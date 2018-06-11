More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

Illinois practice facility getting $30 million upgrade

By Travis HinesJun 11, 2018, 5:00 PM EDT
Twenty years after it was first built, Illinois’ practice facility is getting a $30 million update.

The Illini are more than doubling the square footage, adding court space and enhancing sports medicine facilities, the strength and conditioning area, study spaces and locker rooms at the Richard T. Ubben Basketball Practice Facility, the school announced Monday.

“We’re excited about the expansion plans for the Ubben practice facility,” coach Brad Underwood said in a statement. “It will enable us to be self-contained in terms of everything we do from enhanced athletic training, rehab and recovery areas, to rooms for academic services, an expanded strength and conditioning area, dining space, expanded court space, and the most up-to-date technological offerings throughout the building.

“This renovation will offer a comprehensive, functional space that is the players’ home-away-from-home and has them excited every time they walk in the doors. Bottom line, it will be a facility that allows our players to achieve their best as students and athletes.”

Illinois is adding 45,000 square feet to the facility, which will allow for two new half-courts for the men’s and women’s programs as well as a two-story weight room and a tripling in the size of the locker rooms.

“There is a direct correlation between the construction of the Ubben Complex and the unparalleled success our program enjoyed over the next 10 years that followed,” Illinois director of athletics Josh Whitman said in a statement. “In the 20 years since Ubben opened, the concept has been copied by programs from coast-to-coast. Now, it is imperative for us to ensure that this outstanding facility remains as cutting-edge today as it was when it opened. We look forward to using this facility to help catapult the Fighting Illini programs back to an elite level.”

While the practice facilities arms race seems to have quieted in recent years, there’s still an incredible desire by major programs to stay at the front edge. Whether it’s the dorms created at Kansas and Kentucky specifically for players (and “regular” students, too) or a massive investment like the kind Illinois is making, it’s still clear that programs are willing to spend big to stay at the top – or get back there in Illinois’ case.

LeBron to produce documentary on ‘exploitative’ NCAA

Michael Reaves/Getty Images
By Rob DausterJun 11, 2018, 1:25 PM EDT
LeBron James, his longtime friend and business partner Maverick Carter and Steve Stoute, the CEO of United Masters, teamed up to produce a documentary “illuminating the complex rules of amateur athletics in America and showing how they affect uncompensated athletes and their families.”

Title “Student Athlete”, the documentary, which will debut on Tuesday, October 2nd on HBO, will features stories on a number of collegiate athletes, including former Illinois and Bradley basketball player Mike Shaw and current Kentucky center Nick Richards. It will also feature Silas Nacita, a former walk-on at Baylor that was homeless at one point while trying to walk-on for the Bears.

“This is an incredibly important story about the institutional denial of basic human rights for these student athletes,” says Carter, CEO of SpringHill Entertainment. “When Steve Stoute brought us this idea, it was a perfect fit for the kind of stories we want to tell at SpringHill. We’re excited to work with one of the best human rights storytellers in Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy to help people see and feel how this issue impacts the lives of those living it.”

“The NCAA blinded by revenue goals is turning student athletes into full-time employees,” said Stoute. “This documentary is incredibly important as it debunks the myth that student athletes are being fairly compensated by receiving scholarships and a valuable education. In fact, the demands put on these students by this oppressive system makes it impossible for them to get the education they deserve. The time is now to end this false narrative and reveal the truth of this exploitation.”

2K Classic field, featuring Cuse vs. UConn, will be fun

Mike Stobe/Getty Images
By Rob DausterJun 11, 2018, 11:14 AM EDT
The schedule for the 2018 2K Classic has been released, and you have to credit the organizers because, once again, they found a way to get this right.

Let’s start with the obvious: Syracuse and UConn will be facing off for the fourth straight season. And for the third season in a row, that game will be played in New York City. I shouldn’t have to explain this, but for those that don’t know, UConn and Syracuse fans both have a massive presence in New York City and since the dawn of time — or at least the dawn of the Big East — they have fought amongst each other for the title of New York City’s college basketball team.

Typically, that war was waged during the Big East tournament. These days, the battlefield is Madison Square Garden for a non-conference game before winter officially starts. Either way, that game is always one of the best and most entertaining non-conference atmospheres, and this year should be no different, as UConn will have a new coach digging the program out of a whole and Syracuse, with Tyus Battle back, looks like a top 25 team.

On the other side of the bracket, Oregon has the talent on their roster to be a top 15 team while Iowa brings enough back to be sneaky-relevant in the Big Ten. Cuse-UConn with a Cuse-Oregon title game is pretty good for a preseason tournament of this nature.

VIDEO: The best dunks from the 2017-18 college basketball season

By Rob DausterJun 11, 2018, 10:47 AM EDT
This is the definitive list of the best dunks from the college basketball season.

I probably watch as much college basketball as anyone, and the only dunk I can think of them missing is when Eric Paschall finally caught Sagaba Konate with a poster dunk:

If you need a pick-me-up on a dreary Monday morning, this is it.

VIDEO: NBA draft scouting report from Jaren Jackson, Jr.

By Rob DausterJun 11, 2018, 10:27 AM EDT
On Monday,Pro Basketball Talk released the second in our NBA Draft Prospect Profile series, an in-depth breakdown of Michigan State’s Jaren Jackson Jr.

Jackson is a weird prospect. He is almost assuredly going to get picked in the top four, yet he was the fifth option offensively for his team in college, played just 22 minutes a game as a power forward and just so happens to be the future of the center position in the NBA.

How are all those things possible?

We take a deep dive here, as well as in the scouting video above. Jackson is one of the more fascinating prospects in this draft class.

UMBC coach Ryan Odom lands contract extension

Chris Coduto/Getty Images
By Rob DausterJun 11, 2018, 10:17 AM EDT
Fresh off of becoming the first coach to lead a No. 16-seed to a win over a No. 1-seed when his Retrievers knocked off the Virginia Cavaliers, Ryan Odom landed a contract extension that will nearly double his salary.

According to the Baltimore Sun, who obtained a copy of Odom’s contract, he will make $500,000 in total next season, up from the $225,000 he was scheduled to make on his original deal.

The contract was agreed to back in March. It runs through 2023 with a buyout of $225,000.

In two seasons at UMBC, Odom has a record of 46-24, including a school-record 25 wins last season.