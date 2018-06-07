More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Texas’ Andrew Jones cleared for online classes, moving into dorm

By Travis HinesJun 7, 2018, 9:24 PM EDT
Leave a comment

How about some good news?

Texas sophomore Andrew Jones, who has been battling leukemia for months, has been cleared to do online coursework this summer and return to living on campus in Austin, the school announced Thursday.

“We’re really happy that Andrew Jones has been approved to enroll in web-based coursework for the first session of summer school today,” Texas coach Shaka Smart said in a statement. “Andrew continues to receive treatment, but this is another positive step in his recovery.

“He will move into a dorm room, which will allow him to have a home base here during the times he is on campus. It will be great to have him around more, as he continues his fight.”

Jones was diagnosed in January, and missed the rest of the season as he began his treatment regimen. At the time, he was leading the team in scoring at 13.5 points per game.

As Jones and Texas have provided updates on his status throughout the last few months, Jones has continued to progress with Smart saying in April that Jones hoped to play again next season.

“He goes to the local rec center to play basketball,” Smart said, according to the Austin American Statesman. “So he’s actually playing, and his goal is to play next year. I’ve told him, ‘Hey man, let’s just get you healthy. But yeah, for him to have that in his mind, you can tell he’s a real fighter.”

The news announced Thursday appears to be a step in that direction, which is awesome for Jones, Texas and the whole community of college basketball pulling for him.

Rice grad-transfer Connor Cashaw headed to Creighton

Photo by Sam Wasson/Getty Images
By Travis HinesJun 7, 2018, 5:21 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Creighton found some reinforcements after losing much of its backcourt punch this offseason.

Connor Cashaw, a  graduate transfer from Rice, will join the Bluejays this season, according to multiple reports.

The 6-foot-5 guard averaged 15.5 points and 7.1 rebounds while shooting 39.8 percent from the floor and 31.9 percent from 3-point range. As a grad-transfer, he’ll be immediately eligible and be able to help Creighton fill the void of Marcus Foster’s graduation and Khyri Thomas’ decision to turn pro early. That pair averaged 34.9 points per game last season while being the Bluejays’ primary playmakers. Foster was a first-team all-Big East selection while Thomas was a second-teamer. 

In addition to a scoring burst and help on the boards, Cashaw will bring a load of experience as a veteran of 93 career games, only nine of which he did not start, over three years with the Owls, who went 7-24 last season, to a Creighton team that is otherwise short on experience in the backcourt. He will have one final year of eligibility remaining.

The Bluejays are coming off a season in which they went 21-12 overall and 10-8 in the Big East en route to an eight-seed in the NCAA tournament, where Kansas State, an eventual Elite 8 participant, knocked them out in the first round.

Report: Ex-Syracuse AD rewarded with $1.5mil contract after losing job over NCAA violations

Nate Shron/Getty Images
By Rob DausterJun 7, 2018, 12:37 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Daryl Gross was the athletic director at Syracuse until March of 2015, when he resigned following the release of the NCAA’s investigations into violations that were committed by the athletic department under his watch.

While it appeared that Gross was falling on his sword and taking the hit for violations that were committed on his watch, the truth is that he was actually given a three-year, $1.5 million contract extension, the same salary he was making as the athletic director. He was given a different job title — Senior Vice President and Special Assistant to the Chancellor — and allowed to work outside the public’s purview.

According to a deposition obtained Syracuse.com, Gross, who is now the athletic director at Division II California State University-Los Angeles, not only made the same salary, but he was given a lump-sum buyout of $675,000 just a year into his new deal, when he opted to leave for his new job. That deposition was the result of a sexual harassment lawsuit at Gross’ new school, one in which he was is not a defendant.

“If I wanted to (be at Syracuse), I could be,” Gross said in sworn testimony. “I had the opportunity to stay there as long as I want. As (Chancellor Kent Syverud) said, ‘Daryl, as long as I’m here, you can be here with me, as long as you want to.’ “

Michael Porter Jr. had a physical, will send results to every team after holding ‘pro day’

Jamie Squire/Getty Images
By Rob DausterJun 7, 2018, 10:58 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Michael Porter Sr. provided an update on the status of Michael Porter Jr.’s back during an interview with Missouri radio station KMOX on Sunday morning.

