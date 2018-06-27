More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
West Virginia working to find new starting backcourt

By Scott PhillipsJun 27, 2018, 1:05 PM EDT
West Virginia has become a perennial top-25 threat over the last several years. This season’s roster will have major question marks in the backcourt after four-year players like Jevon Carter and Daxter Miles Jr. moved on to the NBA.

Carter and Miles helped morph the Mountaineers into “Press Virginia” as head coach Bob Huggins used the two guards to create havoc for other teams. Now that Carter and Miles are gone, it creates the intriguing future of West Virginia’s future backcourt.

The West Virginia Gazette Mail’s Mitch Vingle detailed some of the Mountaineers’ roster dilemmas in speaking with Huggins earlier this week. The Mountaineers should have its interior and frontcourt in place as Sagaba Konate, Esa Ahmad and Wes Harris are all returning starters. Lamont West also started the first half of last season while Ahmad was sitting out a suspension as he provides another talented option on the wing.

But West Virginia’s backcourt has health question marks and a lot of newcomers they are working with right now. Carter said last season that Brandon Knapper was the hardest guy he played against. But Knapper is trying to return from a pulmonary episode. Reserve guard Beetle Bolden is also dealing with a high ankle sprain that has limited him this summer in workouts.

That leaves newcomers like Trey Doomes, Jermaine Haley, Emmitt Matthews and Jordan McCabe to compete with reserve guard Chase Harler for spots in the starting lineup and the rotation. West Virginia might have lost its two leading scorers from last season, but they might be a deeper team in the next few seasons because of some talented recruiting classes entering the mix. It gives the Huggins press additional athleticism and reinforcements.

“I kind of want to see guys play,” Huggins said to Vingle. “I want to see what they can do, what their strengths are… I mean, obviously we know about the returning guys. But it’s a whole lot different watching guys on the AAU circuit or in a junior college game to what goes on here. They’ll find that out certainly.”

Sounds like West Virginia’s new backcourt is a pretty open competition right now as Huggins tries to see if anyone steps up while Knapper and Bolden are limited or out.

Regardless of who ends up starting, the Mountaineers have enough frontcourt depth and overall talent to be rated as the No. 20 team in the NBCSports.com Preseason poll.

Michigan coach John Beilein: Offer from Pistons would have been tough decision

Getty Images
Associated PressJun 27, 2018, 10:45 AM EDT
3 Comments

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — John Beilein said he was never offered the Detroit Pistons’ coaching job.

“I never really had to make the decision,” the Michigan coach said. “That would have been a tough one.”

Beilein is now looking ahead to another season of college basketball after briefly emerging as a candidate for the Pistons. Not long after the news broke about Beilein’s talks with Detroit, he said he would be back at Michigan. The Pistons eventually hired Dwane Casey earlier this month.

On Tuesday, Beilein held a news conference to talk about the offseason. He led Michigan to the national title game this year before falling to Villanova, so the possibility of losing Beilein to the NBA was a jolt to Wolverines fans.

“I was not offered the job by the Pistons,” Beilein said. “We certainly had some mutual interest. I think they had a great candidate in Dwane Casey.”

Beilein said he was intrigued by the possibility of coaching in the game’s top league.

“I love coaching basketball a lot, and you’re watching the NBA playoffs, and you’re seeing what guys are doing, and you’re looking, like, they’re running stuff that we run,” Beilein said. “I don’t know if they watched us or I watched them. You can see, boy, if you have really highly skilled players — [Boston Celtics coach] Brad Stevens kept telling me, ‘I’m having a blast.’ When you hear those words, and your season’s over — so that was appealing.”

With the Pistons’ search behind him, Beilein can prepare for the 2018-19 season with the Wolverines. Michigan announced Tuesday that the team will go on a tour of Spain from Aug. 17 to Aug. 26 that will include exhibition games.

The Wolverines lost star big man Moe Wagner early to the NBA, but some key players return from what was one of the best defensive teams in the nation. Charles Matthews, Zavier Simpson, Jordan Poole and Isaiah Livers will be joined by what is expected to be a strong group of new recruits.

So Beilein has plenty to look forward to at the college level, and he indicated there might not be any more flirtations with the NBA.

“I think that I ran that race, and you can’t run that race too many times,” he said. “I don’t know what I would have done, but I was really impressed with everybody in that organization, and I’ll be rooting for them like I always have.”

