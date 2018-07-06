Maryland is latest program to receive FBI subpoenas

Maryland has received a pair of subpoenas from the FBI related to the bureau’s investigation into corruption in college basketball, the University announced on Friday morning.

A statement released by the athletic department reads: “On March 15, 2018, and June 29, 2018, the University received grand jury subpoenas for documents related to the ongoing federal investigation of college basketball. The University complied with the subpoenas by providing responsive records. None of the responsive records shows evidence of any violations of applicable laws or NCAA bylaws by University coaches, staff or players. The University has cooperated and will continue to cooperate fully with the ongoing federal investigation.”

The initial subpoena requested documentation of any contact between Christian Dawkins, a former runner for disgraced ex-NBA agent Andy Miller that is the centerpiece of this investigation, and Maryland employees as well as his relationship with Maryland assistant coach Bino Ranson and an unnamed recruit. That recruit is reportedly Diamond Stone, a 6-foot-10 center from Wisconsin that played one season for the Terps. Stone was a top ten prospect that played for an Under Armour sponsored AAU program.

According to an investigation by Yahoo Sports, Stone allegedly received $14,000 from Miller. That number came from a ledger keeping track of payments by Dawkins, a document that Yahoo obtained in February, just a couple of weeks before the subpoena arrived.

The second subpoena summoned Maryland officials to appear in court in New York on July 3rd, Yahoo is reporting. That appears to be related to the recruitment of Silvio De Sousa, who was long considered a lock to head to Maryland before a surprising commitment in August of 2017 to Kansas, where he enrolled a semester early and played this season. In April, the FBI released a second round of indictments that alleged that De Sousa’s guardian had asked Kansas and Adidas for at least $20,000 to repay money that had been funneled to him from a rival shoe company, believed to be UA, to ensure his commitment to Maryland.

De Sousa is from Angola, and a childhood friend of his, Bruno Fernando, has the same guardian and is currently a sophomore for the Terps.