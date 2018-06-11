More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Michael Reaves/Getty Images

LeBron to produce documentary on ‘exploitative’ NCAA

By Rob DausterJun 11, 2018, 1:25 PM EDT
Leave a comment

LeBron James, his longtime friend and business partner Maverick Carter and Steve Stoute, the CEO of United Masters, teamed up to produce a documentary “illuminating the complex rules of amateur athletics in America and showing how they affect uncompensated athletes and their families.”

Title “Student Athlete”, the documentary, which will debut on Tuesday, October 2nd on HBO, will features stories on a number of collegiate athletes, including former Illinois and Bradley basketball player Mike Shaw and current Kentucky center Nick Richards. It will also feature Silas Nacita, a former walk-on at Baylor that was homeless at one point while trying to walk-on for the Bears.

“This is an incredibly important story about the institutional denial of basic human rights for these student athletes,” says Carter, CEO of SpringHill Entertainment. “When Steve Stoute brought us this idea, it was a perfect fit for the kind of stories we want to tell at SpringHill. We’re excited to work with one of the best human rights storytellers in Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy to help people see and feel how this issue impacts the lives of those living it.”

“The NCAA blinded by revenue goals is turning student athletes into full-time employees,” said Stoute. “This documentary is incredibly important as it debunks the myth that student athletes are being fairly compensated by receiving scholarships and a valuable education. In fact, the demands put on these students by this oppressive system makes it impossible for them to get the education they deserve. The time is now to end this false narrative and reveal the truth of this exploitation.”

2K Classic field, featuring Cuse vs. UConn, will be fun

Mike Stobe/Getty Images
By Rob DausterJun 11, 2018, 11:14 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The schedule for the 2018 2K Classic has been released, and you have to credit the organizers because, once again, they found a way to get this right.

Let’s start with the obvious: Syracuse and UConn will be facing off for the fourth straight season. And for the third season in a row, that game will be played in New York City. I shouldn’t have to explain this, but for those that don’t know, UConn and Syracuse fans both have a massive presence in New York City and since the dawn of time — or at least the dawn of the Big East — they have fought amongst each other for the title of New York City’s college basketball team.

Typically, that war was waged during the Big East tournament. These days, the battlefield is Madison Square Garden for a non-conference game before winter officially starts. Either way, that game is always one of the best and most entertaining non-conference atmospheres, and this year should be no different, as UConn will have a new coach digging the program out of a whole and Syracuse, with Tyus Battle back, looks like a top 25 team.

On the other side of the bracket, Oregon has the talent on their roster to be a top 15 team while Iowa brings enough back to be sneaky-relevant in the Big Ten. Cuse-UConn with a Cuse-Oregon title game is pretty good for a preseason tournament of this nature.

VIDEO: The best dunks from the 2017-18 college basketball season

By Rob DausterJun 11, 2018, 10:47 AM EDT
Leave a comment

This is the definitive list of the best dunks from the college basketball season.

I probably watch as much college basketball as anyone, and the only dunk I can think of them missing is when Eric Paschall finally caught Sagaba Konate with a poster dunk:

If you need a pick-me-up on a dreary Monday morning, this is it.

VIDEO: NBA draft scouting report from Jaren Jackson, Jr.

By Rob DausterJun 11, 2018, 10:27 AM EDT
Leave a comment

More NBA Draft

The Losers: Which college basketball teams got hurt the most by NBA draft early entries Caleb, Cody Martin’s return to Nevada makes Wolf Pack dangerous Syracuse guard Tyus Battle pulls out of 2018 NBA Draft

On Monday,Pro Basketball Talk released the second in our NBA Draft Prospect Profile series, an in-depth breakdown of Michigan State’s Jaren Jackson Jr.

Jackson is a weird prospect. He is almost assuredly going to get picked in the top four, yet he was the fifth option offensively for his team in college, played just 22 minutes a game as a power forward and just so happens to be the future of the center position in the NBA.

How are all those things possible?

We take a deep dive here, as well as in the scouting video above. Jackson is one of the more fascinating prospects in this draft class.

