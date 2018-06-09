More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Keonte Kennedy’s commitment gives Xavier backcourt depth

By Scott PhillipsJun 9, 2018, 9:45 AM EDT
Xavier kept its commitment from three-star guard Keonte Kennedy as he pledged to the Musketeers for a second, and final, time on Friday.

The 6-foot-4 Kennedy was originally committed and signed to Xavier back in November, but he opted to open up his recruitment in late April when former head coach Chris Mack left for Louisville. Now re-committed for next season, Kennedy gives the Musketeers a badly-needed perimeter shooting threat on its perimeter to go with Quentin Goodin and Paul Scruggs.

Joining six new players on the roster next season, new head coach Travis Steele was able to keep the original three-man recruiting class that Xavier had under Mack while also successfully recruiting three grad transfers in Columbia’s Kyle Castlin, San Jose State’s Ryan Welage and Ferris State’s Zach Hankins.

Hankins and Welage are expected to receive heavy minutes in the frontcourt while Castlin provides a former double-figure scorer from the Ivy League. Considering that Xavier lost its top five players from last season’s No. 1 seed, and this is a strong recruiting effort from Steele to fill out a depleted roster in only a few months’ time.

With so many new guys stepping into starting roles, and basically an entirely new team trying to learn how to play together, Xavier is going to be one of the more fascinating teams to track in the crowded Big East race.

 

Marvin Bagley III calls all the Deandre Ayton talk at No. 1 ‘disrespectful’

Associated PressJun 9, 2018, 2:15 PM EDT
PHOENIX (AP) — Marvin Bagley III has heard just about enough about how DeAndre Ayton is the favorite to become the Phoenix Suns’ choice as the No. 1 pick in this month’s NBA draft.

Bagley thinks he, not Ayton, deserves to be at the top of the draft and got a chance to make his case in an individual workout with the Suns on Friday.

“I definitely believe I’m the No. 1 pick,” Bagley said, “and if the Suns take me I’ll definitely show them why.”

Ayton took it a step further when he worked out for the Suns on Wednesday, saying “I know I’m going No. 1.” He said that Phoenix would be his only pre-draft workout.

Bagley, on the other hand, said he will work out for the Sacramento Kings and Atlanta Hawks, the teams with the No. 2 and No. 3 picks, respectively.

“Deandre, he’s going to do what he’s going to do. That’s his plan,” Bagley said. “All I can do is control what I can control and do what I love to do and just show different teams what I’m capable of doing. I can’t really worry about what other people are doing at this point. This is an important time in my life right now, something I’ve been working toward my whole basketball career.”

Bagley hears all the speculation that Ayton will go No. 1 and said he uses it as motivation.

“It’s disrespectful and I use it as drive every single day,” he said. “At the end of the day, this is all talk right now. Eventually we’ll have to go on the court and we’ll have to play. That’s where all the talking ends.”

Asked if he would have a “life-long” chip on his shoulder against the Suns if Phoenix didn’t pick him, Bagley answered, “I’m a competitive person. You never want to come in last. You always put the work in to be great and to get to that next level. That’s just the type of player that I am. So, to answer the question, yes.”

Fans in Phoenix have known about Bagley for years. He grew up in suburban Chandler, leading his high school to the state championship as a ninth grader. From there, Bagley shifted to other basketball-oriented schools. He and Ayton were even teammates for a season at Hillcrest Prep in Phoenix.

Bagley finished his prep career at Sierra Canyon in Chatsworth, California, before his one outstanding season at Duke.

He and Ayton are 19 years old and very big but with different games.

Ayton, 7-foot-1 and 260 pounds, is seen as strictly a center by the Suns. Bagley, 6-11 and 234 pounds, is a power forward who might someday play some at center in the NBA, Suns general manager Ryan McDonough said.

So their individual workouts were different.

“We probably had Marvin do a little more ball-handling and a little more perimeter shooting and a little bit less around the basket than Deandre did,” McDonough said.

