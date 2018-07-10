CBT Podcast: What’s wrong with the NABC’s proposal for recruiting changes? Everything.

Brian Snow of 247 Sports joined Rob Dauster on Tuesday to talk through everything that’s wrong with the NABC’s proposed changes for the July Live Recruiting Period and why the idea that AAU is “bad for basketball” is a false narrative that parroted by people that don’t know what they’re talking about.
Kansas appears to confirm they’ve been subpoenaed by the FBI
Yahoo continues to uncover evidence of the subpoenas that have been handed out by the federal government as they continue their investigation of corruption in college basketball.
Last week, it was Maryland that released two subpoenas that they had received. And on Tuesday, it was Kansas that essentially confirmed to Yahoo that they have received subpoenas but that they cannot legally release them.
The university responded to a Freedom Of Information Act request from Yahoo asking for the subpoenas by saying they have “public records that are responsive to your request” and that they are “cooperating with the government inquiry.”
None of this should come as a surprise to anyone, not after the second round of indictments that the FBI handed out in April.
Those indictments involved a pair of Kansas recruits. The first is believed Billy Preston, a five-star forward that never suited up for the Jayhawks. (Neither recruit was named in the indictment but sources confirmed their identity to NBC Sports at the time.) His mother was alleged to have received as much as $90,000 from Adidas executive T.J. Gassnola. Preston was initially held out after being involved in a single-car accident, and eventually withdrew from school in January.
He signed a two-way contract with Cleveland.
The other prospect is believed to be Silvio De Sousa. Long considered a Maryland lean after playing with an Under Armour sponsored travel team and high school program, De Sousa abruptly committed to Kansas in August 2017, reclassifying and enrolling this past winter. It’s alleged that his guardian, Fenny Falmagne, told Adidas he needed $20,000 to repay a rival apparel company and get De Sousa to Kansas.
Falmagne denied taking money to the Kansas City Star. Gassnola plead guilty in March.
Summer league breakthrough for Harry Giles begs a what-if for 2017 Duke
Back in the fall of 2016, Duke received 58 of 65 votes for the top spot in the preseason Associated Press Top 25. The Blue Devils, you’ll remember, were loaded. They brought back Luke Kennard, Grayson Allen and Amile Jefferson, which would be enough of a core to compete in the ACC and the NCAA tournament itself.
But that’s not why Mike Krzyzewski’s team was the overwhelming national title favorite to start that season. It was the addition of two top-five phenoms that really had expectations for Duke championship-or-bust. Jayson Tatum and Harry Giles (and we shouldn’t forget 11th-ranked Marques Bolden) were going to be the one-two punch to make Duke not only the best team in the country, but maybe a dominant one, one that we would be comparing teams to for a decade.
It didn’t exactly work out that way.
Duke went 11-7 and finished tied for fifth in the ACC. They were upset in the second round of the NCAA tournament by South Carolina. Though Tatum did deliver on his star power, eventually being drafted third in the NBA draft by the Celtics and looking like a potential future MVP candidate during Boston’s playoff run, Giles’ fortunes were more in line with the Blue Devils’.
Once regarded as a potential top pick in the 2017 draft, Giles struggled at Duke to return to the form that made him a top prospect before two ACL tears during his prep years set him back significantly. After undergoing a procedure on the knee in the preseason, he played a total of just 300 minutes for Duke, averaging 3.9 points and 3.8 rebounds per game. He was drafted 20th overall by the Kings last June simply on the strength of what he used to be before the knee injuries seemingly sapped him of his undeniable upside.
When Giles didn’t play a minute last year as the Kings sidelined him to get his knees right, it only furthered the belief that his best basketball, even at just age 20, could be behind him.
Giles is offering an alternative theory this summer, though.
The 6-foot-10 forward is averaging 12.5 points and 5.5 rebounds in two Las Vegas summer league games after a strong showing in the Sacramento league previously, but even more importantly is showing an explosiveness that belies his injury history.
That Giles, the version who could make plays like the one above with regularity, was what had everyone so excited about that Duke team just two years ago. If the Blue Devils would have had something approximating this Giles, who looks bouncy and aggressive and fluid, alongside Tatum – plus that veteran core – watch out. That was the thinking then, and it’s hard not to think about it again now with what looks to be a Giles renaissance upon us.
Super teams are all the rage in the NBA, but Duke had the look of a potential one in November 2016.
“I’m starting to put more stuff together,” Giles told the Kings’ website last week. “I’m starting to show more parts of my game. More and more each game that you might not’ve seen in my the few games that I played.
“I’m getting my groove back.”
What could be for Giles suddenly looks to be a high ceiling once again. It’s hard not to look back at what could have been.
St. Joe’s lands South Florida graduate transfer
After knee injuries plagued his career at South Florida, Troy Holston, Jr. is looking to get things back on track with a new program.
