VIDEO: AAU team brawls with referee during tournament game

A wild brawl broke out during an AAU tournament semifinal game in Georgia on Sunday morning.
RAW Athletics, a program from Chicago, was taking on the Houston Raptors when, in the closing minutes of a win for the Raptors, the RAW players became embroiled in a massive brawl with the referees, complete with haymakers that were thrown by both sides:
In a since-deleted tweet on Sunday, RAW coach Howard Martin defended the actions of his players, saying that the officials were at fault for what happened.
“A ref actually walked up on one of our players and attacked him,” Martin wrote. “Everyone tried to break it all up, then the ref’s father (who was working a game on a different court) ran over to our court and rushed our guys..everyone in the gym, the other team and the directors saw everything.”
But according to every other eyewitness report, the fault lies with the players on RAW Athletics, who physically assaulted the official, causing him to end up on the ground on his back in the first video above.
Like this:
Like Loading...
New Mexico landed one of the better available transfer guards on the market as Towson’s Zane Martin pledged to the Lobos on Friday.
The 6-foot-4 Martin was a second-team All-CAA selection last season for the Tigers as he blossomed into a big-time scorer as a sophomore. Putting up 19.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game, Martin shot 45 percent from the floor and 38 percent from three-point range.
Martin will have to sit out the 2018-19 season due to NCAA transfer regulations as he has two more seasons left of eligibility after his redshirt year.
This is a quality grab for the Lobos as Martin has a chance to develop into a solid rotation player and potential starter. Martin put in the work to go from role player to all-conference selection in one season, so it’ll be interesting to see how much his game develops during his redshirt season.
Former UCLA standout and NBA player Tyler Honeycutt was found dead after a standoff with Los Angeles Police Department SWAT members early on Saturday morning.
The 27-year-old Honeycutt was identified by family members. The LAPD tweeted that they had gone into a Sherman Oaks residence after Honeycutt allegedly fired a gun at police and barricaded himself into the residence. When police eventually entered the home at 3:30 a.m., they found Honeycutt unresponsive.
Police initially received a call from Honeycutt’s mother, who said her son was acting erratically. That began everything around 5 p.m. on Friday when police arrived at the home and Honeycutt allegedly shot at them. Officers returned fire, and it appears that nobody was hit.
An investigation is still ongoing.
Honeycutt played for UCLA for two seasons as he was Pac-12 all-freshman team his first season and all-conference his second season. Eventually drafted in the second round to the Sacramento Kings at pick No. 35 in the 2011 NBA Draft, Honeycutt played parts of two seasons with them.
Honeycutt was traded to the Houston Rockets and waived. After spending some time in the D League, Honeycutt eventually made his way overseas for the past few seasons.
USC added to its No. 1 overall recruiting class in 2019 on Friday as four-star wing Max Agbonkpolo pledged to the Trojans on Twitter.
A bit of a late-blooming wing prospect, the 6-foot-7 Agbonkpolo is the fourth top-75 prospect to pledge to USC in the Class of 2019. The Rancho Santa Margarita native joins five-star big man Oneyka Okongwu, four-star big man Isaiah Mobley and four-star guard Drake London to form USC’s class right now.
The frontline of Okongwu and Mobley has a chance to be very good while London will add depth to the roster as he attempts to play both football and basketball for the Trojans. Adding another talented wing like Agbonkpolo is great for the Trojans because he’s an upside wing who is long and athletic enough to grow into an impact Pac-12 player.
Having four commitments already in the fold before the July live evaluation period also means that USC can focus its efforts on closing out the class with another star talent as it’ll be fascinating to see who the Trojans now trail during the month of July. USC could make a move on high-end four-star guard Cassius Stanley, who is from Southern California. Or they could also ramp up efforts on a five-star guard like Josh Green.
Either way, USC is in great position for the future right now as they are landing a lot of high-level talent. The hiring of assistant coach Eric Mobley will likely net them his sons Isaiah, and five-star Class of 2020 big man Evan Mobley. And head coach Andy Enfield and his staff are landing players to compliment the star recruits. There’s still a lot of time left, but this has the makings of a potentially special recruiting class at USC.
Duke freshman Zion Williamson is going to be one of the bigger stories in college basketball this season after the hype surrounding his high school career.
An extraordinary leaper and big-time athlete, Williamson set a new record at Duke for vertical leap during the team’s summer combine testing this week.
Williamson cleared the rack during testing. Plenty of guys have been able to clear the rack during vertical testing. But not many are built like NFL defensive lineman.
The rack had to be elevated for Williamson to properly finish out his vertical testing. He’s also listed at 6-foot-7, 285 pounds on the Duke website.
Williamson cleared the rack so easily that teammate R.J. Barrett — one of the best players in the country — was laughing while marveling at his leaping ability. It’s going to be fun to watch Williamson play above the rim for the Blue Devils this season.
Maryland has received a pair of subpoenas from the FBI related to the bureau’s investigation into corruption in college basketball, the University announced on Friday morning.
A statement released by the athletic department reads: “On March 15, 2018, and June 29, 2018, the University received grand jury subpoenas for documents related to the ongoing federal investigation of college basketball. The University complied with the subpoenas by providing responsive records. None of the responsive records shows evidence of any violations of applicable laws or NCAA bylaws by University coaches, staff or players. The University has cooperated and will continue to cooperate fully with the ongoing federal investigation.”
The initial subpoena requested documentation of any contact between Christian Dawkins, a former runner for disgraced ex-NBA agent Andy Miller that is the centerpiece of this investigation, and Maryland employees as well as his relationship with Maryland assistant coach Bino Ranson and an unnamed recruit. That recruit is reportedly Diamond Stone, a 6-foot-10 center from Wisconsin that played one season for the Terps. Stone was a top ten prospect that played for an Under Armour sponsored AAU program.
According to an investigation by Yahoo Sports, Stone allegedly received $14,000 from Miller. That number came from a ledger keeping track of payments by Dawkins, a document that Yahoo obtained in February, just a couple of weeks before the subpoena arrived.
The second subpoena summoned Maryland officials to appear in court in New York on July 3rd, Yahoo is reporting. That appears to be related to the recruitment of Silvio De Sousa, who was long considered a lock to head to Maryland before a surprising commitment in August of 2017 to Kansas, where he enrolled a semester early and played this season. In April, the FBI released a second round of indictments that alleged that De Sousa’s guardian had asked Kansas and Adidas for at least $20,000 to repay money that had been funneled to him from a rival shoe company, believed to be UA, to ensure his commitment to Maryland.
De Sousa is from Angola, and a childhood friend of his, Bruno Fernando, has the same guardian and is currently a sophomore for the Terps.