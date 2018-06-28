Duke, Kentucky, Kansas the Vegas favorites to win title, reach Final Four

Thanks to the addition of Reid Travis and Ashton Hagans to the roster for the 2018-19 season, Kentucky and Duke are now co-favorites to win the 2019 national title, according to odds released by the Westgate Sports Book in Las Vegas.
Both of the bluebloods are getting 5-1 odds to win the title and 5-4 odds to get to the Final Four, while Kansas and Oregon are sitting at 6-1 and 7-1 odds, respectively.
If you’re looking for a couple of good futures bets to make, Gonzaga at 30-1 odds to win the national title is absurdly low. For my money, the Zags are right there with Duke, Kentucky and Kansas as the best team in college basketball next season — personally, I have them second — and here they barely crack the top ten.
I also love Tennessee at 50-1 odds. The Vols are the reigning SEC champions that return the reigning SEC Player of the Year and sit in the top six of just about every preseason poll. I will certainly be holding those tickets before the odds get corrected.
Here is the full list.
|TEAM
|TITLE ODDS
|FINAL FOUR ODDS
|Duke
|5-1
|5-4
|Kentucky
|5-1
|5-4
|Kansas
|6-1
|5-4
|Oregon
|7-1
|5-1
|Nevada
|12-1
|3-1
|North Carolina
|18-1
|9-2
|Michigan State
|20-1
|9-2
|Virginia
|20-1
|9-2
|UCLA
|20-1
|7-1
|Villanova
|30-1
|7-1
|Gonzaga
|30-1
|7-4
|Auburn
|30-1
|10-1
|West Virginia
|30-1
|7-1
|Michigan
|40-1
|7-1
|Florida
|40-1
|10-1
|Wichita State
|40-1
|10-1
|Indiana
|40-1
|10-1
|Purdue
|50-1
|12-1
|Tennessee
|50-1
|12-1
|Syracuse
|50-1
|12-1
|Texas Tech
|60-1
|15-1
|Florida State
|60-1
|15-1
|Virginia Tech
|60-1
|15-1
|Western Kentucky
|75-1
|75-1
|Arizona State
|80-1
|20-1
|Cincinnati
|80-1
|20-1
|Ohio State
|80-1
|20-1
|Clemson
|80-1
|20-1
|Miami
|80-1
|20-1
|NC State
|80-1
|20-1
|Texas
|80-1
|20-1
|Texas A&M
|80-1
|20-1
|Kansas State
|80-1
|20-1
|Maryland
|100-1
|25-1
|Vanderbilt
|100-1
|25-1
|Mississippi State
|100-1
|25-1
|Louisville
|100-1
|25-1
|LSU
|100-1
|25-1
|Baylor
|100-1
|25-1
|Penn State
|100-1
|25-1
|Wisconsin
|100-1
|25-1
|Xavier
|100-1
|25-1
|St. John’s
|100-1
|25-1
|Butler
|100-1
|25-1
|TCU
|100-1
|25-1
|Arizona
|100-1
|25-1
|Arkansas
|100-1
|25-1
|Alabama
|100-1
|25-1
|Notre Dame
|100-1
|25-1
|St. Joseph’s
|100-1
|100-1
|Seton Hall
|200-1
|50-1
|Iowa State
|200-1
|50-1
|Missouri
|200-1
|50-1
|San Diego State
|200-1
|50-1
|Illinois
|200-1
|50-1
|Providence
|200-1
|50-1
|Southern California
|200-1
|50-1
|Houston
|200-1
|50-1
|Creighton
|200-1
|50-1
|Oklahoma
|200-1
|50-1
|Saint Mary’s
|200-1
|50-1
|Minnesota
|200-1
|50-1
|SMU
|200-1
|50-1
|Memphis
|200-1
|50-1
|South Carolina
|200-1
|50-1
|Marquette
|200-1
|50-1
|Georgetown
|200-1
|50-1
|Washington
|200-1
|50-1
|Rhode Island
|200-1
|50-1
|Utah
|200-1
|50-1
|Buffalo
|200-1
|200-1
|Marshall
|200-1
|200-1
|Northern Iowa
|200-1
|200-1
|Richmond
|200-1
|200-1
|Utah State
|200-1
|200-1
|New Mexico State
|200-1
|200-1
|Charleston
|200-1
|200-1
|DePaul
|200-1
|200-1
