USA Basketball

Four Storylines with the USA Basketball U18 Team at FIBA Americas

By Scott PhillipsJun 8, 2018, 10:00 AM EDT
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The USA Basketball U18 team begins play this week as FIBA Americas tips off in Canada.

The heavy favorites to capture a gold medal in the age group, the Americans started training camp in Colorado Springs last week as I watched some of the early sessions of practice to get a feel for how the group might look in the event.

Here’s some takeaways, and storylines, to follow over the next week at FIBA Americas as the Bill Self-coached outfit features a combination of incoming college freshmen and rising high school seniors.

1. Who becomes the team’s leader and go-to player?

One of the fascinating things to watch about this U18 tryout was the lack of a clear go-to player. Two years ago for the U18 team, this was no such issue. That group featured Michael Porter Jr., Markelle Fultz and Trae Young (to name a few off of a loaded team).

But this current U18 group is a byproduct of two down years in a row when it comes to national recruiting classes. The Class of 2018 and 2019 are two of the worst back-to-back years we’ve seen in quite some time when it comes to actual star power.

So finding a leader and a go-to guy is going to be one of this team’s main goals in the early going. It might not come down to one player. The perimeter trio of Cole Anthony, Ayo Dosunmu and Coby White all had strong stretches playing together during tryouts and all three showed leadership capabilities and strong abilities to score.

Kentucky commit Tyrese Maxey also falls into this category. He’s a charismatic lead guard who can really score, which means he might also take on the role of a go-to player.

It’s not as if the USA team has to have one go-to guy like this to win the gold medal. But it would certainly help in close-game situations if they knew they could turn to one particular player (or group of players) that can produce.

2. The team’s perimeter shooting — particularly Ayo Dosunmu and Quentin Grimes

Perimeter shooting will also be a significant development with this team, most notably with a couple of college-bound guards who have been inconsistent from the three-point line in the past. Also, keep in mind that FIBA rules are in play here, which means a different ball and an expanded three-point line from the college level — yet another reason why college hoops needs to expand the three-point line closer further from the basketball.

One of the intriguing storylines will involve Illinois commit Ayo Dosunmu and his re-worked perimeter jumper. A known scorer who was always streaky with his jumper in the past, Dosunmu has completely overhauled his shot since the end of March and the high school season. Now sporting a full follow through and a higher release, Dosunmu’s jumper looked way better than before as it’s a skill that has given him added confidence as a scorer. With Illinois counting on its highest-rated recruit so much for the upcoming 2018-19 season, if Dosunmu has a decent perimeter jumper, it could make him one the Big Ten’s most dangerous threats.

Future Kansas Jayhawk Quentin Grimes is another perimeter player to watch when it comes to shooting. The U18 team is a fascinating parallel to how Grimes could be used next season as Bill Self will be coaching both teams. Grimes is probably best suited to have the ball in his hands as an attacking guard, but with other steady floor generals like Anthony and Maxey on the U18 team, he could be relegated to playing mostly off the ball. Since Kansas has Charlie Moore and Devon Dotson on the smaller side of Grimes in next year’s guard rotation, Grimes might also be forced more off the ball at Kansas next season. So how will Grimes look as a catch-and-shoot option? Like Dosunmu, Grimes has been streaky with his jumper in the past.

The USA doesn’t need Dosunmu and Grimes to make perimeter jumpers in order to win. Anthony, Maxey and fellow Class of 2019 guard Mark “Rocket” Watts Jr. were three of the most prolific perimeter shooters in the Nike EYBL this spring. But Dosunmu and Grimes knocking down open shots could go a long way towards the team’s ultimate success.

3. The role of Coby White

One of the better and more consistent players during training camp was North Carolina commit and guard Coby White. An advanced scorer from multiple levels, White had it going with the perimeter jumper at times during camp as he nailed catch-and-shoot jumpers and jumpers off the bounce.

As noted earlier, there are plenty of really talented guards already playing with the U18 team, so White likely doesn’t need to play on the ball and be a facilitator. But that’s the thing North Carolina fans should probably be watching for during FIBA Americas. Somebody has to replace Joel Berry’s massive presence in the Tar Heel backcourt for next season. White looks like a prime candidate to potentially do so.

The problem lies in White’s DNA as a natural scorer. Since he’s never asked to be a true facilitator, White is learning the nuances of the point guard spot while still trying to keep his offensive aggression as a shooter.

There were some promising signs of lead guard development from White at USA. White showed a strong ability to read ball screens, changing paces and navigating into the paint whenever he felt like it. Also making basic reads and some solid one-handed passes to corner shooters, White appears to be improving at the basic functions of being a facilitator.

