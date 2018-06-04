More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Michigan’s John Beilein one of three slated to meet with Pistons owner

By Travis HinesJun 4, 2018, 10:48 PM EDT
The Detroit Pistons’ flirtation with John Beilein continues.

The Michigan coach is one of three finalists that are slated to meet with Pistons owner Tom Gores as the franchise looks to fill its head coaching position, according to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Former Toronto Raptors coach Dwane Casey and San Antonio Spurs assistant Ime Udoka are the other two finalists.

Beilein has already met with the Pistons’ front office and appears to be genuinely interested in the position, but, as noted in Wojnarowski’s report, a prolonged and public process is a difficult thing for a college coach to navigate given roster, recruiting and simple PR concerns. Still, Beilein is seemingly intrigued enough about the opportunity – helming a professional team without having to even move if he didn’t want to – to at least pursue it this far.

Given Beilein’s success at Michigan – he’s won nearly 250 games there and appeared in two national title games – he’s got the leeway to see what this opportunity might hold. The NBA is also about the only level left for Beilein to try in his coaching career that starting at the high school ranks and has now brought him to one of the nation’s biggest athletic departments.

Beilein has garnered NBA interest before, but his name is not among the most popular to be bandied about when it comes to coaches jumping from the college ranks to the pros – Jay Wright’s name popped up way more just this spring along – but given his resume and respect he commands in coaching circles, it makes a lot of sense.

Now it’ll likely just come down to both the Pistons and Beilein deciding if the fit is right.

Hall of Fame coach and administrator C.M. Newton, 88, dies

AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, file
Associated PressJun 4, 2018, 11:56 PM EDT
Officials at Alabama and Kentucky say that Hall of Fame former administrator and basketball coach C.M. Newton has died. He was 88.

The schools announced his death Monday night.

Newton was a member of Kentucky’s 1951 NCAA championship squad during a basketball career spanning more than 50 years as a player, coach and administrator.

He also influenced selection of the original U.S. Olympic “Dream Team” in 1992.

Newton was 509-375 as a coach at Transylvania College, Alabama and Vanderbilt and worked on several NCAA Division I basketball committees.

Inducted into the Naismith Hall of Fame in 2000, Newton was also a member of several halls of fame.

As Kentucky’s athletic director, Newton’s hiring of eventual Hall of Famer Rick Pitino as men’s basketball coach helped the Wildcats overcome NCAA sanctions to win the 1996 national title.

He integrated Alabama’s basketball program and later hired Kentucky’s first African-American women’s and men’s basketball coaches in Bernadette Mattox and Tubby Smith, respectively.

“Integrating the program was the thing,” Newton said in a 1999 media guide biography. “It had importance not only at Alabama, but also around the league. We took in-state talent and won nationally. That opened the door for a lot of African-American youngsters.”

Current Kentucky athletic director Mitch Barnhart said Newton was “a giant” at the school, with the SEC and throughout the sport.

“His coaching accomplishments and honors at Transylvania, Alabama and Vanderbilt speak for themselves,” Barnhart said in a release. “His contributions to the sport of basketball continue to this day.”

Born in Rockwood, Tennessee, Charles Martin Newton was a baseball pitcher at UK in addition to playing basketball from 1948-51, where he lettered on the ’51 Wildcats team that won their third national title under legendary coach Adolph Rupp.

Newton began his coaching career in Lexington at nearby Transylvania College before moving on to the Southeastern Conference at Alabama and Vanderbilt. The Crimson Tide won three consecutive SEC titles from 1974-76 under Newton and reached the postseason six times. He also was named The Associated Press’ SEC Coach of the Year in 1972 and 1976 while at Alabama and again in 1988 and 1989 while coaching Vanderbilt.

“Coach Newton was a true leader in intercollegiate athletics,” Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne said. “He took risks and was willing to do the right thing even when it was not the most popular thing.

“Thousands of student-athletes have been positively impacted because of his approach as an athletics director, a coach and an exemplary human being.”

Newton also served as an assistant SEC commissioner. Kentucky coach John Calipari said that Newton’s hiring of Smith motivated to learn more about SEC history, particularly with integration.

