Five-star center Charles Bassey reclassifies, commits to Western Kentucky

By Scott PhillipsJun 13, 2018, 6:00 PM EDT
Western Kentucky made a major splash in the recruiting world on Wednesday as five-star center Charles Bassey will reclassify into the Class of 2018 and enroll at the school this season, a source confirmed to NBCSports.com.

The 6-foot-10 Bassey will be one of the most college-ready freshmen in the country next season as he’s coming off of an MVP performance at the Pangos All-American Camp earlier this month. Long regarded as a top-10 national prospect in the Class of 2019, Bassey will be counted on to produce right away at Western Kentucky.

A double-double threat because of his size, strength, rebounding ability and good hands, Bassey gives Western Kentucky the elite big man they coveted when they tried to reel in former five-star big man Mitchell Robinson last season.

Coming off of a solid 27-win campaign in which they advanced to the semifinals of the NIT, the Hilltoppers are going to be a major threat in Conference USA next season — especially after talented point guard Lamonte Bearden opted to return to school after testing the NBA Draft process. Talented rising sophomores like Taveion Hollingsworth and Josh Anderson also return on the perimeter for Western Kentucky as Bassey becomes the perfect interior presence for the Hilltoppers.

Western Kentucky also has a talented six-man recruiting class coming in with Bassey, including four-star guard Dalano Banton, as the Hilltoppers will have a lot of young talent on the roster for next season.

Hall of Famer and Olympic gold medalist Anne Donovan dies

Associated PressJun 13, 2018, 9:25 PM EDT
Anne Donovan, the Basketball Hall of Famer who won a national championship at Old Dominion, two Olympic gold medals as a player and another as a coach, died Wednesday of heart failure. She was 56.

Donovan’s family confirmed the death in a statement.

“While it is extremely difficult to express how devastating it is to lose Anne, our family remains so very grateful to have been blessed with such a wonderful human being,” the statement said.

“Anne touched many lives as a daughter, sister, aunt, friend and coach. Anne was a person with strong faith, courageous spirit, a giving heart and love for everyone,” her family’s statement continued. “We are so proud of her accomplishments as a women’s’ basketball player and coach, but even more proud of her character, integrity, humility and kindness.”

Donovan was at the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame in Knoxville, Tennessee, last weekend.

She was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1995, was part of the inaugural class of the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame in 1999 and was inducted in the FIBA Hall of Fame in 2015.

The 6-foot-8 center coached both in college and the WNBA. She became the first female coach and the youngest person (42) to win a title in the WNBA, guiding the Seattle Storm to a championship in 2004.

“Anne Donovan will always be remembered as a championship coach and a championship person,” the Storm said in a statement. “Her dedication, passion and winning spirit set the tone for Storm Basketball. We are deeply saddened by her passing and share our heartfelt condolences with her family.”

Donovan was a member of three Olympics teams as a player. The 1980 team did not go to Russia because of a boycott. The team won the gold in 1984 and ’88, and she coached the winning 2008 team.

“USA Basketball mourns the passing of Anne Donovan. She played for her first USA Basketball team in 1977 and during her Hall of Fame, 31-year USA career, she was a member of five U.S. Olympic teams and four USA World Championship teams as an athlete and coach, culminating in leading the 2008 U.S. Olympic Team to gold as our head coach in Beijing,” USA Basketball said in a statement. “She used to say she bled red, white and blue. As much as we remember her accomplishments in the game, we mourn a great friend who will be greatly missed.”

Donovan also coached the WNBA’s Indiana Fever, the Charlotte Sting, New York Liberty and Connecticut Sun, working there from 2013-15. The New Jersey native also coached at Seton Hall for a few years.

After playing at Old Dominion, Donovan played professionally in Japan and Italy.

After retiring, she was an assistant at Old Dominion and then coached at East Carolina University from 1995-1998. She coached the Philadelphia Rage in the American Basketball League in 1997-98.

AP Sports Writer Tom Canavan contributed to this report.

John Calipari, Kentucky meet Triple Crown winner Justify

By Scott PhillipsJun 13, 2018, 7:25 PM EDT
In the state of Kentucky, basketball and horse racing are king.