The Suns plan more workouts with No. 1 candidates this weekend. McDonough didn’t say who would work out when but he mentioned Mohamed Bamba of Texas and Jaren Jackson Jr. of Michigan State as players being considered for the top spot. Another is European sensation Luka Doncic, who is playing professionally in Spain.

“It seems like there are multiple guys who are worthy,” McDonough said. “Some years, to be honest with you, probably don’t have any guys who deserve it but somebody has to go one.”

Bagley certainly has the credentials. He was the ACC player of the year, averaging 21 points and 11.1 rebounds per game.

He believes he is best in an up-and-down, open-court game.

“Being able to get the ball and go off of rebounds and pushing,” Bagley said. “There’s a lot more space now than there is in college. Just being able to play in open space and getting out and running. I think that’s where my best is when we’re running and everybody’s not thinking and having fun.”

He said he wants to show NBA teams “that I’m an overall player.”

“I can do a lot inside and out, offensively and defensively,” Bagley said. “I just want to be able to have that mindset of coming in and showing everybody a full game, a full package.”

With limited size on roster Brad Underwood embracing small ball at Illinois

By Scott PhillipsJun 9, 2018, 12:45 PM EDT
Illinois doesn’t have any returning size to speak of for next season as head coach Brad Underwood appears to be embracing small ball.

In a radio interview Friday with Lon Tay and Derek Piper on ESPN’s 93.5, Underwood addressed an Illini roster that features no players taller than 6-foot-6 returning to the roster from last season. While Illinois has a six-man recruiting class featuring 6-foot-11 Samba Kane and 6-foot-9 Giorgi Bezhanishvili, both of those big men are considered three-star prospects who are more developmental pieces in the class.

It means that Underwood is embracing three- and four-guard lineup possibilities while also potentially playing a smaller player at the five. With Trent Frazier coming back, along with talented freshman guards like Ayo Dosunmu and Andres Feliz, expect to see a lot of small-ball lineups for Illinois this season.

“I think everybody gets excited about bigs. Draymond Green is Golden State’s center. Draymond is 6’6”, maybe 6’7”. The most important thing to us in our system is guard play. Because it’s about breaking the defense down, it’s about playing with some tempo and pace. All of (our) perimeter players are different,” Underwood said in the interview. “Villanova played a lot of the time in the Final Four with three point guards on the court. So you could see Trent, Ayo and Andres Feliz on the court together. And I love the versatility because it’s creativity, it’s good basketball players and they can all do things that enable you to win. Pass, guard, shoot it, get it into the paint.”

Preach, Brad Underwood, Preach.

Illinois will undoubtedly have a disadvantage against many Big Ten opponents when it comes to interior defense and rebounding. But rather than playing big guys who might not be ready to help at all, Underwood seems content on putting his five best players on the floor — regardless of size or “positional fit.”

That approach has worked well for Golden State. As Underwood noted, it worked pretty well for Villanova last season.

This isn’t to say that Illinois should be viewed as some sort of Big Ten contender because they’re following in the mold of some recent champions. Small-ball isn’t some cure-all magic formula. The Illinois roster is very young and inexperienced and filled with question marks at multiple spots. But it means Illinois should at least be fun to watch next season as they could use some creative lineups to attack the Big Ten’s best.

Deandre Ayton after workout for Suns: ‘I know I’m going No. 1’

Associated PressJun 8, 2018, 10:51 AM EDT
PHOENIX — Deandre Ayton spent Wednesday with the Suns with the feeling that this was the start of a beautiful relationship.

The 7-foot-1, 250-pound center went through what he said would be his only pre-draft workout and expressed supreme confidence that the Suns will use the No. 1 pick to select him.

“I know I’m going No. 1,” he told reporters.

Not that the Suns have assured him of that; he’s just that confident that the team won’t pass on his combination of size, strength, athleticism and shooting touch.

“Nobody told me,” he said. “That’s just me. I think I deserve that. I’ve worked hard.”

It would be a comfortable fit for Ayton, who was born in the Bahamas and moved to the Phoenix area during high school. He said most of his family now lives here. Ayton played his one year of college basketball a couple of hours down Interstate 10 at the University of Arizona in Tucson.

