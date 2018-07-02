VIDEO: Australia, Philippines brawl features a number of former college stars

Australia and the Philippines had one of the craziest basketball brawls in the history of the sport on Monday.
Midway through the third quarter of a FIBA World Cup qualifier, all hell broke loose. Australia’s Chris Goulding was hit with two elbows, so Daniel Kickert retaliated with an elbow of his own and it was on. Thon Maker of the Milwaukee Bucks came in with two flying knees, Filipino fans were throwing chairs, Andray Blatche sent haymakers flying at anyone he could see.
By the time the dust cleared, 13 players were ejected: Nine from the Philippines, four from Australia. The game resumed playing 5-on-3 before the Philippines forced a forfeit by having two more players foul out.
There has been a huge influx of Australian talent into the college basketball ranks in recent years, and this team had six players that played Division I basketball on it: Daniel Kickert and Matthew Dellavedova (Saint Mary’s), Anthony Drmic (Boise State), Angus Brandt (Oregon State), Kevin Lisch (Saint Louis) and Nathan Sobey (Wyoming).
The Philippines also had three former college basketball players: Matthew Wright (St. Bonaventure), Japeth Aguilar (Western Kentucky) and Gabe Norwood (George Mason). Norwood was a member of the George Mason team that played in the 2006 Final Four.
Like this:
Like Loading...
Oregon pulled in a solid transfer on Friday as guard Ehab Amin pledged to the Ducks on Twitter.
The former Texas A&M CC guard led the nation at 3.4 steals per game during the 2015-16 season as he also put up 16.9 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game. The 6-foot-4 Amin sat out last season with a hip injury as he’s immediately eligible as a graduate transfer.
Originally committed to Nevada earlier this offseason, Amin found himself the victim of a scholarship crunch when Jordan Caroline and the Martin twins all opted to pull out of the 2018 NBA Draft. Now with the Ducks, Amin should help offset the loss of freshman Troy Brown on the wing. Amin should provide immediate experience on both ends of the ball for Oregon as he gives head coach Dana Altman another talented perimeter threat to work with.
The big question for Amin at Oregon will be his perimeter shooting — which was questionable at times during his three-year career with the Islanders. Shooting 28 percent as a junior, Amin will have to knock down a higher clip in order to be at his best for Oregon next season. After shooting 36 percent in a smaller sample size as a sophomore, there is some hope that Amin can be an effective perimeter option for a more talented offensive team.
Kansas announced on Friday that guard Lagerald Vick will return for his senior season after Vick initially declared his intentions to go pro on April 6th.
The surprising return of the 6-foot-5 Vick, a starter on last season’s Kansas Final Four team, is a major boost for a team that was already considered No. 1 in the NBCSports.com Preseason Top 25. With Vick back in the Kansas lineup, it gives the Jayhawks a proven double-figure scorer who also doubles as the team’s best returning perimeter shooter.
And that perimeter shooting could be a huge difference for Kansas this season.
With a mostly new-look perimeter that will include Cal transfer Charlie Moore, sophomore Marcus Garrett and freshmen Devon Dotson and Quentin Grimes, Kansas has a lot of talent in the mix on the perimeter. It was also going to be perimeter shooting that was a major question mark among that group.
Moore should be a plus perimeter shooter, but Garrett was only 26 percent from distance last season. Dotson and Grimes are more effective as downhill attacking guards. With Vick back in the mix, it reduces pressure on those guards — as well as the incoming Lawson brothers. Vick is there to knock down perimeter shots since he is ideal as knockdown-shooting wing. Vick shot 37 percent from three-point range each of the past two seasons after a 47 percent clip as a freshman. He can make shots and get on rolls.
While the late return of Vick makes for an interesting minutes dilemma for head coach Bill Self, now he has one of his deepest teams ever at Kansas. This team has multiple backups capable of playing good minutes next season and they shouldn’t worry at all about depth after last season’s issues.
If Vick can knock down perimeter shots and provide more floor spacing then it makes Kansas that much more dangerous in the Big 12 and national title race. Vick will be the only senior on the Jayhawks next season, and his unexpected return gives Kansas even greater pressure to make a title run if he knocks down perimeter shots like he’s capable of.
Gonzaga junior forward Rui Hachimura started to show signs of his vast potential during Japan’s recent appearance in the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 Asian Qualifiers.
The 6-foot-8 Hachimura dropped 24 points and seven rebounds in an impressive win for Japan over Australia as he showed a full scoring package and an improved perimeter jumper. After only shooting 19 percent from three-point range as a sophomore last season, Hachimura was 2-for-3 from distance (10-for-18 field goals) in the upset over Australia.
Beginning to display his talents in 20.7 minutes per game last season for the Bulldogs, Hachimura is expected to make a significant jump his junior season as he’ll be counted on to be more of a go-to player for Gonzaga. Hachimura finding his offense at multiple levels and going against NBA players like Matthew Dellavedova and Thon Maker is a positive sign in his development for next season.
Gonzaga is currently the No. 2 team in the NBCSports.com preseason poll as Hachimura’s development will be a big part of this team living up to the preseason hype. With a full lineup of experienced players returning, including point guard Josh Perkins, wings Zach Norvell and Corey Kispert, and a frontcourt of Hachimura and Killian Tillie, the Bulldogs have the talent to make major moves in college hoops next season.
In case you were wondering, incoming Duke freshman Zion Williamson still has hops.
Here he is dunking from the free throw line. I’m told, per sources, that is hard to do:
Drake dropped a new double-album on Thursday night, unleashing 25 tracks for his fans to use to try and convince us that he’s not the most overrated rapper on the planet.
Since Drake apparently had no interest in taking another L from Pusha T, Big Blue Nation’s most famous member instead opted to fire shots at Rick Pitino.
On the song ‘Sandra’s Rose’, Drake had the following to say: “Louisville hush money for my young gunners, Rick Pitino, I take them to strip clubs and casinos.”
That’s not bad.
I wonder who wrote that line for him …