OTHER PROFILES

DEANDRE AYTON, Arizona
MARVIN BAGLEY III, Duke
JAREN JACKSON JR., Michigan State

UMBC coach Ryan Odom lands contract extension

Chris Coduto/Getty Images
By Rob DausterJun 11, 2018, 10:17 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Fresh off of becoming the first coach to lead a No. 16-seed to a win over a No. 1-seed when his Retrievers knocked off the Virginia Cavaliers, Ryan Odom landed a contract extension that will nearly double his salary.

According to the Baltimore Sun, who obtained a copy of Odom’s contract, he will make $500,000 in total next season, up from the $225,000 he was scheduled to make on his original deal.

The contract was agreed to back in March. It runs through 2023 with a buyout of $225,000.

In two seasons at UMBC, Odom has a record of 46-24, including a school-record 25 wins last season.

Marvin Bagley III calls all the Deandre Ayton talk at No. 1 ‘disrespectful’

Getty Images
Associated PressJun 9, 2018, 2:15 PM EDT
2 Comments

PHOENIX (AP) — Marvin Bagley III has heard just about enough about how DeAndre Ayton is the favorite to become the Phoenix Suns’ choice as the No. 1 pick in this month’s NBA draft.

Bagley thinks he, not Ayton, deserves to be at the top of the draft and got a chance to make his case in an individual workout with the Suns on Friday.

“I definitely believe I’m the No. 1 pick,” Bagley said, “and if the Suns take me I’ll definitely show them why.”

Ayton took it a step further when he worked out for the Suns on Wednesday, saying “I know I’m going No. 1.” He said that Phoenix would be his only pre-draft workout.

Bagley, on the other hand, said he will work out for the Sacramento Kings and Atlanta Hawks, the teams with the No. 2 and No. 3 picks, respectively.

“Deandre, he’s going to do what he’s going to do. That’s his plan,” Bagley said. “All I can do is control what I can control and do what I love to do and just show different teams what I’m capable of doing. I can’t really worry about what other people are doing at this point. This is an important time in my life right now, something I’ve been working toward my whole basketball career.”

Bagley hears all the speculation that Ayton will go No. 1 and said he uses it as motivation.

“It’s disrespectful and I use it as drive every single day,” he said. “At the end of the day, this is all talk right now. Eventually we’ll have to go on the court and we’ll have to play. That’s where all the talking ends.”

Asked if he would have a “life-long” chip on his shoulder against the Suns if Phoenix didn’t pick him, Bagley answered, “I’m a competitive person. You never want to come in last. You always put the work in to be great and to get to that next level. That’s just the type of player that I am. So, to answer the question, yes.”

Fans in Phoenix have known about Bagley for years. He grew up in suburban Chandler, leading his high school to the state championship as a ninth grader. From there, Bagley shifted to other basketball-oriented schools. He and Ayton were even teammates for a season at Hillcrest Prep in Phoenix.

Bagley finished his prep career at Sierra Canyon in Chatsworth, California, before his one outstanding season at Duke.

He and Ayton are 19 years old and very big but with different games.

Ayton, 7-foot-1 and 260 pounds, is seen as strictly a center by the Suns. Bagley, 6-11 and 234 pounds, is a power forward who might someday play some at center in the NBA, Suns general manager Ryan McDonough said.

So their individual workouts were different.

“We probably had Marvin do a little more ball-handling and a little more perimeter shooting and a little bit less around the basket than Deandre did,” McDonough said.

The Suns plan more workouts with No. 1 candidates this weekend. McDonough didn’t say who would work out when but he mentioned Mohamed Bamba of Texas and Jaren Jackson Jr. of Michigan State as players being considered for the top spot. Another is European sensation Luka Doncic, who is playing professionally in Spain.

“It seems like there are multiple guys who are worthy,” McDonough said. “Some years, to be honest with you, probably don’t have any guys who deserve it but somebody has to go one.”

Bagley certainly has the credentials. He was the ACC player of the year, averaging 21 points and 11.1 rebounds per game.

He believes he is best in an up-and-down, open-court game.

“Being able to get the ball and go off of rebounds and pushing,” Bagley said. “There’s a lot more space now than there is in college. Just being able to play in open space and getting out and running. I think that’s where my best is when we’re running and everybody’s not thinking and having fun.”

He said he wants to show NBA teams “that I’m an overall player.”

“I can do a lot inside and out, offensively and defensively,” Bagley said. “I just want to be able to have that mindset of coming in and showing everybody a full game, a full package.”