USC adds to No. 1 recruiting class with four-star wing Max Agbonkpolo

USC added to its No. 1 overall recruiting class in 2019 on Friday as four-star wing Max Agbonkpolo pledged to the Trojans on Twitter.

A bit of a late-blooming wing prospect, the 6-foot-7 Agbonkpolo is the fourth top-75 prospect to pledge to USC in the Class of 2019. The Rancho Santa Margarita native joins five-star big man Oneyka Okongwu, four-star big man Isaiah Mobley and four-star guard Drake London to form USC’s class right now.

The frontline of Okongwu and Mobley has a chance to be very good while London will add depth to the roster as he attempts to play both football and basketball for the Trojans. Adding another talented wing like Agbonkpolo is great for the Trojans because he’s an upside wing who is long and athletic enough to grow into an impact Pac-12 player.

Having four commitments already in the fold before the July live evaluation period also means that USC can focus its efforts on closing out the class with another star talent as it’ll be fascinating to see who the Trojans now trail during the month of July. USC could make a move on high-end four-star guard Cassius Stanley, who is from Southern California. Or they could also ramp up efforts on a five-star guard like Josh Green.

Either way, USC is in great position for the future right now as they are landing a lot of high-level talent. The hiring of assistant coach Eric Mobley will likely net them his sons Isaiah, and five-star Class of 2020 big man Evan Mobley. And head coach Andy Enfield and his staff are landing players to compliment the star recruits. There’s still a lot of time left, but this has the makings of a potentially special recruiting class at USC.