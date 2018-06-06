More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Brandon Martin, son of South Carolina coach Frank Martin, to play at USC Upstate

Associated PressJun 6, 2018, 4:40 PM EDT
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Expect South Carolina coach Frank Martin to pay more attention to USC Upstate this fall.

New USC Upstate coach Dave Dickerson has announced his first recruiting class, which includes Martin’s son Brandon.

The younger Martin is a 6-foot-6 forward who averaged 14 points and 10 rebounds per game during his senior year at Cardinal Newman High School. He then played a post-graduate season at St. Thomas More School in Connecticut.

Frank Martin is starting his seventh season coaching the Gamecocks. He has often used his son as an example during talks with the media about the difficulty of connecting with young people.

Dickerson was hired in April to coach the Spartans. He spent seven seasons as an assistant coach at Ohio State under Thad Matta.

Mike Hopkins to give away Coach of the Year bonus in coffee

By Rob DausterJun 6, 2018, 1:48 PM EDT
Mike Hopkins was named the Pac-12 Coach of the Year in his first season with the Washington Huskies, leading the team to a 21-13 record, a 10-8 mark in the conference and a trip to the NIT despite the program changing leadership and losing the No. 1 pick in the draft in Markelle Fultz.

He deserved every bit of the award.

But he won’t be keeping the bonus.

Hop’s contract says that he gets a $15,000 bonus for winning Coach of the Year, and he will in turn be giving that money back to the people that he feels helped him earn it: the fans. He will be giving out $15,000 worth of Starbucks gift card to Washington fans this week.

“It was a great honor to be named Pac-12 Coach of the Year, but the reality is this is a tribute to our entire team, our program and the University community,” Hopkins said. “I wouldn’t have won this award without such incredible support, so I wanted to give back to some of the many important people who have made this a memorable first season possible, and have welcomed me and my family into this incredible Seattle community.”

Here’s the irony in all of this: As much as the fans helped Washington win games this season, they didn’t do as much as Washington’s players did. The fact that players like Jaylen Nowell, Noah Dickerson and Matisse Thybulle had the years they did and immediately took to Hop’s 2-3 zone is the reason they won the games they won and why the fans had a product on the court worth showing up and cheering for.

And if Hop tried to thank his players by giving them their share of the bonus in gift cards, he would be committing an NCAA violation.

Amateurism is fun, isn’t it?

John Beilein to stay at Michigan

By Rob DausterJun 6, 2018, 12:29 PM EDT
John Beilein will not be following Mike Davis to Detroit.

One day after Detroit Mercy filled their coaching vacancy, it appears we are close to the Detroit Pistons will be doing the same, only it won’t be a coach coming from the college ranks to take that job.

On Wednesday, Beilein announced that he will remain the head coach of the Wolverines, nearly a week after officially interviewing for the Pistons job.

The Wolverines will enter the 2018-19 season as a top 25 team. They are currently ranked 24th in the NBC Sports Preseason Top 25.

Beilein, along with reigning NBA Coach of the Year Dwayne Casey, who was fired by Toronto this spring, was reportedly one of the two favorites to get the job. He interviewed with the Pistons on Thursday and was expected to meet with Pistons brass again at some point this week.

Beilein never did stop recruiting, however, as he was one of the college coaches that made their way to Colorado Springs for the U-18 tryouts last weekend.

As one of the smartest x’s-and-o’s coaches in the country, Beilein would make sense as an NBA mind, although there were questions about whether or not he had the personality that would have fit in a locker room with NBA stars.

Beilein has been the coach at Michigan for the last 11 seasons. He’s been to the national championship game twice in those 11 years, including last year’s trip to the final.

Wendell Carter: Duke players ‘weren’t able to show all their strengths’

By Rob DausterJun 6, 2018, 11:33 AM EDT
Wendell Carter had some interesting comments after a recent workout in Chicago, telling reporters that his situation at Duke limited the array of skills that he was able to showcase to NBA teams.

“I think even my teammates, all my teammates, weren’t able to show all their strengths,” Carter said, according to ESPN. “That’s just the college life. You buy into whatever college you go to. You do whatever you got to do to help the team win. I think, not even speaking for myself, but all my teammates, we’re going to be able to show a lot more that we can do at the next level with the spacing on the floor, the fact that it’s the NBA. It’s not no-zone like how we were playing [at times], but it’s a lot more space on the court.”

He’s right.

Duke’s offense was built around the ability of Marvin Bagley III. When you have a player that can average 21 points and 11 boards, you do that and then find a way to get the rest of the pieces on the roster to fit together as well as possible. And while Duke had their growing pains, they more or less did that. After struggling to find a way to be an effective man-to-man team, the Blue Devils went zone full-time, became one of the best defensive teams in the country, finished the year ranked 3rd on KenPom and came this close to getting to the Final Four:

I have a lot of thoughts on what Carter said, so let’s work through them all:

  1. First and foremost, I don’t think anything he said is really all that controversial. Duke’s offense was built around Bagley and everyone else was asked to play a role. When you join a roster with the amount of talent that Duke had, someone is going to have to accept that there is a best player and then there is everyone else. Kevin Durant is a top three player on the planet and he takes a back seat to Steph Curry when he needs to.
  2. That said, I do think there may be some lingering resentment there for Carter. He committed to Duke with the understanding that he would be asked to play the four, to play the role Bagley played, only to see Bagley join the roster in August and have his role get changed. I can understand why that would be frustrating.
  3. Unless you are a bonafide superstar, NBA teams are looking to draft players that can fill a role on their roster. The fact that Carter was able to perform at a high level despite the fact that he was often the third or fourth option offensively for that team is something that should be a positive in the eyes of NBA GMs. He’s not the type to complain if he didn’t get 20 shots a night.
  4. Carter did thrive, especially offensively. The feel that I have is that most NBA teams understand just how versatile Carter is on the offensive end of the floor, that he’s a player that can score with his back-to-the-basket, that he has range to space the floor and that he’s a better passer than he gets credit for. There’s a reason he gets compared to Al Horford on the offensive end.
  5. The reason Carter is projected to go in that 6-10 range in the draft has everything to do with concerns about him defensively and whether or not he has the footspeed to avoid being a target for ball-screens. That’s not an issue that manifested itself because Duke had too many weapons offensively.

The situation is going to be different for every player. Wendell Carter is still going to end up being a top ten pick despite the fact that he was the second-best big man on his college team, and I don’t think he gets drafted that much higher had he ended up at a school like Harvard or Georgia Tech, where the offense would have been geared entirely around him.

On the other hand. Trae Young is going to be a top ten pick because he went to a school where he could do whatever he wanted offensively, and I don’t think that would have been the case if he had opted for Kentucky or Kansas, rosters where he would have been asked to blend in.

You could make a pretty strong case that Gary Trent Jr. would have been better off somewhere he would have been more than just a spot-up shooter or that Grayson Allen’s draft stock has headed the wrong direction in the two seasons since he and Brandon Ingram were all the Blue Devils had offensively, but both of them are still going to end up being picked somewhere between the late-first and early-second round. Given physical and defensive limitations, that sounds about right for both of them.

That’s a long winded way of saying that Carter is right. There is going to be more of a chance for these guys to shine in a different system, but the that doesn’t mean that any of them were hurt that much sharing a roster with all those talented pieces this year.

Detroit Mercy to hire Mike Davis as head coach

By Raphielle JohnsonJun 5, 2018, 8:09 PM EDT
After six seasons as the head coach at Texas Southern, head coach Mike Davis informed the school Tuesday that he will be stepping down in order to become the next head coach at Detroit. News of the move was first reported by Mark Berman of FOX 26 Houston.

During his six seasons at the helm Davis led Texas Southern to four SWAC regular season titles, four SWAC tournament titles and four NCAA tournament appearances. Davis leaves the school, which last season reached the NCAA tournament for the second consecutive season, with an overall record of 115 wins and 89 losses.

In addition to his program’s success against SWAC competition, Davis was also known for his ambitious scheduling that saw Texas Southern take on many of the nation’s top programs on an annual basis. There were two benefits to the approach: the guarantee money gained from those games helped the athletic department as a whole from a financial standpoint, and the rigorous schedule helped prepare Davis’ teams for conference play.

Detroit will be Davis’ fourth Division I head coaching job, a career that began as Bob Knight’s replacement at Indiana in 2000. In his second season at Indiana, Davis led the Hoosiers to the national title game where the team lost to Maryland. After six seasons at Indiana Davis would land at UAB, where he led the program to one NCAA tournament appearance and one Conference USA title in six years.

The Detroit program Davis takes over has fallen on hard times in recent years, with the program having recorded just one winning season since winning 20 games during the 2012-13 campaign. Davis takes over the job vacated by former Michigan assistant Bacari Alexander, who was relieved of his duties as head coach in late March after just two seasons at the helm.

UDM finished the 2017-18 season with an 8-24 record, going 4-14 in Horizon League play. Just one of the team’s top six scorers, guard Jermaine Jackson Jr., is currently still with the program. Jackson is the son of Jermaine Jackson Sr., who served as Detroit’s interim head coach following Alexander’s firing.

Boston College forward Deontae Hawkins foregoes sixth season of eligibility

By Raphielle JohnsonJun 5, 2018, 5:15 PM EDT
On Monday it was learned that Boston College will be without a player who would have been a key option in the team’s front court next season, as it was announced by Imperial Sports Management that forward Deontae Hawkins has signed with the agency and will begin his professional career. Hawkins is the second Boston College player to forego his remaining eligibility since the end of the 2017-18 season, as leading scorer Jerome Robinson decided to remain in the 2018 NBA Draft.

Hawkins played in just eight games last season due to a knee injury, resulting in his being awarded a sixth season of eligibility. In those eight games Hawkins averaged 12.4 points and 9.1 rebounds per game, shooting 46.4 percent from the field, 34.8 percent from three and 81.3 percent from the foul line.

With Hawkins already being 24 years of age, it isn’t all that surprising that he would want to get his professional career started as opposed to spending another year playing college basketball.

The loss of Hawkins hurts in that Boston College will be without an experienced front court option who had a noticeable impact while on the court, but the cupboard isn’t bare either. Nik Popovic, who averaged 9.9 points and 6.2 rebounds per game, and Steffon Mitchell are among the front court returnees for Jim Christian’s team. Mitchell is the team’s leading returning rebounder, as he averaged 8.3 rebounds per game last season.

Among the other players who will fight for minutes next season are reserves Johncarlos Reyes, Vin Baker Jr. and Luka Kraljevic.