The other intriguing bit of recent news that at least partially involved the Michigan basketball program was Chris Webber’s appearance with Wolverines football coach Jim Harbaugh on Ann Arbor’s WTKA radio last week. Harbaugh asked Webber to be an honorary captain for the football team next season, and Webber sounded amenable to the idea.

A return to Ann Arbor by Webber — even if it’s for football — would be a big deal. He led the Michigan basketball team to the Final Four in 1992 and 1993, but a federal investigation revealed that a booster gave Webber and three other players more than $600,000 while they were student-athletes, and the NCAA forced the school to dissociate from them until 2013.

“There was five or six years where I was limited what I could say about that era. Since the ban’s been off, I’ve reached out to Chris several times,” Beilein said. “I continue to do that, and we’re going to continue to try and build bridges and just really work at making sure there’s a lot of healing going forward.

“I want every player that ever played here to feel like he’s a part of that building, including Chris and anyone else.”

Duke’s R.J. Barrett could have big role on Canadian senior national team

Getty Images
By Scott PhillipsJun 27, 2018, 9:20 AM EDT
Duke incoming freshman R.J. Barrett has made a big impact on the Canadian senior national team during his first two exhibition games.

Considered by some to be the No. 1 incoming freshman in college basketball this season, the 6-foot-7 Barrett averaged 18.5 points per game during Canada’s two exhibition friendlies against the Chinese national team. Canada basketball is preparing for an important stretch as they play in the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 Americas Qualifier next.

In the second win, Barrett had 21 points to go along with five assists and three rebounds as he was the team’s leading scorer. Considering that the Canadian senior national team features NBA players and other professionals, this is quite an accomplishment and something to keep an eye on over these next few weeks. Barrett has previously been a star for the Canadian national team, but it has come at the younger levels of FIBA play and not with the senior national team.

It’s one thing to dominant at the U19 level against a John Calipari-coached team of American high school and college stars. It’s another level when established pros are deferring to a player who is fresh out of high school.

Barrett’s development into a potential go-to player is not only intriguing for the future of Canadian men’s basketball, but it’s also important for Duke. Barrett has a chance to be a special talent next season.

With the Blue Devils having a very young team once again next season, they’ll ideally need someone like Barrett to take the burden of being the primary scorer. There isn’t a senior fallback option like Grayson Allen to rely on now that he’s moved on to the NBA. Duke is going to be one of the most talented teams in the country — on paper. But we still need to see how this extremely talented freshman class handles the expectations and the rigors of the ACC.

If Barrett shows an ability to take over games like he’s done with the Canadian senior national team, then it will be a good sign that he can be a dominant offensive player for the Blue Devils this season. It’s also interesting to note that Barrett will be the only member of Duke’s expected rotation who is not on campus with the team during the upcoming July 2nd summer session. Barrett is expected to join the team later this summer as the Blue Devils get an important overseas trip (and 10 extra practice days) to try to get the freshmen playing on the same page.

While Barrett has been the showstopper for the Canadians so far, Florida incoming freshman guard Andrew Nembhard will also be a player to watch with regards to the college ranks in this event. After going scoreless during the first Canadian exhibition win, Nembhard exploded for 18 points and three assists in the second win, as he went an impressive 6-for-7 behind the FIBA three-point line.

South Carolina lands highly regarded Canadian prospect

Christian Petersen/Getty Images
By Raphielle JohnsonJun 26, 2018, 7:40 PM EDT
1 Comment

South Carolina made another addition to its roster Tuesday evening, as one of the top prospects from Canada announced that he will be joining Frank Martin’s program ahead of the 2018-19 season. Highly athletic 6-foot-7 wing A.J. Lawson announced that he will be a Gamecock, and in addition to that he is moving up in classes from 2019 to 2018.

Lawson was considered to be one of Canada’s top 2019 prospects ahead of his decision to commit, picking South Carolina over Creighton and Tulane. Lawson joins a team that returns four of its top six scorers from last season, most notably the reigning SEC Defensive Player of the Year in rising senior Chris Silva.

Silva led the Gamecocks in scoring, rebounding and blocked shots last season and tested the NBA draft process before withdrawing his name ahead of the NCAA deadline last month.

Lawson’s pledge gives South Carolina five incoming freshmen, including four-star guard T.J. Moss, and the program is also adding two transfers in guards Tre Campbell and Jair Bolden. Campbell, who previously played at Georgetown, will be eligible this upcoming season as a graduate student.

