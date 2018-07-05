SMU’s Jarrey Foster ahead of progress in return from ACL tear

SMU head coach Tim Jankovich told Pony Stampede that Jarrey Foster is ahead of progress as he tries to return from a torn ACL that he suffered in January.
Foster, who was projected as a early-second round pick before suffering the injury, declared for the draft but ultimately opted to return to school when he was unable to workout for teams. Right now, just five months removed from the injury, Foster has already been cleared to resume dribbling and shooting drills. A video on his instagram this week showed him dunking.
And, ironically enough, that might end up being the best thing for him. Foster needs to be a better shooter and a better ball-handler to make the next step in the NBA, and right now that is all he can work on.
“The truth is he’s probably going to sit on a skill more than he might otherwise,” Jankovich said. “It could end up being a blessing in disguise, which I certainly would not say given how miserable it is to be rehabbing and injured. But right now shooting and ball-handling is about the only thing he can work on.”
As good as Josh Perkins is and has been, the questions about his ability as a decision-maker, his issues with turning the ball over and whether or not he is good enough to carry a team to a national title are the main talking point with this iteration of the Gonzaga program.
He might be good enough. There’s also a real chance that he’s the weak link on a team that is currently No. 2 in the NBC Sports preseason top 25.
And that is what makes the addition of Geno Crandall, who committed to Gonzaga on Thursday, so important.
The 6-foot-4 Crandall is a grad transfer from North Dakota, where he averaged 16.6 points and 3.6 assists last season. He’s being brought in by the Zags as quality backcourt depth and insurance for Perkins.
The question now becomes whether or not he’s actually a point guard. He can play that position, and he is a capable playmaker — the 3.6 assists he averaged last year was the lowest of his three-year run in North Dakota — but he spent the last two seasons playing in a score-first role. As one coach that has played Crandall put it, “he’s just a damn-good combo.”
He’ll also provide Gonzaga with some versatility. He can play in two guard lineups, allowing Mark Few more time to spell Corey Kispert and Zach Norvell. It also gives some of Gonzaga’s other young guards more time to develop.
This is not a season-changing addition for Gonzaga. Crandall is not going to come in and be Nigel Williams-Goss.
But he is a good player that will have an impact on this Gonzaga team and the way that they can play. And he could also be a difference-maker on the nights when Perkins’ isn’t playing like a fifth-year point guard on a title-contending team.
Last month power forward Charles Bassey, originally considered to be one of the top prospects in the Class of 2019, announced that he would be moving into the 2018 class and joining the Western Kentucky basketball program. Tuesday afternoon the program made another move, with head coach Rick Stansbury announcing that Hennssy Auriantal, Bassey’s legal guardian, has been named an assistant coach.
Auriantal, who is also the legal guardian of another current Western Kentucky player in forward/center Moustapha Diagne, operated the Yes II Success program that in the past saw multiple players from foreign countries make the move to Division I college basketball.
Auriantal’s departure from St. Anthony came in the aftermath of a San Antonio Express-News story detailing Bassey’s arrival from Nigeria, and the forward was one of five international players declared ineligible prior to the 2016-17 season by the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools. In April the Kentucky Center for Investigational Reporting published a story about Aspire Academy, which included questions of how the school landed international talents such as Bassey and Auriantal’s connection to Aspire.
The hiring or Auriantal will certainly draw its fair share of complaints, but it’s important to note that per NCAA rules a person connected to a prospect can be hired so long as it’s for an assistant coaching position and not a support staff role. If a head coach wants to use a spot on his coaching staff for this purpose, regardless of that person’s level of experience, that’s their right.
This is the second consecutive summer in which Stansbury has added a five-star prospect to his WKU program, but the circumstances surrounding Bassey’s commitment are far different than those of Mitchell Robinson last year and Tuesday’s announcement is further evidence of that.
Robinson, who originally committed to Texas A&M while Stansbury was an assistant there, would go on to commit to WKU before ultimately withdrawing from school last summer and deciding to use the year to prepare fo the 2018 NBA Draft. Robinson was selected in the second round of last month’s draft by the Knicks, and not playing anywhere last season impacted the draft prospects of a big man with lottery-level talent.
1. KANSAS JAYHAWKS
DOES KANSAS HAVE TOO MANY PLAYERS?