“I asked him how he was able to have the courage to go against the grain in Alabama at that time,” Calipari wrote in a blog last week. “He told me, ‘I saw people as people. And I wanted to win. I was trying to bring in the best players. I didn’t care if they were black, white, green or gold. I wanted to win.'”

Vanderbilt hired Newton in 1981, and he went 129-115 with the Commodores, notching his 500th career victory in 1989. He also coached Vanderbilt to the Sweet 16 in the 1988 NCAA Tournament with Barry Goheen knocking down not one, but two 3-pointers late in a dramatic overtime victory over Pittsburgh.

Former Vanderbilt and NBA player Will Perdue said Newton was more than a coach.

“He was my father away from home, a role model for me to look up to, a motivator and a truly patient individual,” Perdue said. “He taught me basketball, but he also taught me what’s expected of a man. The basketball community has lost its best friend.”

Newton returned to Kentucky as athletic director in 1989 to shepherd the men’s program’s recovery from NCAA sanctions that included a two-year postseason ban. His hiring of Pitino as coach was the key step in Kentucky’s difficult climb from the penalties.

“From a competitive standpoint, the key in my coming to Kentucky was to have men’s basketball succeed in a short period of time,” Newton said.

Kentucky’s journey included heartbreak, with a stunning 104-103 overtime loss to eventual champion Duke in the 1992 NCAA Tournament East Region final. A last-second jumper by the Blue Devils’ Christian Laettner won that game which has come to be called college basketball’s greatest contest. A year later Kentucky was in the Final Four before climbing back on top of college basketball as the 1996 champion. But Newton’s astute personnel decisions didn’t stop with Pitino.

In 1995 he made Mattox, a Pitino assistant, the Wildcats’ first African-American women’s coach. The program went 21-11 in 1988-89 and reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament, its first 20-win effort and postseason berth in nearly a decade. After Pitino left Kentucky for the NBA in 1997, Newton hired Smith as his replacement.

The Wildcats earned the 1998 national title in Smith’s first season, and Newton handing the first-year coach the championship trophy while serving as chairman of the NCAA Tournament committee. Newton retired as AD in 1999. Newton also made his mark during the 1990s on the national level as director of USA Basketball from 1992-96, overseeing the U.S. Olympic Team’s roster transformation from college players to a collection of NBA superstars.

Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson and Larry Bird were the most famous of a powerhouse lineup of future Hall of Famers comprising that initial 1992 “Dream Team” that dominated the Summer Games in Barcelona and won the gold medal.

Newton was enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2000, three years after receiving the John Bunn Lifetime Achievement Award. Newton had three daughters with his first wife Evelyn, who died in 1999. He is survived by wife Nancy, whom he married in 2002.

Sun Belt announces scheduling tweaks to bolster NCAA tournament resumes

Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images
By Travis HinesJun 4, 2018, 9:00 PM EDT
Add the Sun Belt to the list of conferences getting creative with its schedule in order to boost its NCAA tournament profile.

The league is shifting to a 20-game “smart schedule” with the final four games of each team’s conference schedule determined by how they fared in the first 16 in order to pit the top three teams against each other for an extra home-and-away series to finish the year.

It will work like this:

After 16 games, the league will be broken up into four pods – Pod A (#1, #2, #3), Pod B (#4, #5, #6), Pod C (#7, #8, #9) and Pod D (#10, #11, #12). Then each team will play the other two teams in its pod twice, once at home and once away. That away the top teams will get an RPI (or whatever metric you prefer) boost by playing the best competition the conference has to offer, rather than some sub-300 team that will be a drag on its profile regardless of the final score.

The Sun Belt is also tweaking its conference tournament format. The pods will essentially dictate seeding. A team from Pod A cannot be seeded lower than third, for instance. The tournament will also feature what the league is calling a “Final Four” starting in 2020. The top two seeds will earn byes into the semifinals, which will be played at the home of the New Orleans Pelicans, the Smoothie King Center. Seeds three and four receive byes into the quarterfinals and will host whichever two teams emerge from the tournament’s opening two rounds before moving to Smoothie King Center for the semis and championship.

