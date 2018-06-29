VIDEO: Duke freshman Zion Williamson dunking from the free throw line

In case you were wondering, incoming Duke freshman Zion Williamson still has hops.
Here he is dunking from the free throw line. I’m told, per sources, that is hard to do:
Drake dropped a new double-album on Thursday night, unleashing 25 tracks for his fans to use to try and convince us that he’s not the most overrated rapper on the planet.
Since Drake apparently had no interest in taking another L from Pusha T, Big Blue Nation’s most famous member instead opted to fire shots at Rick Pitino.
On the song ‘Sandra’s Rose’, Drake had the following to say: “Louisville hush money for my young gunners, Rick Pitino, I take them to strip clubs and casinos.”
That’s not bad.
I wonder who wrote that line for him …
Chris Webber’s lengthy estrangement from Michigan is about to come to an end thanks to his relationship with football coach Jim Harbaugh.
For years, the fellow Wolverine alums have been in contact about Webber’s potential return to Ann Arbor.
“He’s asking me maybe three years in a row to come back,” Webber said Thursday on the Dan Patrick Show.
His response, though, was always the same.
“I love the university. I’ll be back. I don’t think this is the right time,” Webber said.
But when Harbaugh asked him again recently while Webber was making a charity appearance, he committed to coming back for a football game this fall.
“I thank him for asking me,” Webber said, “and I definitely want to show up and have some fun with it.”
Webber has stayed at arm’s length from the university since his Fab Five days (which ended with an infamous timeout) and the Ed Martin booster scandal. He didn’t participate in the recent Fab Five documentary, and he said the only time he’s been back on campus was quietly for his cousin’s graduation.
“After I called the timeout, I was on a mission to right every wrong,” Webber told Patrick. “You want to win a championship. It was never a thing I wasn’t going back. It was, ‘I got business to do and when I come back holding this trophy, I got you,’ that type of thing.”
Of course, that championship never came same as the reconciliation between school, program and former star
This fall, that figures to at least start to change.
This thing with Wendell Carter’s parents and Coach K has reached a fever pitch, and it is all just so ridiculous.
Yes, both Wendell and his parents are justified in being upset about the way things played out with Marvin Bagley III’s recruitment. Yes, the Duke coaching staff likely went back on promises that were made, but that does not necessarily mean that lies were told. Yes, Coach K was working in the best interest of his program. Yes, this worked out well for all involved.
Before I get into the explanation, a timeline: Carter committed to Duke in November of 2016, his senior year in high school. Bagley, at the time, was still a junior and the top ranked player in the Class of 2018. At some point in the spring of 2017 — I’ve been told it was as early as April — Bagley began the process of graduating early so that he would be able to reclassify, and it’s my understanding that Duke was at the forefront of that push. By that July, the secret was out, and in August of 2017, ten months after Carter committed to Duke, Bagley announced officially that he would be enrolling at Duke that fall.
The reason that has become ‘a thing’? My colleague over at NBC Sports Chicago, Vincent Goodwill, wrote a story that included quotes from both of Carter’s parents insinuating their displeasure with how it played out. Kylia Carter, Wendell’s mom, said she was “pissed” because she felt the staff his that recruitment from her, while Wendell Sr. said, “I felt like we were lied to. ‘Oh, Wendell’s gonna be the man’ and then the rug was pulled from under us.”
The Carters are totally justified in feeling blindsided by this. In fact, this is not the first that I’ve heard about there being tension in that relationship. There were rumblings about this dating all the way back to the fall.
Part of the recruiting pitch to get Carter to Duke was that not only would he be the anchor for the team’s offense, but that he would be allowed to play the four, a role that showcased his skill on the offensive end. The moment that Bagley committed, that chance was gone. Duke had just added potential No. 1 pick and a first-team all-american that was much more of a four that Carter was. The role that he had been promised would be played by Bagley.
I get it.
I’d be upset, too.
The Duke staff gave their word on something and did not deliver.
But that does not necessarily mean that the Carters were lied to. I’m not privy to the private conversations that were had between the family and the coaching staff during Bagley’s recruitment, and it’s certainly possible that the Duke coaches told Carter up until the day that Bagley committed that they weren’t recruiting him.
