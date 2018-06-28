More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Duke, Kentucky, Kansas the Vegas favorites to win title, reach Final Four

By Rob DausterJun 28, 2018, 9:44 AM EDT
Thanks to the addition of Reid Travis and Ashton Hagans to the roster for the 2018-19 season, Kentucky and Duke are now co-favorites to win the 2019 national title, according to odds released by the Westgate Sports Book in Las Vegas.

Both of the bluebloods are getting 5-1 odds to win the title and 5-4 odds to get to the Final Four, while Kansas and Oregon are sitting at 6-1 and 7-1 odds, respectively.

If you’re looking for a couple of good futures bets to make, Gonzaga at 30-1 odds to win the national title is absurdly low. For my money, the Zags are right there with Duke, Kentucky and Kansas as the best team in college basketball next season — personally, I have them second — and here they barely crack the top ten.

I also love Tennessee at 50-1 odds. The Vols are the reigning SEC champions that return the reigning SEC Player of the Year and sit in the top six of just about every preseason poll. I will certainly be holding those tickets before the odds get corrected.

Here is the full list.

TEAM TITLE ODDS FINAL FOUR ODDS
Duke 5-1 5-4
Kentucky 5-1 5-4
Kansas 6-1 5-4
Oregon 7-1 5-1
Nevada 12-1 3-1
North Carolina 18-1 9-2
Michigan State 20-1 9-2
Virginia 20-1 9-2
UCLA 20-1 7-1
Villanova 30-1 7-1
Gonzaga 30-1 7-4
Auburn 30-1 10-1
West Virginia 30-1 7-1
Michigan 40-1 7-1
Florida 40-1 10-1
Wichita State 40-1 10-1
Indiana 40-1 10-1
Purdue 50-1 12-1
Tennessee 50-1 12-1
Syracuse 50-1 12-1
Texas Tech 60-1 15-1
Florida State 60-1 15-1
Virginia Tech 60-1 15-1
Western Kentucky 75-1 75-1
Arizona State 80-1 20-1
Cincinnati 80-1 20-1
Ohio State 80-1 20-1
Clemson 80-1 20-1
Miami 80-1 20-1
NC State 80-1 20-1
Texas 80-1 20-1
Texas A&M 80-1 20-1
Kansas State 80-1 20-1
Maryland 100-1 25-1
Vanderbilt 100-1 25-1
Mississippi State 100-1 25-1
Louisville 100-1 25-1
LSU 100-1 25-1
Baylor 100-1 25-1
Penn State 100-1 25-1
Wisconsin 100-1 25-1
Xavier 100-1 25-1
St. John’s 100-1 25-1
Butler 100-1 25-1
TCU 100-1 25-1
Arizona 100-1 25-1
Arkansas 100-1 25-1
Alabama 100-1 25-1
Notre Dame 100-1 25-1
St. Joseph’s 100-1 100-1
Seton Hall 200-1 50-1
Iowa State 200-1 50-1
Missouri 200-1 50-1
San Diego State 200-1 50-1
Illinois 200-1 50-1
Providence 200-1 50-1
Southern California 200-1 50-1
Houston 200-1 50-1
Creighton 200-1 50-1
Oklahoma 200-1 50-1
Saint Mary’s 200-1 50-1
Minnesota 200-1 50-1
SMU 200-1 50-1
Memphis 200-1 50-1
South Carolina 200-1 50-1
Marquette 200-1 50-1
Georgetown 200-1 50-1
Washington 200-1 50-1
Rhode Island 200-1 50-1
Utah 200-1 50-1
Buffalo 200-1 200-1
Marshall 200-1 200-1
Northern Iowa 200-1 200-1
Richmond 200-1 200-1