The best news for Jayhawks fans heading into the 2018-19 season is that, for the first time in three years, they actually have a roster that will fit the way that Bill Self loves to play. They have players that can bully defenders at the rim. They have a power forward with the potential to be an all-american and the ability to score in the low- and mid-post. They have plenty and shooters and scorers on the wings, and they have two point guards that are going to be fighting for the right to be named starter.
The problem, however, is that of the 13 scholarship players on the roster, 12 of them deserve playing time. Is David McCormack going to be able to get minutes behind Udoka Azubuike and Silvio De Sousa (assuming De Sousa can actually play)? If Dedric Lawson is going to be an all-american, how many forward minutes are going to be available for Mitch Lightfoot and K.J. Lawson, especially with LaGerald Vick, Marcus Garrett and Sam Cunliffe back in the fold? If Quentin Grimes ends up being the best perimeter player on the roster, as some project him to be, who is going to have to sacrifice their minutes to get him on the floor? At least at the point, Charlie Moore and Devon Dotson splitting minutes should be easy math.
The most difficult part of Bill Self’s job next season is probably going to be the massaging of egos.
2. GONZAGA BULLDOGS
ARE WE READY TO TRUST JOSH PERKINS?
Gonzaga was perhaps the biggest winner of the early entry period, as the Zags brought back both Rui Hachimura and Killian Tillie who, along with transfer Brandon Clarke, make up what appears to be the best frontcourt in college basketball next season. Zach Norvell, who was dominant at times as a freshman, is back, as is Corey Kispert, who is ready to take a step forward even if it’s as a player more than as a producer. The only position where there is a real concern with this Gonzaga team is at the point, which is the most important position on the floor in the college game.
That is where Perkins resides. At one point considered a top 25 prospect in the country, Perkins has had a good career with the Bulldogs. This past season, as a redshirt junior, he averaged 12.3 points and 5.1 assists. Going against defenses in the WCC, Perkins is better than fine; he’s the best the conference has to offer. But we’re not talking about the Zags winning their league. We’re talking Final Fours and national titles here, and Perkins’ effectiveness as a decision-maker and a creator against the best of the best is where the doubt lies. If Perkins plays like a fifth-year senior that already has national title game experience, the Zags look like a good bet to get back to their second Final Four in three years.
3. KENTUCKY WILDCATS
WILL KENTUCKY HAVE TO SACRIFICE TALENT TO GET SHOOTING ON THE FLOOR?
The more I look at this Kentucky roster, the more I like this group. For my money, there is a clear-cut top four next season with Kansas, Gonzaga and Kentucky all having an argument to be the preseason No. 1 team in the country. Adding Reid Travis, a bully and fifth-year senior that can score in the post and hit the glass, should help improve what is still a very young roster; only in Lexington is a team with five freshmen, four sophomores and one senior considered old.
My concern with this group as of now is spacing. For my money, Coach Cal’s best five next season will include Ashton Hagans, Keldon Johnson, Travis, P.J. Washington and one of Immanuel Quickley, Quade Green and Tyler Herro. Travis attempted 62 threes in four seasons at Stanford, with 61 coming last year. He’s a career 29 percent three-point shooter. Washington’s issues with shooting is why Kentucky was knocked out of last year’s tournament in the Sweet 16 and why Washington is still on campus and not an NBA roster. Hagans is an athlete, a defender and a competitor known for his ability to get to the rim, not his shooting. The same can be said for Johnson.
Quickley is a capable shooter, Green is probably slightly better and Herro is known for his stroke, but is one shooter on the floor going to be enough to create spacing? Maybe, but that doubt is why I have them a tick below Kansas and Gonzaga heading into the year.
4. DUKE BLUE DEVILS
DOES DUKE HAVE THE SHOOTING TO GO FULL SMALL-BALL?
I am all the way here for college basketball moving more towards small-ball, position-less basketball built on playing with pace and space. Watching Villanova batter everyone in their path with a barrage of threes last season was amazing. Basketball at its best, and on paper, Duke looks like a team poised to follow in those footsteps. Tre Jones, Tyus’ tougher little brother, will handle the point while Marques Bolden looks like he’ll finally get a chance to be Duke’s first-team center. But beyond that, the Blue Devils have wings on wings on wings.