Deandre Ayton is the No. 1-rated NBA draft prospect, according to ESPN’s Jonathan Givony. Casey Sapio/USA TODAY Sports
“Everybody knows us now,” he said. “This is our second home, so we just feel welcome, and it would be a blessing if I become the No. 1 pick and stay here and make this home.”

Ayton said teaming with young Suns star Devin Booker would be “Shaq and Kobe 2.0.”

“We could really make something happen in Phoenix,” Ayton said. “We could really have a spark and start a winning legacy.”

There hasn’t been much winning in Phoenix lately. The Suns have missed the playoffs eight years in a row, and they had the NBA’s worst record last season at 21-61, which was the second worst in franchise history.

But there is a young core of talent, and most of those players, including Booker and Josh Jackson, watched what Ayton described as “a pretty intense” individual workout.

For nearly an hour, Suns coach Igor Kokoskov and his staff put Ayton through a series of game situations, as much as possible given the fact that no other players were on the floor.

“It was everything that we expected form Deandre,” Suns general manager Ryan McDonough said. “Obviously, we’ve watched him closely at Arizona and we’ve scouted him heavily in person in games, at practice and on film. He showed us what we expected to see.”

McDonough said “it’s pretty rare” to find such a player.

“I think this is my 16th draft in the NBA,” McDonough said, “and you can probably count on one hand the number of guys with his size, athleticism, footwork, balance, touch. It’s a unique package.”

He was particularly impressed with Ayton’s outside shooting touch.

“We knew he was big and strong and athletic and moved well at that size, had good length, had great hands,” McDonough said, “but to see him make shot after shot in a workout in different scenarios.”

And he’s just 19 years old.

The Suns plan other workouts with candidates for the No. 1 pick later this week. The group won’t include Luka Doncic, who is still playing in Europe.

Phoenix is not tipping its hand, but Ayton will be hard to pass up.

“The strength of our team right now are young perimeter players, led by Devin Booker, Josh Jackson and TJ Warren,” McDonough said. “We’ve been looking for a center to kind of anchor our team offensively and defensively. We think Deandre has that kind of potential.

“He’s certainly a unique player and a unique talent that I think would fit in great with the rest of our roster.”

Ayton averaged 20.1 points and 11.6 rebounds in his one season at Arizona. He brushed aside questions about his defense.

“I don’t think that’s a weakness,” Ayton said. “I haven’t had the opportunity to really guard any bigs in college. I was always on the perimeter with the guards.”

Still, he pointed out, he averaged 2.3 blocked shots per game.

On offense, Ayton said, “I can score inside and out.”

“There will be a lot of mismatches because if I guard them they have to guard me at the end of the day,” he said. “I can score, I can pick and pop, I can pick-and-roll, I can put the ball on the ground, rebound, push the ball. It’s an open floor now. Nobody is really double-teaming or triple-teaming.”

Ayton said there is no current player on which he patterns his game. But he mentioned two pretty good ones from the past.

“Kevin Garnett, his intensity on both ends of the floor, how he changes the game, rebounding. From offense to defense, him starting the pick and roll, stuff like that,” Ayton said, “how he’s so vocal with his teammates. And Hakeem Olajuwon, with his footwork down low, I try to really pick up a lot of stuff with those guys.”

Ayton called himself the most competitive player in the draft. He said there’s none of the laid-back attitude that’s a trademark of his homeland.

“I left at age 12, so I got a little Americanized with the competitive level,” he said.

Ayton planned to get together with Booker and other Suns players to watch Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night.

Did John Beilein return to Michigan because of a Woj-bomb?

By Rob DausterJun 8, 2018, 10:34 AM EDT
Did a Woj-bomb keep college basketball from losing John Beilein to the NBA?

According to the man himself, yes.

Brendan Quinn, the Michigan beat writer over at the athletic, sat down with Beilein after the Michigan head coach announced that he would be pulling his name out of the running for the Detroit Pistons job and said as much. He didn’t want his candidacy to become a long, drawn-out story.