Utah State 200-1 200-1
New Mexico State 200-1 200-1
Charleston 200-1 200-1
DePaul 200-1 200-1
Dayton 200-1 200-1
St. Bonaventure 200-1 200-1
VCU 200-1 200-1
Oregon State 300-1 75-1
Northwestern 300-1 75-1
Iowa 300-1 75-1
Nebraska 300-1 75-1
Goergia 300-1 75-1
Oklahoma State 300-1 75-1
UConn 300-1 75-1
Boise State 300-1 75-1
Boston College 300-1 75-1
New Mexico 300-1 75-1
UNLV 300-1 75-1
Davidson 300-1 75-1
Valparaiso 400-1 400-1
Northeastern 400-1 400-1
Montana 400-1 400-1
Georgia State 400-1 400-1
Bradley 400-1 400-1
Colorado State 400-1 400-1
Wright State 400-1 400-1
Furman 400-1 400-1
Grand Canyon 400-1 400-1
Middle Tennessee 400-1 400-1
Southern Illinois 400-1 400-1
Toledo 400-1 400-1
Louisiana 400-1 400-1
Belmont 400-1 400-1
Missouri State 400-1 400-1
La Salle 400-1 400-1
Tulane 400-1 400-1
Pennsylvania 400-1 400-1
Western Michigan 400-1 400-1
UAB 400-1 400-1
Vermont 400-1 400-1
Stanford 500-1 125-1
Illinois State 500-1 100-1
Loyola-Chicago 500-1 100-1
UCF 500-1 100-1
Wake Forest 500-1 100-1
BYU 500-1 100-1
Temple 500-1 100-1
Georgia Tech 500-1 100-1
Colorado 500-1 100-1
Ole Miss 500-1 100-1
Saint Louis 500-1 100-1
Fresno State 500-1 100-1
Harvard 500-1 100-1
Old Dominion 500-1 100-1
Rutgers 500-1 100-1
Tulsa 500-1 100-1
UC Davis 1000-1 1000-1
South Dakota 1000-1 1000-1
UNC Greensboro 1000-1 1000-1
San Diego 1000-1 1000-1
North Texas 1000-1 1000-1
Iona 1000-1 1000-1
East Tennessee State 1000-1 1000-1
Wofford 1000-1 1000-1
San Francisco 1000-1 1000-1
UC Irvine 1000-1 1000-1
UTSA 1000-1 1000-1
Kent State 1000-1 1000-1
South Dakota State 1000-1 1000-1
Massachusetts 1000-1 1000-1
Liberty 1000-1 1000-1
Yale 1000-1 1000-1
Rider 1000-1 1000-1
George Mason 1000-1 1000-1
Ball State 1000-1 1000-1
Louisiana Tech 1000-1 1000-1
Florida Gulf Coast 1000-1 1000-1
Southern Miss 1000-1 1000-1
South Alabama 1000-1 1000-1
Northern Kentucky 1000-1 1000-1
Monmouth 1000-1 1000-1
Washington State 1000-1 1000-1
Princeton 1000-1 1000-1
Cal State Fullerton 1000-1 1000-1
Stephen F. Austin 1000-1 1000-1
Jacksonville State 1000-1 1000-1
Indiana State 1000-1 1000-1
Ohio 1000-1 1000-1
Eastern Michigan 1000-1 1000-1
North Dakota State 1000-1 1000-1
Miami (Ohio) 1000-1 1000-1
Towson 1000-1 1000-1
Weber State 1000-1 1000-1
Georgia Southern 1000-1 1000-1
Bucknell 1000-1 1000-1
Illinois-Chicago 1000-1 1000-1
Seattle 1000-1 1000-1
Texas State 1000-1 1000-1
Duquesne 1000-1 1000-1
Utah Valley 1000-1 1000-1
Milwaukee 1000-1 1000-1
Hawaii 1000-1 1000-1
Wyoming 1000-1 1000-1
William and Mary 1000-1 1000-1
Albany 1000-1 1000-1
UNC Wilmington 1000-1 1000-1
California 1000-1 1000-1
UCSB 1000-1 1000-1
Cleveland State 1000-1 1000-1
Portland 1000-1 1000-1
UMBC 1000-1 1000-1
Central Michigan 1000-1 1000-1
Pittsburgh 1000-1 1000-1
Oakland 1000-1 1000-1
Evansville 1000-1 1000-1
Texas-Arlington 1000-1 1000-1

