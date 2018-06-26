More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
South Carolina lands highly regarded Canadian prospect

By Raphielle JohnsonJun 26, 2018, 7:40 PM EDT
South Carolina made another addition to its roster Tuesday evening, as one of the top prospects from Canada announced that he will be joining Frank Martin’s program ahead of the 2018-19 season. Highly athletic 6-foot-7 wing A.J. Lawson announced that he will be a Gamecock, and in addition to that he is moving up in classes from 2019 to 2018.

Lawson was considered to be one of Canada’s top 2019 prospects ahead of his decision to commit, picking South Carolina over Creighton and Tulane. Lawson joins a team that returns four of its top six scorers from last season, most notably the reigning SEC Defensive Player of the Year in rising senior Chris Silva.

Silva led the Gamecocks in scoring, rebounding and blocked shots last season and tested the NBA draft process before withdrawing his name ahead of the NCAA deadline last month.

Lawson’s pledge gives South Carolina five incoming freshmen, including four-star guard T.J. Moss, and the program is also adding two transfers in guards Tre Campbell and Jair Bolden. Campbell, who previously played at Georgetown, will be eligible this upcoming season as a graduate student.

Bolden, who averaged 11.2 points, 3.1 assists and 3.0 rebounds per game at George Washington last season, will have two seasons of eligibility remaining after sitting out the 2018-19 season per NCAA transfer rules

Wendell Carter Jr.’s parents felt son’s role didn’t match recruiting pitch

By Raphielle JohnsonJun 26, 2018, 5:30 PM EDT
Heading into the 2017-18 season Duke was set to have a very talented recruiting class, with Wendell Carter Jr. expected to serve as the focal point in the front court. Things changed in mid-August however, as Marvin Bagley III announced that he would be moving back into the Class of 2017 and joining the Duke program. While adding another talented piece, especially one of Bagley’s caliber, was seen as a huge addition for the Blue Devils not everyone was thrilled with what the move would mean for how Mike Krzyzewski’s team played.

Parents Wendell Sr. and Kylia Carter saw a shift in how their son would be used at Duke, and in a story written by NBC Sports Chicago’s Vincent Goodwill, it’s clear that there are still some lingering bad feelings about the situation.

“I tell people. People make promises they can’t keep. It didn’t bother me,” Wendell Sr. told Goodwill. “I was concerned because I felt like we were lied to. ‘Oh, Wendell’s gonna be the man’ and then the rug was pulled from under us.”

As for Mrs. Carter, she says that there’s still the need for a conversation between herself and Krzyzewski when it comes to Wendell Jr.’s role not exactly matching up with what he was told during the recruiting process.

“We have not had our conversation but we will. We almost went there with him when we did our exit interview,” she told Goodwill. “But he’ll come around to a Bulls game and I’ll get the chance.”

It’s important to note here that there was no animosity between Carter Jr. and Bagley, with the former saying in the piece that their practice battles were more about making each other better, an “iron sharpens iron” approach. Carter did have to adjust his game in the aftermath of Bagley’s arrival. And after some early struggles, the 6-foot-10 big man averaged 13.5 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game and finished the season with the highest individual defensive rating (92.8) of any of Duke’s regulars. Bagley (97.4) also completed the season with a defensive rating below 100.0.

Despite having to augment his style of play, Carter still landed in the lottery, with the Chicago Bulls selecting him with the seventh overall pick in last week’s NBA draft.

Whether or not promises were kept or broken is something that the Carter family and Krzyzewski will discuss at some point; Kylia Carter made that much clear in Goodwill’s story. And the on-court scenario not exactly matching up with what a recruit and his family are told during the recruiting process happens quite often.

That being said, the Carters still saw their son land in the lottery after his lone season at Duke. The situation could have been far worse, as some one-and-done players have learned the hard way since the NBA put its age limit rules in place.

Charles Bassey’s prep school president: ‘I don’t think he has a diploma’

By Rob DausterJun 26, 2018, 11:32 AM EDT
Aspire Academy, the Louisville-based prep school that has sent three players, including five-star center Charles Bassey, to Western Kentucky in the last two years, has cut ties with DeSales High School as well as controversial international recruiter Hennssy Aurantial.

That information comes from the Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting, which should be somewhat concerning for Hilltopper fans but not as much of a red flag as this quote, from the President of Aspire, Roger McClendon:

“I don’t think [Bassey] has a diploma from DeSales,” said McClendon. “That doesn’t mean he has not gone to summer school or some other way. I don’t have that information.”

Bassey, a top ten prospect and a potential lottery pick, was originally a member of the Class of 2019, but he reclassified earlier this month and, reportedly, has already enrolled at Western Kentucky. The program announced his arrival on June 13th. It should go without saying that in order to be eligible to play college basketball, the athlete has to graduate from high school.

Anyway, I would strongly suggest you dive into KyCIR’s reporting on Bassey, Aspire Academy and Aurantial, as it provides a window into how prep schools like Aspire recruit internationally and why it isn’t always a certainty that high school coaches are better to deal with than AAU coaches, like the NABC wants us to believe.

