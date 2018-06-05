More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Three Takeaways from the Pangos All-American Camp

By Scott PhillipsJun 5, 2018, 4:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

CERRITOS, Ca. — The Pangos All-American Camp has become an elite summer kick-off camp over the years as founder Dinos Trigonis brings together many of the nation’s top players.

This year’s Southern California-based event featured an added wrinkle of intrigue as NBA scouts and personnel were allowed to check out the event for the first time. With a loaded lineup, and something important to play for, it made for a fun and competitive weekend of basketball.

Here’s three long-term takeaways from the Pangos All-American Camp.

1. The NBA scouts had a looming influence over the camp (in a positive way)

The most intriguing thing about this year’s Pangos All-American Camp was the NBA scouts and personnel in attendance throughout the event. Most NBA teams have stayed away from high school games since the one-and-done rule was put in place — with the exception of the spring senior All-Star game circuit like the McDonald’s All-American Game, Jordan Brand Classic and Nike Hoop Summit. Opening up Pangos to NBA teams — a move that surprised many in the basketball world — gave pro teams new opportunities to explore young American basketball talent that is coming through the pipeline.

Some NBA guys had no idea what hit them when they descended upon the much looser atmosphere at Pangos. Those aforementioned spring all-star games are smaller, more controlled atmospheres that often feature highly competitive games and scrimmages. They’re also filled with seniors who are about to proceed to college.

At Pangos, there were players from four different high school classes with some players only on the verge of graduating eighth grade. It’s a far different experience evaluating players who could be three to four years from being draft eligible.

But the NBA scouts in attendance was a good thing for the event. This year featured the most consistent level of intensity I’ve seen in the event over the last few years. The camp’s main all-star game actually felt, at times, like a real basketball game instead of a highlight-filled showcase. The players, particularly the older and more accomplished ones, felt the presence of the scouts as it was a positive learning experience for them.

Of course, there were still games and plenty of moments of bad basketball. That happens in any kind of high school event or camp. During one 50-point blowout, one NBA scout took out his laptop and started cutting up film. But that could just as easily happen in an apparel league or any other high school setting. NBA teams and their scouts are all going to react differently when dealing with this level of basketball.

With the NBA now looking to allow its teams to scout certain high school summer events, including the upcoming NBPA Top 100 Camp in mid-June, this could be the start of an emerging trend we see in summer basketball. The interesting thing will be how players and event operators continue to adapt as we see how this all works out in the end.

2. USC has a bright future thanks to the Mobleys

The future at USC looks bright as long as the Mobley brothers are involved.

Since hiring assistant coach Eric Mobley in March, the Trojans have already landed a commitment from his son, Class of 2019 four-star forward Isaiah Mobley. USC is also expected to, eventually, grab a commitment from Evan Mobley, a Class of 2020 big man with a five-star profile who also happens to be Eric Mobley’s son.

Both Mobley brothers were impressive at Pangos as the duo could potentially give USC one of the better frontcourts in the nation a few years from now.

The 6-foot-9 Isaiah will be entering school first as he’ll join Trojan big man commit Onyeka Okongwu to form the next Trojan frontcourt in 2019-2020. A skilled forward who can handle the ball in the open floor, pass and knock down some open perimeter jumpers, Isaiah will likely play the Bennie Boatwright role with Okongwu taking the Chimezie Metu spot.

Although Isaiah still needs to gain more consistency with his jumper while improving his decision-making, he has some intriguing point-forward capabilities as he showed an ability to push and make plays off of a defensive rebound.

Evan Mobley is the scarier prospect of the brothers, as he’s now trending towards a potential top-five recruit in the Class of 2020. Polished and skilled at 6-foot-11, Evan Mobley has the chance to compete for the No. 1 spot in that class with some added strength and skill. His play had people buzzing at Pangos from the time Evan took the floor on Friday night. A natural rebounder with soft touch and good quickness, Mobley has the upside to be a huge factor at the college level.

USC still needs to add some guards and wings in future classes to round them out, but adding Isaiah, and likely adding Evan, is a gigantic first step towards future success.

3. The Class of 2020 stole the show

While there were plenty of talented Class of 2019 players at the Pangos All-American Camp, it was the Class of 2020 that stole the show over the weekend.

