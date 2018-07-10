Kansas appears to confirm they’ve been subpoenaed by the FBI

Yahoo continues to uncover evidence of the subpoenas that have been handed out by the federal government as they continue their investigation of corruption in college basketball.
Last week, it was Maryland that released two subpoenas that they had received. And on Tuesday, it was Kansas that essentially confirmed to Yahoo that they have received subpoenas but that they cannot legally release them.
The university responded to a Freedom Of Information Act request from Yahoo asking for the subpoenas by saying they have “public records that are responsive to your request” and that they are “cooperating with the government inquiry.”
None of this should come as a surprise to anyone, not after the second round of indictments that the FBI handed out in April.
Those indictments involved a pair of Kansas recruits. The first is believed Billy Preston, a five-star forward that never suited up for the Jayhawks. (Neither recruit was named in the indictment but sources confirmed their identity to NBC Sports at the time.) His mother was alleged to have received as much as $90,000 from Adidas executive T.J. Gassnola. Preston was initially held out after being involved in a single-car accident, and eventually withdrew from school in January.
He signed a two-way contract with Cleveland.
The other prospect is believed to be Silvio De Sousa. Long considered a Maryland lean after playing with an Under Armour sponsored travel team and high school program, De Sousa abruptly committed to Kansas in August 2017, reclassifying and enrolling this past winter. It’s alleged that his guardian, Fenny Falmagne, told Adidas he needed $20,000 to repay a rival apparel company and get De Sousa to Kansas.
Falmagne denied taking money to the Kansas City Star. Gassnola plead guilty in March.