Since leaving Missouri, Porter Jr. has moved to Chicago to train and be closer to his agency, Priority Sports, who has an office in the city. Last Thursday, Porter Jr. underwent a physical that was performed by the Chicago Bulls’ medical team. This Friday, he is going to be hosting a pro day in Chicago that is open to every team that wants to see Porter Jr. workout, and next week he is expected to have another day where the teams picking in the top ten can again see him and inspect his back.

Porter Sr. said that every team in the NBA will be sent the results of the physical that was done by the Bulls’ doctors.

“Everybody is going to get a chance to take a look at him, everybody’s going to get a chance to see his medical information,” Porter Sr. told KMOX.

Porter Jr. played in just three games and a scrimmage as a freshman at Mizzou, opting to have surgery to repair an injured disk in his back. Once thought to be a contender for the No. 1 pick in the draft, the 6-foot-10 combo-forward now looks like he is more likely destined to be picked in the back end of the top ten. That is due to the concerns over his back injury, which, when combined with the intel coming out of the program that said that he wasn’t always a model teammate, has made the 19-year old the most fascinating and difficult prospect to project in this year’s lottery.

Missouri’s Jontay Porter believes he was first-round pick if he stayed in NBA draft

Getty Images
By Scott PhillipsJun 6, 2018, 7:55 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Missouri forward Jontay Porter pulled his name out of the 2018 NBA Draft, but he still believes he would have been a first-round pick had he decided to turn pro.

In a story from Dave Matter of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the 6-foot-11 rising sophomore said that he was confident that he would have received the guaranteed contract and first-round status. But Porter decided to return to Missouri for his sophomore season for basketball reasons.

“When I did decide to go back to school, it didn’t matter where I was going to be picked,” Porter said in Matter’s story. “I was going back to school because I realized I didn’t want to take that leap quite yet. I can confidently say — I know the draft isn’t until the 21st — but I’m pretty confident I would have been a first-round pick. That really wouldn’t have been a question. Whether I was top 10 or top 30 I was pretty set on coming back.”

During his freshman season at Missouri, Jontay, the younger brother of potential top-10 pick Michael Porter Jr., put up solid numbers for the Tigers as he averaged 9.9 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game. But since Jontay only played 24.6 minutes per game, while registering the highest body-fat percentage among NBA Combine participants, he is opting to return for another season.

Porter alluded to the fact that he wants to be more physically mature and ready for the NBA level when he eventually enters the draft. Some might believe that Porter’s first-round comments come across as cocky (which won’t be helped by the perception that his older brother is cocky) but he also had a strange journey to reach Missouri in the first place.

Reclassifying late to join Michael Jr. last season, Jontay never played his senior year of high school basketball and didn’t have the full summer to work on conditioning before joining the Tigers last season. With a full season already completed, and a full offseason awaiting, Porter could conceivably improve his conditioning and his numbers dramatically as a sophomore next season.

The 2019 NBA Draft also looks a lot weaker from a one-and-done freshman standpoint, so Porter could see his stock potentially rise by being in a weaker draft. Either way, Missouri is happy to have Porter back with them for next season as he’ll have major expectations for his sophomore season.

Brandon Martin, son of South Carolina coach Frank Martin, to play at USC Upstate

Getty Images
Associated PressJun 6, 2018, 4:40 PM EDT
Leave a comment

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Expect South Carolina coach Frank Martin to pay more attention to USC Upstate this fall.

New USC Upstate coach Dave Dickerson has announced his first recruiting class, which includes Martin’s son Brandon.

The younger Martin is a 6-foot-6 forward who averaged 14 points and 10 rebounds per game during his senior year at Cardinal Newman High School. He then played a post-graduate season at St. Thomas More School in Connecticut.

Frank Martin is starting his seventh season coaching the Gamecocks. He has often used his son as an example during talks with the media about the difficulty of connecting with young people.

Dickerson was hired in April to coach the Spartans. He spent seven seasons as an assistant coach at Ohio State under Thad Matta.