Zion Williamson breaks Duke vertical leap record

Duke freshman Zion Williamson is going to be one of the bigger stories in college basketball this season after the hype surrounding his high school career.

An extraordinary leaper and big-time athlete, Williamson set a new record at Duke for vertical leap during the team’s summer combine testing this week.

Williamson cleared the rack during testing. Plenty of guys have been able to clear the rack during vertical testing. But not many are built like NFL defensive lineman.

The rack had to be elevated for Williamson to properly finish out his vertical testing. He’s also listed at 6-foot-7, 285 pounds on the Duke website.

Williamson cleared the rack so easily that teammate R.J. Barrett — one of the best players in the country — was laughing while marveling at his leaping ability. It’s going to be fun to watch Williamson play above the rim for the Blue Devils this season.

Combine test summary: this team is fast and athletic. 🍿💨🚀#EarnEverything 🔵😈 pic.twitter.com/eSgPsRUlnv — Duke Basketball (@DukeMBB) July 6, 2018