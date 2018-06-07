Rice grad-transfer Connor Cashaw headed to Creighton

Creighton found some reinforcements after losing much of its backcourt punch this offseason.
Connor Cashaw, a graduate transfer from Rice, will join the Bluejays this season, according to multiple reports.
The 6-foot-5 guard averaged 15.5 points and 7.1 rebounds while shooting 39.8 percent from the floor and 31.9 percent from 3-point range. As a grad-transfer, he’ll be immediately eligible and be able to help Creighton fill the void of Marcus Foster’s graduation and Khyri Thomas’ decision to turn pro early. That pair averaged 34.9 points per game last season while being the Bluejays’ primary playmakers. Foster was a first-team all-Big East selection while Thomas was a second-teamer.
In addition to a scoring burst and help on the boards, Cashaw will bring a load of experience as a veteran of 93 career games, only nine of which he did not start, over three years with the Owls, who went 7-24 last season, to a Creighton team that is otherwise short on experience in the backcourt. He will have one final year of eligibility remaining.
The Bluejays are coming off a season in which they went 21-12 overall and 10-8 in the Big East en route to an eight-seed in the NCAA tournament, where Kansas State, an eventual Elite 8 participant, knocked them out in the first round.
Like this:
Like Loading...
Daryl Gross was the athletic director at Syracuse until March of 2015, when he resigned following the release of the NCAA’s investigations into violations that were committed by the athletic department under his watch.
While it appeared that Gross was falling on his sword and taking the hit for violations that were committed on his watch, the truth is that he was actually given a three-year, $1.5 million contract extension, the same salary he was making as the athletic director. He was given a different job title — Senior Vice President and Special Assistant to the Chancellor — and allowed to work outside the public’s purview.
According to a deposition obtained Syracuse.com, Gross, who is now the athletic director at Division II California State University-Los Angeles, not only made the same salary, but he was given a lump-sum buyout of $675,000 just a year into his new deal, when he opted to leave for his new job. That deposition was the result of a sexual harassment lawsuit at Gross’ new school, one in which he was is not a defendant.
“If I wanted to (be at Syracuse), I could be,” Gross said in sworn testimony. “I had the opportunity to stay there as long as I want. As (Chancellor Kent Syverud) said, ‘Daryl, as long as I’m here, you can be here with me, as long as you want to.’ “
Michael Porter Sr. provided an update on the status of Michael Porter Jr.’s back during an interview with Missouri radio station KMOX on Sunday morning.
Since leaving Missouri, Porter Jr. has moved to Chicago to train and be closer to his agency, Priority Sports, who has an office in the city. Last Thursday, Porter Jr. underwent a physical that was performed by the Chicago Bulls’ medical team. This Friday, he is going to be hosting a pro day in Chicago that is open to every team that wants to see Porter Jr. workout, and next week he is expected to have another day where the teams picking in the top ten can again see him and inspect his back.
Porter Sr. said that every team in the NBA will be sent the results of the physical that was done by the Bulls’ doctors.
“Everybody is going to get a chance to take a look at him, everybody’s going to get a chance to see his medical information,” Porter Sr. told KMOX.
Porter Jr. played in just three games and a scrimmage as a freshman at Mizzou, opting to have surgery to repair an injured disk in his back. Once thought to be a contender for the No. 1 pick in the draft, the 6-foot-10 combo-forward now looks like he is more likely destined to be picked in the back end of the top ten. That is due to the concerns over his back injury, which, when combined with the intel coming out of the program that said that he wasn’t always a model teammate, has made the 19-year old the most fascinating and difficult prospect to project in this year’s lottery.
Missouri forward Jontay Porter pulled his name out of the 2018 NBA Draft, but he still believes he would have been a first-round pick had he decided to turn pro.
In a story from Dave Matter of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the 6-foot-11 rising sophomore said that he was confident that he would have received the guaranteed contract and first-round status. But Porter decided to return to Missouri for his sophomore season for basketball reasons.
“When I did decide to go back to school, it didn’t matter where I was going to be picked,” Porter said in Matter’s story. “I was going back to school because I realized I didn’t want to take that leap quite yet. I can confidently say — I know the draft isn’t until the 21st — but I’m pretty confident I would have been a first-round pick. That really wouldn’t have been a question. Whether I was top 10 or top 30 I was pretty set on coming back.”
During his freshman season at Missouri, Jontay, the younger brother of potential top-10 pick Michael Porter Jr., put up solid numbers for the Tigers as he averaged 9.9 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game. But since Jontay only played 24.6 minutes per game, while registering the highest body-fat percentage among NBA Combine participants, he is opting to return for another season.
Porter alluded to the fact that he wants to be more physically mature and ready for the NBA level when he eventually enters the draft. Some might believe that Porter’s first-round comments come across as cocky (which won’t be helped by the perception that his older brother is cocky) but he also had a strange journey to reach Missouri in the first place.
Reclassifying late to join Michael Jr. last season, Jontay never played his senior year of high school basketball and didn’t have the full summer to work on conditioning before joining the Tigers last season. With a full season already completed, and a full offseason awaiting, Porter could conceivably improve his conditioning and his numbers dramatically as a sophomore next season.
The 2019 NBA Draft also looks a lot weaker from a one-and-done freshman standpoint, so Porter could see his stock potentially rise by being in a weaker draft. Either way, Missouri is happy to have Porter back with them for next season as he’ll have major expectations for his sophomore season.
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Expect South Carolina coach Frank Martin to pay more attention to USC Upstate this fall.
New USC Upstate coach Dave Dickerson has announced his first recruiting class, which includes Martin’s son Brandon.
The younger Martin is a 6-foot-6 forward who averaged 14 points and 10 rebounds per game during his senior year at Cardinal Newman High School. He then played a post-graduate season at St. Thomas More School in Connecticut.
Frank Martin is starting his seventh season coaching the Gamecocks. He has often used his son as an example during talks with the media about the difficulty of connecting with young people.
Dickerson was hired in April to coach the Spartans. He spent seven seasons as an assistant coach at Ohio State under Thad Matta.
Mike Hopkins was named the Pac-12 Coach of the Year in his first season with the Washington Huskies, leading the team to a 21-13 record, a 10-8 mark in the conference and a trip to the NIT despite the program changing leadership and losing the No. 1 pick in the draft in Markelle Fultz.
He deserved every bit of the award.
But he won’t be keeping the bonus.
Hop’s contract says that he gets a $15,000 bonus for winning Coach of the Year, and he will in turn be giving that money back to the people that he feels helped him earn it: the fans. He will be giving out $15,000 worth of Starbucks gift card to Washington fans this week.
“It was a great honor to be named Pac-12 Coach of the Year, but the reality is this is a tribute to our entire team, our program and the University community,” Hopkins said. “I wouldn’t have won this award without such incredible support, so I wanted to give back to some of the many important people who have made this a memorable first season possible, and have welcomed me and my family into this incredible Seattle community.”
Here’s the irony in all of this: As much as the fans helped Washington win games this season, they didn’t do as much as Washington’s players did. The fact that players like Jaylen Nowell, Noah Dickerson and Matisse Thybulle had the years they did and immediately took to Hop’s 2-3 zone is the reason they won the games they won and why the fans had a product on the court worth showing up and cheering for.
And if Hop tried to thank his players by giving them their share of the bonus in gift cards, he would be committing an NCAA violation.
Amateurism is fun, isn’t it?