devils, you’ll remember, were loaded. They brought back Luke Kennard, Grayson Allen and Amile Jefferson, which would be enough of a core to compete in the ACC and the NCAA tournament itself.

But that’s not why Mike Krzyzewski’s team was the overwhelming national title favorite to start that season. It was the addition of two top-five phenoms that really had expectations for Duke championship-or-bust. Jayson Tatum and Harry Giles (and we shouldn’t forget 11th-ranked Marques Bolden) were going to be the one-two punch to make Duke not only the best team in the country, but maybe a dominant one, one that we would be comparing teams to for a decade.

It didn’t exactly work out that way.

Duke went 11-7 and finished tied for fifth in the ACC. They were upset in the second round of the NCAA tournament by South Carolina. Though Tatum did deliver on his star power, eventually being drafted third in the NBA draft by the Celtics and looking like a potential future MVP candidate during Boston’s playoff run, Giles’ fortunes were more in line with the Blue Devils’.

Once regarded as a potential top pick in the 2017 draft, Giles struggled at Duke to return to the form that made him a top prospect before two ACL tears during his prep years set him back significantly. After undergoing a procedure on the knee in the preseason, he played a total of just 300 minutes for Duke, averaging 3.9 points and 3.8 rebounds per game. He was drafted 20th overall by the Kings last June simply on the strength of what he used to be before the knee injuries seemingly sapped him of his undeniable upside.

When Giles didn’t play a minute last year as the Kings sidelined him to get his knees right, it only furthered the belief that his best basketball, even at just age 20, could be behind him.

Giles is offering an alternative theory this summer, though.

The 6-foot-10 forward is averaging 12.5 points and 5.5 rebounds in two Las Vegas summer league games after a strong showing in the Sacramento league previously, but even more importantly is showing an explosiveness that belies his injury history.

That Giles, the version who could make plays like the one above with regularity, was what had everyone so excited about that Duke team just two years ago. If the Blue Devils would have had something approximating this Giles, who looks bouncy and aggressive and fluid, alongside Tatum – plus that veteran core – watch out. That was the thinking then, and it’s hard not to think about it again now with what looks to be a Giles renaissance upon us.

Super teams are all the rage in the NBA, but Duke had the look of a potential one in November 2016.

“I’m starting to put more stuff together,” Giles told the Kings’ website last week. “I’m starting to show more parts of my game. More and more each game that you might not’ve seen in my the few games that I played.

“I’m getting my groove back.”

What could be for Giles suddenly looks to be a high ceiling once again. It’s hard not to look back at what could have been.

Unless you’re partial to Carolina blue, I suppose.