That said, telling Carter one thing in November of 2016 and then having to back track six months later is not a lie, not when a player of Bagley’s ilk becomes available and attainable.
And frankly, going out and getting a player like Bagley is, quite literally, Coach K’s job. Duke was a better basketball team for going out and getting the player that averaged 21 points and 11 boards before becoming the second pick in the NBA draft. They were arguably the best team in the country not named Villanova for the final two months of the season, and that certainly would not have been the case without Bagley in the fold.
Here’s the most important part: This worked out well for everyone involved!
Duke would have made the Final Four if this shot had rolled in. Bagley went No. 2 in the draft after an all-american season. Carter went 7th, and I can make a case that playing with Bagley actually helped his draft stock.
Here it is:
There is not a single NBA scout or evaluator that is worried about what Carter can provide offensively. He may not have dominated Duke’s post touches, but everyone that watched him play saw his shooting touch and saw his ability to pass and was able to appreciate the way he gets to the glass and scores in the post.
Furthermore, if he averages 20 points per game, who is he actually getting drafted over? Not Deandre Ayton or Bagley. Probably not Luka Doncic or Trae Young. Jaren Jackson and Mo Bamba were drafted because of what they can be defensively. You might be able to convince me that Carter would go above Bamba, but not Jackson.
On the other hand, I’d argue Bagley’s presence helped hide some of Carter’s flaws defensively. Duke took off last season when they switched to zone full-time, and the reason that zone was so effective was because Carter thrived in front of the rim, blocking shots and rebounding, while Bagley had the athleticism to play on a wing. If Bagley isn’t there, Duke’s issues in man-to-man are still just as bad, but it would have been Carter on the wing in that zone instead of Bagley.
He didn’t need the concerns people already had about his slow-footedness and issues as a ball-screen defender to be exacerbated.
This worked out well for everyone involved, even if it meant that Carter got fewer shots and played a different role than he had signed up for.
If there is anything to take away from this entire mess, it’s this: No matter how good you are, if there is a player out there that is better than you, college basketball coaches are going to bring them in, and they should.
Thanks to the addition of Reid Travis and Ashton Hagans to the roster for the 2018-19 season, Kentucky and Duke are now co-favorites to win the 2019 national title, according to odds released by the Westgate Sports Book in Las Vegas.
Both of the bluebloods are getting 5-1 odds to win the title and 5-4 odds to get to the Final Four, while Kansas and Oregon are sitting at 6-1 and 7-1 odds, respectively.
If you’re looking for a couple of good futures bets to make, Gonzaga at 30-1 odds to win the national title is absurdly low. For my money, the Zags are right there with Duke, Kentucky and Kansas as the best team in college basketball next season — personally, I have them second — and here they barely crack the top ten.
I also love Tennessee at 50-1 odds. The Vols are the reigning SEC champions that return the reigning SEC Player of the Year and sit in the top six of just about every preseason poll. I will certainly be holding those tickets before the odds get corrected.
