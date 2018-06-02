Pitt continues rebuilding efforts with top-150 recruit

When Jeff Capel took the Pitt head coaching job earlier this spring, the Panthers were reeling and the roster was practically gutted.
A program already lacking in talent after finishing last in the ACC, the Panthers were facing significant potential transfer losses and the lack of any sort of recruiting class. After a few months on the job, Capel and his staff have built a roster that is at least capable of remaining somewhat competitive next season while laying a potential foundation for the future.
Saturday’s commitment from top-150 guard Au’Diese Toney is yet another step in Pitt’s on-the-fly rebuild. A Class of 2019 prospect who is planning on reclassifying into the college basketball next season, the 6-foot-6 Toney is a versatile perimeter player who could wind up being used in multiple spots.
Toney is the third high school player Capel has landed in recent months to go along with four-star guard Trey McGowans and three-star guard Xavier Johnson. Considering the slim pickings of the spring recruiting cycle for unsigned seniors, and Pitt has done about as well as they could have hoped heading into next season when it comes to recruiting.
Since Capel was also able to convince a few players to stay, most notably leading scorer Jared Wilson-Frame, he’ll also have some ACC experience coming back. Nobody is expecting Pitt to make any kind of dent in the loaded ACC next season. They at least have a future that looks a lot brighter than before.
Capel and his staff haven’t even been able to recruit a class of high school players for a full year yet. And with Capel’s ability to help land top-flight talent during his assistant coaching tenure at Duke, it’ll be fascinating to see if four-star and five-star prospects start to take Pitt seriously as an option once again.
At the very least, Pitt won’t be a total pushover as they have some enticing pieces for the future.
Texas A&M added some much-needed frontcourt depth on Saturday as a source confirmed to NBCSports.com that Tennessee State graduate transfer big man Christian Mekowulu pledged to the Aggies.
The 6-foot-9 Mekowulu had a breakout junior season for the Tigers as he averaged 12.7 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game. With Texas A&M losing frontcourt players like Tyler Davis and Robert Williams to the pro ranks, adding an experienced rebounder and rim protector like Mekowulu is a great insurance policy.
It’ll be fascinating to see how Mekowulu translates to the SEC as Tennessee State didn’t play a lot of high-major programs last season. Putting up a double-double against Texas (15 points, 11 rebounds), Mekowulu didn’t have nearly as much success facing Kansas (five points, seven rebounds) or Purdue (10 points, four rebounds).
If Mekowulu can be consistent on the glass and defending the rim while providing a little bit of scoring, then he’s certainly worth taking for the Aggies.
Memphis and new head coach Penny Hardaway continue to land quality talent as the Tigers pulled in Louisville transfer forward Lance Thomas on Friday.
A former top-150 recruit in the Class of 2017, the 6-foot-8 forward never got settled in with the Cardinals as he only played in 50 minutes during his freshman season.
Although NCAA rules normally force transfers to sit out a season if they haven’t graduated, Thomas plans on filing for a waiver that would allow him to play as early as next season, according to a report from Mark Giannotto of the Memphis Commercial-Appeal. Thomas is arguing that his freshman season at Louisville changed after head coach Rick Pitino was fired before the season even started.
If Memphis gets Thomas next season, it would significantly help their frontcourt depth as Thomas could potentially see a healthy amount of minutes.
Since taking over the Memphis program a few months ago, Hardaway has landed a quality six-man recruiting class that includes three four-star guards. By getting Thomas, the Tigers bring in a frontcourt piece with some upside to compliment the group of freshman guards.
Thomas has three years of eligibility remaining — regardless of what the NCAA rules with a potential waiver — so Hardaway and his staff will have plenty of time to work with him over the next several years.
Saint Louis added a quality graduate transfer guard on Friday as Drexel’s Tramaine Isabell pledged to the Billikens.
Returning to the state of Missouri after starting his college basketball career with two years at Mizzou, the 6-foot-1 Isabell had a breakout junior season with the Dragons in which he averaged 21.0 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game.
Immediately eligible for next season, Isabell was one of the most productive guards left on the transfer market as this is a great get for head coach Travis Ford and Saint Louis. The Billikens have a talented team coming back for the 2018-19 season as Isabell gives them a noted scorer and a much-needed perimeter shooting threat.
Contenders in the Atlantic 10 next season, Saint Louis has a lot of promising pieces returning, including Javon Bess, Jordan Goodwin and Hasahn French. With the Billikens also securing a quality recruiting class — including in-state forward Carte’Are Gordon — expectations are going to be high for the upcoming season.
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — The NCAA has placed North Carolina Central on probation for two years because of certification errors that allowed ineligible athletes to compete.
N.C. Central disclosed the penalties Wednesday, saying the NCAA determined the errors involved 22 athletes in seven sports — including football and men’s basketball — from 2012-15.
The school says it must vacate victories in the sports in which ineligible athletes participated, including men’s and women’s track and field, men’s and women’s cross country and baseball.
N.C. Central’s basketball team played in the NCAA tournament in 2014, 2017 and 2018.
“The improper certifications came from a single, but repeated, error of counting foundational courses toward student-athletes’ percentage-of-degree completion,” the NCAA’s infractions decision read. “Outdated degree auditing and academic advising systems were another factor that contributed to the violations. Additionally, the academic support and certification groups did not have enough staff to oversee the certification process. Because of the improper certifications, 22 student-athletes competed while ineligible. The university also did not withhold six of the student-athletes from competition before they were reinstated.”
School officials did not say how many wins would be vacated but say they plan to appeal.
The school said administrative errors in the certification process made the athletes ineligible, and the violations were determined to be unintentional.
N.C. Central’s probation runs through May 2020.
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi police officer has been fired after being accused of using excessive force against a 19-year-old basketball player.
Interim Jackson Police Chief Anthony Moore said officer Vincent Lampkin was fired after an “extensive investigation,” and asked citizens not to judge the entire department by “one bad actor.”
John Knight III told authorities that the officer pulled him over in May and attacked him as he got out of his vehicle. He said the officer handcuffed and punched him, put a gun to his head, threw his phone into the grass when he asked to call his father, and then ultimately let him go without charges.
Knight, a standout point guard, was pulled over and beaten only a week after Utah State signed him to a scholarship.