R.J. Barrett, the nation’s No. 1 recruit and the favorite to be the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. Cam Reddish, a potential top three pick. Zion Williamson, the viral superstar of the prep ranks that is tough and athletic enough to play some five for Duke despite standing just 6-foot-5. Even sophomore Alex O’Connell and junior Javin DeLaurier fit into that conversation. The problem, however, is that small-ball relies on the ability of those smaller players to be able to space the floor. Villanova was arguably the best three-point shooting team we’ve ever seen in the collegiate ranks. Golden State is so deadly because they have arguably the three best all-around shooters in the NBA on their roster.
This Duke team is not exactly known for their shooting. Zion is not a shooting threat. Neither is DeLaurier. Barrett is more of a slasher (although he’s spent time this offseason working with Drew Hanlen) while Reddish is thought of as a scorer more than a shooter. Even Jones, who can shoot, is at his best when he can turn a corner and get downhill. I love what Duke is trying to do, but I wonder whether or not they have the shooting to make it all work flawlessly.
5. VILLANOVA WILDCATS
CAN ‘THE VILLANOVA WAY’ SURVIVE THE KIND OF TALENT EXODUS COLLEGE BASKETBALL’S ELITE DEAL WITH?
And now Nova will head into the 2018-19 season with a young roster that is missing two guys that would have been all-americans had they returned to school as we all thought they would in February. It begs the question: Can the Villanova machine keep running if their best players head to the league earlier than expected? I think that it will, but that is under the assumption that Villanova’s freshmen — specifically Jahvon Quinerly and Cole Swider — come in and contribute major minutes immediately while their sophomore class — Jermaine Samuels and Collin Gillispie — take a step forward. I’ll bet on Jay Wright finding a way to make it happen.
6. NEVADA WOLF PACK
HOW MANY BODIES IS TOO MANY BODIES?
Eric Musselman was going to have a difficult time trying to find a way to get every deserving player on his roster meaningful minutes before he found out that both Caleb and Cody Martin, the former an all-american candidate and the latter an all-MWC first-team player, were returning to school. Now, he’s looking at a situation where he had to run off two players that would have had an impact — Ehab Amin, who is now at Oregon, and Josh Hall, who hit the shot that sent Nevada to the Sweet 16 — just to get down to 13 scholarship players.
The Martin twins are going to play 30-plus minutes again this season. Jordan Caroline probably will as well, and I can’t imagine a scenario where Jordan Brown, a top 15 recruit, isn’t playing heavy minutes. That doesn’t leave much burn to go around. There are going to be players that sat out a season to transfer to Nevada that are going to spend this year glued to the bench. Nevada might be better off fielding two teams in the MWC this season.
7. TENNESSEE VOLUNTEERS
HOW WILL THE VOLS ADJUST TO BEING THE HUNTED?
Tennessee was one of the best stories in college basketball last season, and if it wasn’t for the years that Tony Bennett and Bruce Pearl produced, Rick Barnes would have been the runaway favorite to win National Coach of the Year. Tennessee was picked 13th in the SEC Preseason poll. They won a share of the league’s regular season title and they return essentially everyone from that team, including SEC Player of the Year Grant Williams.
No one expected that last year. No one will be caught unprepared this year, and that has tripped teams up in the past. Take Northwestern. One of the most under-discussed storylines from last season was Northwestern going from their first NCAA tournament to the preseason top 15 back to lovable loser in the span of about four weeks at the start of the season. They couldn’t handle the target on their back. That will be the key for Tennessee as we head into next season.
8. VIRGINIA CAVALIERS
WILL DE’ANDRE HUNTER BE ABLE TO PLAY THE FOUR?
The wording here is the key. The question isn’t whether or not Hunter is capable of playing the four at the college level. We know he is. The question is whether he will be able to given the way this Virginia roster is coming together. With Devon Hall and Nigel Johnson graduating, suddenly there is a complete lack of back court depth. Ty Jerome is still there, as is Kyle Guy, and they will be fine. Beyond that, the Wahoo back court consists of incoming freshman Kihei Clark and Kody Stattmann, neither of whom are thought of as immediate impact players, and sophomores Marco Anthony and Francesco Badocchi. Anthony played 13 games. Badocchi did not play.