Kevin Ollie demands UConn retraction, plans to sue university

By Rob DausterJun 27, 2018, 10:40 PM EDT
UConn’s ugly breakup with Kevin Ollie took another twist this week as Ollie and his attorneys sent a letter to school president Susan Herbst demanding that the school issue a retraction regarding damaging documents that were released last week while threatening to sue the university for defamation and invasion of privacy.

That letter was in response to documents that were released to local papers as the result of a Freedom of Information Act request. Those documents included UConn’s internal investigation into violations that were committed by Ollie during his UConn tenure, and those violations — which included Ollie shooting around with a recruit during an official visit and trips that were paid for for players on his roster to fly to Atlanta to workout with a trainer — were used as justification to fire Ollie with cause.

And that is the root of the issue here.

Ollie was fired by UConn with cause, meaning that he did not receive the $10.5 million that he was owed for the final three years of his contract.

Also mentioned in the documents were two more alarming allegations: That Ollie had ensured a recruit’s mother was paid $30,000 to be able to move closer to campus, and that he had fired his agent after the agent refused to help pay to funnel players to UConn.

“UConn released the documents in direct response to a Freedom of Information request by Mr. Ollie’s own attorneys,” the school said in a statement released to ESPN. “Other parties, including the media, also requested and received these same documents as required by Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) in Connecticut. The FOIA, which governs public agencies such as the University, does not permit the selective release of public records to certain parties while denying those same records to others.”

West Virginia working to find new starting backcourt

By Scott PhillipsJun 27, 2018, 1:05 PM EDT
West Virginia has become a perennial top-25 threat over the last several years. This season’s roster will have major question marks in the backcourt after four-year players like Jevon Carter and Daxter Miles Jr. moved on to the NBA.

Carter and Miles helped morph the Mountaineers into “Press Virginia” as head coach Bob Huggins used the two guards to create havoc for other teams. Now that Carter and Miles are gone, it creates the intriguing future of West Virginia’s future backcourt.

The West Virginia Gazette Mail’s Mitch Vingle detailed some of the Mountaineers’ roster dilemmas in speaking with Huggins earlier this week. The Mountaineers should have its interior and frontcourt in place as Sagaba Konate, Esa Ahmad and Wes Harris are all returning starters. Lamont West also started the first half of last season while Ahmad was sitting out a suspension as he provides another talented option on the wing.

But West Virginia’s backcourt has health question marks and a lot of newcomers they are working with right now. Carter said last season that Brandon Knapper was the hardest guy he played against. But Knapper is trying to return from a pulmonary episode. Reserve guard Beetle Bolden is also dealing with a high ankle sprain that has limited him this summer in workouts.

That leaves newcomers like Trey Doomes, Jermaine Haley, Emmitt Matthews and Jordan McCabe to compete with reserve guard Chase Harler for spots in the starting lineup and the rotation. West Virginia might have lost its two leading scorers from last season, but they might be a deeper team in the next few seasons because of some talented recruiting classes entering the mix. It gives the Huggins press additional athleticism and reinforcements.

“I kind of want to see guys play,” Huggins said to Vingle. “I want to see what they can do, what their strengths are… I mean, obviously we know about the returning guys. But it’s a whole lot different watching guys on the AAU circuit or in a junior college game to what goes on here. They’ll find that out certainly.”

Sounds like West Virginia’s new backcourt is a pretty open competition right now as Huggins tries to see if anyone steps up while Knapper and Bolden are limited or out.

Regardless of who ends up starting, the Mountaineers have enough frontcourt depth and overall talent to be rated as the No. 20 team in the NBCSports.com Preseason poll.

Michigan coach John Beilein: Offer from Pistons would have been tough decision

Associated PressJun 27, 2018, 10:45 AM EDT
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — John Beilein said he was never offered the Detroit Pistons’ coaching job.

“I never really had to make the decision,” the Michigan coach said. “That would have been a tough one.”

Beilein is now looking ahead to another season of college basketball after briefly emerging as a candidate for the Pistons. Not long after the news broke about Beilein’s talks with Detroit, he said he would be back at Michigan. The Pistons eventually hired Dwane Casey earlier this month.

On Tuesday, Beilein held a news conference to talk about the offseason. He led Michigan to the national title game this year before falling to Villanova, so the possibility of losing Beilein to the NBA was a jolt to Wolverines fans.

“I was not offered the job by the Pistons,” Beilein said. “We certainly had some mutual interest. I think they had a great candidate in Dwane Casey.”

Beilein said he was intrigued by the possibility of coaching in the game’s top league.

“I love coaching basketball a lot, and you’re watching the NBA playoffs, and you’re seeing what guys are doing, and you’re looking, like, they’re running stuff that we run,” Beilein said. “I don’t know if they watched us or I watched them. You can see, boy, if you have really highly skilled players — [Boston Celtics coach] Brad Stevens kept telling me, ‘I’m having a blast.’ When you hear those words, and your season’s over — so that was appealing.”

With the Pistons’ search behind him, Beilein can prepare for the 2018-19 season with the Wolverines. Michigan announced Tuesday that the team will go on a tour of Spain from Aug. 17 to Aug. 26 that will include exhibition games.

The Wolverines lost star big man Moe Wagner early to the NBA, but some key players return from what was one of the best defensive teams in the nation. Charles Matthews, Zavier Simpson, Jordan Poole and Isaiah Livers will be joined by what is expected to be a strong group of new recruits.

So Beilein has plenty to look forward to at the college level, and he indicated there might not be any more flirtations with the NBA.

“I think that I ran that race, and you can’t run that race too many times,” he said. “I don’t know what I would have done, but I was really impressed with everybody in that organization, and I’ll be rooting for them like I always have.”