Many of the top Class of 2019 prospects in the camp were often dwarfed by the elite rising juniors in the event. Evan Mobley was arguably the top long-term prospect in the camp this year while five-star guard and Georgia native Anthony Edwards had people buzzing as well.

The 6-foot-5 Edwards had the event’s biggest poster dunk while showing a natural ability to score at ease from all three levels. A plus athlete who is aggressive with the ball in his hands, Edwards was drawing top-10 national buzz from many of the scouts in attendance as he should become a priority recruit for blueblood programs by the end of summer.

A few other Class of 2020 prospects to stand out included 6-foot-7 Texas native Cade Cunningham, a steady and productive wing with a lot of polished moves getting to the rim. Scottie Barnes, a 6-foot-8 two-way wing, is already a known national top-five prospect as his versatility was on full display at Pangos. Not many camp players care about defense, but Barnes doesn’t have an “off” switch and plays with maximum intensity on nearly every possession.

The Class of 2018 and Class of 2019 national classes have been noticeably down in terms of star power and top-end prospects the past two years, but the Class of 2020 looks like a group that could bring a good amount of talent and star power to the college game in a few years.

Boston College forward Deontae Hawkins foregoes sixth season of eligibility

Michael Reaves/Getty Images
By Raphielle JohnsonJun 5, 2018, 5:15 PM EDT
Leave a comment

On Monday it was learned that Boston College will be without a player who would have been a key option in the team’s front court next season, as it was announced by Imperial Sports Management that forward Deontae Hawkins has signed with the agency and will begin his professional career. Hawkins is the second Boston College player to forego his remaining eligibility since the end of the 2017-18 season, as leading scorer Jerome Robinson decided to remain in the 2018 NBA Draft.

Hawkins played in just eight games last season due to a knee injury, resulting in his being awarded a sixth season of eligibility. In those eight games Hawkins averaged 12.4 points and 9.1 rebounds per game, shooting 46.4 percent from the field, 34.8 percent from three and 81.3 percent from the foul line.

With Hawkins already being 24 years of age, it isn’t all that surprising that he would want to get his professional career started as opposed to spending another year playing college basketball.

The loss of Hawkins hurts in that Boston College will be without an experienced front court option who had a noticeable impact while on the court, but the cupboard isn’t bare either. Nik Popovic, who averaged 9.9 points and 6.2 rebounds per game, and Steffon Mitchell are among the front court returnees for Jim Christian’s team. Mitchell is the team’s leading returning rebounder, as he averaged 8.3 rebounds per game last season.

Among the other players who will fight for minutes next season are reserves Johncarlos Reyes, Vin Baker Jr. and Luka Kraljevic.

h/t Adam Baliatico, 24/7 Sports

Hall of Fame coach and administrator C.M. Newton, 88, dies

AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, file
Associated PressJun 4, 2018, 11:56 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Officials at Alabama and Kentucky say that Hall of Fame former administrator and basketball coach C.M. Newton has died. He was 88.

The schools announced his death Monday night.

Newton was a member of Kentucky’s 1951 NCAA championship squad during a basketball career spanning more than 50 years as a player, coach and administrator.

He also influenced selection of the original U.S. Olympic “Dream Team” in 1992.

Newton was 509-375 as a coach at Transylvania College, Alabama and Vanderbilt and worked on several NCAA Division I basketball committees.

Inducted into the Naismith Hall of Fame in 2000, Newton was also a member of several halls of fame.

As Kentucky’s athletic director, Newton’s hiring of eventual Hall of Famer Rick Pitino as men’s basketball coach helped the Wildcats overcome NCAA sanctions to win the 1996 national title.

He integrated Alabama’s basketball program and later hired Kentucky’s first African-American women’s and men’s basketball coaches in Bernadette Mattox and Tubby Smith, respectively.

“Integrating the program was the thing,” Newton said in a 1999 media guide biography. “It had importance not only at Alabama, but also around the league. We took in-state talent and won nationally. That opened the door for a lot of African-American youngsters.”

Current Kentucky athletic director Mitch Barnhart said Newton was “a giant” at the school, with the SEC and throughout the sport.

“His coaching accomplishments and honors at Transylvania, Alabama and Vanderbilt speak for themselves,” Barnhart said in a release. “His contributions to the sport of basketball continue to this day.”