That matters because Hunter’s ideal position is as a four. He’s 6-foot-7 with a 7-foot-2 wingspan. He has the strength to guard bigs and the quicks to defend on the perimeter. He can make threes and attack defenders in isolation. He’s a prototype small-ball four, and that fact was never more evident than when UVA got torched by UMBC playing four guards. But if Bennett cannot trust one of those four young guards to play major minutes, Hunter is going to be slotted in at the three, and while the likes of Mamadi Diakite, Jay Huff and Jack Salt will be very good in the frontcourt, I’m just not sure that playing big is the optimal lineup for Virginia.
9. KANSAS STATE WILDCATS
WHICH KANSAS STATE IS THE REAL KANSAS STATE?
This may seem like a silly question for a team that came within one win of getting to the Final Four, but it is important to remember here that the Wildcats entered the NCAA tournament as a No. 9 seed, reached the Sweet 16 by becoming the only No. 9 seed to ever beat a No. 16 seed and lost to a team from the Missouri Valley by 16 points to go home.
But they also beat Kentucky and Creighton during that run, doing so despite the fact that their best player and a potential all-american, Dean Wade, was on the bench with an injury. So, again, I ask you: Which Kansas State is the real Kansas State? The one that struggled with their perimeter shooting, couldn’t get a rebound if their life depended on it and finished the regular season with a 21-10 record? Or is it the one that played — and defended — with so much heart in the tournament, making a deep run despite the fact their their best player was on the bench?
Admittedly, I am smitten with this team, and I’m sure my ranking will be the highest that you see them this offseason. But that doesn’t mean it’s wrong, not if the Kansas State from last March shows back up again.
10. NORTH CAROLINA TAR HEELS
DOES ROY WILLIAMS HAVE THE POINT GUARD HE NEEDS?
Every one of Roy Williams’ best teams have had elite point guard play. In 2005, it was Ray Felton. In 2009, it was Ty Lawson. In 2016 and 2017, it was Joel Berry II. Remember, the Tar Heels turned a corner in the 2015-16 season, winning the ACC, the ACC tournament and getting to the national title game, when Berry took over the reins as the program’s point guard from Marcus Paige.
This year, point guard duties are going to fall to Seventh Woods, Rechon Black and Coby White, the latter of whom in a five-star prospect known more for his ability to score than anything else. The other pieces are there. Luke Maye is a National Player of the Year contender. Kenny Williams, Cam Johnson and Nassir Little are plenty good enough on the wings. UNC’s three sophomore bigs will be able to handle the five. It’s that point guard spot that will determine just how good these Heels are.
VIDEO: Duke-bound R.J. Barrett adds to highlight reel as Canada earns World Cup qualifying win
Canada finished up the first half of the FIBA World Cup Qualifying campaign with a 99-69 win over the US Virgin Islands.
The game itself doesn’t matter all that much, at least not to college basketball fans. What does matter, however, is that Duke-bound R.J. Barrett was arguably the best player on the floor, finishing with 13 points, five boards and three assists, including this nifty behind-the-back pass for a Kelly Olynyk dunk:
Also playing for the Canadian Senior National Team is Florida-bound point guard Andrew Nembhard, who finished with three points but added six assists.
Arizona fan pretended to be restaurant employee to upgrade cable to Pac-12 Network
An Illinois man is facing multiple charges after pretending to be a restaurant employee over the phone to enhance the place’s cable package. The goal: to secure the Pac-12 Network to watch an Arizona basketball game while the man was in the area for the weekend.
Arlington Heights, Illinois native Kevin M. Cayton has been charged by Sauk County prosecutors with felony identity theft for financial gain and unauthorized use of an entity’s identifying information, according to a report from KVOA Tucson. The 51-year-old Cayton said he was an employee of Buffalo Phil’s in Lake Delton in order to secure the Pac-12 Network. The business manager for the place eventually noticed a large increase in the restaurant’s cable rates.
Eventually, 11 phone calls were linked to Cayton and the cable provider, Charter Spectrum, in December. Cayton was linked to the trip to the area through social media.
He was booked and released on a $2,000 signature bond. Cayton is due in Sauk County Circuit Court on July 31 as each of his charges carries a maximum six-year prison sentence.
As an Illinois resident who has tried to watch Pac-12 Network games in public, I can relate to this being tough to deal with. Pac-12 Network isn’t available in very many places around the Midwest and it can be tough find a place that will air a west-coast game that you’re looking for. But pretending to work at a restaurant in order to watch a game there is taking things to a ridiculous new level.