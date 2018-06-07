Report: Ex-Syracuse AD rewarded with $1.5mil contract after losing job over NCAA violations

Daryl Gross was the athletic director at Syracuse until March of 2015, when he resigned following the release of the NCAA’s investigations into violations that were committed by the athletic department under his watch.

While it appeared that Gross was falling on his sword and taking the hit for violations that were committed on his watch, the truth is that he was actually given a three-year, $1.5 million contract extension, the same salary he was making as the athletic director. He was given a different job title — Senior Vice President and Special Assistant to the Chancellor — and allowed to work outside the public’s purview.

According to a deposition obtained Syracuse.com, Gross, who is now the athletic director at Division II California State University-Los Angeles, not only made the same salary, but he was given a lump-sum buyout of $675,000 just a year into his new deal, when he opted to leave for his new job. That deposition was the result of a sexual harassment lawsuit at Gross’ new school, one in which he was is not a defendant.

“If I wanted to (be at Syracuse), I could be,” Gross said in sworn testimony. “I had the opportunity to stay there as long as I want. As (Chancellor Kent Syverud) said, ‘Daryl, as long as I’m here, you can be here with me, as long as you want to.’ “