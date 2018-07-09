St. Joe’s lands South Florida graduate transfer

After knee injuries plagued his career at South Florida, Troy Holston, Jr. is looking to get things back on track with a new program.
The 6-foot-4 graduate transfer is headed to Philadelphia to join Phil Martelli at St. Joseph’s, he announced Monday.
”I know my journey is special and I want the world to know my story,” Holston wrote on social media. “New chapter awaits & I’m super excited to get there and get to workin’.”
Holston averaged 9.7 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game as a sophomore in 2016-17, but sat out last season after undergoing surgery on his left knee. That was the same knee in which he tore his ACL ahead of the 2015-16 season.
As a graduate transfer, he’ll be immediately eligible. In his announcement, Holston referenced having two years of eligibility remaining, which would require a waiver for the NCAA for a sixth year of eligibility in 2019-20.
“I am truly blessed to keep pursuing my dreams,” he wrote.
Holston shot 34 percent from the floor and 31.6 percent from 3-point range along with a 46.9 percent mark from the free-throw line in 2016-17.
Since earning an No. 8 seed in the 2016 NCAA tournament, the Hawks have struggled some, going 11-20 in 2016-17 and 16-16 this past year.