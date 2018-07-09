More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Tyler Honeycutt’s former high school coach grew concerend before death

Associated PressJul 9, 2018, 11:22 AM EDT
LOS ANGELES — A former coach and family friend of onetime Sacramento Kings and UCLA basketball player Tyler Honeycutt says he had grown increasingly concerned about the young man before he was found dead following a standoff with Los Angeles police.

Bort Escoto, who coached Honeycutt in high school, told the Los Angeles Times that Honeycutt’s mother called him early Saturday to say her son had killed himself.

Escoto told the Los Angeles Daily News that Honeycutt had ”been going through some things.”

The day of his death, Escoto said he was planning on going to Honeycutt’s home after the 27-year-old called him.

”I planned on going to his house to talk, but his mom called me 45 minutes later saying, ‘He had a gun and was talking crazy,”’ Escoto said. ”I told her to call 911.”

Los Angeles police said they responded to a call reporting a man with a gun. They were talking with Honeycutt when they say he fired his weapon. Officers returned fire and a standoff ensued.

When police went into the home hours later, they found Honeycutt dead. The department said on Twitter that his injuries were consistent with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Escoto, who remained close with Honeycutt through college and his pro career, said the young man had been calling him recently ”and thanking me for all I’ve done for him.”

”He has been acting very unusual lately, and our conversations would leave me concerned for him,” he said.

Escoto told the Times that he never imagined Honeycutt would take his own life but knew the young man was having a hard time adjusting to life in Russia, where he was playing basketball in the Eastern European Professional Basketball League.

”It’s hard for an L.A. kid to go to Russia, not know the language or surroundings,” he said. ”I just kept telling him he needed to get out and meet people.”

He said Honeycutt was supposed to sign a new contract with either Russia or Israel the day he died.

Josh Pastner’s accusers suggest allegations fabricated in calls from prison

By Rob DausterJul 9, 2018, 12:35 PM EDT
If an investigation commissioned by Georgia Tech finding that the sexual assault allegations against Josh Pastner lacked credibility wasn’t enough to convince you that he was the victim of an elaborate con, then the Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s most recent report on the saga should be.

Pastner’s lawyers filed on Friday court documents that contained snippets of recorded jailhouse conversations between Jennifer Pendley, Pastner’s accuser, and her boyfriend, a one-time friend of Pastner named Ron Bell, that intimated that the allegations made by the couple were fabricated.

“I’m sick and tired of being in jail because you filed the lawsuit,” Bell in a video call that was recorded last spring.

“Well,” Pendley replied, “whose fault – why did I file it?”

“Did you hear what you just said on the phone?” Bell said, according to a transcript of the conversation. “Look at me. You are so stupid. … This could cost you your lawsuit. Dumb move. Dumb move. On a recorded line. Dumb move.”

That was far from the only interaction between the two that was cited by Pastner’s lawyers.

This also came roughly a month after lawyers for Bell and Pendley formally sought to drop them as clients after they failed to produce a piece of evidence — a t-shirt that Pastner used to clean up after sexually assaulting Pendley — that proved their allegations to be true.

The allegations were made by Bell and his girlfriend in February, coming after a months-long drama that ensnared the Yellow Jacket head coach and two of his players. In November, Bell provided CBS Sports with text messages, receipts and photos as evidence to back up a claim that he provided impermissible benefits to two Georgia Tech basketball players, Josh Okogie and Tardic Jackson. Okogie and Jackson were eventually suspended for six and three games, respectively, by the NCAA. After Pastner sued Bell and his girlfriend in January, Bell went public with the sexual assault allegations.

Prior to their falling out, Bell — an ex-con and recovering drug addict — and Pastner were close friends dating back to Pastner’s days at Arizona.

“I am disgusted and devastated by the actions of these two individuals to whom I showed compassion,’’ Pastner said in a statement released by his attorney in January. “My family and I are victims of fraud and extortion and the extent to which these individuals have gone to harm us is truly unfathomable.’’

VIDEO: AAU team brawls with referee during tournament game

By Rob DausterJul 8, 2018, 9:42 PM EDT
A wild brawl broke out during an AAU tournament semifinal game in Georgia on Sunday morning.

RAW Athletics, a program from Chicago, was taking on the Houston Raptors when, in the closing minutes of a win for the Raptors, the RAW players became embroiled in a massive brawl with the referees, complete with haymakers that were thrown by both sides:

In a since-deleted tweet on Sunday, RAW coach Howard Martin defended the actions of his players, saying that the officials were at fault for what happened.

“A ref actually walked up on one of our players and attacked him,” Martin wrote. “Everyone tried to break it all up, then the ref’s father (who was working a game on a different court) ran over to our court and rushed our guys..everyone in the gym, the other team and the directors saw everything.”

But according to every other eyewitness report, the fault lies with the players on RAW Athletics, who physically assaulted the official, causing him to end up on the ground on his back in the first video above.

New Mexico adds talented transfer guard from Towson

By Scott PhillipsJul 7, 2018, 3:15 PM EDT
New Mexico landed one of the better available transfer guards on the market as Towson’s Zane Martin pledged to the Lobos on Friday.

The 6-foot-4 Martin was a second-team All-CAA selection last season for the Tigers as he blossomed into a big-time scorer as a sophomore. Putting up 19.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game, Martin shot 45 percent from the floor and 38 percent from three-point range.

Martin will have to sit out the 2018-19 season due to NCAA transfer regulations as he has two more seasons left of eligibility after his redshirt year.

This is a quality grab for the Lobos as Martin has a chance to develop into a solid rotation player and potential starter. Martin put in the work to go from role player to all-conference selection in one season, so it’ll be interesting to see how much his game develops during his redshirt season.

USC adds to No. 1 recruiting class with four-star wing Max Agbonkpolo

By Scott PhillipsJul 7, 2018, 12:00 PM EDT
USC added to its No. 1 overall recruiting class in 2019 on Friday as four-star wing Max Agbonkpolo pledged to the Trojans on Twitter.

A bit of a late-blooming wing prospect, the 6-foot-7 Agbonkpolo is the fourth top-75 prospect to pledge to USC in the Class of 2019. The Rancho Santa Margarita native joins five-star big man Oneyka Okongwu, four-star big man Isaiah Mobley and four-star guard Drake London to form USC’s class right now.

The frontline of Okongwu and Mobley has a chance to be very good while London will add depth to the roster as he attempts to play both football and basketball for the Trojans. Adding another talented wing like Agbonkpolo is great for the Trojans because he’s an upside wing who is long and athletic enough to grow into an impact Pac-12 player.

Having four commitments already in the fold before the July live evaluation period also means that USC can focus its efforts on closing out the class with another star talent as it’ll be fascinating to see who the Trojans now trail during the month of July. USC could make a move on high-end four-star guard Cassius Stanley, who is from Southern California. Or they could also ramp up efforts on a five-star guard like Josh Green.

Either way, USC is in great position for the future right now as they are landing a lot of high-level talent. The hiring of assistant coach Eric Mobley will likely net them his sons Isaiah, and five-star Class of 2020 big man Evan Mobley. And head coach Andy Enfield and his staff are landing players to compliment the star recruits. There’s still a lot of time left, but this has the makings of a potentially special recruiting class at USC.