Here is the full list.
|TEAM
|TITLE ODDS
|FINAL FOUR ODDS
|Duke
|5-1
|5-4
|Kentucky
|5-1
|5-4
|Kansas
|6-1
|5-4
|Oregon
|7-1
|5-1
|Nevada
|12-1
|3-1
|North Carolina
|18-1
|9-2
|Michigan State
|20-1
|9-2
|Virginia
|20-1
|9-2
|UCLA
|20-1
|7-1
|Villanova
|30-1
|7-1
|Gonzaga
|30-1
|7-4
|Auburn
|30-1
|10-1
|West Virginia
|30-1
|7-1
|Michigan
|40-1
|7-1
|Florida
|40-1
|10-1
|Wichita State
|40-1
|10-1
|Indiana
|40-1
|10-1
|Purdue
|50-1
|12-1
|Tennessee
|50-1
|12-1
|Syracuse
|50-1
|12-1
|Texas Tech
|60-1
|15-1
|Florida State
|60-1
|15-1
|Virginia Tech
|60-1
|15-1
|Western Kentucky
|75-1
|75-1
|Arizona State
|80-1
|20-1
|Cincinnati
|80-1
|20-1
|Ohio State
|80-1
|20-1
|Clemson
|80-1
|20-1
|Miami
|80-1
|20-1
|NC State
|80-1
|20-1
|Texas
|80-1
|20-1
|Texas A&M
|80-1
|20-1
|Kansas State
|80-1
|20-1
|Maryland
|100-1
|25-1
|Vanderbilt
|100-1
|25-1
|Mississippi State
|100-1
|25-1
|Louisville
|100-1
|25-1
|LSU
|100-1
|25-1
|Baylor
|100-1
|25-1
|Penn State
|100-1
|25-1
|Wisconsin
|100-1
|25-1
|Xavier
|100-1
|25-1
|St. John’s
|100-1
|25-1
|Butler
|100-1
|25-1
|TCU
|100-1
|25-1
|Arizona
|100-1
|25-1
|Arkansas
|100-1
|25-1
|Alabama
|100-1
|25-1
|Notre Dame
|100-1
|25-1
|St. Joseph’s
|100-1
|100-1
|Seton Hall
|200-1
|50-1
|Iowa State
|200-1
|50-1
|Missouri
|200-1
|50-1
|San Diego State
|200-1
|50-1
|Illinois
|200-1
|50-1
|Providence
|200-1
|50-1
|Southern California
|200-1
|50-1
|Houston
|200-1
|50-1
|Creighton
|200-1
|50-1
|Oklahoma
|200-1
|50-1
|Saint Mary’s
|200-1
|50-1
|Minnesota
|200-1
|50-1
|SMU
|200-1
|50-1
|Memphis
|200-1
|50-1
|South Carolina
|200-1
|50-1
|Marquette
|200-1
|50-1
|Georgetown
|200-1
|50-1
|Washington
|200-1
|50-1
|Rhode Island
|200-1
|50-1
|Utah
|200-1
|50-1
|Buffalo
|200-1
|200-1
|Marshall
|200-1
|200-1
|Northern Iowa
|200-1
|200-1
|Richmond
|200-1
|200-1
|Utah State
|200-1
|200-1
|New Mexico State
|200-1
|200-1
|Charleston
|200-1
|200-1
|DePaul
|200-1
|200-1
|Dayton
|200-1
|200-1
|St. Bonaventure
|200-1
|200-1
|VCU
|200-1
|200-1
|Oregon State
|300-1
|75-1
|Northwestern
|300-1
|75-1
|Iowa
|300-1
|75-1
|Nebraska
|300-1
|75-1
|Goergia
|300-1
|75-1
|Oklahoma State
|300-1
|75-1
|UConn
|300-1
|75-1
|Boise State
|300-1
|75-1
|Boston College
|300-1
|75-1
|New Mexico
|300-1
|75-1
|UNLV
|300-1
|75-1
|Davidson
|300-1
|75-1
|Valparaiso
|400-1
|400-1
|Northeastern
|400-1
|400-1
|Montana
|400-1
|400-1
|Georgia State
|400-1
|400-1
|Bradley
|400-1
|400-1
|Colorado State
|400-1
|400-1
|Wright State
|400-1
|400-1
|Furman
|400-1
|400-1
|Grand Canyon
|400-1
|400-1
|Middle Tennessee
|400-1
|400-1
|Southern Illinois
|400-1
|400-1
|Toledo
|400-1
|400-1
|Louisiana
|400-1
|400-1
|Belmont
|400-1
|400-1
|Missouri State
|400-1
|400-1
|La Salle
|400-1
|400-1
|Tulane
|400-1
|400-1
|Pennsylvania
|400-1
|400-1
|Western Michigan
|400-1
|400-1
|UAB
|400-1
|400-1
|Vermont
|400-1
|400-1
|Stanford
|500-1
|125-1
|Illinois State
|500-1
|100-1
|Loyola-Chicago
|500-1
|100-1
|UCF
|500-1
|100-1
|Wake Forest
|500-1
|100-1
|BYU
|500-1
|100-1
|Temple
|500-1
|100-1
|Georgia Tech
|500-1
|100-1
|Colorado
|500-1
|100-1
|Ole Miss
|500-1
|100-1
|Saint Louis
|500-1
|100-1
|Fresno State
|500-1
|100-1
|Harvard
|500-1
|100-1
|Old Dominion
|500-1
|100-1
|Rutgers
|500-1
|100-1
|Tulsa
|500-1
|100-1
|UC Davis
|1000-1
|1000-1
|South Dakota
|1000-1
|1000-1
|UNC Greensboro
|1000-1
|1000-1
|San Diego
|1000-1
|1000-1