“I didn’t want this be one of these things: ‘Hey, the NBA called me,’” Beilein said, mock-pounding his chest, King Kong-style. “I didn’t want it to be that way. I wanted it to be, ‘Hey, let’s talk, let’s listen. If it’s a good match, great. If it’s not, it’s not.’ But then I hated the drama. I hated the attention on myself.”

That sounds about right. Beilein has never been the most media friendly coach, a stark contrast from his counterpart in East Lansing.

The cynic in me wonders if Beilein saw the writing on the wall, if he knew he was the second option for the Pistons brass behind Dwayne Casey and if he knew his best shot at getting the job was if someone else said no. A weeks-long chase of a job he doesn’t get is a really easy way to fall behind in recruiting and convince the players on your roster that you don’t actually want to be on campus.

And personally, I have my doubts about how well Beilein would have fit in an NBA locker room. The x’s-and-o’s wouldn’t be a problem — a pick-and-roll heavy offense contingent on creating mismatches and floor-spacing is the modern NBA — but the way he’s wired could be. What makes coaches like Steve Kerr, Brad Stevens and Ty Lue successful is their ability to relinquish control and let their stars be stars, egos and all. Stevens walked into Boston with that midwest charm and a humility that said he doesn’t know everything even if he probably does. Kerr had no issue being called “rookie” when he took his first head coaching gig. Lue knows his job is to essentially be a sounding board for LeBron, someone that finds a way to make the things LeBron wants to do work.

Beilein ceding control of his defense this season makes me wonder if this is, in fact, a bad take, but after speaking with coaches around the country, that — and Beilein’s legendarily strange terminology — seemed to be what his contemporaries thought would be the biggest obstacle.

But none of that matters now.

Beilein is back in Ann Arbor.

And Wolverines fans have Woj to thank.

Four Storylines: USA Basketball U18 Team at FIBA Americas

By Scott PhillipsJun 8, 2018, 10:00 AM EDT
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The USA Basketball U18 team begins play this week as FIBA Americas tips off in Canada.

The heavy favorites to capture a gold medal in the age group, the Americans started training camp in Colorado Springs last week as I watched some of the early sessions of practice to get a feel for how the group might look in the event.

Here’s some takeaways, and storylines, to follow over the next week at FIBA Americas as the Bill Self-coached outfit features a combination of incoming college freshmen and rising high school seniors.

1. Who becomes the team’s leader and go-to player?

One of the fascinating things to watch about this U18 tryout was the lack of a clear go-to player. Two years ago for the U18 team, this was no such issue. That group featured Michael Porter Jr., Markelle Fultz and Trae Young (to name a few off of a loaded team).

But this current U18 group is a byproduct of two down years in a row when it comes to national recruiting classes. The Class of 2018 and 2019 are two of the worst back-to-back years we’ve seen in quite some time when it comes to actual star power.

So finding a leader and a go-to guy is going to be one of this team’s main goals in the early going. It might not come down to one player. The perimeter trio of Cole Anthony, Ayo Dosunmu and Coby White all had strong stretches playing together during tryouts and all three showed leadership capabilities and strong abilities to score.

Kentucky commit Tyrese Maxey also falls into this category. He’s a charismatic lead guard who can really score, which means he might also take on the role of a go-to player.

It’s not as if the USA team has to have one go-to guy like this to win the gold medal. But it would certainly help in close-game situations if they knew they could turn to one particular player (or group of players) that can produce.

2. The team’s perimeter shooting — particularly Ayo Dosunmu and Quentin Grimes

Perimeter shooting will also be a significant development with this team, most notably with a couple of college-bound guards who have been inconsistent from the three-point line in the past. Also, keep in mind that FIBA rules are in play here, which means a different ball and an expanded three-point line from the college level — yet another reason why college hoops needs to expand the three-point line closer further from the basketball.

One of the intriguing storylines will involve Illinois commit Ayo Dosunmu and his re-worked perimeter jumper. A known scorer who was always streaky with his jumper in the past, Dosunmu has completely overhauled his shot since the end of March and the high school season. Now sporting a full follow through and a higher release, Dosunmu’s jumper looked way better than before as it’s a skill that has given him added confidence as a scorer. With Illinois counting on its highest-rated recruit so much for the upcoming 2018-19 season, if Dosunmu has a decent perimeter jumper, it could make him one the Big Ten’s most dangerous threats.