The other intriguing bit of recent news that at least partially involved the Michigan basketball program was Chris Webber’s appearance with Wolverines football coach Jim Harbaugh on Ann Arbor’s WTKA radio last week. Harbaugh asked Webber to be an honorary captain for the football team next season, and Webber sounded amenable to the idea.

A return to Ann Arbor by Webber — even if it’s for football — would be a big deal. He led the Michigan basketball team to the Final Four in 1992 and 1993, but a federal investigation revealed that a booster gave Webber and three other players more than $600,000 while they were student-athletes, and the NCAA forced the school to dissociate from them until 2013.

“There was five or six years where I was limited what I could say about that era. Since the ban’s been off, I’ve reached out to Chris several times,” Beilein said. “I continue to do that, and we’re going to continue to try and build bridges and just really work at making sure there’s a lot of healing going forward.

“I want every player that ever played here to feel like he’s a part of that building, including Chris and anyone else.”

Duke’s R.J. Barrett could have big role on Canadian senior national team

By Scott PhillipsJun 27, 2018, 9:20 AM EDT
1 Comment

Duke incoming freshman R.J. Barrett has made a big impact on the Canadian senior national team during his first two exhibition games.

Considered by some to be the No. 1 incoming freshman in college basketball this season, the 6-foot-7 Barrett averaged 18.5 points per game during Canada’s two exhibition friendlies against the Chinese national team. Canada basketball is preparing for an important stretch as they play in the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 Americas Qualifier next.

In the second win, Barrett had 21 points to go along with five assists and three rebounds as he was the team’s leading scorer. Considering that the Canadian senior national team features NBA players and other professionals, this is quite an accomplishment and something to keep an eye on over these next few weeks. Barrett has previously been a star for the Canadian national team, but it has come at the younger levels of FIBA play and not with the senior national team.

It’s one thing to dominant at the U19 level against a John Calipari-coached team of American high school and college stars. It’s another level when established pros are deferring to a player who is fresh out of high school.

Barrett’s development into a potential go-to player is not only intriguing for the future of Canadian men’s basketball, but it’s also important for Duke. Barrett has a chance to be a special talent next season.

With the Blue Devils having a very young team once again next season, they’ll ideally need someone like Barrett to take the burden of being the primary scorer. There isn’t a senior fallback option like Grayson Allen to rely on now that he’s moved on to the NBA. Duke is going to be one of the most talented teams in the country — on paper. But we still need to see how this extremely talented freshman class handles the expectations and the rigors of the ACC.

If Barrett shows an ability to take over games like he’s done with the Canadian senior national team, then it will be a good sign that he can be a dominant offensive player for the Blue Devils this season. It’s also interesting to note that Barrett will be the only member of Duke’s expected rotation who is not on campus with the team during the upcoming July 2nd summer session. Barrett is expected to join the team later this summer as the Blue Devils get an important overseas trip (and 10 extra practice days) to try to get the freshmen playing on the same page.

While Barrett has been the showstopper for the Canadians so far, Florida incoming freshman guard Andrew Nembhard will also be a player to watch with regards to the college ranks in this event. After going scoreless during the first Canadian exhibition win, Nembhard exploded for 18 points and three assists in the second win, as he went an impressive 6-for-7 behind the FIBA three-point line.

South Carolina lands highly regarded Canadian prospect

By Raphielle JohnsonJun 26, 2018, 7:40 PM EDT
1 Comment

South Carolina made another addition to its roster Tuesday evening, as one of the top prospects from Canada announced that he will be joining Frank Martin’s program ahead of the 2018-19 season. Highly athletic 6-foot-7 wing A.J. Lawson announced that he will be a Gamecock, and in addition to that he is moving up in classes from 2019 to 2018.

Lawson was considered to be one of Canada’s top 2019 prospects ahead of his decision to commit, picking South Carolina over Creighton and Tulane. Lawson joins a team that returns four of its top six scorers from last season, most notably the reigning SEC Defensive Player of the Year in rising senior Chris Silva.

Silva led the Gamecocks in scoring, rebounding and blocked shots last season and tested the NBA draft process before withdrawing his name ahead of the NCAA deadline last month.

Lawson’s pledge gives South Carolina five incoming freshmen, including four-star guard T.J. Moss, and the program is also adding two transfers in guards Tre Campbell and Jair Bolden. Campbell, who previously played at Georgetown, will be eligible this upcoming season as a graduate student.

Bolden, who averaged 11.2 points, 3.1 assists and 3.0 rebounds per game at George Washington last season, will have two seasons of eligibility remaining after sitting out the 2018-19 season per NCAA transfer rules