According to their reporting, Aspire’s deal with Desales High School was that the prep school would pay tuition for their basketball players to take classes and would be given access to the Desales gym for practice, but that they would play for Aspire’s basketball team. In the end, according to an official from Desales, the only three players that eventually ended up enrolled at the school were the international students that needed to use the school to get a visa.

And that’s to say nothing of the process that is required for Aurantial to actually get these players to the United States.

However it ends up working out, the eligibility of Bassey is something that we’re going to have to monitor moving forward.

Ex-Richmond guard Khawn Fore signs to play for Louisville

Associated PressJun 26, 2018, 10:26 AM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Former Richmond starting guard Khawn Fore has signed to play his final season of college basketball at Louisville.

The 6-foot, 175-pound Fore started 64 of 99 games for the Spiders and averaged 11 points and 3.2 rebounds per contest as a junior in 2017-18. He made 54 steals and shot nearly 51 percent as a sophomore while helping Richmond reach the NIT quarterfinals.

First-year Louisville coach Chris Mack said Monday that Fore is an “explosive athlete” in a release and added that he expects him to be one of the Cardinals’ better perimeter defenders. The Huntsville, Alabama, native earned his bachelor’s degree in sociology from Richmond in May and chose Louisville over Tennessee, Auburn and UAB.

Chris Herren, Jr. signs with Boston College

By Travis HinesJun 26, 2018, 12:15 AM EDT
Chris Herren, Jr. has reclassified to the Class of 2018 and will join Boston College for the upcoming season, the school announced Monday.

“We are excited to add Chris to our program,” Eagles coach Jim Christian said in a statement. “He is a dynamic scorer who possesses a high basketball IQ. His ability to shoot from long-range and his playmaking ability will fit our playing style well.”

Herren’s father, Chris Sr., played on season with BC before transferring to Fresno State and ultimately embarking on a two-year NBA career. The elder Herren, though, has become known primarily for his work as a motivational speaker regarding substance abuse and recovery after his own basketball career was derailed by addiction issues.

The younger Herren, whose uncle Michael also played for the Eagles, was originally going to be a member of the 2019 class after a year of prep school, but instead will join BC immediately after signing a financial aid agreement.

The 6-foot-3 guard averaged 23 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists per game last season at Tabor Academy while also shooting 42 percent from 3-point range.

UConn president says Ollie committed serious violations

Associated PressJun 25, 2018, 5:41 PM EDT
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — UConn President Susan Herbst told Kevin Ollie she was upholding his firing because the former men’s basketball coach had a pattern of breaking NCAA rules and committed serious violations, according to a letter obtained by The Associated Press.

The school released the June 19 letter from Herbst to Ollie on Monday in response to open records requests from the AP and other news organizations.

Ollie has asserted that the violations which led to his firing in March were minimal and isolated.

Herbst refutes that idea in the letter, writing that “eventually even a series of ‘isolated’ or ‘de mimimis’ violations can become a pattern of non-compliance, which is what occurred in the Men’s Basketball program under your leadership.”

She said the violations “are serious under any definition which may be applied and constitute just cause for your termination.”

Ollie’s attorney, Jacques Parenteau, said the minor issues cited by Herbst can’t be called a pattern “just by lumping them together and claiming a pattern exists.”

“The collective bargaining agreement requires ‘serious misconduct’ with each act to be viewed on its own merit in order to have just cause to terminate employment,” he said. “President Herbst’s letter claiming serious misconduct based on this alleged ‘pattern of non-compliance’ is just bootstrapping and nothing more than a desperate attempt to articulate a reason that sound legitimate in order to deny Coach Ollie the money he is owed by UConn.”

Ollie has been appealing the decision to fire him with cause, which would allow the school to forgo paying him the more than $10 million left on his contract with the school.

Michael Bailey, the director of the UConn chapter of the American Association of University Professors, the employee union that represents Ollie has said the union plans to take the decision to arbitration.

The violations cited by Athletic Director David Benedict in firing Ollie and outlined in more than 1,300 pages of documents released last week include: Ollie shooting baskets with a recruit during an unofficial visit to the school last September; Ollie arranging a video call between a potential recruit and Ray Allen, the former NBA great who is now considered a school booster by the NCAA and Ollie arranging improper training sessions with a friend who is a personal trainer both on campus and during out of state trips that amounted to improper gifts.

Herbst said in her letter that Ollie’s failure to report any inadvertent violations constitutes either a knowing disregard for his compliance obligations or a “gross inability to satisfy them.”

Ollie was fired after a 14-18 season amid an NCAA investigation. He led UConn to a 127-79 record over six seasons, including the 2014 national title.

The NCAA has not released the results of its investigation.

The documents provided by UConn last week include transcripts of interviews by the school’s compliance staff and NCAA officials about alleged violations. That includes secondhand information provided by former UConn assistant coach Glenn Miller, who was fired by Ollie after the 2016-17 season, about an alleged $30,000 payment by Ollie to the mother of a player.

That was not cited by Benedict as one of the issues leading to Ollie’s firing and Parenteau has said it is untrue.