Future Kansas Jayhawk Quentin Grimes is another perimeter player to watch when it comes to shooting. The U18 team is a fascinating parallel to how Grimes could be used next season as Bill Self will be coaching both teams. Grimes is probably best suited to have the ball in his hands as an attacking guard, but with other steady floor generals like Anthony and Maxey on the U18 team, he could be relegated to playing mostly off the ball. Since Kansas has Charlie Moore and Devon Dotson on the smaller side of Grimes in next year’s guard rotation, Grimes might also be forced more off the ball at Kansas next season. So how will Grimes look as a catch-and-shoot option? Like Dosunmu, Grimes has been streaky with his jumper in the past.

The USA doesn’t need Dosunmu and Grimes to make perimeter jumpers in order to win. Anthony, Maxey and fellow Class of 2019 guard Mark “Rocket” Watts Jr. were three of the most prolific perimeter shooters in the Nike EYBL this spring. But Dosunmu and Grimes knocking down open shots could go a long way towards the team’s ultimate success.

3. The role of Coby White

One of the better and more consistent players during training camp was North Carolina commit and guard Coby White. An advanced scorer from multiple levels, White had it going with the perimeter jumper at times during camp as he nailed catch-and-shoot jumpers and jumpers off the bounce.

As noted earlier, there are plenty of really talented guards already playing with the U18 team, so White likely doesn’t need to play on the ball and be a facilitator. But that’s the thing North Carolina fans should probably be watching for during FIBA Americas. Somebody has to replace Joel Berry’s massive presence in the Tar Heel backcourt for next season. White looks like a prime candidate to potentially do so.

The problem lies in White’s DNA as a natural scorer. Since he’s never asked to be a true facilitator, White is learning the nuances of the point guard spot while still trying to keep his offensive aggression as a shooter.

There were some promising signs of lead guard development from White at USA. White showed a strong ability to read ball screens, changing paces and navigating into the paint whenever he felt like it. Also making basic reads and some solid one-handed passes to corner shooters, White appears to be improving at the basic functions of being a facilitator.

Finding that balance between running a team and hunting his own offense will be something to track with the U18 team because White will likely have to do the same at North Carolina. The Tar Heels will have a strong frontcourt featuring Luke Maye and fellow five-star freshman Nassir Little. Upperclass perimeter options like Cameron Johnson and Kenny Williams are back as well. White will be asked to score next season, but more importantly, he’ll also need to set the table for those others to get involved as well.

4. Which big men will step up and see heavy minutes?

It should come as no surprise that this USA U18 team is a guard-driven outfit. But that doesn’t mean the big men should be ignored in this equation. While small-ball and floor-spacing lineups are the popular thing coming into American basketball at all levels, there is still a need for true big men and a rotation of frontcourt players.

Among the group’s frontcourt players, Texas commit Kamaka Hepa could be perhaps the team’s best interior defender for this event because of his advanced feel, communication skills and versatility. Others in the group could eventually be better than Hepa, but his enthusiasm for smothering ball screens and recovering back to the post was unmatched at the camp.

The Class of 2019 duo of Armando Bacot and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl was also really good during camp as the duo compliments each other pretty well. Bacot is more of an old-school, ground-game big man who isn’t an elite athlete, but he has great hands and feel as he’s a natural double-double threat at the college level. Although a tad undersized as a combo forward, the 6-foot-8 Robinson-Earl makes up for it with great first and secondary leaping ability that enables him to be a demon on the glass.

Tracye Jackson-Davis was also active on the glass and defending on the interior as he’s continuing to blossom this spring. And Matthew Hurt provides a skill element the frontcourt is lacking with his floor-spacing and passing abilities.

Again, this team’s success will be driven by guard play, as Self will likely incorporate two, three or even four-guard lineups with the amount of perimeter talent he has at his disposal. But the big men will need to play a part in capturing a gold medal as well. Seeing how Self uses his lineups will be a huge part in determining which big men will shine.