Finding that balance between running a team and hunting his own offense will be something to track with the U18 team because White will likely have to do the same at North Carolina. The Tar Heels will have a strong frontcourt featuring Luke Maye and fellow five-star freshman Nassir Little. Upperclass perimeter options like Cameron Johnson and Kenny Williams are back as well. White will be asked to score next season, but more importantly, he’ll also need to set the table for those others to get involved as well.

4. Which big men will step up and see heavy minutes?

It should come as no surprise that this USA U18 team is a guard-driven outfit. But that doesn’t mean the big men should be ignored in this equation. While small-ball and floor-spacing lineups are the popular thing coming into American basketball at all levels, there is still a need for true big men and a rotation of frontcourt players.

Among the group’s frontcourt players, Texas commit Kamaka Hepa could be perhaps the team’s best interior defender for this event because of his advanced feel, communication skills and versatility. Others in the group could eventually be better than Hepa, but his enthusiasm for smothering ball screens and recovering back to the post was unmatched at the camp.

The Class of 2019 duo of Armando Bacot and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl was also really good during camp as the duo compliments each other pretty well. Bacot is more of an old-school, ground-game big man who isn’t an elite athlete, but he has great hands and feel as he’s a natural double-double threat at the college level. Although a tad undersized as a combo forward, the 6-foot-8 Robinson-Earl makes up for it with great first and secondary leaping ability that enables him to be a demon on the glass.

Tracye Jackson-Davis was also active on the glass and defending on the interior as he’s continuing to blossom this spring. And Matthew Hurt provides a skill element the frontcourt is lacking with his floor-spacing and passing abilities.

Again, this team’s success will be driven by guard play, as Self will likely incorporate two, three or even four-guard lineups with the amount of perimeter talent he has at his disposal. But the big men will need to play a part in capturing a gold medal as well. Seeing how Self uses his lineups will be a huge part in determining which big men will shine.

Texas’ Andrew Jones cleared for online classes, moving into dorm

Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images
By Travis HinesJun 7, 2018, 9:24 PM EDT
How about some good news?

Texas sophomore Andrew Jones, who has been battling leukemia for months, has been cleared to do online coursework this summer and return to living on campus in Austin, the school announced Thursday.

“We’re really happy that Andrew Jones has been approved to enroll in web-based coursework for the first session of summer school today,” Texas coach Shaka Smart said in a statement. “Andrew continues to receive treatment, but this is another positive step in his recovery.

“He will move into a dorm room, which will allow him to have a home base here during the times he is on campus. It will be great to have him around more, as he continues his fight.”

Jones was diagnosed in January, and missed the rest of the season as he began his treatment regimen. At the time, he was leading the team in scoring at 13.5 points per game.

As Jones and Texas have provided updates on his status throughout the last few months, Jones has continued to progress with Smart saying in April that Jones hoped to play again next season.

“He goes to the local rec center to play basketball,” Smart said, according to the Austin American Statesman. “So he’s actually playing, and his goal is to play next year. I’ve told him, ‘Hey man, let’s just get you healthy. But yeah, for him to have that in his mind, you can tell he’s a real fighter.”

The news announced Thursday appears to be a step in that direction, which is awesome for Jones, Texas and the whole community of college basketball pulling for him.

Rice grad-transfer Connor Cashaw headed to Creighton

Photo by Sam Wasson/Getty Images
By Travis HinesJun 7, 2018, 5:21 PM EDT
Creighton found some reinforcements after losing much of its backcourt punch this offseason.

Connor Cashaw, a  graduate transfer from Rice, will join the Bluejays this season, according to multiple reports.

The 6-foot-5 guard averaged 15.5 points and 7.1 rebounds while shooting 39.8 percent from the floor and 31.9 percent from 3-point range. As a grad-transfer, he’ll be immediately eligible and be able to help Creighton fill the void of Marcus Foster’s graduation and Khyri Thomas’ decision to turn pro early. That pair averaged 34.9 points per game last season while being the Bluejays’ primary playmakers. Foster was a first-team all-Big East selection while Thomas was a second-teamer. 

In addition to a scoring burst and help on the boards, Cashaw will bring a load of experience as a veteran of 93 career games, only nine of which he did not start, over three years with the Owls, who went 7-24 last season, to a Creighton team that is otherwise short on experience in the backcourt. He will have one final year of eligibility remaining.

The Bluejays are coming off a season in which they went 21-12 overall and 10-8 in the Big East en route to an eight-seed in the NCAA tournament, where Kansas State, an eventual Elite 8 participant, knocked them out in the first round.

