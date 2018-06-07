Texas’ Andrew Jones cleared for online classes, moving into dorm

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

How about some good news?

Texas sophomore Andrew Jones, who has been battling leukemia for months, has been cleared to do online coursework this summer and return to living on campus in Austin, the school announced Thursday.

“We’re really happy that Andrew Jones has been approved to enroll in web-based coursework for the first session of summer school today,” Texas coach Shaka Smart said in a statement. “Andrew continues to receive treatment, but this is another positive step in his recovery.

“He will move into a dorm room, which will allow him to have a home base here during the times he is on campus. It will be great to have him around more, as he continues his fight.”

Jones was diagnosed in January, and missed the rest of the season as he began his treatment regimen. At the time, he was leading the team in scoring at 13.5 points per game.

As Jones and Texas have provided updates on his status throughout the last few months, Jones has continued to progress with Smart saying in April that Jones hoped to play again next season.

“He goes to the local rec center to play basketball,” Smart said, according to the Austin American Statesman. “So he’s actually playing, and his goal is to play next year. I’ve told him, ‘Hey man, let’s just get you healthy. But yeah, for him to have that in his mind, you can tell he’s a real fighter.”

The news announced Thursday appears to be a step in that direction, which is awesome for Jones, Texas and the whole community of college basketball pulling for him.