|North Texas
|1000-1
|1000-1
|Iona
|1000-1
|1000-1
|East Tennessee State
|1000-1
|1000-1
|Wofford
|1000-1
|1000-1
|San Francisco
|1000-1
|1000-1
|UC Irvine
|1000-1
|1000-1
|UTSA
|1000-1
|1000-1
|Kent State
|1000-1
|1000-1
|South Dakota State
|1000-1
|1000-1
|Massachusetts
|1000-1
|1000-1
|Liberty
|1000-1
|1000-1
|Yale
|1000-1
|1000-1
|Rider
|1000-1
|1000-1
|George Mason
|1000-1
|1000-1
|Ball State
|1000-1
|1000-1
|Louisiana Tech
|1000-1
|1000-1
|Florida Gulf Coast
|1000-1
|1000-1
|Southern Miss
|1000-1
|1000-1
|South Alabama
|1000-1
|1000-1
|Northern Kentucky
|1000-1
|1000-1
|Monmouth
|1000-1
|1000-1
|Washington State
|1000-1
|1000-1
|Princeton
|1000-1
|1000-1
|Cal State Fullerton
|1000-1
|1000-1
|Stephen F. Austin
|1000-1
|1000-1
|Jacksonville State
|1000-1
|1000-1
|Indiana State
|1000-1
|1000-1
|Ohio
|1000-1
|1000-1
|Eastern Michigan
|1000-1
|1000-1
|North Dakota State
|1000-1
|1000-1
|Miami (Ohio)
|1000-1
|1000-1
|Towson
|1000-1
|1000-1
|Weber State
|1000-1
|1000-1
|Georgia Southern
|1000-1
|1000-1
|Bucknell
|1000-1
|1000-1
|Illinois-Chicago
|1000-1
|1000-1
|Seattle
|1000-1
|1000-1
|Texas State
|1000-1
|1000-1
|Duquesne
|1000-1
|1000-1
|Utah Valley
|1000-1
|1000-1
|Milwaukee
|1000-1
|1000-1
|Hawaii
|1000-1
|1000-1
|Wyoming
|1000-1
|1000-1
|William and Mary
|1000-1
|1000-1
|Albany
|1000-1
|1000-1
|UNC Wilmington
|1000-1
|1000-1
|California
|1000-1
|1000-1
|UCSB
|1000-1
|1000-1
|Cleveland State
|1000-1
|1000-1
|Portland
|1000-1
|1000-1
|UMBC
|1000-1
|1000-1
|Central Michigan
|1000-1
|1000-1
|Pittsburgh
|1000-1
|1000-1
|Oakland
|1000-1
|1000-1
|Evansville
|1000-1
|1000-1
|Texas-Arlington
|1000-1
|1000-1
UConn’s ugly breakup with Kevin Ollie took another twist this week as Ollie and his attorneys sent a letter to school president Susan Herbst demanding that the school issue a retraction regarding damaging documents that were released last week while threatening to sue the university for defamation and invasion of privacy.
That letter was in response to documents that were released to local papers as the result of a Freedom of Information Act request. Those documents included UConn’s internal investigation into violations that were committed by Ollie during his UConn tenure, and those violations — which included Ollie shooting around with a recruit during an official visit and trips that were paid for for players on his roster to fly to Atlanta to workout with a trainer — were used as justification to fire Ollie with cause.
And that is the root of the issue here.
Ollie was fired by UConn with cause, meaning that he did not receive the $10.5 million that he was owed for the final three years of his contract.
Also mentioned in the documents were two more alarming allegations: That Ollie had ensured a recruit’s mother was paid $30,000 to be able to move closer to campus, and that he had fired his agent after the agent refused to help pay to funnel players to UConn.
“UConn released the documents in direct response to a Freedom of Information request by Mr. Ollie’s own attorneys,” the school said in a statement released to ESPN. “Other parties, including the media, also requested and received these same documents as required by Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) in Connecticut. The FOIA, which governs public agencies such as the University, does not permit the selective release of public records to certain parties while denying those same records to others.”