Bolden, who averaged 11.2 points, 3.1 assists and 3.0 rebounds per game at George Washington last season, will have two seasons of eligibility remaining after sitting out the 2018-19 season per NCAA transfer rules

Wendell Carter Jr.’s parents felt son’s role didn’t match recruiting pitch

Mike Lawrie/Getty Images
By Raphielle JohnsonJun 26, 2018, 5:30 PM EDT
4 Comments

Heading into the 2017-18 season Duke was set to have a very talented recruiting class, with Wendell Carter Jr. expected to serve as the focal point in the front court. Things changed in mid-August however, as Marvin Bagley III announced that he would be moving back into the Class of 2017 and joining the Duke program. While adding another talented piece, especially one of Bagley’s caliber, was seen as a huge addition for the Blue Devils not everyone was thrilled with what the move would mean for how Mike Krzyzewski’s team played.

Parents Wendell Sr. and Kylia Carter saw a shift in how their son would be used at Duke, and in a story written by NBC Sports Chicago’s Vincent Goodwill, it’s clear that there are still some lingering bad feelings about the situation.

“I tell people. People make promises they can’t keep. It didn’t bother me,” Wendell Sr. told Goodwill. “I was concerned because I felt like we were lied to. ‘Oh, Wendell’s gonna be the man’ and then the rug was pulled from under us.”

As for Mrs. Carter, she says that there’s still the need for a conversation between herself and Krzyzewski when it comes to Wendell Jr.’s role not exactly matching up with what he was told during the recruiting process.

“We have not had our conversation but we will. We almost went there with him when we did our exit interview,” she told Goodwill. “But he’ll come around to a Bulls game and I’ll get the chance.”

It’s important to note here that there was no animosity between Carter Jr. and Bagley, with the former saying in the piece that their practice battles were more about making each other better, an “iron sharpens iron” approach. Carter did have to adjust his game in the aftermath of Bagley’s arrival. And after some early struggles, the 6-foot-10 big man averaged 13.5 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game and finished the season with the highest individual defensive rating (92.8) of any of Duke’s regulars. Bagley (97.4) also completed the season with a defensive rating below 100.0.

Despite having to augment his style of play, Carter still landed in the lottery, with the Chicago Bulls selecting him with the seventh overall pick in last week’s NBA draft.

Whether or not promises were kept or broken is something that the Carter family and Krzyzewski will discuss at some point; Kylia Carter made that much clear in Goodwill’s story. And the on-court scenario not exactly matching up with what a recruit and his family are told during the recruiting process happens quite often.

That being said, the Carters still saw their son land in the lottery after his lone season at Duke. The situation could have been far worse, as some one-and-done players have learned the hard way since the NBA put its age limit rules in place.

Charles Bassey’s prep school president: ‘I don’t think he has a diploma’

Adidas
By Rob DausterJun 26, 2018, 11:32 AM EDT
Aspire Academy, the Louisville-based prep school that has sent three players, including five-star center Charles Bassey, to Western Kentucky in the last two years, has cut ties with DeSales High School as well as controversial international recruiter Hennssy Aurantial.

That information comes from the Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting, which should be somewhat concerning for Hilltopper fans but not as much of a red flag as this quote, from the President of Aspire, Roger McClendon:

“I don’t think [Bassey] has a diploma from DeSales,” said McClendon. “That doesn’t mean he has not gone to summer school or some other way. I don’t have that information.”

Bassey, a top ten prospect and a potential lottery pick, was originally a member of the Class of 2019, but he reclassified earlier this month and, reportedly, has already enrolled at Western Kentucky. The program announced his arrival on June 13th. It should go without saying that in order to be eligible to play college basketball, the athlete has to graduate from high school.

Anyway, I would strongly suggest you dive into KyCIR’s reporting on Bassey, Aspire Academy and Aurantial, as it provides a window into how prep schools like Aspire recruit internationally and why it isn’t always a certainty that high school coaches are better to deal with than AAU coaches, like the NABC wants us to believe.

According to their reporting, Aspire’s deal with Desales High School was that the prep school would pay tuition for their basketball players to take classes and would be given access to the Desales gym for practice, but that they would play for Aspire’s basketball team. In the end, according to an official from Desales, the only three players that eventually ended up enrolled at the school were the international students that needed to use the school to get a visa.

And that’s to say nothing of the process that is required for Aurantial to actually get these players to the United States.

However it ends up working out, the eligibility of Bassey is something that we’re going to have to monitor moving forward.