Five-star center Charles Bassey reclassifies, commits to Western Kentucky

Western Kentucky made a major splash in the recruiting world on Wednesday as five-star center Charles Bassey will reclassify into the Class of 2018 and enroll at the school this season, a source confirmed to NBCSports.com.
The 6-foot-10 Bassey will be one of the most college-ready freshmen in the country next season as he’s coming off of an MVP performance at the Pangos All-American Camp earlier this month. Long regarded as a top-10 national prospect in the Class of 2019, Bassey will be counted on to produce right away at Western Kentucky.
A double-double threat because of his size, strength, rebounding ability and good hands, Bassey gives Western Kentucky the elite big man they coveted when they tried to reel in former five-star big man Mitchell Robinson last season.
Coming off of a solid 27-win campaign in which they advanced to the semifinals of the NIT, the Hilltoppers are going to be a major threat in Conference USA next season — especially after talented point guard Lamonte Bearden opted to return to school after testing the NBA Draft process. Talented rising sophomores like Taveion Hollingsworth and Josh Anderson also return on the perimeter for Western Kentucky as Bassey becomes the perfect interior presence for the Hilltoppers.
Western Kentucky also has a talented six-man recruiting class coming in with Bassey, including four-star guard Dalano Banton, as the Hilltoppers will have a lot of young talent on the roster for next season.