Born in Rockwood, Tennessee, Charles Martin Newton was a baseball pitcher at UK in addition to playing basketball from 1948-51, where he lettered on the ’51 Wildcats team that won their third national title under legendary coach Adolph Rupp.

Newton began his coaching career in Lexington at nearby Transylvania College before moving on to the Southeastern Conference at Alabama and Vanderbilt. The Crimson Tide won three consecutive SEC titles from 1974-76 under Newton and reached the postseason six times. He also was named The Associated Press’ SEC Coach of the Year in 1972 and 1976 while at Alabama and again in 1988 and 1989 while coaching Vanderbilt.

“Coach Newton was a true leader in intercollegiate athletics,” Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne said. “He took risks and was willing to do the right thing even when it was not the most popular thing.

“Thousands of student-athletes have been positively impacted because of his approach as an athletics director, a coach and an exemplary human being.”

Newton also served as an assistant SEC commissioner. Kentucky coach John Calipari said that Newton’s hiring of Smith motivated to learn more about SEC history, particularly with integration.

“I asked him how he was able to have the courage to go against the grain in Alabama at that time,” Calipari wrote in a blog last week. “He told me, ‘I saw people as people. And I wanted to win. I was trying to bring in the best players. I didn’t care if they were black, white, green or gold. I wanted to win.'”

Vanderbilt hired Newton in 1981, and he went 129-115 with the Commodores, notching his 500th career victory in 1989. He also coached Vanderbilt to the Sweet 16 in the 1988 NCAA Tournament with Barry Goheen knocking down not one, but two 3-pointers late in a dramatic overtime victory over Pittsburgh.

Former Vanderbilt and NBA player Will Perdue said Newton was more than a coach.

“He was my father away from home, a role model for me to look up to, a motivator and a truly patient individual,” Perdue said. “He taught me basketball, but he also taught me what’s expected of a man. The basketball community has lost its best friend.”

Newton returned to Kentucky as athletic director in 1989 to shepherd the men’s program’s recovery from NCAA sanctions that included a two-year postseason ban. His hiring of Pitino as coach was the key step in Kentucky’s difficult climb from the penalties.

“From a competitive standpoint, the key in my coming to Kentucky was to have men’s basketball succeed in a short period of time,” Newton said.

Kentucky’s journey included heartbreak, with a stunning 104-103 overtime loss to eventual champion Duke in the 1992 NCAA Tournament East Region final. A last-second jumper by the Blue Devils’ Christian Laettner won that game which has come to be called college basketball’s greatest contest. A year later Kentucky was in the Final Four before climbing back on top of college basketball as the 1996 champion. But Newton’s astute personnel decisions didn’t stop with Pitino.

In 1995 he made Mattox, a Pitino assistant, the Wildcats’ first African-American women’s coach. The program went 21-11 in 1988-89 and reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament, its first 20-win effort and postseason berth in nearly a decade. After Pitino left Kentucky for the NBA in 1997, Newton hired Smith as his replacement.

The Wildcats earned the 1998 national title in Smith’s first season, and Newton handing the first-year coach the championship trophy while serving as chairman of the NCAA Tournament committee. Newton retired as AD in 1999. Newton also made his mark during the 1990s on the national level as director of USA Basketball from 1992-96, overseeing the U.S. Olympic Team’s roster transformation from college players to a collection of NBA superstars.

Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson and Larry Bird were the most famous of a powerhouse lineup of future Hall of Famers comprising that initial 1992 “Dream Team” that dominated the Summer Games in Barcelona and won the gold medal.

Newton was enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2000, three years after receiving the John Bunn Lifetime Achievement Award. Newton had three daughters with his first wife Evelyn, who died in 1999. He is survived by wife Nancy, whom he married in 2002.

Michigan’s John Beilein one of three slated to meet with Pistons owner

Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images
By Travis HinesJun 4, 2018, 10:48 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Detroit Pistons’ flirtation with John Beilein continues.

The Michigan coach is one of three finalists that are slated to meet with Pistons owner Tom Gores as the franchise looks to fill its head coaching position, according to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Former Toronto Raptors coach Dwane Casey and San Antonio Spurs assistant Ime Udoka are the other two finalists.

Beilein has already met with the Pistons’ front office and appears to be genuinely interested in the position, but, as noted in Wojnarowski’s report, a prolonged and public process is a difficult thing for a college coach to navigate given roster, recruiting and simple PR concerns. Still, Beilein is seemingly intrigued enough about the opportunity – helming a professional team without having to even move if he didn’t want to – to at least pursue it this far.