|Dayton
|200-1
|200-1
|St. Bonaventure
|200-1
|200-1
|VCU
|200-1
|200-1
|Oregon State
|300-1
|75-1
|Northwestern
|300-1
|75-1
|Iowa
|300-1
|75-1
|Nebraska
|300-1
|75-1
|Goergia
|300-1
|75-1
|Oklahoma State
|300-1
|75-1
|UConn
|300-1
|75-1
|Boise State
|300-1
|75-1
|Boston College
|300-1
|75-1
|New Mexico
|300-1
|75-1
|UNLV
|300-1
|75-1
|Davidson
|300-1
|75-1
|Valparaiso
|400-1
|400-1
|Northeastern
|400-1
|400-1
|Montana
|400-1
|400-1
|Georgia State
|400-1
|400-1
|Bradley
|400-1
|400-1
|Colorado State
|400-1
|400-1
|Wright State
|400-1
|400-1
|Furman
|400-1
|400-1
|Grand Canyon
|400-1
|400-1
|Middle Tennessee
|400-1
|400-1
|Southern Illinois
|400-1
|400-1
|Toledo
|400-1
|400-1
|Louisiana
|400-1
|400-1
|Belmont
|400-1
|400-1
|Missouri State
|400-1
|400-1
|La Salle
|400-1
|400-1
|Tulane
|400-1
|400-1
|Pennsylvania
|400-1
|400-1
|Western Michigan
|400-1
|400-1
|UAB
|400-1
|400-1
|Vermont
|400-1
|400-1
|Stanford
|500-1
|125-1
|Illinois State
|500-1
|100-1
|Loyola-Chicago
|500-1
|100-1
|UCF
|500-1
|100-1
|Wake Forest
|500-1
|100-1
|BYU
|500-1
|100-1
|Temple
|500-1
|100-1
|Georgia Tech
|500-1
|100-1
|Colorado
|500-1
|100-1
|Ole Miss
|500-1
|100-1
|Saint Louis
|500-1
|100-1
|Fresno State
|500-1
|100-1
|Harvard
|500-1
|100-1
|Old Dominion
|500-1
|100-1
|Rutgers
|500-1
|100-1
|Tulsa
|500-1
|100-1
|UC Davis
|1000-1
|1000-1
|South Dakota
|1000-1
|1000-1
|UNC Greensboro
|1000-1
|1000-1
|San Diego
|1000-1
|1000-1
|North Texas
|1000-1
|1000-1
|Iona
|1000-1
|1000-1
|East Tennessee State
|1000-1
|1000-1
|Wofford
|1000-1
|1000-1
|San Francisco
|1000-1
|1000-1
|UC Irvine
|1000-1
|1000-1
|UTSA
|1000-1
|1000-1
|Kent State
|1000-1
|1000-1
|South Dakota State
|1000-1
|1000-1
|Massachusetts
|1000-1
|1000-1
|Liberty
|1000-1
|1000-1
|Yale
|1000-1
|1000-1
|Rider
|1000-1
|1000-1
|George Mason
|1000-1
|1000-1
|Ball State
|1000-1
|1000-1
|Louisiana Tech
|1000-1
|1000-1
|Florida Gulf Coast
|1000-1
|1000-1
|Southern Miss
|1000-1
|1000-1
|South Alabama
|1000-1
|1000-1
|Northern Kentucky
|1000-1
|1000-1
|Monmouth
|1000-1
|1000-1
|Washington State
|1000-1
|1000-1
|Princeton
|1000-1
|1000-1
|Cal State Fullerton
|1000-1
|1000-1
|Stephen F. Austin
|1000-1
|1000-1
|Jacksonville State
|1000-1
|1000-1
|Indiana State
|1000-1
|1000-1
|Ohio
|1000-1
|1000-1
|Eastern Michigan
|1000-1
|1000-1
|North Dakota State
|1000-1
|1000-1
|Miami (Ohio)
|1000-1
|1000-1
|Towson
|1000-1
|1000-1
|Weber State
|1000-1
|1000-1
|Georgia Southern
|1000-1
|1000-1
|Bucknell
|1000-1
|1000-1
|Illinois-Chicago
|1000-1
|1000-1
|Seattle
|1000-1
|1000-1
|Texas State
|1000-1
|1000-1
|Duquesne
|1000-1
|1000-1
|Utah Valley
|1000-1
|1000-1
|Milwaukee
|1000-1
|1000-1
|Hawaii
|1000-1
|1000-1
|Wyoming
|1000-1
|1000-1
|William and Mary
|1000-1
|1000-1
|Albany
|1000-1
|1000-1
|UNC Wilmington
|1000-1
|1000-1
|California
|1000-1
|1000-1
|UCSB
|1000-1
|1000-1
|Cleveland State
|1000-1
|1000-1
|Portland
|1000-1
|1000-1
|UMBC
|1000-1
|1000-1
|Central Michigan
|1000-1
|1000-1
|Pittsburgh
|1000-1
|1000-1
|Oakland
|1000-1
|1000-1
|Evansville
|1000-1
|1000-1
|Texas-Arlington
|1000-1
|1000-1