Report: Ex-Syracuse AD rewarded with $1.5mil contract after losing job over NCAA violations

Nate Shron/Getty Images
By Rob DausterJun 7, 2018, 12:37 PM EDT
Daryl Gross was the athletic director at Syracuse until March of 2015, when he resigned following the release of the NCAA’s investigations into violations that were committed by the athletic department under his watch.

While it appeared that Gross was falling on his sword and taking the hit for violations that were committed on his watch, the truth is that he was actually given a three-year, $1.5 million contract extension, the same salary he was making as the athletic director. He was given a different job title — Senior Vice President and Special Assistant to the Chancellor — and allowed to work outside the public’s purview.

According to a deposition obtained Syracuse.com, Gross, who is now the athletic director at Division II California State University-Los Angeles, not only made the same salary, but he was given a lump-sum buyout of $675,000 just a year into his new deal, when he opted to leave for his new job. That deposition was the result of a sexual harassment lawsuit at Gross’ new school, one in which he was is not a defendant.

“If I wanted to (be at Syracuse), I could be,” Gross said in sworn testimony. “I had the opportunity to stay there as long as I want. As (Chancellor Kent Syverud) said, ‘Daryl, as long as I’m here, you can be here with me, as long as you want to.’ “

Michael Porter Jr. had a physical, will send results to every team after holding ‘pro day’

Jamie Squire/Getty Images
By Rob DausterJun 7, 2018, 10:58 AM EDT
Michael Porter Sr. provided an update on the status of Michael Porter Jr.’s back during an interview with Missouri radio station KMOX on Sunday morning.

Since leaving Missouri, Porter Jr. has moved to Chicago to train and be closer to his agency, Priority Sports, who has an office in the city. Last Thursday, Porter Jr. underwent a physical that was performed by the Chicago Bulls’ medical team. This Friday, he is going to be hosting a pro day in Chicago that is open to every team that wants to see Porter Jr. workout, and next week he is expected to have another day where the teams picking in the top ten can again see him and inspect his back.

Porter Sr. said that every team in the NBA will be sent the results of the physical that was done by the Bulls’ doctors.

“Everybody is going to get a chance to take a look at him, everybody’s going to get a chance to see his medical information,” Porter Sr. told KMOX.

Porter Jr. played in just three games and a scrimmage as a freshman at Mizzou, opting to have surgery to repair an injured disk in his back. Once thought to be a contender for the No. 1 pick in the draft, the 6-foot-10 combo-forward now looks like he is more likely destined to be picked in the back end of the top ten. That is due to the concerns over his back injury, which, when combined with the intel coming out of the program that said that he wasn’t always a model teammate, has made the 19-year old the most fascinating and difficult prospect to project in this year’s lottery.

Missouri’s Jontay Porter believes he was first-round pick if he stayed in NBA draft

Getty Images
By Scott PhillipsJun 6, 2018, 7:55 PM EDT
Missouri forward Jontay Porter pulled his name out of the 2018 NBA Draft, but he still believes he would have been a first-round pick had he decided to turn pro.

In a story from Dave Matter of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the 6-foot-11 rising sophomore said that he was confident that he would have received the guaranteed contract and first-round status. But Porter decided to return to Missouri for his sophomore season for basketball reasons.

“When I did decide to go back to school, it didn’t matter where I was going to be picked,” Porter said in Matter’s story. “I was going back to school because I realized I didn’t want to take that leap quite yet. I can confidently say — I know the draft isn’t until the 21st — but I’m pretty confident I would have been a first-round pick. That really wouldn’t have been a question. Whether I was top 10 or top 30 I was pretty set on coming back.”

During his freshman season at Missouri, Jontay, the younger brother of potential top-10 pick Michael Porter Jr., put up solid numbers for the Tigers as he averaged 9.9 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game. But since Jontay only played 24.6 minutes per game, while registering the highest body-fat percentage among NBA Combine participants, he is opting to return for another season.

Porter alluded to the fact that he wants to be more physically mature and ready for the NBA level when he eventually enters the draft. Some might believe that Porter’s first-round comments come across as cocky (which won’t be helped by the perception that his older brother is cocky) but he also had a strange journey to reach Missouri in the first place.

Reclassifying late to join Michael Jr. last season, Jontay never played his senior year of high school basketball and didn’t have the full summer to work on conditioning before joining the Tigers last season. With a full season already completed, and a full offseason awaiting, Porter could conceivably improve his conditioning and his numbers dramatically as a sophomore next season.

The 2019 NBA Draft also looks a lot weaker from a one-and-done freshman standpoint, so Porter could see his stock potentially rise by being in a weaker draft. Either way, Missouri is happy to have Porter back with them for next season as he’ll have major expectations for his sophomore season.