Given Beilein’s success at Michigan – he’s won nearly 250 games there and appeared in two national title games – he’s got the leeway to see what this opportunity might hold. The NBA is also about the only level left for Beilein to try in his coaching career that starting at the high school ranks and has now brought him to one of the nation’s biggest athletic departments.

Beilein has garnered NBA interest before, but his name is not among the most popular to be bandied about when it comes to coaches jumping from the college ranks to the pros – Jay Wright’s name popped up way more just this spring along – but given his resume and respect he commands in coaching circles, it makes a lot of sense.

Now it’ll likely just come down to both the Pistons and Beilein deciding if the fit is right.

Sun Belt announces scheduling tweaks to bolster NCAA tournament resumes

Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images
By Travis HinesJun 4, 2018, 9:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Add the Sun Belt to the list of conferences getting creative with its schedule in order to boost its NCAA tournament profile.

The league is shifting to a 20-game “smart schedule” with the final four games of each team’s conference schedule determined by how they fared in the first 16 in order to pit the top three teams against each other for an extra home-and-away series to finish the year.

It will work like this:

After 16 games, the league will be broken up into four pods – Pod A (#1, #2, #3), Pod B (#4, #5, #6), Pod C (#7, #8, #9) and Pod D (#10, #11, #12). Then each team will play the other two teams in its pod twice, once at home and once away. That away the top teams will get an RPI (or whatever metric you prefer) boost by playing the best competition the conference has to offer, rather than some sub-300 team that will be a drag on its profile regardless of the final score.

The Sun Belt is also tweaking its conference tournament format. The pods will essentially dictate seeding. A team from Pod A cannot be seeded lower than third, for instance. The tournament will also feature what the league is calling a “Final Four” starting in 2020. The top two seeds will earn byes into the semifinals, which will be played at the home of the New Orleans Pelicans, the Smoothie King Center. Seeds three and four receive byes into the quarterfinals and will host whichever two teams emerge from the tournament’s opening two rounds before moving to Smoothie King Center for the semis and championship.

“I applaud the commitment of our president and chancellors, athletic directors, and basketball coaches for their willingness to accept the unique concepts that were approved today,” Sun Belt Conference Commissioner Karl Benson said in a statement.  “Not only will these initiatives push our men’s and women’s basketball success to the next level, but our student-athlete and fan experience will be elevated with our new tournament format and host site at the Smoothie King Center.”

While a little quirky, these changes make a lot of sense, and you have to give the Sun Belt – and Conference USA and the WCC – credit for being willing to experiment and innovate in order to bolster its members’ resumes. Given that the scales are weighted so much toward teams from power conferences, it’s almost essential for mid-majors to try to game the system a little themselves in order to put itself in the best position possible.

These changes may be a little gimmicky and will almost certainly confuse fans for the first year or two, but they almost certainly will be an unmitigated success for helping the conference’s national profile come Selection Sunday.

VCU’s Marcus Evans suffers second Achilles injury

Rice Athletics
By Travis HinesJun 4, 2018, 4:43 PM EDT
Leave a comment

VCU’s Marcus Evans has suffered another Achilles injury.

A year after tearing his left Achilles, the junior guard suffered a tear of his right Achilles while playing pickup basketball last week, according to the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

The severity of the injury is unknown, but Evans is undergoing a surgical procedure Monday.

“We won’t know until after the surgery, because some are quicker than others,” VCU coach Mike Rhoades told the Times-Dispatch. “Others take longer.”

Evans played his first two seasons under Rhoades at Rice before joining him at VCU. With the Owls, Evans averaged 21.6 points as a freshman and 19.0 points per game as a sophomore. He also averaged 3.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game.

“He has experience from dealing with the last one, so that will help him jump right into rehabbing it,” Rhoades said. “And he’s a determined young man, and he’s being tested again. But I know he’s a tough kid, and he’ll rehab really hard and get back when he’s ready.”

Evans was cleared to practice about five months after his injury a year ago, making VCU hopeful he can he can get on the floor this season.

“The one thing is guys are going to get a lot of reps this summer handling the basketball,” Rhoades said. “And then when Marcus comes back I think it’s only going to help us.”