Gonzaga’s Rui Hachimura has strong showing for Japan in FIBA upset over Australia

Gonzaga junior forward Rui Hachimura started to show signs of his vast potential during Japan’s recent appearance in the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 Asian Qualifiers.
The 6-foot-8 Hachimura dropped 24 points and seven rebounds in an impressive win for Japan over Australia as he showed a full scoring package and an improved perimeter jumper. After only shooting 19 percent from three-point range as a sophomore last season, Hachimura was 2-for-3 from distance (10-for-18 field goals) in the upset over Australia.
Beginning to display his talents in 20.7 minutes per game last season for the Bulldogs, Hachimura is expected to make a significant jump his junior season as he’ll be counted on to be more of a go-to player for Gonzaga. Hachimura finding his offense at multiple levels and going against NBA players like Matthew Dellavedova and Thon Maker is a positive sign in his development for next season.
Gonzaga is currently the No. 2 team in the NBCSports.com preseason poll as Hachimura’s development will be a big part of this team living up to the preseason hype. With a full lineup of experienced players returning, including point guard Josh Perkins, wings Zach Norvell and Corey Kispert, and a frontcourt of Hachimura and Killian Tillie, the Bulldogs have the talent to make major moves in college hoops next season.