Two passions of the Bluegrass state came together on Wednesday as John Calipari and the Kentucky men’s basketball team had a chance to meet recent Triple Crown winner Justify.

Taking some photos and videos on Twitter, the Wildcats got to spend time with the already legendary horse as they are hoping that some of his greatness rubs off on them for the upcoming season.

NBA draft scouting report for Mo Bamba

By Rob DausterJun 13, 2018, 3:34 PM EDT
Mo Bamba is one of the fastest-rising prospects, with a number of teams now reportedly considering him as a top three prospect in the draft and a player that could potentially be the best five years from now.

Personally, I think that like of thinking is flawed — if you love what Mo Bamba can be as a multi-positional defender, rim protector and floor-spacer, take the guy that’s better at all of those things and 16 months younger in Jaren Jackson — but I can understand why his size, length and skill-set is intriguing.

Here is the NBC Sports scouting video on Bamba:

NCAA approves rule that ends ability of coaches to block transfers

By Rob DausterJun 13, 2018, 2:38 PM EDT
I no longer will have to waste words on this here website about college coaches blocking players from transferring to a different school.

On Wednesday, the NCAA announced that the Division I Council has adopted a proposal that will create a “notification of transfer” process. Put another way, the NCAA has changed the model for they way that athletes transfer. Instead of having to request a release from their university in order to get permission to contact other programs, a student will simply have to inform their current school of their desire to transfer, and the school will be required to, within two days, upload that player’s name into a national transfer database.

A player can be contacted once their name is in that database.

And they can receive a scholarship at their new school regardless of whether or not the head coach at their former school wants that to happen.

This is a good thing, and it should streamline a process that is becoming more and more common in college basketball. It will also eliminate all the columns that people like myself have to write explaining why it is dumb and unfair that coaches can restrict where players are allowed to transfer and still receive an athletic scholarship.

There is an important note to make here, however: Conferences can still enact legislation on this matter that is stricter than the national rule, and the expectation is that there will be quite a few conferences that restrict players transferring to another school within their league. That’s more or less the standard practice today.

It’s also important to note that any coach caught tampering with a player before their name in submitted into the transfer database will be hit with a Level 2 violation, but coaches that are dumb enough to get caught tampering don’t likely have a long future in this business.

The Transfer Working Group that initiated this proposal is still working through legislation regarding grad transfers as well as other topics within the larger discussion on transfers.

Auburn bolsters point guard depth with addition of J’Von McCormick

By Raphielle JohnsonJun 12, 2018, 7:15 PM EDT
Coming off of a season in which it won 26 games and a share of the SEC regular season title, the Auburn Tigers have enough talent to once again be a player both within the conference and nationally in 2018-19. However, depth at the point guard position was a bit of a concern even with starter Jared Harper back for his junior season.

Tuesday afternoon the Tigers received a needed boost to its depth, as Lee College (Texas) point guard J’Von McCormick announced that he will be joining the Auburn program. The 5-foot-11 McCormick, who will have two seasons of eligibility remaining, averaged 18.5 points, 6.4 assists, 5.3 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game as a sophomore.

Leading Lee College in both points and assists, McCormick shot 42.8 percent from the field, 36.4 percent from three and 64.8 percent from the foul line.

Despite leading scorer Mustapha Heron’s decision to transfer to St. John’s, Auburn will still have two returning starters in the backcourt as both Harper and Bryce Brown are back after entering the NBA draft without hiring an agent. Also factoring into the perimeter rotation will be VCU transfer Samir Doughty, senior Malik Dunbar and junior forward Danjel Purifoy.

Purifoy, along with Austin Wiley, missed all of last season due to the FBI investigation that rocked college basketball and will have to sit out Auburn’s first nine games of the 2018-19 season before regaining eligibility.

Even with those options — Doughty has the versatility needed to fill multiple roles on the perimeter — adding another player who can man the point was something Bruce Pearl and his staff needed to do this summer if possible. Adding McCormick means that Harper, who played 30.6 minutes per game last season, will have additional help in handling the point guard responsibilities.

And given the depth that expected SEC contenders such as Kentucky, Mississippi State and Tennessee boast, Auburn could ill-afford to go into the season with just one bonafide option at the point.