“I applaud the commitment of our president and chancellors, athletic directors, and basketball coaches for their willingness to accept the unique concepts that were approved today,” Sun Belt Conference Commissioner Karl Benson said in a statement.  “Not only will these initiatives push our men’s and women’s basketball success to the next level, but our student-athlete and fan experience will be elevated with our new tournament format and host site at the Smoothie King Center.”

While a little quirky, these changes make a lot of sense, and you have to give the Sun Belt – and Conference USA and the WCC – credit for being willing to experiment and innovate in order to bolster its members’ resumes. Given that the scales are weighted so much toward teams from power conferences, it’s almost essential for mid-majors to try to game the system a little themselves in order to put itself in the best position possible.

These changes may be a little gimmicky and will almost certainly confuse fans for the first year or two, but they almost certainly will be an unmitigated success for helping the conference’s national profile come Selection Sunday.

VCU’s Marcus Evans suffers second Achilles injury

Rice Athletics
By Travis HinesJun 4, 2018, 4:43 PM EDT
VCU’s Marcus Evans has suffered another Achilles injury.

A year after tearing his left Achilles, the junior guard suffered a tear of his right Achilles while playing pickup basketball last week, according to the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

The severity of the injury is unknown, but Evans is undergoing a surgical procedure Monday.

“We won’t know until after the surgery, because some are quicker than others,” VCU coach Mike Rhoades told the Times-Dispatch. “Others take longer.”

Evans played his first two seasons under Rhoades at Rice before joining him at VCU. With the Owls, Evans averaged 21.6 points as a freshman and 19.0 points per game as a sophomore. He also averaged 3.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game.

“He has experience from dealing with the last one, so that will help him jump right into rehabbing it,” Rhoades said. “And he’s a determined young man, and he’s being tested again. But I know he’s a tough kid, and he’ll rehab really hard and get back when he’s ready.”

Evans was cleared to practice about five months after his injury a year ago, making VCU hopeful he can he can get on the floor this season.

“The one thing is guys are going to get a lot of reps this summer handling the basketball,” Rhoades said. “And then when Marcus comes back I think it’s only going to help us.”

Kentucky, John Calipari commit secondary NCAA violation

Andy Lyons/Getty Images
By Rob DausterJun 4, 2018, 3:15 PM EDT
Kentucky head coach John Calipari committed a minor recruiting violation last week at the SEC spring meetings.

Cal was asked about Ashton Hagans, a five-star point guard from Georgia that was originally committed to Georgia in the Class of 2019 before reopening his recruitment and pledging to the Wildcats in the Class of 2018. Cal answered.

“He wanted us all along and we had waited, and Mark did a good job and jumped on it. I told him, ‘You’re smart,’” he told The Athletic. “But then the kid opens up when he figures out that stuff is happening. And we get a terrific player.”

The problem?

Hagans has not yet finished the academic requirements to reclassify, according to Kyle Tucker, which means that he has not yet signed a letter of intent with the program, and that means that it is against NCAA rules for Cal to comment on the record about the player.

All things considered, this is not a big deal and amounts to nothing more than a secondary violation. Kentucky will get a slap on the wrist from the NCAA, Hagans will not have his eligibility questioned and we’ll all forget this happened by the next time the Cavs and Warriors tip off in Cleveland.

Iowa State forward Lard skips workouts for wellness center

John Weast/Getty Images
Associated PressJun 4, 2018, 1:58 PM EDT
AMES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa State says forward Cameron Lard has enrolled at a wellness center instead of joining his teammates for summer workouts.

Iowa State coach Steve Prohm says Lard, who averaged 12.1 points and shot 60 percent as a freshman last season, needs to change some personal habits.

In April, Lard’s drug paraphernalia charge was dismissed during a pretrial hearing, according to the Des Moines Register. He was stopped by Ames police on Feb. 4 for speeding and police smelled marijuana coming from the car. He pleaded guilty to speeding. Both charges are misdemeanors.

This offseason, the 20-year-old Lard was cited for being underage at an Ames bar .

The Cyclones say in a press release Monday that Lard will rejoin the team after he completes the wellness program.

Prohm says “Cam has been open to improving as a person and desiring to make better decisions. I’m so proud of him for taking ownership on becoming the best Cam he can be. There is a very bright future for him if he matures as a young man.”