The 6-foot-4 graduate transfer is headed to Philadelphia to join Phil Martelli at St. Joseph’s, he announced Monday.
”I know my journey is special and I want the world to know my story,” Holston wrote on social media. “New chapter awaits & I’m super excited to get there and get to workin’.”
Holston averaged 9.7 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game as a sophomore in 2016-17, but sat out last season after undergoing surgery on his left knee. That was the same knee in which he tore his ACL ahead of the 2015-16 season.
As a graduate transfer, he’ll be immediately eligible. In his announcement, Holston referenced having two years of eligibility remaining, which would require a waiver for the NCAA for a sixth year of eligibility in 2019-20.
“I am truly blessed to keep pursuing my dreams,” he wrote.
Holston shot 34 percent from the floor and 31.6 percent from 3-point range along with a 46.9 percent mark from the free-throw line in 2016-17.
Since earning an No. 8 seed in the 2016 NCAA tournament, the Hawks have struggled some, going 11-20 in 2016-17 and 16-16 this past year.
Josh Pastner’s accusers suggest allegations fabricated in calls from prison
If an investigation commissioned by Georgia Tech finding that the sexual assault allegations against Josh Pastner lacked credibility wasn’t enough to convince you that he was the victim of an elaborate con, then the Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s most recent report on the saga should be.
Pastner’s lawyers filed on Friday court documents that contained snippets of recorded jailhouse conversations between Jennifer Pendley, Pastner’s accuser, and her boyfriend, a one-time friend of Pastner named Ron Bell, that intimated that the allegations made by the couple were fabricated.
“I’m sick and tired of being in jail because you filed the lawsuit,” Bell in a video call that was recorded last spring.
“Well,” Pendley replied, “whose fault – why did I file it?”
“Did you hear what you just said on the phone?” Bell said, according to a transcript of the conversation. “Look at me. You are so stupid. … This could cost you your lawsuit. Dumb move. Dumb move. On a recorded line. Dumb move.”
That was far from the only interaction between the two that was cited by Pastner’s lawyers.
This also came roughly a month after lawyers for Bell and Pendley formally sought to drop them as clients after they failed to produce a piece of evidence — a t-shirt that Pastner used to clean up after sexually assaulting Pendley — that proved their allegations to be true.
The allegations were made by Bell and his girlfriend in February, coming after a months-long drama that ensnared the Yellow Jacket head coach and two of his players. In November, Bell provided CBS Sports with text messages, receipts and photos as evidence to back up a claim that he provided impermissible benefits to two Georgia Tech basketball players, Josh Okogie and Tardic Jackson. Okogie and Jackson were eventually suspended for six and three games, respectively, by the NCAA. After Pastner sued Bell and his girlfriend in January, Bell went public with the sexual assault allegations.
Prior to their falling out, Bell — an ex-con and recovering drug addict — and Pastner were close friends dating back to Pastner’s days at Arizona.
“I am disgusted and devastated by the actions of these two individuals to whom I showed compassion,’’ Pastner said in a statement released by his attorney in January. “My family and I are victims of fraud and extortion and the extent to which these individuals have gone to harm us is truly unfathomable.’’
Tyler Honeycutt’s former high school coach grew concerend before death
LOS ANGELES — A former coach and family friend of onetime Sacramento Kings and UCLA basketball player Tyler Honeycutt says he had grown increasingly concerned about the young man before he was found dead following a standoff with Los Angeles police.
Bort Escoto, who coached Honeycutt in high school, told the Los Angeles Times that Honeycutt’s mother called him early Saturday to say her son had killed himself.
Escoto told the Los Angeles Daily News that Honeycutt had ”been going through some things.”
The day of his death, Escoto said he was planning on going to Honeycutt’s home after the 27-year-old called him.
”I planned on going to his house to talk, but his mom called me 45 minutes later saying, ‘He had a gun and was talking crazy,”’ Escoto said. ”I told her to call 911.”
Los Angeles police said they responded to a call reporting a man with a gun. They were talking with Honeycutt when they say he fired his weapon. Officers returned fire and a standoff ensued.
When police went into the home hours later, they found Honeycutt dead. The department said on Twitter that his injuries were consistent with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Escoto, who remained close with Honeycutt through college and his pro career, said the young man had been calling him recently ”and thanking me for all I’ve done for him.”
”He has been acting very unusual lately, and our conversations would leave me concerned for him,” he said.
Escoto told the Times that he never imagined Honeycutt would take his own life but knew the young man was having a hard time adjusting to life in Russia, where he was playing basketball in the Eastern European Professional Basketball League.
”It’s hard for an L.A. kid to go to Russia, not know the language or surroundings,” he said. ”I just kept telling him he needed to get out and meet people.”
He said Honeycutt was supposed to sign a new contract with either Russia or Israel the day he died.